I've seen enough: in a major victory for the pro-choice side, Ohio Issue 1 (a measure to raise the threshold to pass a state constitutional amendment to 60%) fails.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 8, 2023
Good guys win
Open thread
sdhays
That was fast!
Even Wasserman has seen enough.
Yay, Ohio!
Betty Cracker
We are watching baseball, which has gotten us through many an angsty election season, but I decided to pop over here to see if there was any word on OH. Only the best damn word! Woohoo!
Hoppie
Was born in Springfield (because Yellow Springs didn’t have a hospital), but left when I was 17. Ohio for the win! Kay, congrats!
Raoul Paste
I did the postcards to voters for this election
Ohio, you are welcome. But seriously, thank goodness.
I predict that here in MS, the Republican-controlled legislature will attempt to pull the same trick as did OH Republicans.
For those not in the know, MS currently does not have a ballot initiative process (long story). The Leg supposedly attempted to come up with one that met court muster but negotiations fell apart when they started squabbling over what issues would be mandatorily excluded (such as abortion rights).
BREAKING: ISSUE 1 IS DEFEATED IN OHIO! An incredible victory for democracy and choice! pic.twitter.com/gjZHPjd5N9
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 9, 2023
Betty Cracker
@Raoul Paste: Good work! Thank you! ❤️
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
LANDSLIDE
Danielx
Most excellent.
Edit: no ballot initiatives in my fair state (Indiana). God forbid voters have any direct say on issues such as abortion.
delphinium
Yes!!! So happy for all the Ohio folks.
cain
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: Flawless Victory – FATALITY!
Nice to get good news, and I hope it made all the right wing assholes super sad.
geg6
Beautiful to see. My neighbors there in the Buckeye State have been giving me the heebie jeebies the past few years. I did some postcards for this and am very happy.
dmsilev
That’s a “not even close” result. Congratulations to everyone involved. Bodes well for the actual abortion referendum in the fall as well.
Suzanne
So far, this looks like a curb-stomping. I wonder if the margin will hold up.
mac8
Thank freaking goodness my state hasn’t gone completely round the bend. I couldn’t help but be anxious, even though I knew that a lot of people here saw through the lies for the naked power grab it was — Democrats and Republicans both.
I honestly think holding the election in August hurt them. “Oh, you are going to ban August elections because they don’t have high turnout and then schedule this for an August election?”
I’m going to let myself hope this pushed some former republican voters to finally get over their hang-ups about voting for Democrats, too. That’s definitely a reach for some of my fellow Ohioans, but everyone has their tipping point.
zhena gogolia
Great news! Congratulations to everyone who worked on it.
Gregory
That result was fast and definitive.
And bad news for Republicans: There are more of us than there are of them, and we don’t like out democracy taken away.
hedgehog mobile
Excellent news! Well done Ohio.
grumbles
Yay! So glad. And very good to see it wasn’t even close.
I’m from Ohio, most of my remaining family is there, which is why I’m not. But regardless of how they choose to use their agency, they have it, Republicans be damned.
HeleninEire
WOO HOO. Great news.
Kathleen
I’m on Blue Ohio call and David Pepper and some other professional consultants are still waiting to call it. This is great call. Nancy Pelosi and Jaimie Harrison were on the call! Concy and Columbus papers called it.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
Speaking of campaign failures:
This exclusive @MarcACaputo story on the DeSantis campaign shakeup — Ron and Casey fired their campaign manager today — contains a key phrase about the replacement campaign manager:"…he has no campaign experience."This should end well.https://t.co/JgGGnNBUdO pic.twitter.com/CNis1U8hFE
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 8, 2023
DeSaster thinks the dogs will eat the food if they change the label on the can.
Jerzy Russian
Drop your linen and start your grinnin’!
It tells you even they don’t trust they have the public on this issue.
It tells you they know they don’t.
I read something a few weeks ago, where some GOP “strategist” was trying to claim that Dobbs wouldn’t have any effect on upcoming elections, and in fact, it didn’t really have much effect on the midterms. It was hilarious, the flop sweat was palpable. But I guess if you have no chance of convincing your party to change course, making shit up is all you have left.
Kathleen
@Raoul Paste: yes thank you and other Juicers who pitched in. People on this call are from all over the country and the number of groups who helped is amazing. One of the more salient points made by 2 experienced activists was that there are signs that the old coalition that elected Dems is starting to come back together.
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:
Bwahahahaha!
I can’t argue with th idea that he needs a “fixer” (in the veterinary sense) more than an experience campaign manager…
Baud
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:
Ron and Casey fired their campaign manager today
Is Rick Wilson deliberately treating the Mrs. as a co-candidate?
columbusqueen
Made it in to vote NO despite have dental surgery in the early morning. Was definitely worth it.
This result also feels encouraging for this fall’s legislative elections in VA. Abortion is definitely on the ballot, with Youngkin avoiding professing any particular views on abortion other than insisting that a 15-week ban is a “compromise”, while promising to sign anything the legislature puts in front of him if they get majorities in both houses.
Ohio Mom
Wow. I was hoping we would win but did not dream of winning this big. Maybe there is hope for my adopted state yet.
@columbusqueen: Thank you for your dedication!
Ryan
FUCK YEAH, WE WON!!??!?!
Kathleen
@Baud: They’re saying Sherrod still gets thst old coalition support but they wantvto replicate his success state wide. One of the experts said his biggest surprise was that support for the amendment in the red exurbs was not as strong as was expected They’re using Vance’s campaign as a benchmark to compare results for tonight.
SpaceUnit
Which of the NYT’s opinion models will try to spin this as a bad sign for Democrats in 2024?
different-church-lady
@SpaceUnit: All of them, Katie.
Kathleen
@columbusqueen: Good for you!
Kay
I just shut CNN off because they told me we won because Republicans didn’t like the special August election. The only voters they recognize are Republicans.
These people are nutjobs. They absolutely refuse to admit that this shit is not popular and they refuse to acknowlege that women have political power. They will die on this hill.
Baud
“Biden’s absence in campaign leading to landslide Ohio victory portends dark clouds for reelection bid.”
Ryan
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: Nah, De De Santis needs to offer the dogs sunshine and rainbows for the rest of their travails. And he can’t do that.
LAO
OMG, I hate how optimistic this victory makes me for 2024.
Gin & Tonic
I was driving around rural northeast Ohio for a couple of days last week, and saw a pretty fair number of “NO” signs, all of the standard small lawn sign size, all on residential properties. I saw far fewer “YES” signs, and they were all huge, clearly paid placements. Led me to conclude that there wasn’t that much grass-roots support for “Yes.”
kalakal
@SpaceUnit: Is Biden being lulled into a false senses of security by Ohio results? Regulars at this diner say..
OGLiberal
@Betty Cracker: I wish I could say and the same but I’m a Mets fan. Mets games/seasons consist of 96% angst.
“Biden’s absence in campaign leading to landslide Ohio victory portends dark clouds for reelection bid.”
Send that to DougJ.
Karen
Winning the election is great but so far, the GOP has been ignoring it or passing last minute laws to make it null and void. What will happen this time?
Omnes Omnibus
Percysowner
MSNBC just reported that the AP has now called the race
Mr. Bemused Senior
Men in Black 3
That is all.
Jackie
@Omnes Omnibus: Who’s Harbough?
I’m only aware of the coaching brothers.
CaseyL
@Karen: I heard something about a GOP lawsuit to yank the pro-choice amendment off the ballot altogether. Can’t remember what grounds they were going to/are going to claim. But if they’re going to go that route, they’ve got to file the suit pretty fast, since change-the-referendum-rules didn’t work.
Freemark
@SpaceUnit: And especially good news for John McCain.
Sure Lurkalot
MSNBC prime time open…the Trump show. What’s wrong with these people? I realize your show is scripted but when you have good news for democracy laid at your feet, maybe run with that, our oh so liberal news channel.
