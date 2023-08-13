Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Summer Flare

From our own beloved master gardener Satby:

I went big on lilies and gladioli this year, so I have a couple of new pictures of the lilies. Glads aren’t open yet.

First, a few daylilies. They came in a mixed bag, so I don’t know the variety names.

Next, a couple of Asiatic lilies.

This maroon and orange one is called Forever Susan, and it goes well with my coneflowers.

My neighbor gifted me two calla lily bulbs, and wow, four colors from just two bulbs!

Finally cannas, so far I have an orange, a red, and a coral one flowering, but I have 7 more not ready to bloom yet.

Bonus cherry tomato next to the red canna.

The cannas and calla lilies are in pots or grow bags to make it easier to dig them out and store over winter.

We’re having a *good* tomato year, here north of Boston. We’re now picking a steady supply of full-sized ripe tomatoes, and a handful or two of cherrys just about every day, from a total of ten rootpouches. There’s been the usual blights, both yellow & wilting — some of the plants look like lollipops where I’ve removed the infected lower leaves — but they’re still bravely flowering and fruiting.

The one new variety I tried this year, Black Bear, is very highly rated by my supertaster Spousal Unit for flavor on a burger (his favorite use) or a sandwich. The plant started setting fruit early — although they took their sweet time ripening! — and it’s been productive for us. I got our plant from Laurel’s Heirlooms, but this is a good description from Heritage Seed Market:

Black Bear” is a large purple beefsteak from Russia with a rather convoluted history of how it may have originally come from a variety called Negrityonok, but underwent a name change due to a feeling that the translation was racially inappropriate. Black Bear is, however, a much larger tomato than the original Negrityonok, so it is also felt that these two varieties are not the same.

I have to agree with the reviews I found…this is one delicious purple tomato. There is thick smooth flesh and lots of juice. But it did not like the heat and humidity in my garden and had very low production of fruits…or so I thought the first time I grew it. This spring I was able to set it out earlier and the productivity was excellent.


What’s going on in your gardens, this week?

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Good morning from the Left Coast! Russian beefsteak sounds like the kind of man a Russian woman would be looking for…lol!

      I hope TFG kept tossing and turning last night with his nightmare dreams of the Hell he faces.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffg166

      I seems like it is a good tomato year. After a very dry spring it started to rain regularly.

      The cucumber vines seem to have wilt.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      oldster

      Discovering cone flowers has been a small consolation for aging the last few years. They grow easily here (upstate NY), keep coming back each year, and attract all the right customers: bees, butterflies, goldfinches, and even hummingbirds. Their heads keep getting visitors late into the fall, even after the petals have fallen and the stalks look dead. Very satisfying.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kristine

      Cardinal flowers, Rose of Sharon, and wild hydrangea are currently the best looking things. The Jacob Cline bee balm are straggly as all get out but the hummingbirds still visit them.

      Monday an arborist will be coming to check one of the bur oaks. I fear it may have oak wilt. Hoping there’s a way to deal. Also wouldn’t mind being wrong but the appearance of some fallen leaves makes that unlikely. Dammit.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ruckus

      @Odie Hugh Manatee:

      Hello from another west coaster who is often up at this hour.

      I hope TFG kept tossing and turning last night with his nightmare dreams of the Hell he faces.

      I agree 5000%

      Except

      He’ll never conceive of the concept that he might be responsible for all of this because he’s such a shallow dipshit.

      Reply

