Monday Morning Open Thread: The Maui Disaster

by | 10 Comments

Liable to be another busy national-politics week, so I figured I’d post these sources now.

Gift (unpaywalled) Washington Post link — “How to help Hawaii residents displaced by Maui wildfires”:

We’ve gathered some reputable organizations accepting donations to help those affected by the wildfires:

= The Office of the Governor of Hawaii has directed donors to the Hawaii Community Foundation.
= Verified fundraisers on GoFundMe are raising money to help residents rebuild and recover.
= The Maui Mutual Aid Fund is accepting donations to support Maui families, elderly residents, people with disabilities and those with limited or no insurance.
= Aloha United Way, a Honolulu-based nonprofit organization, has created the Maui Relief Fund that will go directly toward efforts supporting victims of the fires…
= The Maui Food Bank is providing meals for thousands of displaced residents.
= The Hawaii Restaurant Association is organizing donations and volunteer efforts on Maui and Oahu. You can sign up to join relief efforts on Maui here, or fill in forms to help evacuees transported to Oahu here.
= Animal shelters including Maui Humane Society and Hawaiian Humane Society are helping injured and displaced animals as well as assisting in reuniting missing pets with owners…


    10Comments

    5. 5.

      ArchTeryx

      @Baud: This was Peshtigo writ small. Firestorm out of nowhere hitting a town composed entirely of wooden structures,  no warning and only one place to flee – water. The death count won’t be as high as Peshtigo only because it didn’t sweep across the entire state.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      eversor

      I know it will happen, and I know I will lose my shit over it, but some conservative is going to state we can’t pay to fix this despite us constantly paying for red state natural disasters.

      Also dealing with charred bodies is grim.  They often partly crumble like so much ash.  Been a grip since I had to do it but I don’t envy that work.

      So to get that horse out of the barn already, suck my dick and fuck yourself Rand Paul!  If I was your neighbor, you’d have had more than a broken rib.*

      *This is not a threat.  As I’d never live in Kentucky, and I’d never be in the same room as Rand Paul.  I’ll never forgive his ass for saying NY and NJ shouldn’t get hurricane relief funds cause they have pensions.   Go sodomize yourself with a spiked and free the rabid weasle that sits on your head.  If you had any sense of dignity you’d sepuku yourself by now.  And have the sad feeling we are going to see more of that now.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      eclare

      I know it happened, but it’s incomprehensible.  It seems like all the holes in the Swiss cheese matched up perfectly to create this disaster.

      And BTW, the estimate of 5.5B to rebuild is couch change.  Give it.

      Reply

