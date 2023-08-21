Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Listless Vessels Ahoy! (Open Thread)

by | 41 Comments

Headline of an article in The Orlando Sentinel:

DeSantis calls Trump supporters ‘listless vessels,’ drawing rebuke

I love this so much because DeSantis is getting the same treatment Hillary Clinton got for the “deplorables” comment. That incident, which proves no good deed goes unpunished, occurred when Clinton charitably suggested that only a portion of Trump’s supporters share his garbage views. She didn’t deserve the resulting maelstrom, in which she was accused of denigrating all Trump voters. Strictly speaking, DeSantis doesn’t either, but he’s a dick, so in a karmic sense he does.

DeSantis made the “listless vessels” remark in a safe-space interview with a Florida ass-kisser and alleged conservative influencer who runs a pro-DeSantis website. The point DeSantis was trying to make was valid — a cult of personality isn’t a sound basis for a durable political movement. But because he sucks at communication, the point was somewhat garbled:

“If all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow, you know, whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement,” DeSantis said in a taped interview with the conservative website The Florida Standard.

“Ultimately, a movement can’t be about the personality of one individual,” DeSantis continued. “The movement has got to be about what are you trying to achieve on behalf of the American people.”

So, DeSantis wasn’t really saying anything negative about Trump supporters, but the listless vessels are freaking out as if he called them all mindless zombies, which they are:

Zombie-like Trump supporters at a window

I hope the drooling MAGA idiots hound Rancid DeMeatball to the ends of the earth over this, and I think there’s a good chance they will because, for a group that should be used to hearing themselves insulted righteously and often, Trump die-hards are the most aggrieved people on the planet. In the year of some people’s lord 2023, I still see “Deplorable” bumper stickers — I rolled my eyes at one on a truck I parked behind at the grocery store just this weekend.

Someone’s probably selling “Listless Vessel” stickers already. They would be perfect for a boat parade!

Open thread.

PS: The “listless vessels” thing will almost certainly come up at the GOP debate this Wednesday, and DeSantis will have to try to explain what he meant. That’s good because when you’re explaining, you’re losing! And that’s especially true if you’re snapping out an exasperated explanation like a whiny, unlikable, arrogant turd, which is the one key DeSantis sings.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Scout211

      Oh, those shy, unassuming GOP presidential candidates. They’d love to rake the Trumpster over the coals and point out all of his ugly, but they just cannot.

      For DeSantis’s political advisors to think up a way to insult Trump’s MAGAts instead of Trump himself is, well, just not that well thought out.

      But go ahead and please procede, Governor.

      ...now I try to be amused

      For some reason I’m thinking of Ko-Ko’s song in The Mikado, “I’ve Got a Little List”.

      trollhattan

      Hey, just discovered Nitter browser extension works again, after Twi…whoever they are now broke it for us last week.

      Bupalos

      @realbtl: It’s clearly supposed to be vassals. I haven’t heard the audio to know whether it’s being deliberately misheard or he really misspoke, but the context is pretty clear.

      cope

      I can’t bring myself to watch the Wednesday follies live but am so excited by the prospect of the clips and phrases to follow.

      Mai Naem mobileI

      I don’t think MAGats will understand the term listless vessels. They’ll probably think it’s listicle whistles? Testicleless whales? Sinking titanics?

      Scout211

      @Bupalos: It’s clearly supposed to be vassals.

      I’m not so sure about that.

      What is meant by vessel in the Bible?
      The word vessel is often used in the Bible, and in English terms it translates to be either a container such as a bowl or a jug, or either a ship or a boat. The biblical meaning denotes a person whom God calls and uses as a vessel. The metaphor of a leader as a useful vessel, refers to a person that is receptive.

      bbleh

      Ok, how ’bout this: on Wednesday they ALL make remarks that either ARE shots at TFG or can be interpreted — or twisted — that way, and the MAGAtariat take it upon themselves to go after ALL of them, and the whole thing devolves into a massive, thoroughly confused firefight (while TFG just sits there and smirks), and at the end they ALL look bad, MAGAts included.

      Mai Naem mobileI

      Biden should show himself drinking hot chocolate out of his Dark Brandon mug with white marshmallows with tiny little ‘listless vessels’ stickers photoshopped on them.

      Bupalos

      @Scout211: I tried to edit after seeing it, but it isn’t showing up. He clearly says vessels and does a little hand gesture of swerving this way and that. I think maybe it’s a boat that isn’t “staying the course” like saint Ronnie said.

      Tony Jay

      STAFFER – (opens door) “Governor, are you ready for the debate?”

      RoDS – “Listless vessels gaffe,

                    Campaign stumble miss the cut,

                    Sad Ron Casey gone

      STAFFER – (closes door) “The Governor needs a minute.”

      dmsilev

      I mean, I’m not a fan of top-ten-list articles and the like, so I guess I’m sympathetic, but at the same time Ron deSantis deserves to have his political career killed with every bit as much irony as the death of a James Bond villain, so him getting savaged by the MAGA zombies is a good start.

      Bupalos

      @Omnes Omnibus: Well I mean a vassal is someone that does whatever they’re ordered by a single lord and doesn’t have their own motivation, so I think it would make the most sense with the preceding part. But I watched it and he does a swerving hand motion, so I am thinking a boat with a wandering bow?

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      He was in either the Navy or Naval Reserve, as a lawyer. Is it a naval phrase, or (I’ll admit I hope) a botched attempt to sound like and old salt

      ETA: per wiki, US Navy, JAG, Lt Commander. He has a Bronze Star. I’m a political junkie and I don’t know that, but I do know about that sad commercial where he tried to be Tom Cruise. He’s just not good at this.

      Alison Rose

      @Old School: Oh man. If there’s anyone who would probably do a great takedown of him, it’s Farrow, but I don’t know that even he could get me to read more than a Balloon Juice post’s worth of words about Muskrat.

      bbleh

      Re “listless vessels,” I’m pretty sure it really IS a sailing term.  A listless vessel is one that’s sitting straight up (not listing to one side), meaning it has no wind in its sails, cuz wind usually causes a sailboat to lean to one side or the other (unless it’s lucky enough to want to go exactly the way the wind is blowing) and hence isn’t going anywhere.  And living in Florida, I can see where he might pick up a sailing term.

      (Not that I’m not enjoying all the fun being poked at him …)

      jonas

       She didn’t deserve the resulting maelstrom, in which she was accused of denigrating all Trump voters.

      It was particularly unfair seeing as Trump voters never mocked or maligned (or routinely threatened with violence) Clinton’s progressive supporters.

      RedDirtGirl

      @MattF: and yet it’s such a blah phrase. It doesn’t roll off the tongue at all. Just one more example of what a terrible retail politician deSatan is.

      Bupalos

      @bbleh: mmmm… do a bit of sailing, and listing – as opposed to heeling- is as far as I know it reserved for issues of improper weight arrangement (and generally because of water in the hull).

      dmsilev

      @Bupalos: Yeah, when I hear “listing” in a nautical context I think “hole on one side of the hull letting in water.” Heeling over because of wind  is different.

      Has anyone suggested to Ron deSantis that he try counter-flooding? You know, since he’s got a set of holes below the waterline on one side, he should blow a matching set on the other side to reduce his list. That way, he can sink on an even keel.

