You are here: Home / Music / ‘Something Like Hope’ (Open Thread)

‘Something Like Hope’ (Open Thread)

The Indigo Girls are having a moment because their most famous song is featured at a key scene in the Barbie movie. Here are Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Emily Saliers performing their then-new hit on the Letterman show in 1989:

NYT columnist Lydia Polgreen talks about what it means to witness the renewed relevance of a song that was a staple of one’s “angsty adolescence” — and why the Indigo Girls remain on her playlist well into middle age (gift link):

They are, as the kids would say, cringe.

Cringe: the ultimate insult of our era. It implies a kind of pathetic attachment to hope, to sincerity, to possibility. Cringe is not exclusively female; the musical “Hamilton,” written by a man, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is definitely cringe. But in these hardened times, it implies a kind of naïveté that so often gets coded as feminine, a silly belief that human beings, through sincere effort, might actually improve themselves and the world. That things might, somehow, get better. Feminism? Definitely cringe. And if feminism is cringe, then lesbians are double cringe. And the Indigo Girls? We’re talking cringe squared…

We live in dangerous, frightening times. We’ve been through a pandemic and stared down a global recession. Rights that seemed secure — to control our bodies, to marry whom we love, to vote — are under attack. We’re once again reminded of the ever-present threat of nuclear war and confrontation with China. It’s likely the hottest summer in recorded history. You can respond to these circumstances with fatalistic cynicism. Or you can meet them with a sense of possibility, grounded in reality, loosely tethered to something like hope.

To me, this is what the Indigo Girls are all about. Sincerity coupled with wisdom, which is a recipe for something durable: solidarity. A sense that we are in this together. The Indigo Girls are great. Cringe but true. That’s because the kernel of who we are is cringe. That is what it means to be open to the world. To be open to the possibility of a future different from who you are now. When we are young, we feel that way because we don’t know any better. Eventually you get to a place where you know all the ways it can go wrong and feel open anyway.

We could all use something like hope these days, and it’s there if you look for it. I saw it last night in Ohio. I’m even seeing it in Florida!

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      It was a great night for women, protecting reproductive rights, and democracy in general!

      1) Far-right extremists keep losing at the ballot box (by even bigger margins than the usual Dem vs Rep contests)
      2) Dems have been over-performing in elections (even in ‘red’ states!) by an average of 7 points since the Dobbs decision came down from SCOTUS. That’s huge!
      3) GOP dark-money high-dollar donors continue to drive these extreme measures, which is great: it’s more $$$ that they can’t use on trump’s legal defense fund er I mean ‘campaign’
      4) Even when the Republicans try to change the rules (as was the case here in Ohio), large majorities of Americans respond and refuse to have their rights taken away.

      Again, a great night all around! Let’s keep it up this November and then again in 2024!

      4 Big Takeaways From Last Night’s Special Election in Ohio

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      Republicans, even the blessed NYT is trying to tell you you’re fucking up royally by being anti-abortion extremists

      Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, a Republican, argued that Tuesday’s vote over how to amend the State Constitution was about protecting the state from a flood of special interest money. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, another Republican, urged voters to protect the “very foundational rules” of their constitution.

      But Ohio voters clearly didn’t buy it. About three million of them showed up to vote for abortion rights — an issue that was not technically on the ballot, but was the undeniable force that transformed what would have normally been a little-noticed election over an arcane legislative proposal into a national event.

      For decades, a majority of Americans supported some form of legalized abortion. But the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade has shifted the political intensity on the issue, reshaping a once mostly-silent coalition of liberal, swing and moderate Republican voters into a political force. It’s a force Democrats are working hard to harness in elections across the country next year, often with ballot measures, and it’s a power Republicans have yet to figure out how to match, or at least manage.

      “We’ve taken it on the chin since Dobbs,” said Michael Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life in Columbus, Ohio,

      Reply
    6. 6.

      p.a.

      @Jeffro: Yes indeed.  What we can learn from those fucks: they never quit.  They’re still trying to fuck up generational programs like Social Security & Medicare.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Josie

      I do admit to a certain cynicism about the motives of the people we are up against, but I also am beginning to have hope that they are not as powerful as they would like to be. We just have to keep on keeping on.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @Josie:

      I think there’s a difference between recognizing our enemies are liars based on experience and being cynical about them. To me, cynicism reflects an attitude one has when there is little evidence to support a point of view.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      Subhead on that NYT article:

      The Dobbs ruling has turned a coalition of liberal, swing and moderate Republican voters into a political force. Even in August in Ohio.

      (insert screeching red police siren GIF here

      EVEN IN AUGUST.

      EVEN IN OHIO.

      GOP, your stupid turnout-suppressing tricks and end runs aren’t working anymore…whatcha gonna do NOW?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jeffro: ​

      “We’ve taken it on the chin since Dobbs,” said Michael Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life in Columbus, Ohio

      Y’all got the FA moment you’d been aiming at for decades. Now FO is headed your way, and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch of people.​
       

      ETA: This comment is obviously aimed at the antiabortion people, not Jeffro.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Victor Matheson

      Yeah, “Closer to Fine” hit right when we were in college. I was the guy in charge of booking bands for my college, and I tried so hard to get them, but after this, no way I could afford them. If only I could have signed a contract just 3 months earlier… What a great band and outstanding song and album.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I have 5 granddaughters. I have to hope for a better tomorrow and work for it. What choice do I have?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      My opinion isn’t popular, but I don’t believe the cynicism is 100% organic. I think the oligarchs and the fascists deliberately stoke it because they know it helps them.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jeffro:

      I’d say let’s hold off until abortion is once again legal in all 50 states. There are still too many places in this country where women can’t get decent medical care on account of Dobbs and the state laws passed in its wake.  Once those laws are undone, I’ll send him as big a fruit basket as we can find.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mousebumples

      @OzarkHillbilly: I have 5 granddaughters. I have to hope for a better tomorrow and work for it. What choice do I have?

      I agree! I have a 3 (almost 4 year old) daughter. I am done having kids (*unless/until they take away birth control access – though as a pharmacist, I can probably figure something out, lol), but my daughter should not grow up in a country where she’s a second class citizen.

      I don’t want to move to Canada, etc. I want to stay and fight – but if we’re still in this second class citizen limbo in 10 ish years… My family may need to reassess.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      sdhays

      It implies a kind of pathetic attachment to hope, to sincerity, to possibility.

      Is this true? I’ve definitely heard it in other contexts.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Prof. Jose-Luis Jimenez
      @jljcolorado
      Sudden DECREASE IN AIR POLLUTION improves HEALTH immediately & over 3 yrs

      Pittsburgh: a highly polluting coke plant is suddenly closed

      – Emergency visits for cardiovascular disease decreased 42% immediately, continued over 3 yrs

      – No change in control

      That graph is rather stunning..

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: +1

      Few things that get mass-media attention in politics are “organic”.  Even if they start that way, the monsters will push it if they think it helps their goals.

      e.g. “Wall”, “Tea Baggers”, etc., etc.

      Someone here a while ago pointed to a smart article that said the press is most worried about offending their advertisers.  That’s why they both-sides everything, that’s why they refuse to tell the actual truth about what’s happening, who’s behind it, and why they’re doing it.  They don’t want to offend the ad buyers.  But too many of the sensible ad buyers retired when the giant corporations (IBM, GE, GM, etc.) stopped having easy billions to play with and loved spreading their largess on PBS, etc.  Now, the press has to scrape for every dollar, and if they say that the GQP is trying to create a fascist dictatorship then they’ll lose ads from crazy pillow guy and crazy ambulance chaser guy and crazy gun-nut guy and …

      When I’m benevolent despot, PBS and NPR and VOA and … will get much more funding for their news operations (and operations in general).  A democracy that does not have a functional press that informs the public is in danger…

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      @sdhays: In the modern slang sense, I think that’s a fair description of the word’s connotations, at least in the context described. But it’s an old word that has different meanings too.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      artem1s

      @Jeffro: ​ 

      Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, a Republican, argued that Tuesday’s vote over how to amend the State Constitution was about protecting the state from a flood of special interest money.

      You mean like The Catholic Church Mikey? Where was all your concern when you were AG and they were flooding the state with hush money to cover up Bishop Pilla’s pedophile priests?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kay

      That’s a lovely essay, Betty C. Thanks.

      Darrel Rowland @darreldrowland Won’t take “no” for an answer… Senate President Matt Huffman says even if Ohio voters OK abortion as a constitutional right in November, “there’s going to be another abortion amendment go on after that to repeal that”

      This is what happens with this extreme gerrymandering  – these people are dug in like ticks. Safe as houses. There’s no competition at all. They completely and utterly disregard the public because they are no longer accountable to them in any real way.
      They defied the public on making their seats more competitive- fought us and won – and even that wasn’t enough. They came back with their attempt to block democratic referendums, got shot down again but it doesn’t matter – they’re completely disconnected from us.
       

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Glidwrith

      Regarding the OPs definition of cringe: they need to check their teen-speak translator. The kids ADORE Hamilton and they are fighting mad to take on the asses that are destroying their world. Cringe is defined by them as being so socially awkward that even strangers cringe from the situation.

      I could pity the fools that keep trying to destroy our rights, our bodies and our environment, but I’m right there with the kids and have zero, zip, nada fucks to give on the fate the fools have made for themselves.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Caveatimperator

      @Glidwrith:

      Seriously, the hate for Hamilton seems to almost entirely come from a very online faction of the further left, not your average musical fan.

      (IMO, this hate also comes from a ridiculous misunderstanding of the play, but I won’t go into this unless you really want me to.)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kay

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I think the anti abortion movements absolute cavalier disregard for womens health and welfare has been noticed by women. They are much, much worse in power than even I thought they would be and I have been reading them since law school.

      I knew they would tier women lower than the pregnancy when they drafted state codes- I didn’t know they would happily, blithely put tens of millions of us at risk and deny us medical care. They’re more stupid and dogmatic and misogynist than I thought, and that is saying something.

      I’m interested in the anti abortion brain trust – the highly paid and educated pros like the Susan B Anthony people and the Notre Dame lawyers. How they managed to stupidly reveal how they seek to control,  punish and dominate women when they had 50 years to plan policy. The state laws are garbage- they’re sloppy junk.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      I took the kids to see “Barbie” last week, and Spawn the Youngest fell asleep. Spawn the Younger loved it but did not get all the musical references. Spawn the Elder had already seen it and told us all about it.

      The scene with “Push” had me absolutely in tears laughing. There was even a Stephen Malkmus joke! Ahhhhh, as someone who lusted after those indie rock boys, and was always so disappointed to learn that they were shitty….. it hit hard! LOL!

      Random note: we went to the same theater that the Bidens did to see “Oppenheimer”. We were there the day after.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Scout211

      I posted last night that with this Ohio win and the latest opinion poll that found disapproval of the Dobbs decision has not faded after a year and a majority of voters are planning to take a candidate’s position on abortion into consideration when voting next year, I am feeling hopeful.

      And Jack Smith and his team, plus the judges and prosecutors (with one exception) are making me feel hopeful.

      I am a long-time Indigo Girls fan. Love them. I haven’t seen the Barbie movie so the Indigo Girls music in the movie is new information to me.  Sweet!

      An interview in Variety is a fun read.

      When a licensing request like that comes in, do you ask a lot of questions before signing off?
      We always ask questions, and when this first came down the pipeline for us and it was “Barbie,” I said, what? I never had a Barbie, so I don’t know — what’s this all about? My first thought was, oh, gotta make sure this is kosher, and then we found out it was a Greta Gerwig film, so that immediately put us at ease about that knowing it would be subversive in many ways, and also really well handled. And when the trailer came out, our listening audience lost their minds. As a fan of both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, to see and hear them singing a song I wrote was just mind-blowing. It was a surprise that fell out of the sky, like a gift from heaven, for sure.
       

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      @Glidwrith: No generation is a monolith, which is why it’s always inaccurate to make sweeping generalizations based on age cohorts. That said, Hamilton and its author definitely went through a well-documented, youth-driven backlash phase a few years back. At the time, I suspected it was because the kids were horrified that their parents liked it and thus felt compelled to trash it.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      RevRick

      If cringe is defined by a ‘naive belief that human beings can improve themselves and the world, then the Northern Whigs of the 1830s and 40s were the leading exponents of cringe in their day. Indeed, their watchword was “improvement.” Their understanding of masculinity was defined by self-control, where a luminary like Lincoln would describe it as reason mastering the emotions. And that era witnessed an explosion of voluntary organizations aimed at improving the conditions of society. Why, there was even one dedicated to providing crutches to those disabled by amputation or disease.

      Of course, the most noteworthy cringe organizations of the era were abolitionism and the founding of the Temperance Society, which was begun as a decidedly feminist project to reduce wife beating by drunken husbands. And let’s not forget that great cringe moment known as the Seneca Falls Declaration.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kay

       

      The legal brain trust on the Right had 50 years to plan state law on abortion and put in a code that protects womens health and welfare and they had NOTHING. They jammed thru some boilerplate that looks like the vague and sloppy criminal laws from the early 1900s. That’s how little they cared for women. They did no work at all to prepare for this, put no thought into it, they didn’t even in any way align it with health care practioners. Because they tier women below pregnancy and the obtuseness comes about because they don’t realize that most people do NOT tier women below pregnancy. They’re standouts – fringe- on hating women.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Caveatimperator

      @Kay: Any sufficiently advanced stupidity is indistinguishable from malice.

      And considering the kind of language we’ve seen about abortion on the right, I think it’s reasonable to think that malice is the driver for a lot of anti-abortion sentiment.

      The existing laws do a terrible job of protecting women with pregnancies that have gone wrong because that’s never been a priority for them. One or two badly written laws somewhere is a mistake. These laws are too common and too consistent to be just a mistake.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: Yesterday’s result was an inauspicious sign for Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s Senate bid. He announced three weeks ago, and is competing with businessman Bernie Moreno amd State Senator Matt Dolan for the nomination to face U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown next year.

      Dolan came in 3rd in last year’s primary, while Moreno dropped out of the race after a meeting with Trump. Moreno is running as a self-funding “outsider;” he’s been endorsed by Senator Vance, and has also won the coveted Marco Rubio endorsement.

      Moreno owns a lucrative auto dealership, while Dolan’s family owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team. I’m hoping this will be another “crab bucket” race, with the winner coming out missing a leg or two.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kay

      Who writes a code regulating health care that touches on every single pregnancy and gets no input at all from health care professionals? The anti abortion Right, that’s who.

      It’s fucking outrageous. There would be more concern for livestock regulations than there has been for womens health on the Right. They have taken womens health care and put it wholly in the realm of religion. There are cancer patients who get pregnant now and the religious authorities are denying them chemo. Chemo! A time sensitive treatment to save their lives. In the United States. In 2023.

      That’s how much they hate us.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jeffro

      @Kay: they really didn’t think it through

      or at least, the left hand (GOP-run state legislatures) didn’t know what the right hand (Leonard Leo) was doing, and plan accordingly

      or something?

      Here’s hoping the infighting and blame-games on the right go on for a decade or more!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Immanentize

      I get what the author is going for in the essay, but must olds always wrap their own preferences and opinions in the clothes of opposition to the young? That is problem one — olds think they are young people whisperers. They most definitely are not.

      I dont give a crap what “the kids today say” (which is always a signal some “get off my lawn” is about to follow). I know the “kids” are going to save this messed up country/planet/whatever that olds are still trying hard to fuck up. That is the cringiest cringe fact, not “Closer I am to Fine.”

      Meanwhile, Maui is on fire — thanks, Olds!

      Reply

