Master Debaters (Open Thread)

Are y’all gonna watch the Repub debate tonight? I have a baseball conflict, but I am mighty tempted to tune in to the Gawky in Milwaukee because it’s sink or swim time for the waterlogged and pruney Florida governor. Just as I prefer to see walk-off grand slams against the New York Yankees live, I want to be watching if Christie or someone drops the anvil that sinks Rancid DeMeatball below the sauce line.

So, game-time call.

I’ve only seen DeSantis in debates a couple of times, but that’s enough to know he sucks at it. He blinks uncomprehendingly at barbs anyone could see coming a mile away. He gets peevish and defensive, and his head wobbles around like a bladder on a stick.

Knowing their candidate sucks ass at debating and that they have to reverse his polling slide pronto, Team DeSantis brought in GOP debate prep specialist Brett O’Donnell to make a silk purse out of a crabby sow’s ear. Politico predictably swooned at the news and lionized O’Donnell as “the GOP’s Debate Wizard — ‘He’s William Shakespeare and Vince Lombardi rolled into one.'”

Charles P. Pierce at Esquire responded with the masterclass mocking that load of hooey deserves:

And I can’t help but mention that O’Donnell’s CV includes a stint with The Girl With The Faraway Eyes.

When the next presidential cycle rolled around in 2012, O’Donnell signed on early to work for then-Rep. Michele Bachmann. His role gradually expanded from debate coach to being one of her most senior and trusted advisers. Shocking many pundits, her campaign saw an early meteoric rise fueled by strong debate performances over the summer of 2011, before a gradual collapse..”

And then the debate guru made the capital mistake of letting Bachmann out of the green room with the padded walls.

During a September 2011 GOP debate after Texas Gov. Rick Perry had surpassed her in the polls, Bachmann eviscerated Perry for issuing an executive order mandating HPV vaccines for schoolgirls to prevent cervical cancer, calling it a “government injection” that was a “violation of a liberty interest.” The well-scripted initial attack went as planned, as Perry said he’d made a mistake. The Washington Post’s Chris Cillizza declared Bachmann one of the “winners” after the debate.

I trust I don’t have to explain at this point in history what a wooden nickel that last distinction was. As TBOTP points out, Bachmann proceeded to triple down on her vaccine denialism and she is now in the phantom zone somewhere.

Yep. The problem with the Bachmann 2012 campaign was Bachmann. And as Pierce notes, “Ron DeSantis is a meathead running a world-historically bad campaign, and that will be the case even if he gets up on the stage and out-quips Vivek Ramaswamy.”

Still, if my team is miles ahead (and we’re in a series with the worst team in baseball at the moment, though you never know), I may have to watch the debate. The likelihood that it gets grisly for DeSantis is high, and though it doesn’t speak well of my character, I would enjoy that. A lot.

Open thread.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I appreciate the people who watch, much like I appreciate people who investigate child abuse and war crimes, but I’m not interested in subjecting myself to lies about Biden and Harris.

      I’m sure I’ll see clips of the highlights here and elsewhere.

      For your sake, I hope DeSantis gets pantsed.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Nope. I figure if anything interesting happens, there will be clips available and I can subject myself to those 30 seconds afterwards rather than sit through a couple of hours of the thing in realtime.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      I usually watch both sides debates but I just can’t bring myself to waste one of the precious, waning summer nights on these assholes. I generally prefer to be happy :)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      I have to monitor the dryness of some recently painted surfaces, so I have to pass on the debates.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: OMG, he totally does! From AJC (to which I may have to temporarily subscribe to follow the trial coverage):

      Atlanta bondsman Scott Hall and Trump campaign attorney John Eastman were booked at the Fulton County Jail earlier in the day and released on bond hours later.

      Hours later! It’s probably too much to hope Trump will be detained for hours-plural too?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Baud: He does! I didn’t know that mug shot was posted. Did they post his height and weight too? I ask because I want to see Trump’s stats.

      Eastman is wearing a suit in that mug shot. Does every defendant get to wear their own clothes? I was hoping for an orange jump suit.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Dangerman

      Are y’all gonna watch the Repub debate tonight?

      You couldn’t pay me enough.

      OK, you COULD pay me enough, but we’re talking serious action here. And that’s just to watch, volume turned down. To watch AND listen, you couldn’t pay me enough.

      OK, you COULD ….

      Reply
    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: ​ Does every defendant get to wear their own clothes?

      It’s SOP unless they are arrested without them. They don’t get their jail clothes until the end of being processed.​

       

      eta clarification

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      So, game-time call.

      Betty, unless your Rays game goes into extra innings*, you should be able to catch los dos. Because ¿porqué no?

      *Game starts at 6:40 EDT, debate begins at 9:00 EDT.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Princess

      I still don’t see how Trump gets away with not debating. If the National Review types were really serious about wanting another GOP candidate, they’d go after him for that.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      I’m setting up EERO for better internet in the MI house so I can work from home later. My youngest set it up for me last night but he had to do some “mirroring” thing using my phone and his phone to get it to work and then when he went to work this AM it quit so I’m having him delete whatever he set up and I’m starting over by calling tech support. That will be more fun than the GOP debate.

      Reply

