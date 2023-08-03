… And it can be GOOD!

After a late night date night with Jill, President Biden got in a cat nap on the beach (as FLOTUS continued reading Demon Copperhead) – see the pics here: https://t.co/RLPwBSu1Uv — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) August 2, 2023

It is important when talking with people to make sure they know it's not just that Orange Man is bad, but also that Brandon is good. We have a real record of landmark accomplishments that we should be loud and proud in support of. https://t.co/xJYgU8tIxL — The Biden Accomplishments Guy (on Threads) (@What46HasDone) August 2, 2023





We are *here* with Trump being indicted for Jan 6 and trying to overturn the 2020 election partially because of Nancy Pelosi & Jan 6 House committee. So in honor of Speaker Emerita, let's recall this bad ass awesome Pelosi moment. CC: @TeamPelosi pic.twitter.com/GOfUjHbJOg — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 (@HawaiiDelilah) August 3, 2023

NEW: Bank of America abandons prior call for a US recession, joining the growing soft landing camp. pic.twitter.com/aKp5JmgZRr — Matt Egan (@MattEganCNN) August 2, 2023

The Biden Admin announces its "bottom up not trickle down" multi billion housing plan that rewards cities for upzoning, creates more HUD funding for subsidized housing, pushes for office and retail conversions to housing and a "renter bill of rights."https://t.co/Xaz2Kkr69q — Darrell Owens (@IDoTheThinking) August 2, 2023

… Every day in every way, I thank Murphy that I am not a Republican...

I never want to hear "Trump is actually moderate" ever again in my life https://t.co/PgddAvpKJy — vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) August 2, 2023

Trump didn’t just abstractly engage in a conspiracy to overthrow the government, he engaged in a conspiracy to murder at least thousands of normal people like you and me who would have refused to take that lying down — qui tam jinn (bill) (@bill_of_lefts) August 2, 2023

These complaints from professional liars that Trump faces prosecution for lying has a whiff of fear.

But don’t worry, you spout lies for clicks, which isn’t a crime. Immoral, sure, but not criminal.

All that’s at risk for you is money, and not getting power if you lose elections. — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) August 2, 2023

An intriguing thought, from an unlikely source: