Candidates as a whole this year seem to have learned a key lesson here at the state fair: Avoid the corndogs. https://t.co/90mfpZj8EX — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 12, 2023

I, for one, do not miss watching Democratic candidates attempt to eat corn dogs without making fools of themselves.

Actual journalism (the butter cow is recycled!) from Mr. Pierce, at Esquire:

In 1911, a guy named J. K. Daniels sculpted a cow out of butter and sent it along to the annual Iowa State Fair. To this day, about 600 pounds of butter is spread upon a wood-and-metal frame in a refrigeration unit kept at a steady 40 degrees. After the fair, they turn up the heat, and when the butter is soft enough to be removed, they collect it in five-gallon buckets and use it again the following year. The butter cow is eternal… Every four years, it has become customary for presidential candidates of both parties to attend the Iowa State Fair as part of their campaign to win and/or survive the Iowa caucuses, a nominating mechanism so preposterously arcane that even when it awarded the win to Pete Buttigieg in 2020, a considerable chunk of the population didn’t believe it. In 2012, Mitt Romney was the unofficial winner for two weeks, until the state party reversed itself and gave the victory to Rick Santorum. It can be said that there never has been a real winner to this day. At the fair, they stand behind a bunch of hay bales outside the pavilion in which the Butter Cow is kept, and they talk to a crowd of beer-drinking farmers and sunburnt children and a huge, unruly scrum of reporters and camera crews.

never change, State Fair People https://t.co/mM7WnDr6Fe — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) August 11, 2023

The great exception came during the run-up to the 2016 caucuses. While the other candidates were working the midway to get their five minutes on the soapbox, Donald Trump was giving people rides in his helicopter, which was stationed on a ball field by the fairgrounds. So people would gather to hear, say, Jeb Bush outside the Butter Cow pavilion, and then the Trump copter would clatter on overhead and everybody would look up, completely ignoring the speaker on the ground. In retrospect, after the election, the symbolism of these events verged on ham-handed. They also may have marked the beginning of the end of the bipartisan consensus that nominating a president should begin amid hay bales on the midway of the Iowa State Fair. In December 2022, the Democratic National Committee decided it had had enough. The Democrats determined that it no longer made sense to begin winnowing their primary field in Iowa and then New Hampshire—a pair of states that are too old, too insignificant in the general election, and far, far too white to have any relevance to the election’s ultimate outcome. It hadn’t made sense for a long time, and the fact that Iowa had made a terrible hash out of the 2020 caucuses made the move imperative…

WATCH: Ron DeSantis’s team threw COURIER’s @RushTheWriter out of an event in Iowa. Ty Rushing is an award-winning journalist who serves as president of the Iowa Association of Black Journalists. This is not what democracy looks like. https://t.co/Q8ANqvccpf — COURIER (@CourierNewsroom) August 11, 2023

One question is asked, endlessly, every four years. The other question is almost never asked. Its answer is simply assumed, as though it were some sort of natural law in operation within our politics. It is a curious paradigm that shows no sign of dissolving, and one that is illustrated sharply by the adjustments made in how we elect a president for the whole country. The first question has given birth to a journalistic cliché over the past seven years. The country was so gobsmacked by the election of Donald Trump that the elite political media went into an intellectual frenzy. What had they missed? Where had they gone so very wrong? This begat what later became known as Diner Stories—or, less graciously, the Cletus Safari. Reporters were sent out to the wilds of Ohio and the scrapple wastelands of western Pennsylvania to talk to the good burghers who had fallen so very hard for the blandishments of a Manhattan real estate sharpie who claimed to be working for them. This, in turn, summoned to mind the recurring question of when and how the Democrats had “lost” rural and exurban white America, and how the party could get these voters back. That brings us to the rarely asked second question. The Democrats have changed the schedule to empower their most loyal voters—the Black and Latino voters who brought Biden back from the dead in 2020. The question is almost never raised as to why Republicans “lost” these voters. After all, Black voters once reliably voted for Republicans. Party of Lincoln and all that. And Republicans were central to the passage of both the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But we had none of the deep thinking about how Republicans had “lost” those voters because the answer to that question is obvious. The GOP didn’t “lose” Black voters. It threw them away… The division is also central to why the Republicans have maintained the status quo. The decision merely acknowledges a situation that the GOP has created for itself over the past half century. They are going to dance with who brung them, as so many phony hayshaker Republican politicians have put it. This election will be conducted on parallel tracks, and it is entirely possible that the last truly neutral character this year will be the Butter Cow, the first victim of the divisive politics of the 2024 presidential election.

The entourage following Ron DeSantis’ every move at the Iowa State Fair today pic.twitter.com/OVyBAi91FI — Hannah Knowles (@KnowlesHannah) August 12, 2023

Protesters who had been blowing whistles and ringing bells during DeSantis interview get removed. pic.twitter.com/gtjdgoha3P — David Weigel (@daveweigel) August 12, 2023

Trump’s team is giving out these hats at the Iowa state fair ahead of his visit tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/biMK0B5Qv9 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 11, 2023

Kari Lake is now behind the bar, pouring some beers for people here at the state fair: pic.twitter.com/rb6fnjdrUf — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 11, 2023

Protestors are disrupting Ron DeSantis Fair-Side chat with Reynolds. Reynolds got on the mic to let them know this isn't "Iowa Nice." pic.twitter.com/qNPTtZaczi — Ty Rushing (@Rushthewriter) August 12, 2023

Very significantly larger crowd assembled to catch a glimpse of Trump at the Iowa State Fair than the one for DeSantis at Reynolds’ event earlier. And another, separate big group of Trump supporters waiting down at Steer N’ Stein pic.twitter.com/BvusPMDOVy — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) August 12, 2023

Moooo…

Trump supporters chant “We love Trump!”, then DeSantis folks chant “U-S-A” for a bit, but mostly people just standing around pic.twitter.com/zVCgbK3ai2 — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) August 12, 2023

Trump spent less than two hours at the Iowa State Fair. Part of why people don't perceive him as old is that he doesn't let them. His carefully choreographed image disguises the fact that he is 77 now. https://t.co/bTSu8pt4j5 — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) August 12, 2023

Everybody is laughing at Mr. Trump for leaving the Iowa State Fair after less than an hour, but it’s 88 degrees in Des Moines. It’s not safe for someone of his advanced age to spend so much time in high temperatures. pic.twitter.com/pbPiOf0i11 — Max-a-Lago X (@MaxNordau) August 12, 2023

Almost as many reporters as Iowans watching Doug Burgum at the Iowa State Fair soapbox. He’s the first candidate to take the stage this cycle. pic.twitter.com/6bX5fDgQCp — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) August 10, 2023

Once again my “the Iowa Caucuses were absolutely destructive to the Iowa Democratic Party for reasons that make Twitter mad, but were Good in the sense that watching high-powered people humiliate themselves at the State Fair for peanuts is incredibly funny” position is vindicated https://t.co/hRH8CwrzhF — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) August 12, 2023

Hayley reiterated a line from her stump speech about wanting term limits and mental competency tests for elected officials, but she noted that she knows Chuck Grassley would pass it. Grassley is serving in his eighth term representing Iowa in the US Senate. https://t.co/S1UkGZLsae pic.twitter.com/gKZzt16Ink — Ty Rushing (@Rushthewriter) August 12, 2023

Bad photo but saw Steve King chatting with Dennis Kucinich (his “good friend”) at a downtown Des Moines hotel just now pic.twitter.com/enl2EbjU6b — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) August 12, 2023



(Remember, Kucinich is RFK Jr’s campaign manager.)

