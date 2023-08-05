(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Another night another war crime and crime against humanity.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

International rules-based order violated by Russian aggression must be restored – address of President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians, I wish you good health! Today is another active day for our international efforts. Our team is working in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the meeting of advisors to the leaders of the states on the Peace Formula. In total, 42 countries are represented there. Different continents, different political approaches to global affairs, but everyone is united by the priority of international law. And it is for this that Ukraine proposed the Peace Formula because the international rules-based order, violated by Russian aggression, must be restored. It is very important that there, on the sidelines of the meeting in Jeddah, bilateral negotiations with partners take place. Thankful to our delegation for this work: consolidation of the world is one of the most essential tasks. The greater the consolidation of the world for the sake of restoring a just peace is the sooner an end will be put to the bombs and missiles with which Moscow wants to replace the norms of international law. Another Russian missile attack against our country was today. Kinzhal, Kalibr missiles. Their target was Motor Sich and our Khmelnytsky region. Some of the missiles were shot down, thankful to our air defense warriors for this. But no matter how many such Russian attacks occur, they will still not give the enemy anything. Anyway, we will protect freedom for Ukraine, for all our people. And Russia won’t be able to replace international law with terror, or crises, or any intimidation. Literally every week, the world really adds strength to protect normal life. This week I thank Germany and Lithuania for new defense and security packages for us, for our soldiers. We expect new solutions next week – new packages. We also work for even more achievements and opportunities in our defense industry. The results are there, everyone can see them, and they are fair results, correct. Which show the aggressor state what its aggression means. Show not on TV, but precisely in the place, from which this war came to Ukraine, to the region, to the world. He, who brings problems to others, must feel what problems are. And I thank the Security Service of Ukraine, our Navy and every warrior who restores justice and teaches Russia to losses. Ukraine will win this war. The world will win this war. Truth will win this war. The main thing is that all of us in Ukraine and everyone in the world, who value a normal life, work at one hundred percent without any stop for the sake of victory. Our unity, our ability to build strength, and our ability to bring war back to where it came from. It is the most tangible for Russia. And one more. Next week our work on cleaning public institutions from those who tried to drag from the past all those old habits, old schemes that weakened Ukraine for a very long time, for decades, will continue. There will be no more old formats in our country – those formats when some defended the state and people, and others tried to put both the state and people at the service of their own benefit. No matter, who this person is – whether he is a “military commissar,” whether he is a deputy, or whether he is an official – everyone must work only for the sake of the state. So be it. I thank everyone who fights for Ukraine! In all areas: Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Shakhtar, Zaporizhzhia. I thank everyone who moves forward, who leads forward and only forward! Glory to Ukraine!

Since 1991, russia has systematically used the territorial waters of Ukraine to organize armed aggressions: against the Georgian people and against the people of Syria. Today, they terrorize peaceful Ukrainian cities and destroy grain condemning hundreds of millions to starvation. It’s time to say to the russian killers, “It’s enough.” There are no more safe waters or peaceful harbors for you in the Black and Azov Seas.

Two can play that game. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 5, 2023

Ukraine issues a warning to navigation off Russia’s Black Sea coast, including all major ports — it’s a war risk area starting from Aug. 23.

Good luck getting an insurance certificate and enter a Russian port.

And there’s a naval drone alarm in occupied Crimea.#GameTwoCanPlay pic.twitter.com/H3jerS9Cg2 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 5, 2023

Here’s Illia Ponomarenko’s, the former defense correspondent at The Kyiv Independent, take:

Speaking of Twitter Puritans that express their righteous anger over Ukraine “parroting” the Russian maritime blockade and continuously attacking Russian targets in the sea. There’s just one thing that gives a complete description of what Ukraine can and cannot do as part of its war effort: it’s called international humanitarian law. And according to the law, oil tankers, let alone military vessels, are valid military targets as they are vital for the adversary’s own war effort. Irrelevant moralizing and double standards (“yeah, Russia does this and that, but Ukraine should be better than that”) do not help. We’re fed up with this weird trend of Ukraine being supposed to win the war by throwing flowers at Russian tanks, kissing Russian soldiers in the cheek, and radiating love, joy, and unicorns on a daily basis. Moreover, the same Twitter moralizers then end up throwing hands into the sky over Ukraine’s offensive progress being “frustrating”, “way too slow”, and “not meeting expectations.” There are just two things in this case: military necessity and international law. We don’t have another Ukraine we can move to.

Some media and social media analysis of the naval drone strike on the Russian landing ship:

After the recent successful attack on “Olenegorsky Gornyak” in Novorossiysk and the abundance of supporting evidence, including video, photos, and satellite imagery, my curiosity led me to check the coverage of this event by russia’s largest internet media outlets. As expected, they did not disappoint in their predictability – there was no mention of it, with only a brief note on lenta about a failed attempt.

Kyiv:

All clear in Kyiv. Explosions were reported in central Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr regions but not known if they were missile strikes or interceptions by air defense. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) August 5, 2023

Here’s more on the Ukrainian naval drone strike near the Kerch Straits bridge:

Footage of the moment of the hit on Russian tanker Sig this night near Kerch Strait. Russian sources claimed that there is now 2×1 meter hole in the tanker hull.

Here’s the full text of the first tweet:

Footage of the moment of the hit on Russian tanker Sig this night near Kerch Strait. Russian sources claimed that there is now 2×1 meter hole in the tanker hull. P.S: Sig is under US sanctions since 2019 for delivering jet fuel to Syria. Which still did not prevent it from regularly making routes to deliver fuel to Syria. +Plus a detailed thread about Sig tanker and it’s routes is attached.

And the thread she’s quote tweeting. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

In 2019, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the Sig, along with several other vessels and individuals for “participating in a sanctions evasion scheme to facilitate the delivery of jet fuel to Russian forces operating in Syria” “Sovfracht is behind a sanctions evasion conspiracy, orchestrated by the three individuals designated today, to make payments and facilitate the transfer of supplies of jet fuel to Russian forces operating in Syria in support of the Assad government.” home.treasury.gov/news/press-rel… I dug up Sig’s AIS records from the past year, and it tells a very clear story of near-monthly fuel deliveries. Sig would sail AIS on until it hit the eastern Mediterranian, go dark for roughly a week, and then pop back up heading towards Russia. But where was it going? Thankfully, OFAC gave us a pretty good idea of where “These transactions facilitated the sale and delivery of jet fuel in 2016 and 2017 to Banias, Syria, which was used by Russian military aircraft.” From the AIS records, I could identify 9 trips in the last 12 months Pulling Sentinel-2 imagery, I was able to ID the Sig sitting off the coast of Baniyas on 3 of those trips: (clockwise from left) 2023-1-10, 2023-2-19, 2023-5-15.



Yörük has been absolutely on top of Sig and its sister ship Yaz since 2020. On 2023-2-19 you can actually see both Sig and Yaz sitting off the coast of Baniyas. This was a major ID confirmation for the low res Sentinel data. Yörük was able to confirm the pair’s outbound trip together on the 15th. https://t.co/6DvhYbi4NE

Here’s the tweet with the embedded video from the thread in the thread reader app that didn’t quite make it:

Transpetrochart’s tanker Sig, sanctioned by @USTreasury for link to SOVFRACHT, itself sanctioned for supplying Syrian Co For Oil Transport, Russian military in #Syria & operating in #Crimea, transited Bosphorus en route to Syria, first time without the sister vessel Yaz.@egetulca pic.twitter.com/qhGSgcYvAo — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) October 24, 2022

Some analysis on the military aid by Ukrainian Army officer Tatarigami:

After watching the cartoon, I initially hesitated to promote it, but now that it has gained traction, I’d like to add a few points: It’s essential to clarify that it wasn’t America that announced and directed the counter-offensive over half a year ago. I have consistently emphasized the need for more help and warned about the challenges we might face, as evident in my previous threads. However, there should be a clear distinction between asking for more help while expressing concerns about slow and insufficient deliveries versus placing blame on those providing significant military and financial assistance that exceeds our own budget. While frustration with deliveries is understandable, adopting a counter-productive attitude could lead to adverse consequences. We are fortunate to have support from many countries. The challenges we face are complex and not solely due to slow and insufficient deliveries, which are just one aspect of the overall situation. However, it’s crucial to be cautious about shifting blame onto those providing support, as it may lead to surprising and unpleasant responses. A constructive approach is needed here, because only russians win from this.

I don’t argue with that. I don’t think there are actually people who seriously believe that Ukraine got everything and on time. But I could go for hours about our internal issues, which should have being addressed and changed long time ago. It’s wrong to shift the blame like that — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 5, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There’s no new Patron tweets, but there is a tweet about Illia Ponomarenko’s new puppy.

Day 5.

The adopted doggo be like: pic.twitter.com/KKIciQATuF — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 5, 2023

There is a new slide show at Patron’s official TikTok. These don’t embed, so click through to see it.

