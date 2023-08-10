Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Can We Afford to Dump Krysten Sinema?

by | 43 Comments

I really like Gallego, but (so) I don’t trust my instincts on a competition between him and Sinema. On the positive side, the lady is doing her absolute best to piss off the Democrats who gave her a chance to grift the big-time donors, so…


My twitter routes are deeply, deliberately partisan, but it includes a lot of dissatisfaction…

And then, of course, there’s the (predicted) GOP candidate!… who’s anathema to a lot of not-completely MAGAt Repubs. *Two* crazy quirky ladies enter, only one leaves…

    43Comments

      Baud

      It would be sweet not to have to rely or Sinema and Manchin.  We have other conservative Dem Senators in the caucus, but they don’t seem flaky or showboaty.

      Villago Delenda Est

      The Speaker of the House is from New York?  When did Bakersfield make the trans continental move?

      Sinema geography translation:

      “New York is filled with Jews and nig[CLANG!]”*

      *Mel Brooks is such a friggin Antifa genius.

      Polls increasingly show a Sinema run currently helping the *Democrats* as she siphons away more of the Republican-leaning Independents. Whether that holds (and whether she runs), I have absolutely no idea, but it’s one to watch.

      That makes perfect sense to me.  What it says to me more than anything is that the Democrats are more unified and coherent as a party than the Republicans.  That said, I expect Sinema’s Republican votes to dry up as the election gets closer.  There may be some Republicans who will toy with voting for her because they don’t like Mark Lamb, but I think they’ll give up on that idea once they realize voting their conscience might help the Democrat win.

      @West of the Rockies:

      I’m willing to tolerate a lot more out of Manchin; he’s a hell of a lot better than the most plausible alternative.  For Sinema, the most plausible alternative in Gallego, who looks better and better the more Sinema plays the prima dona.

      The more reputable polls show Gallego in first, Lake in second and Sinema way back in 3rd place.  Who is going to vote for her?  Not any Democrats.

      We can’t dump Kyrsten Sinema because she has already dumped herself. She runs a consistent 3rd in polling of three way Arizona Senate races. Arizonans know her well, and I don’t see how she can turn those numbers around. I suspect there’s a 50-50 chance that Sinema won’t even try to defend her seat.

      Maybe the No Labels people will pick her as their candidate for President. I’m sure she and they can agree on what principles they don’t have.

      “Can we afford to dump Krysten Sinema?” seems to be the wrong question.

      “Can we afford NOT to dump Krysten Sinema” seems a more pertinent question.

      She left the Democratic Party – after, like others before her, only joining it for convenient political campaign reasons.  If she ever had any integrity (oh, I crack myself up) she sold it long ago.  Who are her supporters? Hedge fund people and Republicans?  Fuck that shit.

      Gallego seems like a good candidate.  IIRC, he had some bobbles early on (not a particularly good public speaker) but has improved since then.

      Hakeem Jeffries is now speaker, he’s from NYC.​

      No he’s not, you dumbass.

      @Roger Moore: ​

      Manchin is now making noises he may switch to the GOP. He’s gonna get wrecked by Jim Justice in the Senate race.

      @West of the Rockies: I think Manchin’s a goner too. Polls show Governor Justice with a very big lead over him. They are both well known, and West Virginians seem to have made up their minds as to whom they like. And don’t like; Manchin is way underwater in his favorability rating.

      We will likely be bidding a fond farewell to both Sinema and Manchin after the next election, the latter because his likely opponent is a strong candidate in WV. Our problem, in addition to making sure Gallego is elected, will be to find a way to replace Manchin somewhere else.

      @HumboldtBlue: huh? Have you been dipping into the “Blue” tonight?

      Last I looked — Jeffries in Minority Leader. K. McCarthy is Speaker.

      Or are you just paying some wishamony?

      Can we afford to dump Krysten Sinema?

      What kind of question is that?  She quit the Democratic party and won’t be on the primary ballot as a Democrat.  Actual Democrats will be.  What are Democrats supposed to do.  Write in Sinema on their primary ballots?  Sheesh.

      She can decide to run as a third party candidate or not.  But regardless of what she does, there will be an actual Democrat and an actual Republican already in the race.

      those first two polls cited have no real value imho, because neither figure in Kari Lake’s expected arrival in the field and she will be …. polarizing.  Lamb and Wright will need to wrestle the nomination from Lake first and there is STILL a decided schism in the AZ GOP and there’s not a lot of cash in the coffers.  The reason for that is due to all of the wingnut election challenges that have failed, lawsuits cost money and they’ve spent a shitpotful of it with zero success.  The top of the party leadership is solidly wingnut, but the money has backed more “chamber of commerce types” (Karin Robsen) who were narrowly defeated by Lake in the Governor primary during the last general and there’s a lot of grumbling from those folks who plainly state that the total wingnut puritans can’t get elected.

      Naturally, the wingnuts don’t want to hear that.  So while an only modestly untethered from reality candidate may have a chance, when you’ve achieved political orbit, the soccer mom’s stay away or vote Dem.  With Sinema, she may get those votes but there are not enough of them to win overall.  Sinema has burned her bridges with the Dem party and is happily flouncing away as the star of her own show and she may just be running to grift and set up her nest egg for corporate prostitution (not any different than a LOT of polititians to be honest).

      I really like Gallego’s chances as the wingnuts have done a great job of disenfranchsing the money guys from power, pissed off the moderates and the Dems are hungry, as we came close to taking a lot more spots in this gerrymandered state level offices, and COVID killed a lot of olds here.

      Completely sober! I even took a nap today!

      Fuck it, now I’m gonna smoke a bowl.

      Short answer to your question: Yes.

      Biden and the Democrats are handling this perfectly. Biden and her Senate Democrats are being nice to Sinema, patting her on the head and saying, “Nice doggie!”

      Meanwhile they are applying no pressure at all on Gellego to drop out. He got in early, the polls all show Sinema coming in behind him, with some having her in 3rd place. The longer that goes on, the more her remaining supporters will feel ok to dump her, and the more pressure she will feel to exit the race.

      So far, so good. Plus, every now and then it really is necessary to show you shouldn’t be crossed by taking a scalp.

      We need to replace her with Ruben Gallego.

      We need to replace any legislator holding more than 0.000001% mega rethuglican concepts, lack of ideas, any demonstrable actually stupidity or selfishness, or anyone who thinks the world revolves around the stick stuck all the way up their ass.

      Manchin may be thinking that WV voters will love him again if he switches parties. That all they dislike about him is the fact that he is a Democrat.

      But I think Justice is genuinely popular in WV, and it could be that Manchin is genuinely unpopular, on a personal basis and not just because of his (current) Party affiliation.

      He is thinking about it.  Nice way to try to play both sides, Joe.  Ugh.

      Sen. Joe Manchin, in an interview with a West Virginia radio station, said Thursday that he has “absolutely” thought about becoming an independent, one of his strongest statements yet in his flirtation with exiting the Democratic Party.

      After criticizing the Biden’s administration’s implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, which he helped write, and slamming President Joe Biden for “playing” to the Democratic base, Manchin said he has considered leaving the party.

      “I want to be able to speak honestly about, basically, the extremes of the Democrat and Republican Party that is harming our nation,” Manchin told host Hoppy Kercheval.

      It’s amazing how many people in and out of Congress don’t know or forget the Harry Truman quote:

      Given the choice between a Republican and someone who acts like a Republican, people will vote for the real Republican all the time.

      @gwangung: If Jim Justice is the 51st vote for a Republican Majority Leader, I’ll miss Joe Manchin a lot. But if Democrats retain control of the Senate, Justice might not have so bad an impact. He’s a former Democrat and a relatively pragmatic guy. Policy-wise, he could be a lot like Manchin except with an R after his name. Justice seems fairly popular in his home state and I don’t think he’ll have to fear a primary challenger in 2030.

      Sinema is only gonna get votes from people who are so stupid they don’t know where the Speaker of the House is from  — you know, Republicans.

      Is dumping Sinema even debatable?  My understanding of Arizona polling is that she has zero chance of getting re-elected.  So backing her in her independent bid is handing the seat to the Republican.  Democrats should back whoever wins the Democratic primary, I assume Gallego.  Whether Sinema runs or not is her choice and shouldn’t influence the Democratic choice.

      I don’t think Sinema is running again.  She is a politician and she sees the polls. On top of that she’s a grifter. She can go get a big $$$ teevee gig and/or a lobbying gig. Maybe if she hadn’t been going on so many billionaire junkets and triathlons, and spent more time in Arizona, Sinema wouldn’t have misread the direction of the state as bad as she has. The permanent job was hers for the taking. She screwed herself.  Gallego on the other hand is becoming a better candidate. I feel a lot more confident about him than I did six months ago.

      Reply

