Monday Evening Open Thread: When Stubborn Stupidity Is Its Own Defense

by | 32 Comments

This post is in:

It is a fact universally acknowledged — possibly even by Mrs. Pence — that TFG’s handlers picked ‘Mike Dense’ as their VP candidate because he was too dumb to question any shifty behavior, or to get ideas about trying his own little grifts. This character trait inadvertently served Pence well during the Jan6 insurrection; when surrounded by his Secret Service agents hustling him away from a mob literally calling for his murder, Pence retreated to repeating the rules he’d so painstakingly memorized. He became, for a brief shining moment, the hero we needed, if not the hero we wanted.

Nothing that has happened since that memorable day has been able to shift Pence’s stance, because stupid is also usually stubborn. He knows that he was rewarded for keeping his oath on January 6th; he retains a bedrock certainty that only a Republican should be allowed to be President. Ergo, the previous Repub President having failed a test so simple even Mike Pence could pass it, surely the Official Presidential Backup — Mike Pence — should be rewarded with the 2024 nomination. How can these misguided voters fail to understand what is so clear to Mike Pence?

Ed Kilgore, at NYMag“Pence Is Finally Embracing His Role As January 6 Spoiler”:

… [Pence] has sought to take partial credit for the alleged accomplishments of the Trump-Pence administration without much discussing its bizarre culmination on January 6. The video with which he launched his candidacy in June did not so much as mention the Capitol riot or even Trump, for that matter. It’s rather like a Hall of Fame player writing an autobiography that doesn’t mention baseball. But since well before his formal announcement, Pence has trudged along the campaign trail earnestly trying to recapture his pre-Trump persona as an extremely orthodox conservative pol with a particularly close relationship to the Christian right.

Unfortunately for the would-be president from Indiana, the MAGA faithful did not for a moment forget his “betrayal” of Trump on January 6, and in the early stages of the 2024 contest, Pence has been in the unenviable position of being both universally known and heartily disliked among Republican voters. A recent New York Times–Siena national survey of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents showed Pence with a favorability ratio of 40 percent favorable to 45 percent unfavorable (by contrast, Trump’s ratio is 75 percent to 21 percent). The same poll showed Pence as the preferred candidate of just 3 percent of GOP voters. And a just-released Times-Siena poll of Iowa, where you’d think Pence would find succor in the state’s large conservative Evangelical population, gave him just 3 percent there as well…

So now this strikingly unsuccessful presidential candidate — who is struggling to join the seven rivals who have already qualified for the first GOP debate later this month — has become one of the stars of the MAGA-despised law-enforcement effort to put Donald Trump behind bars…

    32Comments

    3. 3.

      Old Man Shadow

      Mike Pence loves America and the Constitution so much he will probably vote for a man who will destroy both for president.

      Liz Cheney is an evil supervillain, but by God, she’s at least an American evil supervillain.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      DougJ wins the internets again.

      What does the success of “Barbie” say about American women’s lives? Josh Barro and Matt Yglesias drop by to explain.

      Oh, and after turning on ESPN, I see we are in the wonderful part of summer where we watch 11-and-12-year-old boys cry a lot in Williamsport, Penn.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      FelonyGovt

      The monster they created really is out of control. It would be kind of delicious if it weren’t so terrifying.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ruckus

      Mike Pence.

      Is he all there? Are the communication bits working? Does he understand English? Is his ego functional?

      So many questions – and not one of them deserves/requires an answer.

      The coattails he climbed on, for whatever reason, really did not work out well for him. But also he started from such a minimal place that it is to be expected that he’s got nothing.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jeffro

      It is a fact universally acknowledged — possibly even by Mrs. Pence — that TFG’s handlers picked ‘Mike Dense’ as their VP candidate because he was too dumb to question any shifty behavior, or to get ideas about trying his own little grifts.   and would help run cover for trumpov with the evangelicals when the latter’s many, MANY character flaws kept becoming evident.

      fixed and all that ;)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      It is a fact universally acknowledged — possibly even by Mrs. Pence — that TFG’s handlers picked ‘Mike Dense’ as their VP candidate because he was too dumb to question any shifty behavior, or to get ideas about trying his own little grifts.

      Hmm. Needs a bit more Austen. How about “It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single moronic and corrupt candidate in possession of a nomination must be in want of an even more moronic running mate.”?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      I think it was the Post that had a piece a couple days ago about a former VP running against a former president for their party’s nomination, which has almost never happened in our entire history.

      One would think that might get a little more coverage…

      One would think they could delve a little more deeply into what that means for the party…

      But no, it looks like they’re one and done(!)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      A dozen Trump supporters approached Mike Pence’s vehicle as he entered his Friday event yelling, “that’s a traitor,” “you’re a sellout,” and “why didn’t you uphold the constitution?”

      The idiocy even gives “original intent” a bad name.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ishiyama

      For some reason I am reminded of a line from Stephen Vincent Benet’s Book of Americans: “And as vice-President he sat, but men are seldom hanged for that”.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Dense recently disclosed his campaign raised a shocking low $1.1 million during the last quarter. He was vice president, a former governor, a congressman and with all those contacts and favors to call in all he could raise was a penitence.

      That woke him up to fact he has no chance and will likely drop out before the end of the year due to bankruptcy (like Scott Walker did in 2015 and Tim Pawlenty did in 2011) .

      Of course he realizes this is Dump’s fault and finally decided to take him down with him.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      @Baud:And take reporters off the “Biden is old” beat?  Pshaw!

      Now there’s an updated “how many angels can dance on the head of a pin” metaphor for us all…

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geminid

      I checked out a Politico article about second quarter fundraising. It showed that DeSantis pulled in $20 million, most of it early in the quarter. I think Trump came in about $17 million.

      Pence was 6th with $1.2 million, behind Scott ($5.9 million), Haley ($5.3 million), and Christie ($1.7 million). He really needs to have a good debate.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Scott

      This reminds me over and over again of driving through the Texas countryside after the 2020 election and seeing all the Trump/Pence banners hanging on the fence lines with Pence cut out.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Chief Oshkosh

      And a just-released Times-Siena poll of Iowa, where you’d think Pence would find succor in the state’s large conservative Evangelical population, gave him just 3 percent there as well…

      Which pretty much sums up conservative Evangelicals. They don’t care about the teachings of Jesus, they’re here for the hate and power. Not that Pence is crowding Jesus any, but Mango Mussolini definitely brings the hate, and certainly appears powerful to the stoopid.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Brachiator

      @Jeffro:

       a former VP running against a former president for their party’s nomination, which has almost never happened in our entire history.

      One would think that might get a little more coverage…

      We have also never had a candidate falsely claiming to be the incumbent before.

      Trump is seeking a restoration, not an election.

      Reply

