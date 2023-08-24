Jeff Bridges surprising John Goodman by putting on the original THE BIG LEBOWSKI "Dude" sweater to speak at Goodman's Walk-of-Fame ceremony. His expression is priceless. Love that they're genuine friends. pic.twitter.com/ctZQhY5Qmu
— Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) August 23, 2023
"…cold beer, higher wages, NFL football, chocolate chip cookies…why would you vote for that when we're offering you abortion bans, upper-class tax cuts, and an end to your medical insurance coverage?" https://t.co/7XdfGhWG4n
— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) August 24, 2023
A bunch of Republicans on stage. One united, MAGA ideology. pic.twitter.com/oqVlZewCQk
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 24, 2023
Compelling message from @VP on tonight's #RNCDebate.
"No one on stage 'won' tonight's debate.
Instead, the American
people heard how much they stand to lose from an extremist agenda." pic.twitter.com/sCw0VWvz1w
— KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) August 24, 2023
Of course, our Very Serious Media, come hell or high water, wants to keep things… balanced:
I like that issue number 2 is that his opponent is a felon. https://t.co/6E48s39ZsP
— Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) August 21, 2023
Not buying that!
— cat with confusing auras (@cat_auras) August 21, 2023
