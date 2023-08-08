Ohio Voters had their last chance to cast their votes today – hopefully NO on Ohio Issue 1 – with polls closing at 7:30 pm Eastern time.

GOOD REASONS TO VOTE NO ON ISSUE 1. I can’t see a single reason to vote Yes unless you’re an authoritarian prick.

Here’s what it does:

Require 60% of voters to pass a new constitutional amendment, instead of a simple majority of 50% plus one.

Require citizens who want to place an amendment on the ballot to collect signatures from at least 5% of voters from the last gubernatorial election in all 88 counties, instead of the current 44.

Eliminate a 10-day cure period that allows citizens to replace any signatures deemed faulty by the secretary of state’s office.

Come on, Ohio!