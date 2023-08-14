The situation on Maui is devastating..Last night @WCKitchen teams brought hot meals, fresh sandwiches made by local restaurants, water &fruit to families in and around Lahaina . Today WCK teams are setting up again with thousands of meals for people in need🙏 #ChefsForHawaii pic.twitter.com/KkWBw1O55G
— José Andrés 🇺🇸🇪🇸🇺🇦 (@chefjoseandres) August 11, 2023
Liable to be another busy national-politics week, so I figured I’d post these sources now.
.@GovJoshGreenMD: “We were honored to have the President jump to it so fast.”
“In 6 hours, he approved the presidential declaration. It was incredible. Within 6 hours. And so, that opened up, like you said, FEMA and amazing support for recovery.” pic.twitter.com/wPLrmA1aiF
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) August 13, 2023
Gift (unpaywalled) Washington Post link — “How to help Hawaii residents displaced by Maui wildfires”:
… We’ve gathered some reputable organizations accepting donations to help those affected by the wildfires:
= The Office of the Governor of Hawaii has directed donors to the Hawaii Community Foundation.
= Verified fundraisers on GoFundMe are raising money to help residents rebuild and recover.
= The Maui Mutual Aid Fund is accepting donations to support Maui families, elderly residents, people with disabilities and those with limited or no insurance.
= Aloha United Way, a Honolulu-based nonprofit organization, has created the Maui Relief Fund that will go directly toward efforts supporting victims of the fires…
= The Maui Food Bank is providing meals for thousands of displaced residents.
= The Hawaii Restaurant Association is organizing donations and volunteer efforts on Maui and Oahu. You can sign up to join relief efforts on Maui here, or fill in forms to help evacuees transported to Oahu here.
= Animal shelters including Maui Humane Society and Hawaiian Humane Society are helping injured and displaced animals as well as assisting in reuniting missing pets with owners…
Flash drought, invasive grasses, winds, hurricane and climate change fuel Maui's devastating fires https://t.co/tRVgenzuVk
— HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) August 14, 2023
Reminder that you can help the people of Lahaina Maui right here. Mahalo for your support. https://t.co/imol6Zr9mI
— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 10, 2023
Maui folks, FEMA is on the ground and people need to be enlisted in every program for which they are eligible. This will be difficult without internet access; try calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) to apply. Mahalo, @brianschatz https://t.co/Dr2O019GFg
— HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) August 14, 2023
Lahaina residents worry that rebuilt homes in their Maui town could slip into the hands of affluent outsiders seeking a tropical haven rather than homegrown residents who give the Hawaiian island its spirit and identity. https://t.co/tD9a6RGVhF
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 13, 2023
The federal government is doing A LOT to help Maui. Way more significant than a photo op from a president throwing paper towels are suffering people: pic.twitter.com/GdnAUUOUeO
— HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 #MauiStrong (@HawaiiDelilah) August 13, 2023
With the death toll from the Maui wildfires at 93 and expected to rise, search crews continued to scour the scorched ruins Sunday and officials pleaded for patience as they struggle to recover human remains. https://t.co/2nuINm6IRI
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 14, 2023
