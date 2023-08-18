James O’Keefe said he was exposing waste, fraud & abuse: Now he’s Under Investigation for Looting Project Veritas https://t.co/fzz8G6Zuuu
It won’t bring back ACORN, but any day where James ‘JOKe3’ O’Keefe III and his merry band of Repub ratf*ckers come under legal scrutiny is a pretty good day for me.
Due props to The Nation for getting there first:
… While the exact nature of the investigation is not yet public, the timing would suggest that it relates to O’Keefe’s alleged financial improprieties during his tenure as the group’s chairman and CEO. Back in February, O’Keefe was accused of spending “an excessive amount of donor funds in the last three years on personal luxuries” by the conservative nonprofit’s own board of directors, amid their very public feud over the management and future of Veritas. Westchester DA Miriam Rocah’s probe follows a raft of civil lawsuits, criminal investigations, and six-figure court losses that have trailed the group under O’Keefe’s leadership—including a still-active federal investigation into the theft of property belonging to President Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden…
Attorneys for Project Veritas also filed a civil complaint against O’Keefe in federal court this past May, accusing the ostensible investigative reporting outfit’s original hidden-camera sting artist of breaching his contract and fiduciary duties to the group, among other counts. Despite that pending litigation, made public alongside a detailed new timeline reiterating the board’s own version of its disputes and grievances with O’Keefe, Veritas says that the organization did not prompt the Westchester DA’s investigation into its former leader via a formal criminal referral…
… O’Keefe has made a name for himself by attempting to unearth further supposed malfeasance by liberal activists, politicians, and institutions—as well as by his perceived foes in the establishment media and Big Tech. Multiple people caught up in O’Keefe’s investigations have lost their livelihoods in the frequently incoherent and often inaccurate publicity maelstroms that have followed the typical Project Veritas exposé: nonprofit workers, Obamacare navigators, NPR executives, public school teachers, and news media employees among them.
In October 2021, a federal judge finally stated the obvious about O’Keefe’s latter day Nixonian dirty tricksters, declaring that it was acceptable for litigants to refer to Project Veritas in open court as a “political spying operation.”…
Following O’Keefe’s attempt to unilaterally fire Veritas Chief Financial Officer Tom O’Hara, in contravention of the 501(c)3’s bylaws, and O’Keefe’s own surprise resignation this past February, the Veritas board published a preliminary tally of its former leader’s financial misdeeds.
Pending a “third party investigative audit,” the board accused O’Keefe of spending “$14,000 on a charter flight to meet someone to fix his boat under the guise of meeting with a donor,” blowing over $150,000 on high-end limo services, and taking thousands of dollars more for personal DJ equipment. O’Keefe, they said, also requisitioned $60,000 for “dance events,” including the production of a semi-autobiographical pop music celebration of his life in muckraking: the Project Veritas Experience. Such self-indulgent expenditures would be what’s known within the Internal Revenue Code for tax-exempt 501(c)3s as “inurement.”…
It’s unclear how this parallel audit, or the group’s new civil complaint against O’Keefe, will aid or hinder the Westchester DA’s criminal investigation already underway. One former PV executive says that the DA sent a request to Veritas for “all financial docs” relevant to the case back in the second week of April—and another long-serving senior-level member of the group confirmed, saying, “We have complied and given them information.” In all cases, these sources close to Veritas would speak only on the condition of anonymity, citing either legal exposure from the group’s onerous use of nondisclosure agreements or physical threats made by O’Keefe’s incensed fanbase—or both.
Compounding all this scrutiny on O’Keefe’s past financial behavior, Veritas board member Matthew Tyrmand—the far-right Polish nationalist, Steve Bannon protégé, and alleged architect of O’Keefe’s ouster, according to O’Keefe’s diehard defenders—resigned last month…
O’Keefe was lucky in his timing when the Great ACORN Drama broke, and he’s kept afloat on the rich right-wing grifter tide ever since through a combination of media-friendly ‘dramatics’ and a Gish gallop of dishonesty at every turn — you couldn’t get a grip on one thread of malfeasance without a dozen squirmy little monsters & malefactors dropping out of the web. But there are far bigger and more professional grift-groups roaming the ‘conservative’ networks these days (*cough* TFG *cough*). When he was fired / jumped ship from Project Veritas back in February, seemed pretty clear Jimmy wanted to get ahead of the prosecutorial pitchforks & torches by hiving off a ‘new’, ‘totally different’ grifteration… but, Murphy willing, he may just have made too many enemies among his PV running buddies to slide out with a tap on the wrist, this time.
The Associated Press:
… The organization [PV] sued O’Keefe in May, accusing him of breaching his contract with “incredibly troubling workplace and financial misconduct,” including screaming at colleagues, exposing employees to obscene messages and having staffers run errands for him, such as picking up laundry and cleaning his boat.
Among O’Keefe’s lavish spending, the organization alleges, were: $10,000 for a helicopter flight from New York to Maine; more than $150,000 on private car services over an 18-month span; and expensive stays in luxury hotel suites while other employees were forced to stay in budget accommodations.
According to the lawsuit, Project Veritas’ board had intended to reinstate O’Keefe from his suspension “with appropriate safeguards,” but ultimately terminated his employment in May after he claimed in media interviews that the organization had fired him to appease a pharmaceutical company over its reporting on COVID-19…
Neither Project Veritas nor any staffers have been charged with a crime [*], and the group has said its activities were protected by the First Amendment.
*Yet.
Vanity Fair: “James O’Keefe Is Under Investigation and Project Veritas Is Finally Going to S–t”
A mass ouster of employees from right-wing media group Project Veritas this week has left the company’s future in question, with a threadbare staff and serious fundraising concerns, say newly laid-off employees. https://t.co/QkRGQpy8AJ
… O’Keefe was removed from his leadership role with Project Veritas in February, after employees signed a joint letter accusing him of being “a power-drunk tyrant” who allegedly wasted company funds on personal expenses and was supposedly “outright cruel” to colleagues. Project Veritas later sued O’Keefe for alleged financial impropriety, and the District Attorney in Westchester, New York has opened an investigation into him, the Nation reported this week.
But employees who remained at Project Veritas said the company’s post-O’Keefe era wasn’t so great either. Staffers who were terminated this week complained that Project Veritas’ new CEO, Hannah Giles, struggled to fundraise and to articulate a clear mission for the company…
Project Veritas terminated five employees on Monday and 20 on Thursday, according to two former employees who were laid off. “We went from 43 to 18,” one of those former employees told The Daily Beast…
After O’Keefe’s ouster, Giles had been a promising candidate to return Project Veritas to conservatives’ favor. She co-starred in a 2009 sting video O’Keefe produced against the group Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN). In the video, Giles posed as a sex worker and O’Keefe as a pimp soliciting money. The clip catapulted O’Keefe to conservative stardom…
The optimism soon soured. Two recent Project Veritas employees accused Giles and her inner circle of being inefficient fundraisers, and of sending employees to chase impossible tips on stories whose subjects never materialized…
The differences extended to editorial decisions, including Giles’ alleged emphasis on a document cache that colleagues believed to be little more than a nothingburger. Recent employees claimed Giles had represented the documents as containing proof that China was manufacturing a bioweapon…
From what I can garner on twitter — not gonna befoul my beautiful mind digging into other RW sources — the usual wingnut mob is predictably ABSOLUTELY FURIOUS!!!! about this whole mishegas. They’re slightly handicapped, at this point in time, because they haven’t yet decided whether That Giles beyotch set him up!, or Biden’s DoJ minions at it again!, or (I suspect this one has legs, because QAnon) Proof that Big Pharma and the ChiComs are about to release another vaxx-based bioweapon!!!. I’m sure the leading Very Serious Media Mouthpieces will have the narrative smoothed out in time for the Sunday morning talk shows. (And it will be bad news for Democrats / good news for TFG, too also.)
The career arc of Sarah Palin should’ve warned Giles that ‘Conservatives’, as they are now, would never accept a mere female as the head of a proper conservative
grift operation. A pretty face is all very well on the promotional material, but when it comes to the important things like money / power, one Y chromosome is among the absolute minimum requirements for leadership. I *do* hope that, since she’s been a JOKe3 ‘partner’ for so long, she’s been smart / self-aware enough to have collected enough evidence to bury her business ex under the jail… because why not be a Friday-night optimist, in a deeply Cynical way?
