Clarence Thomas’ writings seem so bitter for someone who has so many friends
— Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) August 10, 2023
BettyC already covered the news about Clarence & Ginni’s extravagant vacations, but wait, there’s more!…
NYT finds Thomas got his RV through the largesse of a wealthy patron and didn’t disclose it. ?? https://t.co/Q0OpeBY49F
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 5, 2023
Justice Clarence Thomas met the recreational vehicle of his dreams in Phoenix, on a November Friday in 1999.
With some time to kill before an event that night, he headed to a dealership just west of the airport. There sat a used Prevost Le Mirage XL Marathon, eight years old and 40 feet long, with orange flames licking down the sides. In the words of one of his biographers, “he kicked the tires and climbed aboard,” then quickly negotiated a handshake deal. A few weeks later, Justice Thomas drove his new motor coach off the lot and into his everyman, up-by-the-bootstraps self-mythology.
There he is behind the wheel during a rare 2007 interview with “60 Minutes,” talking about how the steel-clad converted bus allows him to escape the “meanness that you see in Washington.” He regularly slips into his speeches his love of driving it through the American heartland — “the part we fly over.” And in a documentary financed by conservative admirers, Justice Thomas, who was born into poverty in Georgia, waxes rhapsodic about the familiarity of spending time with the regular folks he meets along the way in R.V. parks and Walmart parking lots.
“I don’t have any problem with going to Europe, but I prefer the United States, and I prefer seeing the regular parts of the United States,” he told the filmmakers, adding: “There’s something normal to me about it. I come from regular stock, and I prefer being around that.”…
Yeah, we all just loan our buddies a quarter mil to buy a personal bus.
Clyde didn’t even use the cash to buy an American made one. https://t.co/6nhOABOhqY
— Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) August 6, 2023
Happy to report that NYMag is keeping their helpful list up to date, if you want a scorecard:
We’re keeping track of the recent pileup of revelations regarding secret financial arrangements between the justice and his rich friends. https://t.co/wwf6Zs9wJr
— New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 7, 2023
It won’t change until two conservatives in the Alito Six are no longer on the court. https://t.co/ei2YOgcDUO
— Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) August 5, 2023
Call me a dreamer, but it seems as though the Permanent ‘Conservative’ Government Party may be leaning towards using Thomas as a scapegoat — a blatantly corrupt sacrifice for us Democrats and other honest types to purge, in order to protect the more activist (and younger) SC(R)OTUS judges. They’ve engineered a majority without him, and probably figure it’ll be easier to McConnell an eight-member court now than it would be during a (Murphy willing) second President Biden term. Many people are saying…
Clarence Thomas needs to resign or be forced off the court. pic.twitter.com/gab58ZXcKl
— Antonia Lee Donnelly (@DonnellyAntonia) August 11, 2023
Make it 6.
Clarence Thomas must resign. https://t.co/PbrpKyUC9T
— Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) August 10, 2023
