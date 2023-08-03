On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
After Lima we flew to Cusco and then drove north into the Sacred Valley, where we stayed for a few days.
I took this from the van somewhere in the Sacred Valley. No idea where we were except that it was beautiful.
We stopped at an overlook to see this view–this is the Cordillera Urubamba. (The Urubamba River runs through the Sacred Valley, to Macchu Picchu and beyond.)
This woman at the overlook who was selling hats, scarves and other souvenirs kindly agreed to be photographed.
We stopped in this town to visit a ceramics studio on our way to the hotel.
It was late afternoon/early evening and I was shooting straight into the setting sun, but I still like this picture. You can see two of the tuk-tuks that were the primary mode of transportation there.
Lawn maintenance Peruvian style. At the hotel in the Sacred Valley they brought out the alpacas every morning.
Coca, in the form of tea or leaves or candy, is legal in Peru and part of the culture. It’s supposed to help with the altitude, and we were given a few of the candies when we got off the plane in Cusco. I wasn’t expecting problems. I’ve spent time at altitudes from 5000 to 8000 feet without any symptoms more serious than a headache, so I thought my knees would be more of an issue in the high ruins.
Our first night in the Sacred Valley, the elevation was just under 10,000 feet. And I felt normal—until I didn’t. I started to feel dizzy during dinner, and by the time we were finished the room was spinning. All of the tourist hotels in the mountains have oxygen available, and our guide suggested I might need some. I thought they’d just hand me something like the little cans of oxygen they had for sale in the lobby, but they wheeled a tank to my room that looked like something you might drop from a plane on an enemy city, and had me breathe from it for ten minutes.
In the morning the tour leader had me checked out by a doctor, who stuck a pulse oximeter on my finger and then immediately hustled me off to the local clinic. (Some of you may recall a virus that sent me to a hospital in Rwanda; apparently I am inventing my own kind of medical tourism.) The clinic resembled a motel room–here were two double beds with flowered bedspreads and a flatscreen TV on the wall. I was the only patient. The doctors didn’t speak English, so we communicated, mostly successfully, by Google Translate on our phones. They put me in a bed, piled extra blankets on me because my hands and feet felt too cold, and gave me more oxygen and altitude sickness medication. And after several hours, they drove me back to the hotel and told me I would be fine to continue the trip.
And I was, mostly, but I definitely didn’t feel 100% until I went back to Lima. So, does coca help? Yes, a little. I would have tea with breakfast, and suck on the candies during the day. It gets rid of the headaches, and gives you a little burst of energy, but it’s no substitute for oxygen.
From the Sacred Valley, it was north to Machu Picchu. You take a train from Ollantaytambo to what used to be called Aguas Calientes and is now being rebranded as Machu Picchu Pueblo, the town at the base of the mountain.
The scenery changes dramatically over the course of the ninety-minute ride. The mountains in the south are brown and rocky, with little snow. Machu Picchu is in what is called “the eyebrow of the Amazon,” a high-altitude jungle.
There is of course another option if you don’t want to take the train—you can spend four days hiking the Inca Trail. The trail starts outside of Ollantaytambo, and the train stopped there to let trekkers disembark. (There is also a one-day option now; you can get off the train closer to Machu Picchu and do a seven-hour hike. We all joked that we wished we’d known about that option before we decided to take the train.)
Some of the sherpas who carry all the food and equipment for the Inca Trail hikers and their backpacks.
