-
1.
Because I’m old, I don’t understand the love you (and my sons) have for these games, but I’m so glad that it lifts your spirits. Have fun.
-
2.
@Josie: Yep. I aged out around the time of Atari Tempest and never got into the home/portable game experience. But I’d love to be able to play the Evel Knievel pinball machine one more time.
-
3.
That’s me and my latest art supply.
-
4.
OK, but remember that some of your responsibilities are used to being fed on schedule and scritched behind the ears regularly, and will express their displeasure at any disruptions.
-
5.
Whatever gives us full immersion. I have the Jeff Guinn book on Waco. He’s a favorite.
-
6.
If I wasn’t on a work trip I’d be downloading now. Sadly the work laptop is not made for gaming.
-
7.
@p.a.:
When I was dating my late husband, we would go to a dumpy little local bar, put money in the jukebox, and play the pinball machines. Good times.
-
8.
@schrodingers_cat: for me, that would be a box of Nova color paints in shades of hummingbird, cause I’m fixing to paint one on the side of the car hole.
-
9.
Enjoy, John! I have other stuff I love that way, so, I get it!
-
10.
@p.a.:
@Josie:
I was such a pinball nut in my teens and early 20s. Talk about full immersion; nothing distracted me when I was on a roll. I knew to the smallest shimmy how much shaking a particular machine could take before it went tilt.
There was no sound more gratifying than the Pop! Pop! of winning a free game on points.
Boy, that takes me back…
-
11.
@schrodingers_cat: Or yarn, or fabric, or watercolor pencils. I have many loves! If I didn’t have to work full-time, I’d be crafting, sewing,painting, coloring! Full-time, of course!
This is the only part of my life that has ADHD! My GrandDaughters call me Dory for a reason!
-
12.
Baldur’s Gate 3 looks good, but my daughter the gamer is REALLY looking forward to Starfield, which comes out just before Labor Day. I’ve seen the trailer and it looks amazing.
-
14.
@leeleeFL: What is your favorite watercolor pencil?
-
15.
Seems like I would have to play Baller’s Gates 1 and 2 to understand what’s going on in this one. And yes, I know it’s Baldur’s.
Anyone play Pokemon Go?
-
16.
@NickM: I can barely contain my desire to get Starfield downloaded and going.
Getting the premium edition so I can get started Labor Day weekend (5 day headstart for pre-ordered premium copies).
-
18.
That’ll be me and the arraignment coverage at 4:00 pm.
-
19.
I played Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights. It’s been awhile since I’ve played those games though – they are huge time sinks and I don’t have the time I used to for playing them. I spend most of my time playing quick games of “Shank” :D
Highly recommend the Valve’s SteamDeck – you can do PC gaming sitting on the couch. Which is sometimes I do while sitting next to my wife instead of hanging around in my office. :)
-
20.
@WaterGirl: Garage.
-
21.
@Urza: The work laptop for me is loaded with so much corp spyware that the CPU hit critical temperature and throttles itself on a regular basis.
So no gaming, even if infosec policies said it was ok
-
22.
@NickM: lol – I’m still using the same gaming rig from about 8 years ago. Most of the games still pretty much work. I tend to buy a new graphics card/machine every time a new version of The Witcher comes out. The last time was Witcher 3 – I understand that they are coming out with a rebooted Witcher 1 – which I’m definitely going to be updating my machine for. Plus I want to get in on this regenerative AI and stuff.
I’ve come back to working at Intel and doing a bunch of AI related stuff and need to work on GPUs again.
-
23.
@p.a.: Tempest was the best arcade game ever. This is just fact.
-
24.
Am I the only one who does not understand this post at all? What is Baldur’s Gate?
-
25.
Ooh! His books look good. Thanks!
-
26.
@eclare: Computer game
-
27.
Is it a multi player type game? Or solo?
-
29.
@MobiusKlein: We actually have no policies against. I played WoW on my Surface a few years back, but that was before we got the secure laptops. Poor Google people, they’re testing full cutoff from the internet for ‘security’.
-
30.
@eclare: There’s an option for multi but it’s designed for single.
-
31.
You kids have fun. I am going to Oppenheimer this afternoon.
-
32.
Yaaaaassssss. My BF and I are planning on spending the first hour in character creation. Wheeeeeee!
-
33.
…and it’s not just BG3 – I’m a Destiny 2 dork and a new season starts in Septermber, but I’ve been neglecting that after getting sucked in to the excellent Remnant 2, and the big one – Starfield – as about to drop!
That’s a lot of delicious, delicious, gaming headed our way :)
-
34.
I’m completely unmoved by these types of games but out of curiosity I had a look at the Baldur’s Gate 3 teaser trailer. The first words in the voiceover were, “Few mortals ever glimpse what you’re about to see” and I burst out laughing, because it’s a game, it’s for sale, and anyone who can afford to pay for it can see it. It’s not some hidden secret. In fact, they want you to see it. That’s why they’re advertising it.
I am clearly not the target audience. Have fun, John.
-
35.
@Omnes Omnibus: I liked it a lot. Afterall it was about my people.
I hope you have a great day! Happy Birthday.
-
36.
@NickM: Yup, this meme needs another level for when Starfield comes out.
-
37.
@Gin & Tonic: I always preferred the (somewhat later generation) Marble Madness. Sooooo mannnny quaaaarterssssss….
The 8-bit+ soundtrack was great, though.
… and I still use a trackball instead of a touchpad or mouse, maybe thanks to that game.
But I never got into computer games. I guess I was spoiled by Adventure and Zork on the PDP-10.
-
38.
I saw the Barbie part of Barbenheimer last week and loved it. Plan to see Oppenheimer next week.
If Hollywood makes good movies, and not part ten of Fast and Furious, etc., people will show up.
-
39.
apparently we’ve come a long way since MOO3 and Civ5……
-
40.
@WaterGirl: it’s a garage.
