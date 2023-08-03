Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

The words do not have to be perfect.

He really is that stupid.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

You are here: Home / Popular Culture / It Has Arrived

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AnnaN
  • Anonymous At Work
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Central Planning
  • dm
  • Doug Clark
  • eclare
  • Ejoiner
  • Gin & Tonic
  • John Cole
  • Josie
  • Ken
  • la caterina
  • laura
  • leeleeFL
  • MisterDancer
  • MobiusKlein
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NickM
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • piratedan
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Urza
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      Josie

      Because I’m old, I don’t understand the love you (and my sons) have for these games, but I’m so glad that it lifts your spirits. Have fun.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      p.a.

      @Josie: Yep.  I aged out around the time of Atari Tempest and never got into the home/portable game experience.  But I’d love to be able to play the Evel Knievel pinball machine one more time.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ken

      OK, but remember that some of your responsibilities are used to being fed on schedule and scritched behind the ears regularly, and will express their displeasure at any disruptions.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Josie

      @p.a.: ​
       When I was dating my late husband, we would go to a dumpy little local bar, put money in the jukebox, and play the pinball machines. Good times.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      CaseyL

      @p.a.:
      @Josie:
      I was such a pinball nut in my teens and early 20s.  Talk about full immersion; nothing distracted me when I was on a roll.  I knew to the smallest shimmy how much shaking a particular machine could take before it went tilt.
      There was no sound more gratifying than the Pop! Pop! of winning a free game on points.
      Boy, that takes me back…​

      Reply
    11. 11.

      leeleeFL

      @schrodingers_cat: Or yarn, or fabric, or watercolor pencils.  I have many loves!  If I didn’t have to work full-time, I’d be crafting, sewing,painting, coloring!  Full-time, of course!

      This is the only part of my life that has ADHD!  My GrandDaughters call me Dory for a reason!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NickM

      Baldur’s Gate 3 looks good, but my daughter the gamer is REALLY looking forward to Starfield, which comes out just before Labor Day.  I’ve seen the trailer and it looks amazing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Central Planning

      Seems like I would have to play Baller’s Gates 1 and 2 to understand what’s going on in this one. And yes, I know it’s Baldur’s.
      Anyone play Pokemon Go?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Doug Clark

      @NickM: I can barely contain my desire to get Starfield downloaded and going.

      Getting the premium edition so I can get started Labor Day weekend (5 day headstart for pre-ordered premium copies).

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cain

      I played Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights. It’s been awhile since I’ve played those games though – they are huge time sinks and I don’t have the time I used to for playing them. I spend most of my time playing quick games of “Shank” :D

      Highly recommend the Valve’s SteamDeck – you can do PC gaming sitting on the couch. Which is sometimes I do while sitting next to my wife instead of hanging around in my office. :)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MobiusKlein

      @Urza: The work laptop for me is loaded with so much corp spyware that the CPU hit critical temperature and throttles itself on a regular basis.

      So no gaming, even if infosec policies said it was ok

      Reply
    22. 22.

      cain

      @NickM: lol –  I’m still using the same gaming rig from about 8 years ago. Most of the games still pretty much work. I tend to buy a new graphics card/machine every time a new version of The Witcher comes out. The last time was Witcher 3 – I understand that they are coming out with a rebooted Witcher 1 – which I’m definitely going to be updating my machine for. Plus I want to get in on this regenerative AI and stuff.

      I’ve come back to working at Intel and doing a bunch of AI related stuff and need to work on GPUs again.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      MisterDancer

      Have fun! I lack a lot of time/focus for gaming, sadly, but I’ve been following the discourse with some interest :)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Urza

      @MobiusKlein: We actually have no policies against. I played WoW on my Surface a few years back, but that was before we got the secure laptops.  Poor Google people, they’re testing full cutoff from the internet for ‘security’.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ejoiner

      …and it’s not just BG3 – I’m a Destiny 2 dork and a new season starts in Septermber, but I’ve been neglecting that after getting sucked in to the excellent Remnant 2, and the big one – Starfield – as about to drop!

      That’s a lot of delicious, delicious, gaming headed our way :)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Yarrow

      I’m completely unmoved by these types of games but out of curiosity I had a look at the Baldur’s Gate 3 teaser trailer. The first words in the voiceover were, “Few mortals ever glimpse what you’re about to see” and I burst out laughing, because it’s a game, it’s for sale, and anyone who can afford to pay for it can see it. It’s not some hidden secret. In fact, they want you to see it. That’s why they’re advertising it.

      I am clearly not the target audience. Have fun, John.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dm

      @Gin & Tonic: I always preferred the (somewhat later generation) Marble Madness.  Sooooo mannnny quaaaarterssssss….

      The 8-bit+ soundtrack was great, though.

      … and I still use a trackball instead of a touchpad or mouse, maybe thanks to that game.

      But I never got into computer games.  I guess I was spoiled by Adventure and Zork on the PDP-10.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      eclare

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I saw the Barbie part of Barbenheimer last week and loved it.  Plan to see Oppenheimer next week.

      If Hollywood makes good movies, and not part ten of Fast and Furious, etc., people will show up.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.