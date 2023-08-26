Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: A False Trail (Probably)

Cocaine wishes, cowboy caviar dreams…

Naaah…. Never say never, when it comes to TFG criming, but let’s be real: TFG would be the last person deluded enough to trust his namesake in even a legal fiction concerning his real estate ‘crown jewel’ / moneyspinner. Palm Beach news station WPTV, “Zillow amends ‘incorrect’ listing amid Mar-a-Lago sale rumors”:

A Friday morning listing on Zillow showed that Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was sold on Aug. 4 for $422 million. However, Zillow has since called the listing “incorrect,” and the property is now listed as “off the market.”…

The 58-bedroom, 33-bathroom estate is in the spotlight as rumors swirl that the property was sold or transferred to a company owned by Trump’s son, Donald Jr.

The rumor was fueled by a Friday morning post on Zillow showing a $422 million sale, which has since been deleted.

“The timing, I think, is something that struck all of us,” Jason Weisser, a former prosecutor and current partner at Schuler Weisser Zoeller Overbeck & Baxter, said. “You know, just days before the indictment in Georgia, here you are transferring your Mar-a-Lago property and you’re transferring it to a company owned by your son.”…

“If he feels that there’s a possibility or probability that he might owe a judgment to a creditor, this would be a way that he could move assets so that they couldn’t get that from him,” Weisser said.

Palm Beach County property records show no sale since 1995 when Trump converted the property to a club. That company, Mar-a-Lago Club, Inc., does appear to be operated by Donald Jr., according to records on Sunbiz.

Palm Beach County’s property records website does note that sales are not posted until one to three weeks after the closing date…

Wouldn’t come as a total surprise if the Dark Lard, or one of his overambitious minions, had floated the idea of such a transfer, of course. Pretty sure it won’t be in the family once the creditors, and future political litigants, get their time in court!

    16Comments

    Kent

      Kent

      Well, if Trump has a fresh $422 million from selling Mar a Lago then he can certainly settle all the civil claims against him!

    SFAW

      SFAW

      Dark Lard (excellent name for him, AL!) might actually be 215 pounds — were he 5’7″ or 5’8″. But above 6 feet? Even Drunk Liar Ronny Jackson wouldn’t have the balls to try that. He’s gotta be upwards of 260.

    9. 9.

      Anne Laurie

      @Dangerman: This is because Melania is about to serve him with divorce papers.

      I’d assume she’ll do her best to stall until her little anchor baby Barron turns 18 (next March).

      Being the aging warlord’s last legal wife is no sinecure, especially when the adult children of earlier liaisons all have their own eyes on the throne!

    SFAW

      SFAW

      @Alison Rose:

      Yeah, that seems insanely small???

      Not the only thing about him that is. Or so we’ve been told.

      But I’m guessing he tried to input “five bazillion square feet” into the Zillow profile, and Zillow “corrected” it to what we see.

    wjca

      wjca

      If the sale (assuming it happened) was intended to stiff Melania in a divorce proceding, or to protect assets when filing for bankruptcy, wouldn’t he sell it for an exceptionally low price?  So as to leave as little as possible to others.

      Tends to suggest that there was some money laundering that just couldn’t be put off.

    lgerard

      lgerard

      The origin story of Mar a Lago is an interesting one.  trump bought the property because he thought he could subdivide it and make a profit.  The Palm Beach zoning board turned him down repeatedly, as they had with every one else who had proposed that concept.

      A local attorney approached him with the idea that a private club, particularly one that did not have the antiquated religious and racial exclusions and catered to a younger crowd could be successful.  trump simply could not understand this and it wasn’t until he realized he was stuck with a white elephant and it was explained to him over and over that this was a way out, did he move forward with the private club.

      Of course, trump and the attorney are no longer friends

    16. 16.

      TriassicSands

      @prostratedragon:

      Wikipedia lists the property as 5,810 square meters or 62,500 sq.ft.

      Also from Wikipedia:

      In 2018, Forbes estimated the value of the estate at around $160 million, claiming it had appreciated since Trump’s purchase. In a 2022 lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, it was alleged that Trump inflated the value of Mar-a-Lago to $739 million, when the property should actually be valued at $75 million.

      And this:

      Donald Trump learned about the estate after unsuccessfully trying to purchase and combine two apartments in Palm Beach for his family. He offered the Post family $15 million for it, but they rejected it. Trump purchased the land between Mar-a-Lago and the ocean from Jack C. Massey, the former owner of KFC, for $2 million, stating he intended to build a home that would block Mar-a-Lago’s beach view. The threat caused interest in the property to decline. [Emphasis mine. — TS]

      Trump, always a stand up guy.

