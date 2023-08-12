Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Accountability, motherfuckers.

He really is that stupid.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

It’s a doggy dog world.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

A consequence of cucumbers

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Saturday Evening Open Thread: Senator Tommy Tuberville, Florida Man

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Senator Tommy Tuberville, Florida Man

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

You’d think this would mean something to the Alabamans who voted him into office, but then again, maybe they respect a rich dude who had the sense to get out of Alabama?



Two decades! I will never understand the Republican mind. He doesn’t even both to lie to them, and yet.


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • Citizen Alan
  • Dan B
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • Eyeroller
  • Geminid
  • HypersphericalCow
  • kindness
  • Mike in NC
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • smith
  • SpaceUnit
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    5. 5.

      SpaceUnit

      When I was in middle school my friends and I would draw stupid comic strips in study hall.  One of them was titled Fists & Faces.  Not sure what suddenly made me think of that.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      Why don’t they make noises about moving an existing military base out of Alabama?  Surely there must be some sort of military base in Alabama, right?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Alison Rose

      Why the hell do we have a system where one douchebag can do this?

      Also, ever since I saw someone call him Tommy Potatotown, that is the only name I will use for him.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      kindness

      How is this any different than that Anti-Trump Republican who says they think Trump is terrible but will vote for him over Biden in ’24?  Republicans aren’t a tribe, they’re a cult

      @Alison Rose: No shit.  The Senate needs to change a bunch of it’s rules.  They won’t though because they don’t want to cut off their own potential uses of it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Well, there used to be a really big Air Force base near Mobile. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara closed it down in 1965. The story is that “F” LBJ was mad at Alabama because they voted for Goldwater in 1964.

      I think most federal military in Alabama now are concentrated in Huntsville, up north. Biden already denied them the Space Force headquarters, but maybe they can threaten other programs, especially now that Richard Shelby is no longer Senate Appropriations Chairman.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Nukular Biskits

      @eclare:

      I used to participate on the al.com forums (before they shut them down due to the rampant rightwing trolling, threats, harassment, etc).

      “Conservatives” (a lot of whom called themselves Christians) there absolutely hated Doug Jones for no other reason than he was a Democrat.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Eyeroller

      @Alison Rose: ​
       The Constitution says that the Senate (and House) can make their own rules, and “unanimous consent” is a Rule of the Senate for many situations, including, apparently, this one. You know, how the “World’s Greatest Deliberative Body” works. It would be possible to shut this down but the Republicans won’t for obvious reasons, and apparently the Democrats think it’s to their advantage to make this a Republican problem.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Geminid

      @eclare: Huntsville’s population in 1940 was around 15,500. By 1970, the city had grown to over 150,000. Now Huntsville is Alabama’s largest city, at over 220,000 residents. This growth was almost entirely due to federal spending, starting with the TVA and then the Redstone Arsenal.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dan B

      @eclare:  Doug Jones also had the temerity to have an openly gay son who was handsome and popular.

      We have a friend whose father was a conservative (old style, not RWNJ) Senator for Alabama.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      dmsilev

      I know it’s small in comparison, but the way his communications folks always refer to him as Coach has me rolling my eyes. Yes, that’s what you became famous and rich as. No, that’s not your job right now.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Citizen Alan

      @Nukular Biskits:  The only reason Doug Jones won one election was that he was up against a literal child predator. Alabama is a vile place. It and Mississippi are each other’s evil twin.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      eclare

      @Geminid:

      And Birmingham is pretty D.  I visited a good friend of mine there several times in the late 00’s, lots of nice neighborhoods, restaurants, etc.  That old rural vs urban thing again.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.