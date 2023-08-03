Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Life Goes On

by | 22 Comments

… And it can be GOOD!


Every day in every way, I thank Murphy that I am not a Republican...

An intriguing thought, from an unlikely source:

      Baud

      Biden is directly taking on Reaganomics and the silence of people who claim to hate neoliberalism is deafening.

      Mousebumples

      I recall Suzanne mentioning in another thread, probably long ago, that rezoning office space to residential space is challenging. If I remember right, the bathroom/sewage setups were a big part of that.

      But we do have a affordable housing problem in this country, so I appreciate the Biden administration at least trying to move in that direction.

      We definitely don’t need that much office space. Yay, WFH!

      Kristine

      @Baud: I’m reading about the Fitch downgrade and other wails about the deficit and funding SS/Medicare and wondering if the money folks are more than a little concerned that this taking money from them and using it to boost the working & middle classes works and may be a sign of bigger things to come. Because unless I missed something I didn’t see these concerns expressed about the GOP tax cuts.

      p.a.

      @Baud: As a college student in ’79-’80, ’80-’81 taking some econ courses (not as an econ major) the econ dept profs were the only obvious Reagan supporters at the school, and several of us pointed out to a small coffee clatch of profs that they knew as well as us that Laffer Curve, supply side was a crock of shit.

      I’ll never forget the response of one of them, “well if they say we’re going to bring on a recession who would vote for them?”🤬
      Memory fades, but one of them may have been Wm Poole, later appointed to St. Louis Fed by GHWB.

      WereBear

      When the press is corporate, they’re going to favor their masters. That’s why I support Independent journalism like ProPublica, Mother Jones, and Media Matters.

      And right now on YouTube, I am binging on the reaction of the MAGA to this latest news, I guess this is the indictment they can’t shrug off

      And maybe… this series has legs.

      lowtechcyclist

      The Biden Admin announces its “bottom up not trickle down” multi billion housing plan that rewards cities for upzoning, creates more HUD funding for subsidized housing, pushes for office and retail conversions to housing and a “renter bill of rights.”

      I look forward to reading more about this.  I’ve been saying for a while that we need a national housing policy, and it looks like this may be a major step in the right direction.

      Joe Biden continues to be the best President of my lifetime.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: Yeah.

      We went to a dinner party last night and the host announced, “I don’t like Joe Biden” at the outset. It was hard.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      It is complete chaos in Brisbane right now.  South Korea is on the verge of 1 the biggest upsets in soccer history – knocking Germany out of the World Cup during the group stage😥.  In 40 years they’ve never been dispatched at this stage of the tourney.

