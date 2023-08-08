Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / Ohio Issue 1 Results: Polls Closing at 7:30 pm

Ohio Issue 1 Results: Polls Closing at 7:30 pm

Ohio Voters had their last chance to cast their votes today – hopefully NO on Ohio Issue 1 – with polls closing at 7:30 pm Eastern time.

GOOD REASONS TO VOTE NO ON ISSUE 1.  I can’t see a single reason to vote Yes unless you’re an authoritarian prick.

Here’s what it does:

  • Require 60% of voters to pass a new constitutional amendment, instead of a simple majority of 50% plus one.
  • Require citizens who want to place an amendment on the ballot to collect signatures from at least 5% of voters from the last gubernatorial election in all 88 counties, instead of the current 44.
  • Eliminate a 10-day cure period that allows citizens to replace any signatures deemed faulty by the secretary of state’s office.

Come on, Ohio!

 

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      I think, and hope, that Ohio voters are going to make you proud of them. Even in summer.  They’ve been paying attention to what’s been going on in their state, and in other states.

    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Chrissie Hynde. Ohio gave us Chrissie Hynde. And Devo. No Republican shenanigans can take them from us.

    7. 7.

      Scout211

      Fingers crossed for a resounding NO on 1.

      A recent poll by CNN/SSRS bodes well, when the choice is left to the voters.

      CNN — 
      Americans’ discontent with the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade remains as potent as it was a year ago, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS,with a record-high share of the public saying that they’re likely to take a candidate’s position on abortion into consideration when voting.

      A 64% majority of US adults say they disapprove of last year’s Supreme Court ruling that women do not have a constitutional right to an abortion, with half strongly disapproving – an assessment that’s almost entirely unchanged from CNN’s poll last July in the immediate wake of the decision.

