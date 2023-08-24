Jeff Bridges surprising John Goodman by putting on the original THE BIG LEBOWSKI "Dude" sweater to speak at Goodman's Walk-of-Fame ceremony. His expression is priceless. Love that they're genuine friends. pic.twitter.com/ctZQhY5Qmu

World spins onward…



(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

"…cold beer, higher wages, NFL football, chocolate chip cookies…why would you vote for that when we're offering you abortion bans, upper-class tax cuts, and an end to your medical insurance coverage?" https://t.co/7XdfGhWG4n

A bunch of Republicans on stage. One united, MAGA ideology. pic.twitter.com/oqVlZewCQk

Compelling message from @VP on tonight's #RNCDebate . "No one on stage 'won' tonight's debate. Instead, the American people heard how much they stand to lose from an extremist agenda." pic.twitter.com/sCw0VWvz1w

Of course, our Very Serious Media, come hell or high water, wants to keep things… balanced:

I like that issue number 2 is that his opponent is a felon. https://t.co/6E48s39ZsP

— Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) August 21, 2023