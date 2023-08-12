Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 535: Strike the Kerch Bridge!

Earlier today the Ukrainians struck the Kerch Bridge:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

It is important that every week Russia sees new international activity in support of Ukraine – address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

12 August 2023 – 21:21

Dear Ukrainians, I wish you good health!

We have another result in our work with partners for security guarantees – Greece joined the G7 declaration regarding guarantees for Ukraine. This is already the 14th country.

Along with Greece, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Sweden have joined. I thank each state!

And our team will continue working – for the sake of new participants, for the sake of every state and for every leader interested in peace and security being able to show their leadership in one or another format of security cooperation.

Peace has no alternative. Every country that works with us within the framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, within the framework of the Peace Formula, sends exactly this signal to the aggressor state. There will be peace. Aggression loses.

It is very important that every week Russia sees new international activity in support of Ukraine and normal life.

Today, I want to give special thanks to several countries that this week took new steps for greater security, greater protection of our people.

First of all, Germany. Two additional Patriot launchers, it is very important. Thank you! Thank you, Germany, thank you, people, thank you, Olaf!

Every significant strengthening of our air defense means thousands of saved lives and a real approach to a full-fledged air shield for Ukraine. Every city, every village must be protected. This will become the basis of a pan-European air shield. When Russian terror loses in Ukraine, all of Europe will win.

This week, our border guards received mobile medical complexes from the Netherlands. In general, the Netherlands is among the leaders in defense cooperation with Ukraine, in political cooperation. They really protect life. And the humanitarian dimension is also meaningful. I thank the people of the Netherlands for that! Thank you all! Mark, thank you!

Azerbaijan is ready to provide a new  humanitarian support package, including demining equipment. This is also one of the key directions of our work with partners – demining.

Ukraine also needs equipment from partners, and it is very crucial to create a production base in Ukraine so that we can clear our land of Russian mines. And this task should be completed not in decades, but in years.

In total, as of now, 174,000 square kilometers of our country are potentially dangerous due to mines and unexploded ammunition. Every day, our specialists detect hundreds of explosive objects. And the more we have demining machines, the more special drones we have for demining, the more actively we would be able to restore security. Thankful to every country that helps us!

And today I would like to thank all our specialists engaged in demining. They really work on the ground. Fields, the territory of settlements, power lines, infrastructure facilities are demined. Last day, 133 pyrotechnic units worked across the country. Most of them are in Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. I thank you – each who cleanses the Ukrainian land from the traces of Russian terror!

I would especially like to mention a few specialists.

This is Anton Volos, a deminer of the pyrotechnic works department, Bohdan Olshevsky, a driver-mechanic-deminer. They both work in the emergency and rescue squad of the Emergency Service of Luhansk region. Thanks, guys!

Serhiy Siroshtan, head of the pyrotechnic works group, the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kherson region. Thank you, Serhiy!

Police officers: lieutenant colonel Valentyn Melnyk, lieutenant colonel Ihor Pidlisny, colonel Yaroslav Kostiv. They took turns leading groups of the explosive engineering service – 10-15 groups – in Kharkiv region. From September 22 until now – in the territory liberated from the occupiers. Very active. Thank you! And very effective.

Thank you to everyone who works for the security of Ukraine and Ukrainians! Thank you to everyone who fights for our country – Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Shakhtarsk direction, Kupiansk, southern directions. Glory to you, warriors! Glory to all who destroy the occupier! Glory to all who support Ukraine, support Ukrainians! Thank you!

Glory to Ukraine!

More on the Kerch Bridge:

Kherson:

Urozhayne:

Urzuf:

 

Zhytomyr:

Kaliningrad:

Tatarigami assesses the effects of last year’s Kherson campaign. First tweet from the thread followed by the rest from the Thread Reader App:

2/ In this instance, compiled satellite imagery reveals the establishment of a new base to the south of Henichesk. Its construction commenced around November, aligning with our troops’ liberation of Kherson and the departure of russian forces from Chaplynka. 
3/ Their decision was correct – shortly after our forces secured Kherson, Chaplynka base experienced several strikes. Nevertheless, most of the equipment, the command and control center, and the helicopters had been relocated. Only minimal logistical operations were still there.Image
4/ While determining the role of this new base is problematic, it’s crucial to recognize that the mere existence of a weapon with an approximate 80 km reach compelled the russians to entirely reconfigure their logistical and command and control operations in the South.Image
5/ While long-range munitions like ATACMS, Taurus, and Storm Shadow offer significant capabilities, their scarcity, slower production rate, and high cost necessitate the inclusion of more affordable yet equally efficient options such as long-range loitering munitions and GLSDBImage
6/ Undoubtedly, in response, Russians will relocate equipment and decentralize command and logistics into smaller nodes. However, this exacerbates preexisting logistical challenges and curtails their capacity to efficiently manage substantial force concentrations. 
7/ Hence, in my perspective, it remains crucial for Ukraine to get a diverse range of long-range weaponry, all the while continuing the development and utilization of its own resources, as exemplified by the successful deployment of our drones in both russia and sea environment. 
Your contributions via Buy Me A Coffee have enabled the availability of this satellite imagery and others. Next week, a significant analysis will assess russian tank repair facility, made feasible by your invaluable support. Do not forget to help with like and retweet.Image

For you naval drone enthusiasts:

The cost:

To switch gears, very quickly, back to the forced starvation of the residents of Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh:

I’ve had my fill of watching this stuff happen and too many just shrug, at best. I don’t care if you are pro-Armenian or pro-Azerbaijani in this dispute or you’ve never really thought about it, it is 2023 making war on innocent people by starving them out to achieve your strategic objectives cannot be allowed to happen!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets, but there is a new slideshow at his official TikTok. Click across to see it.

However, after the last few days I figured we should finish with something a but lighter, so:

 

  • Alison Rose
  • Bill Arnold
  • Jay
  • M31
  • West of the Rockies

    1. 1.

      Bill Arnold

      While determining the role of this new base is problematic, it’s crucial to recognize that the mere existence of a weapon with an approximate 80 km reach compelled the russians to entirely reconfigure their logistical and command and control operations in the South.

      This is why even a few tens(with ambiguity of the real count) of ATACMS would be helpful for degrading Russian logistics capabilities; part of the degradation is the reduced effectiveness after such reconfigurations.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jay

      Bill Browder
      @Billbrowder
      7h
      Russian agent, Alexander Lugavoi, wanted for the murder of Alexander Litvinenko in London using Polonium 210 now has cancer linked to poison used in the hit. This is Karma in its truest form. apple.news/ARm4LS5U7TiiRFjt5…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      103 years old and sewing camouflage suits for soldiers. Once again, you do not fuck with Ukrainian grannies!

      One day, I hope to see that whole bridge collapse into the drink. Don’t know if it’s possible, but it would be very lovely.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply

