Early night in Ohio —- good guys win

    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      We are watching baseball, which has gotten us through many an angsty election season, but I decided to pop over here to see if there was any word on OH. Only the best damn word! Woohoo!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Hoppie

      Was born in Springfield (because Yellow Springs didn’t have a hospital), but left when I was 17.  Ohio for the win!  Kay, congrats!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Raoul Paste

      I did the postcards to voters for this election

      Ohio, you are welcome.  But seriously, thank goodness.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nukular Biskits

      I predict that here in MS, the Republican-controlled legislature will attempt to pull the same trick as did OH Republicans.

      For those not in the know, MS currently does not have a ballot initiative process (long story).  The Leg supposedly attempted to come up with one that met court muster but negotiations fell apart when they started squabbling over what issues would be mandatorily excluded (such as abortion rights).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Danielx

      Most excellent.

      Edit: no ballot initiatives in my fair state (Indiana). God forbid voters have any direct say on issues such as abortion.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      geg6

      Beautiful to see.  My neighbors there in the Buckeye State have been giving me the heebie jeebies the past few years.  I did some postcards for this and am very happy.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      That’s a “not even close” result. Congratulations to everyone involved. Bodes well for the actual abortion referendum in the fall as well.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      mac8

      Thank freaking goodness my state hasn’t gone completely round the bend. I couldn’t help but be anxious, even though I knew that a lot of people here saw through the lies for the naked power grab it was — Democrats and Republicans both.

      I honestly think holding the election in August hurt them. “Oh, you are going to ban August elections because they don’t have high turnout and then schedule this for an August election?”

      I’m going to let myself hope this pushed some former republican voters to finally get over their hang-ups about voting for Democrats, too. That’s definitely a reach for some of my fellow Ohioans, but everyone has their tipping point.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Gregory

      That result was fast and definitive.

      And bad news for Republicans: There are more of us than there are of them, and we don’t like out democracy taken away.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      grumbles

      Yay! So glad. And very good to see it wasn’t even close.

      I’m from Ohio, most of my remaining family is there, which is why I’m not. But regardless of how they choose to use their agency, they have it, Republicans be damned.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kathleen

      I’m on Blue Ohio call and David Pepper and some other professional consultants are still waiting to call it. This is great call. Nancy Pelosi and Jaimie Harrison were on the call! Concy and Columbus papers called it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Speaking of campaign failures:

      This exclusive @MarcACaputo story on the DeSantis campaign shakeup — Ron and Casey fired their campaign manager today — contains a key phrase about the replacement campaign manager:"…he has no campaign experience."This should end well.https://t.co/JgGGnNBUdO pic.twitter.com/CNis1U8hFE

      — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 8, 2023

      DeSaster thinks the dogs will eat the food if they change the label on the can.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Redshift

      @Baud:

      It tells you even they don’t trust they have the public on this issue.

      It tells you they know they don’t.

      I read something a few weeks ago, where some GOP “strategist” was trying to claim that Dobbs wouldn’t have any effect on upcoming elections, and in fact, it didn’t really have much effect on the midterms. It was hilarious, the flop sweat was palpable. But I guess if you have no chance of convincing your party to change course, making shit up is all you have left.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kathleen

      @Raoul Paste: yes thank you and other Juicers who pitched in. People on this call are from all over the country and the number of groups who helped is amazing. One of the more salient points made by 2 experienced activists was that there are signs that the old coalition that elected Dems is starting to come back together.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kathleen

      @Redshift: one of our state reps who talked to people at the polls and while canvassing said many Republicans were voting no. Also they’re noting on the call that normally uber red precincts are seeing smaller margins between the Yes and No votes even though Yes votes won out.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Redshift

      This result also feels encouraging for this fall’s legislative elections in VA. Abortion is definitely on the ballot, with Youngkin avoiding professing any particular views on abortion other than insisting that a 15-week ban is a “compromise”, while promising to sign anything the legislature puts in front of him if they get majorities in both houses.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ohio Mom

      Wow. I was hoping we would win but did not dream of winning this big. Maybe there is hope for my adopted state yet.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Dan B

      @Hoppie:  19 years old for my departure.  I was so glad to get out.  Today between the judge shooting down the anti trans law and this landslide there are some bright spots.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kathleen

      @Baud: They’re saying Sherrod still gets thst old coalition support but they wantvto replicate his success state wide. One of the experts said his biggest surprise was that support for the amendment in the red exurbs was not as strong as was expected They’re  using Vance’s campaign as a benchmark to compare results for tonight.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kay

      I just shut CNN off because they told me we won because Republicans didn’t like the special August election. The only voters they recognize are Republicans.

      These people are nutjobs. They absolutely refuse to admit that this shit is not popular and they refuse to acknowlege that women have political power. They will die on this hill.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Kathleen

      @Jackie: They’re saying totals so far don’t reflect in person voting today in Hamilton, Franklin and Cuyahoga, the three biggest Dem strongholds.

      It’s now official. Yay!!!!!!

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Gin & Tonic

      I was driving around rural northeast Ohio for a couple of days last week, and saw a pretty fair number of “NO” signs, all of the standard small lawn sign size, all on residential properties. I saw far fewer “YES” signs, and they were all huge, clearly paid placements. Led me to conclude that there wasn’t that much grass-roots support for “Yes.”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      p.a.

      @Kay: They will die on this hill.

       

       

      I certainly hope so.  Can’t wait ’till the numbnuts go after the 19th Amendment.  A few more national election losses and they’ll have to.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Karen

      Winning the election is great but so far, the GOP has been ignoring it or passing last minute laws to make it null and void. What will happen this time?

      Reply
    74. 74.

      CaseyL

      @Karen: I heard something about a GOP lawsuit to yank the pro-choice amendment off the ballot altogether.  Can’t remember what grounds they were going to/are going to claim.  But if they’re going to go that route, they’ve got to file the suit pretty fast, since change-the-referendum-rules didn’t work.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      It was fun though and Kathleen’s right- a great coalition – everyone worked and no one bitched except for yard signs because Democrats are irrationally obsessed with yard signs. Plus! Cleveland’s back!

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Mel

      @Kathleen: Absolutely. Pike County os a great example. They were still a yes, but it is such a red county and the margins shifted dramatically enough on this vote that it’s clear that a notable percentage of the no votes were from Republicans.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Sure Lurkalot

      MSNBC prime time open…the Trump show. What’s wrong with these people? I realize your show is scripted but when you have good news for democracy laid at your feet, maybe run with that, our oh so liberal news channel.

      Reply

