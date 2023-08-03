Peru

Coca, in the form of tea or leaves or candy, is legal in Peru and part of the culture. It’s supposed to help with the altitude, and we were given a few of the candies when we got off the plane in Cusco. I wasn’t expecting problems. I’ve spent time at altitudes from 5000 to 8000 feet without any symptoms more serious than a headache, so I thought my knees would be more of an issue in the high ruins.

Our first night in the Sacred Valley, the elevation was just under 10,000 feet. And I felt normal—until I didn’t. I started to feel dizzy during dinner, and by the time we were finished the room was spinning. All of the tourist hotels in the mountains have oxygen available, and our guide suggested I might need some. I thought they’d just hand me something like the little cans of oxygen they had for sale in the lobby, but they wheeled a tank to my room that looked like something you might drop from a plane on an enemy city, and had me breathe from it for ten minutes.

In the morning the tour leader had me checked out by a doctor, who stuck a pulse oximeter on my finger and then immediately hustled me off to the local clinic. (Some of you may recall a virus that sent me to a hospital in Rwanda; apparently I am inventing my own kind of medical tourism.) The clinic resembled a motel room–here were two double beds with flowered bedspreads and a flatscreen TV on the wall. I was the only patient. The doctors didn’t speak English, so we communicated, mostly successfully, by Google Translate on our phones. They put me in a bed, piled extra blankets on me because my hands and feet felt too cold, and gave me more oxygen and altitude sickness medication. And after several hours, they drove me back to the hotel and told me I would be fine to continue the trip.

And I was, mostly, but I definitely didn’t feel 100% until I went back to Lima. So, does coca help? Yes, a little. I would have tea with breakfast, and suck on the candies during the day. It gets rid of the headaches, and gives you a little burst of energy, but it’s no substitute for oxygen.