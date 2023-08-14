The situation on Maui is devastating..Last night @WCKitchen teams brought hot meals, fresh sandwiches made by local restaurants, water &fruit to families in and around Lahaina . Today WCK teams are setting up again with thousands of meals for people in need🙏 #ChefsForHawaii pic.twitter.com/KkWBw1O55G — José Andrés 🇺🇸🇪🇸🇺🇦 (@chefjoseandres) August 11, 2023

Liable to be another busy national-politics week, so I figured I’d post these sources now.

.⁦@GovJoshGreenMD:⁩ “We were honored to have the President jump to it so fast.” “In 6 hours, he approved the presidential declaration. It was incredible. Within 6 hours. And so, that opened up, like you said, FEMA and amazing support for recovery.” pic.twitter.com/wPLrmA1aiF — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) August 13, 2023

Gift (unpaywalled) Washington Post link — “How to help Hawaii residents displaced by Maui wildfires”:

Flash drought, invasive grasses, winds, hurricane and climate change fuel Maui's devastating fires https://t.co/tRVgenzuVk — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) August 14, 2023





Reminder that you can help the people of Lahaina Maui right here. Mahalo for your support. https://t.co/imol6Zr9mI — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 10, 2023

Maui folks, FEMA is on the ground and people need to be enlisted in every program for which they are eligible. This will be difficult without internet access; try calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) to apply. Mahalo, @brianschatz https://t.co/Dr2O019GFg — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) August 14, 2023

Lahaina residents worry that rebuilt homes in their Maui town could slip into the hands of affluent outsiders seeking a tropical haven rather than homegrown residents who give the Hawaiian island its spirit and identity. https://t.co/tD9a6RGVhF — The Associated Press (@AP) August 13, 2023

The federal government is doing A LOT to help Maui. Way more significant than a photo op from a president throwing paper towels are suffering people: pic.twitter.com/GdnAUUOUeO — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) August 13, 2023