📸 Last night President Biden arrived in Arizona. Senator Krysten Sinema wasn't there to welcome him. But guess what? @RubenGallego was. Won't it be nice to soon have a senator from Arizona who actually supports the president and our agenda instead of one who is all about… pic.twitter.com/uuO8kvGSlQ — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 8, 2023

I really like Gallego, but (so) I don’t trust my instincts on a competition between him and Sinema. On the positive side, the lady is doing her absolute best to piss off the Democrats who gave her a chance to grift the big-time donors, so…

Sinema shreds her own party for sending FEMA money to New York as it sees an influx of asylum-seekers. "The reason the money is going to New York is because the Speaker of the House is from New York and the leader of the U.S. Senate is from New York.”pic.twitter.com/Cn9i8M0gkK — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 3, 2023

NEW from me yesterday in Buckeye, AZ:@RubenGallego Returns to the Campaign Trail, With Kyrsten Sinema as the Elephant in the Roomhttps://t.co/QREDKVRsXD via @TheMessenger — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) August 7, 2023





Gallego told me Biden and Dems “need to talk about the border and how it is a positive,” saying border communities are “booming” right now with low unemployment ???? https://t.co/6JLMCwXq1s pic.twitter.com/xSg7Klf8PN — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) August 7, 2023

Polls increasingly show a Sinema run currently helping the *Democrats* as she siphons away more of the Republican-leaning Independents. Whether that holds (and whether she runs), I have absolutely no idea, but it's one to watch. https://t.co/hZvwW2QVAd — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) August 8, 2023

An independent Senate bid from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) could help Democrats win her seat in 2024, according to a poll released Tuesday. @thehill.https://t.co/n3pyj2WIcM — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) August 9, 2023

My twitter routes are deeply, deliberately partisan, but it includes a lot of dissatisfaction…

I look forward to the day we don't have to care about what Kyrsten Sinema wants, what she's willing to agree to, what she's willing to amend the filibuster for, what she's willing to support, & what she's willing to vote for. She's a bought & paid for Republican!#ProudBlue pic.twitter.com/6otLwxK3lg — LA Blue Dot in GA 🌊💔 (@namwella1961) August 8, 2023

Time and again, Sinema obstructed progress for hardworking Arizonans. Instead, she’s done the bidding of Republicans and her corporate donors. We’ve had enough—and we’re going to replace her. pic.twitter.com/sjzH6EOXOQ — Replace Sinema PAC (@ReplaceSinema) August 3, 2023

If Kyrsten Sinema thinks she can get away with using $180K of campaign funds as her private slush fund to finance a lavish lifestyle while completely ignoring her constituents – she’s in for a rude awakening. New poll indicates she trails to Democratic challenger Ruben Gallego. pic.twitter.com/ik3xA9J0TV — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) August 3, 2023

I know she’s left the party, but I kind of don’t believe these numbers hold up remotely for Sinema once Gallego’s the actual nominee. https://t.co/nq7URqcWh8 — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) August 4, 2023

And then, of course, there’s the (predicted) GOP candidate!… who’s anathema to a lot of not-completely MAGAt Repubs. *Two* crazy quirky ladies enter, only one leaves…