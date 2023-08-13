Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Beware the Wrath of the Butter Cow

I, for one, do not miss watching Democratic candidates attempt to eat corn dogs without making fools of themselves.

Actual journalism (the butter cow is recycled!) from Mr. Pierce, at Esquire:

In 1911, a guy named J. K. Daniels sculpted a cow out of butter and sent it along to the annual Iowa State Fair. To this day, about 600 pounds of butter is spread upon a wood-and-metal frame in a refrigeration unit kept at a steady 40 degrees. After the fair, they turn up the heat, and when the butter is soft enough to be removed, they collect it in five-gallon buckets and use it again the following year. The butter cow is eternal…

Every four years, it has become customary for presidential candidates of both parties to attend the Iowa State Fair as part of their campaign to win and/or survive the Iowa caucuses, a nominating mechanism so preposterously arcane that even when it awarded the win to Pete Buttigieg in 2020, a considerable chunk of the population didn’t believe it. In 2012, Mitt Romney was the unofficial winner for two weeks, until the state party reversed itself and gave the victory to Rick Santorum. It can be said that there never has been a real winner to this day.

At the fair, they stand behind a bunch of hay bales outside the pavilion in which the Butter Cow is kept, and they talk to a crowd of beer-drinking farmers and sunburnt children and a huge, unruly scrum of reporters and camera crews.

The great exception came during the run-up to the 2016 caucuses. While the other candidates were working the midway to get their five minutes on the soapbox, Donald Trump was giving people rides in his helicopter, which was stationed on a ball field by the fairgrounds. So people would gather to hear, say, Jeb Bush outside the Butter Cow pavilion, and then the Trump copter would clatter on overhead and everybody would look up, completely ignoring the speaker on the ground. In retrospect, after the election, the symbolism of these events verged on ham-handed. They also may have marked the beginning of the end of the bipartisan consensus that nominating a president should begin amid hay bales on the midway of the Iowa State Fair.

In December 2022, the Democratic National Committee decided it had had enough. The Democrats determined that it no longer made sense to begin winnowing their primary field in Iowa and then New Hampshire—a pair of states that are too old, too insignificant in the general election, and far, far too white to have any relevance to the election’s ultimate outcome. It hadn’t made sense for a long time, and the fact that Iowa had made a terrible hash out of the 2020 caucuses made the move imperative…

One question is asked, endlessly, every four years. The other question is almost never asked. Its answer is simply assumed, as though it were some sort of natural law in operation within our politics. It is a curious paradigm that shows no sign of dissolving, and one that is illustrated sharply by the adjustments made in how we elect a president for the whole country.

The first question has given birth to a journalistic cliché over the past seven years. The country was so gobsmacked by the election of Donald Trump that the elite political media went into an intellectual frenzy. What had they missed? Where had they gone so very wrong? This begat what later became known as Diner Stories—or, less graciously, the Cletus Safari. Reporters were sent out to the wilds of Ohio and the scrapple wastelands of western Pennsylvania to talk to the good burghers who had fallen so very hard for the blandishments of a Manhattan real estate sharpie who claimed to be working for them. This, in turn, summoned to mind the recurring question of when and how the Democrats had “lost” rural and exurban white America, and how the party could get these voters back.

That brings us to the rarely asked second question. The Democrats have changed the schedule to empower their most loyal voters—the Black and Latino voters who brought Biden back from the dead in 2020. The question is almost never raised as to why Republicans “lost” these voters. After all, Black voters once reliably voted for Republicans. Party of Lincoln and all that. And Republicans were central to the passage of both the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But we had none of the deep thinking about how Republicans had “lost” those voters because the answer to that question is obvious. The GOP didn’t “lose” Black voters. It threw them away…

The division is also central to why the Republicans have maintained the status quo. The decision merely acknowledges a situation that the GOP has created for itself over the past half century. They are going to dance with who brung them, as so many phony hayshaker Republican politicians have put it. This election will be conducted on parallel tracks, and it is entirely possible that the last truly neutral character this year will be the Butter Cow, the first victim of the divisive politics of the 2024 presidential election.

Moooo…

Minor candidates: At least Burgum’s team had the sense to send him out before the fairgoers got bored with speeches…

Minor, minor candidates:


(Remember, Kucinich is RFK Jr’s campaign manager.)

And then again, seriously…

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      Betty Cracker

      From WaPo:

      …a mysterious plane circled over DeSantis’s “fairside chat” with a taunting message echoing criticisms DeSantis that is too stiff: “Be likable Ron!” The Trump campaign paid for the banner, according to a person familiar with the situation.

      😂

    5. 5.

      Trivia Man

      I enjoyed the Iowa City Yacht Club shirt from  the “I’m glad they didn’t hang you” guy. Likely a shout out to the Dead show of 08/10/82. Looks like a fine 80s show I’ll check it out.

    7. 7.

      Ken

      I can’t watch the video because Twitter, but is is clear he said “I’m glad they didn’t hang you” and not, say, “sad” or “mad”?

    8. 8.

      Ken

      @Chief Oshkosh: I have them once in a while, usually a summer picnic at someone’s party. At a fair — well, after the revelation about the butter cow, I may never eat fair food again.

      Which reminds me, the other place I sometimes see corn dogs is on gas station hot dog roller machines, but I’ve always assumed anything on those might have been there a week or more.

    10. 10.

      Baud

      Keep your infants away from the water.

      A research team in France found the Nile crocodile reacts to the distress cries of many different baby mammals, including humans.

       

      Their response is sensitive to specific acoustic details, which may help the predators gauge the severity of their prey’s distress before attacking.

    11. 11.

      p.a.

      Iowa state faire, hot temps.  How many in the med temp from eating bad mayo-on-Wonderbread sandwiches?  Please force feed some to the national press.

       

      p.s. Wonderbread is still a thing!!!

    12. 12.

      Spanky

      Two things I note from the above:

      * 88 degrees in Des Moines

      * Dennis Kucinich in a fleece ves

      ETA maybe he was in the cooler with the butter cow.

    14. 14.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud:

      Their response is sensitive to specific acoustic details, which may help the predators gauge the severity of their prey’s distress before attacking.

      THAT’s what we’re missing at Republican rallies. Need more crocs

      ETA: And vegan corndogs.

    17. 17.

      Ken

      @eclare: Some of those videos are painful to watch.

      Painful as in “please clap”? Maybe I should figure out one of the twitter workarounds. Then again after last week’s legal news, I might OD on schadenfreude.

      (Lookit that, I can spell “schadenfreude” without looking it up. I suppose that’s one thing to thank the Republicans for.)

    20. 20.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I lived in Iowa for 20 years and never once went to the fair, but in an election year, I’d skip it twice. It’s ridiculous.

      I think moving the first Democratic primary was a good and necessary idea. But I still treasure the memory of being there to pick Obama in 2008. I’m sure I said before that we Obama people were hanging around in a hallway, waiting for things to proceed, when a Black woman next to me said her husband hadn’t wanted to come because it was so cold that night. But she told him “Baby, you got to come. It’s history.”

    21. 21.

      evap

      @p.a.:  I watched The Apartment recently (the Jack Lemmon film from 1960).  When the Jack Lemmon character brings a bag of groceries into his apartment, I noticed the polka dot Wonder Bread peaking out.   Ah, the memories… I loved Wonder Bread as a kid. ​

    23. 23.

      Mousebumples

      Ahh, Iowa. I went to college there (Drake, in Des Moines), and caucused in 2004 (Edwards – yes, I am now aware that he was not a great candidate in retrospect). The Dean Scream was kinda crazy in the moment.

      Was told repeatedly by Iowa local friends to go to the State Fair. Biiiig LOLNOPE from me. I mean, I didn’t live in Iowa year round, so why interrupt my summer of working to afford tuition to drive to Iowa to go to a Fair?

      Glad the Dems have mixed it up a bit.

      One of my college friends (works for the VA in Iowa City) is Not Happy about the constant political ads for the 2024 campaign still happening. I keep telling him to just focus on ad free streaming choices…

