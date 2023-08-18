James O’Keefe said he was exposing waste, fraud & abuse: Now he’s Under Investigation for Looting Project Veritas https://t.co/fzz8G6Zuuu — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) August 18, 2023

It won’t bring back ACORN, but any day where James ‘JOKe3’ O’Keefe III and his merry band of Repub ratf*ckers come under legal scrutiny is a pretty good day for me.

Due props to The Nation for getting there first:

O’Keefe was lucky in his timing when the Great ACORN Drama broke, and he’s kept afloat on the rich right-wing grifter tide ever since through a combination of media-friendly ‘dramatics’ and a Gish gallop of dishonesty at every turn — you couldn’t get a grip on one thread of malfeasance without a dozen squirmy little monsters & malefactors dropping out of the web. But there are far bigger and more professional grift-groups roaming the ‘conservative’ networks these days (*cough* TFG *cough*). When he was fired / jumped ship from Project Veritas back in February, seemed pretty clear Jimmy wanted to get ahead of the prosecutorial pitchforks & torches by hiving off a ‘new’, ‘totally different’ grifteration… but, Murphy willing, he may just have made too many enemies among his PV running buddies to slide out with a tap on the wrist, this time.

The Associated Press:

… The organization [PV] sued O’Keefe in May, accusing him of breaching his contract with “incredibly troubling workplace and financial misconduct,” including screaming at colleagues, exposing employees to obscene messages and having staffers run errands for him, such as picking up laundry and cleaning his boat. Among O’Keefe’s lavish spending, the organization alleges, were: $10,000 for a helicopter flight from New York to Maine; more than $150,000 on private car services over an 18-month span; and expensive stays in luxury hotel suites while other employees were forced to stay in budget accommodations. According to the lawsuit, Project Veritas’ board had intended to reinstate O’Keefe from his suspension “with appropriate safeguards,” but ultimately terminated his employment in May after he claimed in media interviews that the organization had fired him to appease a pharmaceutical company over its reporting on COVID-19… Neither Project Veritas nor any staffers have been charged with a crime [*], and the group has said its activities were protected by the First Amendment.

*Yet.

Vanity Fair: “James O’Keefe Is Under Investigation and Project Veritas Is Finally Going to S–t”

A mass ouster of employees from right-wing media group Project Veritas this week has left the company’s future in question, with a threadbare staff and serious fundraising concerns, say newly laid-off employees. https://t.co/QkRGQpy8AJ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 18, 2023

… O’Keefe was removed from his leadership role with Project Veritas in February, after employees signed a joint letter accusing him of being “a power-drunk tyrant” who allegedly wasted company funds on personal expenses and was supposedly “outright cruel” to colleagues. Project Veritas later sued O’Keefe for alleged financial impropriety, and the District Attorney in Westchester, New York has opened an investigation into him, the Nation reported this week. But employees who remained at Project Veritas said the company’s post-O’Keefe era wasn’t so great either. Staffers who were terminated this week complained that Project Veritas’ new CEO, Hannah Giles, struggled to fundraise and to articulate a clear mission for the company… Project Veritas terminated five employees on Monday and 20 on Thursday, according to two former employees who were laid off. “We went from 43 to 18,” one of those former employees told The Daily Beast… After O’Keefe’s ouster, Giles had been a promising candidate to return Project Veritas to conservatives’ favor. She co-starred in a 2009 sting video O’Keefe produced against the group Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN). In the video, Giles posed as a sex worker and O’Keefe as a pimp soliciting money. The clip catapulted O’Keefe to conservative stardom… The optimism soon soured. Two recent Project Veritas employees accused Giles and her inner circle of being inefficient fundraisers, and of sending employees to chase impossible tips on stories whose subjects never materialized… The differences extended to editorial decisions, including Giles’ alleged emphasis on a document cache that colleagues believed to be little more than a nothingburger. Recent employees claimed Giles had represented the documents as containing proof that China was manufacturing a bioweapon…

From what I can garner on twitter — not gonna befoul my beautiful mind digging into other RW sources — the usual wingnut mob is predictably ABSOLUTELY FURIOUS!!!! about this whole mishegas. They’re slightly handicapped, at this point in time, because they haven’t yet decided whether That Giles beyotch set him up!, or Biden’s DoJ minions at it again!, or (I suspect this one has legs, because QAnon) Proof that Big Pharma and the ChiComs are about to release another vaxx-based bioweapon!!!. I’m sure the leading Very Serious Media Mouthpieces will have the narrative smoothed out in time for the Sunday morning talk shows. (And it will be bad news for Democrats / good news for TFG, too also.)