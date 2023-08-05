Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 528: Russia Unloads On Kupyansk

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Another night another war crime and crime against humanity.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

International rules-based order violated by Russian aggression must be restored – address of President of Ukraine

5 August 2023 – 20:58

Dear Ukrainians, I wish you good health!

Today is another active day for our international efforts. Our team is working in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the meeting of advisors to the leaders of the states on the Peace Formula.

In total, 42 countries are represented there. Different continents, different political approaches to global affairs, but everyone is united by the priority of international law. And it is for this that Ukraine proposed the Peace Formula because the international rules-based order, violated by Russian aggression, must be restored. It is very important that there, on the sidelines of the meeting in Jeddah, bilateral negotiations with partners take place. Thankful to our delegation for this work: consolidation of the world is one of the most essential tasks. The greater the consolidation of the world for the sake of restoring a just peace is the sooner an end will be put to the bombs and missiles with which Moscow wants to replace the norms of international law.

Another Russian missile attack against our country was today. Kinzhal, Kalibr missiles. Their target was Motor Sich and our Khmelnytsky region. Some of the missiles were shot down, thankful to our air defense warriors for this.

But no matter how many such Russian attacks occur, they will still not give the enemy anything. Anyway, we will protect freedom for Ukraine, for all our people. And Russia won’t be able to replace international law with terror, or crises, or any intimidation. Literally every week, the world really adds strength to protect normal life.

This week I thank Germany and Lithuania for new defense and security packages for us, for our soldiers. We expect new solutions next week – new packages.

We also work for even more achievements and opportunities in our defense industry. The results are there, everyone can see them, and they are fair results, correct. Which show the aggressor state what its aggression means. Show not on TV, but precisely in the place, from which this war came to Ukraine, to the region, to the world. He, who brings problems to others, must feel what problems are.

And I thank the Security Service of Ukraine, our Navy and every warrior who restores justice and teaches Russia to losses.

Ukraine will win this war. The world will win this war. Truth will win this war. The main thing is that all of us in Ukraine and everyone in the world, who value a normal life, work at one hundred percent without any stop for the sake of victory. Our unity, our ability to build strength, and our ability to bring war back to where it came from. It is the most tangible for Russia.

And one more.

Next week our work on cleaning public institutions from those who tried to drag from the past all those old habits, old schemes that weakened Ukraine for a very long time, for decades, will continue. There will be no more old formats in our country – those formats when some defended the state and people, and others tried to put both the state and people at the service of their own benefit. No matter, who this person is – whether he is a “military commissar,” whether he is a deputy, or whether he is an official – everyone must work only for the sake of the state. So be it.

I thank everyone who fights for Ukraine! In all areas: Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Shakhtar, Zaporizhzhia.

I thank everyone who moves forward, who leads forward and only forward!

Glory to Ukraine!

Since 1991, russia has systematically used the territorial waters of Ukraine to organize armed aggressions: against the Georgian people and against the people of Syria. Today, they terrorize peaceful Ukrainian cities and destroy grain condemning hundreds of millions to starvation. It’s time to say to the russian killers, “It’s enough.” There are no more safe waters or peaceful harbors for you in the Black and Azov Seas.

Here’s Illia Ponomarenko’s, the former defense correspondent at The Kyiv Independent, take:

Speaking of Twitter Puritans that express their righteous anger over Ukraine “parroting” the Russian maritime blockade and continuously attacking Russian targets in the sea.

There’s just one thing that gives a complete description of what Ukraine can and cannot do as part of its war effort: it’s called international humanitarian law.

And according to the law, oil tankers, let alone military vessels, are valid military targets as they are vital for the adversary’s own war effort.

Irrelevant moralizing and double standards (“yeah, Russia does this and that, but Ukraine should be better than that”) do not help.

We’re fed up with this weird trend of Ukraine being supposed to win the war by throwing flowers at Russian tanks, kissing Russian soldiers in the cheek, and radiating love, joy, and unicorns on a daily basis.

Moreover, the same Twitter moralizers then end up throwing hands into the sky over Ukraine’s offensive progress being “frustrating”, “way too slow”, and “not meeting expectations.”

There are just two things in this case: military necessity and international law.

We don’t have another Ukraine we can move to.

Some media and social media analysis of the naval drone strike on the Russian landing ship:

After the recent successful attack on “Olenegorsky Gornyak” in Novorossiysk and the abundance of supporting evidence, including video, photos, and satellite imagery, my curiosity led me to check the coverage of this event by russia’s largest internet media outlets. As expected, they did not disappoint in their predictability – there was no mention of it, with only a brief note on lenta about a failed attempt.

Kyiv:

Here’s more on the Ukrainian naval drone strike near the Kerch Straits bridge:

Here’s the full text of the first tweet:

Footage of the moment of the hit on Russian tanker Sig this night near Kerch Strait. Russian sources claimed that there is now 2×1 meter hole in the tanker hull. P.S: Sig is under US sanctions since 2019 for delivering jet fuel to Syria. Which still did not prevent it from regularly making routes to deliver fuel to Syria. +Plus a detailed thread about Sig tanker and it’s routes is attached.

And the thread she’s quote tweeting. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

In 2019, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the Sig, along with several other vessels and individuals for “participating in a sanctions evasion scheme to facilitate the delivery of jet fuel to Russian forces operating in Syria”Image
“Sovfracht is behind a sanctions evasion conspiracy, orchestrated by the three individuals designated today, to make payments and facilitate the transfer of supplies of jet fuel to Russian forces operating in Syria in support of the Assad government.”

home.treasury.gov/news/press-rel…

I dug up Sig’s AIS records from the past year, and it tells a very clear story of near-monthly fuel deliveries.

Sig would sail AIS on until it hit the eastern Mediterranian, go dark for roughly a week, and then pop back up heading towards Russia.

But where was it going?Image

Thankfully, OFAC gave us a pretty good idea of where “These transactions facilitated the sale and delivery of jet fuel in 2016 and 2017 to Banias, Syria, which was used by Russian military aircraft.”Image
From the AIS records, I could identify 9 trips in the last 12 monthsImage
Pulling Sentinel-2 imagery, I was able to ID the Sig sitting off the coast of Baniyas on 3 of those trips:

(clockwise from left) 2023-1-10, 2023-2-19, 2023-5-15.

Image
Image
Image

Yörük has been absolutely on top of Sig and its sister ship Yaz since 2020.

On 2023-2-19 you can actually see both Sig and Yaz sitting off the coast of Baniyas. This was a major ID confirmation for the low res Sentinel data.

Yörük was able to confirm the pair’s outbound trip together on the 15th.

https://t.co/6DvhYbi4NE

Image

Here’s the tweet with the embedded video from the thread in the thread reader app that didn’t quite make it:

Some analysis on the military aid by Ukrainian Army officer Tatarigami:

After watching the cartoon, I initially hesitated to promote it, but now that it has gained traction, I’d like to add a few points:

It’s essential to clarify that it wasn’t America that announced and directed the counter-offensive over half a year ago.

I have consistently emphasized the need for more help and warned about the challenges we might face, as evident in my previous threads.

However, there should be a clear distinction between asking for more help while expressing concerns about slow and insufficient deliveries versus placing blame on those providing significant military and financial assistance that exceeds our own budget.

While frustration with deliveries is understandable, adopting a counter-productive attitude could lead to adverse consequences. We are fortunate to have support from many countries. The challenges we face are complex and not solely due to slow and insufficient deliveries, which are just one aspect of the overall situation. However, it’s crucial to be cautious about shifting blame onto those providing support, as it may lead to surprising and unpleasant responses. A constructive approach is needed here, because only russians win from this.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There’s no new Patron tweets, but there is a tweet about Illia Ponomarenko’s new puppy.

There is a new slide show at Patron’s official TikTok. These don’t embed, so click through to see it.

Open thread!

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Bill Arnold
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Fair Economist
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Grumpy Old Railroader
  • japa21
  • Jay
  • Ksmiami
  • MomSense
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • trollhattan
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yutsano

    1. 1.

      Ksmiami

      Tell me again why we shouldn’t demolish Russia? They aren’t going to stop w Ukraine and will end up endangering us through their activities in the Middle East and Africa

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Chetan Murthy

      Last night I was pretty depressed, thinking about the simple and hard facts of this war.  Ukraine has probably had a million of its citizens kidnapped by Russia (Jay quotes a figure of 700k children, from Russian sources, so this seems plausible).  Ukraine will probably need a trillion dollars of reparations to reconstruct their country.  When and if Russia sues for peace, EVEN IF they vacate all Ukrainian land, they’re not going to cough up reparations, and they can and will use those kidnapped Ukrainian adults and children as hostages.  And Ukraine will be forced to accept that bargain.

      There is only one future in which Ukraine gets both its people back *and* the reparations they need to rebuild: The Russian Federation needs to fall apart.  Period.  And yet, our government seems to be pursuing a strategy to preserve RF as a going concern.  Ugh.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      I read an interesting article about UA diplomats not returning to Ukraine after their tours of duty abroad: https://zn.ua/POLITICS/zelenskij-khochet-vseho-i-srazu-chto-tak-i-ne-tak-v-eho-otnoshenijakh-s-ukrainskimi-diplomatami.html

      [via Google Translate]

      For example, last year twenty people were supposed to return from the USA, but only one arrived. There are embassies from which not a single diplomat has returned.

      I’ve read several accounts of how Ukrainian officials are concerned that their refugees will not return, if Ukraine is a poor, broken-down country with no ability to rebuild and offer a decent life for its people.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jay

      Kateryna Yushchenko 🌻 🇺🇦
      @KatyaYushchenko
      7h
      “..They do not know what it is to welcome back exchanged prisoners of war who have been castrated. Or to mourn old men and women murdered, or younger men and women tortured and raped. Or to worry frantically about thousands of children kidnapped.”

      https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2023/08/ukraine-western-diplomacy/674920/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share

      Western Diplomats Need to Stop Whining About Ukraine
      Allies can be exasperating. But try being invaded by your neighbor and lectured by everyone else.

      By Eliot A. Cohen

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      @Jay: I learned from UK’s Defence Minister that Ukraine needs to be generous with their Amazon 5-star ratings for weapons donors–product, vendor, shopping and shipping experiences alike.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MomSense

      Thunderstorms again last night so my counter protest at the anti NATO protest was delayed again.
      I follow an account on Instagram and he posted photos of kids playing in playgrounds surrounded by devastation. I don’t know how Ukrainians are enduring this war.  I was trying to put myself in the shoes of those parents as they try to make life as happy and normal as possible for their children.  I can’t imagine what they are all going through.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      japa21

      @Ksmiami: Just kind of curious.  Once this is accomplished what do you expect to replace it that wouldn’t be as much, if not more of a threat to the world.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      @Ksmiami: Don’t be cute here. We all know, and you do too, there is no answer anyone could give you that would satisfy you. Maybe one day you’ll grow up and stop this hawkish edgelord bullshit, but apparently today is not that day.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jay

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Slava was a 90’s economic “refugee” from Ukraine.

      He built a menial life here, with his wife, had kids, but when Ukraine was attacked in 2022, he went back to fight. The community here, helped his wife and family in his absence for a while, until the UNC gave her a great job, (no longer a house cleaner) in Winterpeg.

      He’s bought the shell of a house in Odesa, something he could never afford to do here, and after clearing debris and salvage on his leaves, he planted a garden.

      We text all the time on rebuilding the house. New roof trusses are in, next leave, roof sheathing and Ice and Water shield, so the structure will be dry over the winter.

      Then, windows and doors.

      We also text on what he can do after the war in Odesa.

      Slava will be staying in Ukraine and bringing his family home.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Alison Rose

      Bombing a blood transfusion center, how super cool and totally normal and not heinous at all!!!! I’d love to hear the tankies’ explanation as to why this is part of poor lil’ russia trying to defend itself against big mean scary Ukraine. (I would not actually want to hear it.)

      We’re fed up with this weird trend of Ukraine being supposed to win the war by throwing flowers at Russian tanks, kissing Russian soldiers in the cheek, and radiating love, joy, and unicorns on a daily basis.

      Yeah, I mean…I don’t think “when they go low, we go high” is meant to apply to warfare.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Grumpy Old Railroader

      @Chetan Murthy: I’ve read several accounts of how Ukrainian officials are concerned that their refugees will not return, if Ukraine is a poor, broken-down country with no ability to rebuild and offer a decent life for its people.

      When the war is over, there are a lot of refugees from other countries that would be more than happy to immigrate and help Ukraine rebuild. If I was a half century younger, I would consider getting a small band of refugees together in Ukraine and open a food court that serves international cuisine. I cannot imagine anyone not enjoying, say, Latin American food

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Bill Arnold

      @trollhattan:
      Sample 5 star review:
      Tuscan Dairy Whole Vitamin D Milk, Gallon, 128 oz

      ***** 5.0 out of 5 stars More than just Milk; Tuscan Whole Milk, 1 Gallon, 128 fl oz!
      Reviewed in the United States on May 28, 2014
      Ever since I was just a boy, I have been a huge fan of the milky-white delight that is Tuscan Whole Milk, 1 Gallon, 64 fl oz. My first experience with the original product came around when I was sill using a sippy-cup. The sheer joy that Tuscan Whole Milk, 1 Gallon, 64 fl oz brings to my soul had to be enjoyed once more, but with it’s new release; Tuscan Whole Milk, 1 Gallon, 128 fl oz. When I heard that they were doubling the quantity, I figured that I just had to buy the product and hope I would not be let down. I ordered the savoury liquid-dessert, and this what I got upon its arrival.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      West of the Rockies

      Galling how Putin squeals in rage when a drone blows up a window in a Moscow business office and expects sympathy.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      This week’s This American Life is quite good. Eight Fights:

      Nadia’s family is split between Russia and Ukraine, which is pretty common. And when Russia invaded Ukraine, it didn’t just start fighting on the battlefield. It sparked family conflict, too. An intimate story of the war from writer Masha Gessen.

      Episode available Sunday 7 p.m. CT

      Don’t get between the pugs!! ;-)

      Slava Ukraini!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

