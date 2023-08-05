Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: X-Tinguished (Last Weekend's Musk-diversion)

Late Night Open Thread: X-Tinguished (Last Weekend’s Musk-diversion)

It was supposed to earn him a ton of free media this week… and then Jack Smith set everyone talking about some boring political crap that no real Master of the Universe would ever even notice. Tough week, Elon!


Yeah? Well, we can’t *make* him go away!…
X-Tinguished (Last Weekend's Muskversion) - STOCKPILE

Speaking of failed branding exercises…

But it’s a dope joke! Are you saying dope jokes aren’t automatically funny?!?

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      mvr

      He does seem to be really killing the platform. And the language problem accusation seems on point. Did he not think about what verb form would be used with X to describe what posting on the format would be called.? “Tweet” becomes what exactly? All I can think of is “excreet” for its replacement. And it doesn’t have the same ring to it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      I dunno, both the Tesla Cybertruck and the SpaceX Starship feel like projects that kicked off because Musk got high and said ‘wouldn’t it be cool if?’.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sister Golden Bear

      X.com as an “everything you need to do” app has been his great white whale, ever since he tried to do at PayPal 25 years ago and the board pushed out for that. Well that, and signing up people for an online banking play without doing credit checks, which nearly bankrupted the company.

      And yes, from people I know who work at Tesla, there was a whole layer of senior executives whose job were to manage Elon and make sure none well most of his drug fueled, whacked out ideas got implemented.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      You just know that “blaze your glory” will turn out to be from some neo-Nazi manifesto, or possibly a slogan used by some revanchist Afrikaner group.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jackie

      I laugh every time I click on a tweet posted here. There is a big facing you before you see the actual post, but the url at the top still says Twitter lol

      And the “x” in the upper left corner makes me want to click to close.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Matt McIrvin

      @dmsilev: I had a working hypothesis that Starship was the project that SpaceX used to keep Elon Musk busy so they could do the real work. And that still may be the case, but NASA’s Artemis project choosing a Starship-derived design for their lunar lander is a problem. I guess they’re starting to hedge that bet.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      LAO

      I saw the best bumper sticker, it basically said “I bought it before I knew musk was an asshole.”  I’m thinking of buying it for my brother.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: You’ll notice Cybertruck remains “in development”. Starship is a bit further along, but it’s possible they decided the easiest way to kill that project was to let Musk be in charge of launch operations.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @Matt McIrvin: Given how cautious NASA is, or perhaps conservative in the older sense of the word is better, that decision was a surprise.  Starship is enormously ambitious, but there’s a lot of stuff that have to be made to work before it’s useful for things like Moon landings.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tehanu

      I think we’ll all be happy when it becomes the ex-X. Personally it pisses me off that he’s slobbered all over the name of my favorite band.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      HumboldtBlue

      Ohhhhh noooooo… South Africa’s goalie has the ball squirt through her arms on a pretty routine save, and the Dutch now lead 2-0. That’s heartbreaking for SA.

      Swart, the goalie, has played so well, and she just let that slip through.

      Great save by the Dutch goalie and a great shot from SA.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Matt McIrvin

      @dmsilev: I always thought it was questionable as hell and I have serious doubts about Artemis actually landing astronauts on the Moon because the lander bit seems insufficiently thought out. But I think the current plan is to go with a different design from another vendor for the second landing?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kent

      @Sister Golden Bear: Tesla is a public company.  The HAVE to do that because millions of people’s investments are at stake and the SEC will be on their ass if he fucks around too much.

      Twitter is Elon’s privately-owned toy.  He can whatever the fuck he wants with it.

      I think that is the big difference.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kent

      @dmsilev: Anyone who actually uses real trucks for a living will tell you how absolutely stupid the Cybertruck design is.  It is basically useless for most actual truck purposes.

      By contrast, Rivian is making actual useful trucks and selling them as fast as they can make them.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      sdhays

      @dmsilev: Yeah, it’s definitely not true those companies have an effective way of keeping him meddling. Just recently – the destruction of SpaceX’s launchpad was partially due to an Elon order to cut corners and launch on the “hilarious” 4/20.

      And he’s the reason Tesla’s are getting (already have) stupid and dangerous yoke steering wheel. Not to mention the shitty work culture (at least at Tesla – I don’t know about SpaceX) comes from Elon on down.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      J R in WV

      Musk is a loon!!

      Unintentionally hilarious at every turn. Lucked into great wealth,  spending it ever since.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      sdhays

      @Kent: I wonder if CyberTruck bombs in the market if the other investors will get fed up enough to chuck him over the rails, just like they did at PayPal.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      dmsilev

      @sdhays:

      Not to mention the shitty work culture (at least at Tesla – I don’t know about SpaceX) comes from Elon on down.

      SpaceX is notorious for working its employees to the point of burnout and beyond. Their turnover is massive, but there’s a steady stream of (mostly young, just starting out) people who want to work there.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kent: I’ve just been noticing Rivians (and Polestars!) on the road over the past few days

      The electric that actually makes me drool is the Hyundai Ioniq 6. The one that looks kind of like a mutant Porsche instead of being a crossover SUV.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      dmsilev

      @Kent: Ford as well. Reviews I’ve seen of the electric F-150 are basically ‘it’s an F-150. That runs off a battery. If you know the F-150, you know this’, which makes an awful lot of sense given how popular the model line has been for decades.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      The Oracle of Solace

      Just going to say I had a very good day today: I got to hang out with some of my writing acquaintances while I was in full goth-girl mode. I hadn’t seen most of them in person since the Before-Time. They were glad to see me, and wanted to know if I’d be writing again anytime soon; one even asked when my next video would be out. In fact, a novelist acquaintance, as she was leaving, ran up to me to tell me how great my outfit was, and to check on my pronouns. I love these people.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      ColoradoGuy

      This guy has to be high as a kite … with the difference he’s in a Howard Hughes corporate isolation bubble, sealed off from the physical world, with only a noisy data connection to the fantasies of MAGA-world.

      Reply

