After (Very) Dark Open Thread: Memorializing Prizgozhin

After (Very) Dark Open Thread: Memorializing Prizgozhin

After (Very) Dark Open Thread: Memorializing Prizgovhin

(Jeff Danziger via GoComics.com)

 

Apologies (trigger warning) in advance; we all have our niches. Adam is an expert on such topics, whereas I bricolage bits off the internet…


Shoddy, badly done foreshadowing:

After (Very) Dark Open Thread: Memorializing Prizgovhin 1

(Lalo Alcaraz via GoComics.com)

  Ian R
  Lumpy
  Odie Hugh Manatee
  patrick II
  Shalimar
  Tony Jay

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Forest fires suck… The Smith River Fire is clogging our area with heavy smoke and Crescent City had their power cut off because the feed lines run through the burn area. Crescent City is getting power fed to them via generators at the power company but it is limited. The moon is blood red, there’s lots of lightning tonight (great, maybe more fires!) and just a smattering of rain is grazing us.

      Good morning!

      ETA: Just for Steve and just this time… 👍

      Frist!

      Shalimar

      I am sure Prigozhin was paranoid and taking precautions against being murdered given Putin’s history.  I am not sure he foresaw the danger of flying given that all of the other suspicious Russian deaths were defenestrations, poisonings, and physically impossible “suicides”.

      patrick II

      I’d fly far far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir.

      It sounds like the honeymoon suite.

      Tony Jay

      Poor, weak Putin. Too weak to control the monster he created, too weak to put him on trial for treason, to weak to leave him alive, too weak to take credit for having him wacked, too weak to guarantee the wacking won’t trigger an even more dangerous coup attempt. Maybe he needs more iron in his diet.

      As usual this reminds me of one of those Star Trek episodes showing how the Mirror Universe Terran Empire operates. By the end of the episode so many characters have been backstabbed, betrayed, sacrificed, killed in single combat or just plain old phasered into atoms that you’re left wondering how anything there is supposed to function when 99% of vital positions are filled by whoever happened to be closest to the chair when the previous occupant fucked up.

      Ian R

      One advantage the “woke” US military has over the Russian military is that its institutions and chain of command are strong enough to avoid reliance on external private mercenaries

      Tuberville is trying to change that.

