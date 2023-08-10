Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Venality Open Thread: ‘Just Us’ Thomas Is Attracting All the Wrong Attention

by | 10 Comments

'Just Us' Thomas and His Very Special, Deluxe RV - STOCKPILE

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

BettyC already covered the news about Clarence & Ginni’s extravagant vacations, but wait, there’s more!

Justice Clarence Thomas met the recreational vehicle of his dreams in Phoenix, on a November Friday in 1999.

With some time to kill before an event that night, he headed to a dealership just west of the airport. There sat a used Prevost Le Mirage XL Marathon, eight years old and 40 feet long, with orange flames licking down the sides. In the words of one of his biographers, “he kicked the tires and climbed aboard,” then quickly negotiated a handshake deal. A few weeks later, Justice Thomas drove his new motor coach off the lot and into his everyman, up-by-the-bootstraps self-mythology.

There he is behind the wheel during a rare 2007 interview with “60 Minutes,” talking about how the steel-clad converted bus allows him to escape the “meanness that you see in Washington.” He regularly slips into his speeches his love of driving it through the American heartland — “the part we fly over.” And in a documentary financed by conservative admirers, Justice Thomas, who was born into poverty in Georgia, waxes rhapsodic about the familiarity of spending time with the regular folks he meets along the way in R.V. parks and Walmart parking lots.

“I don’t have any problem with going to Europe, but I prefer the United States, and I prefer seeing the regular parts of the United States,” he told the filmmakers, adding: “There’s something normal to me about it. I come from regular stock, and I prefer being around that.”…

Happy to report that NYMag is keeping their helpful list up to date, if you want a scorecard:

Call me a dreamer, but it seems as though the Permanent ‘Conservative’ Government Party may be leaning towards using Thomas as a scapegoat — a blatantly corrupt sacrifice for us Democrats and other honest types to purge, in order to protect the more activist (and younger) SC(R)OTUS judges. They’ve engineered a majority without him, and probably figure it’ll be easier to McConnell an eight-member court now than it would be during a (Murphy willing) second President Biden term. Many people are saying…

    10Comments

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      “I come from regular stock, and I prefer being around that.”

      There’s so much to unpack here. WTF.
      Take your luxury RV to an Ohio diner and get off the Court.
      Hang out with “regular stock”.

    5. 5.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Suzanne: ​“I come from regular stock, and I prefer being around that.”

      Complete and utter bullshit. Private planes, private clubs, billionaire “buddies.” Regular stock, my pink ass.

    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      Fuck it, this is just straight-up corruption – anyone and everyone can see that.

      Thomas will never resign, and the RWNJ Noise Machine will howl, but here’s hoping Dem candidates make “cleaning house” or “restoring ethics” or some damn phrase part of their usual speeches this year and next.

      (just not “drain the swamp”, FSM please no)

    9. 9.

      Captain C

      Most people who “come from common stock” don’t seem to feel the need to use it as a talking point.

      (edited for spelling ‘coz I’m at a metal show)

    10. 10.

      Trivia Man

      My dream is that Ginny’s clear, obvious, and outrageous involvement in January 6 is Clarence’s undoing. Recusal, divorce, something I can’t imagine… if (when) TIFG gets it to the Supremes it would be delicious if Clarence is the undoing of it all.

