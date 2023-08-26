Cocaine wishes, cowboy caviar dreams…

Zillow reports ⁦ @realDonaldTrump ⁩ sold Mar-a-Lago to Don Jr for $422 million before the old man’s latest arrest The price seems greatly inflated. Trump bought it, furniture & all, with an unrecorded $10 million mortgage. There’s a tax story, and maybe a tax crime in this. pic.twitter.com/sbul784amD

Naaah…. Never say never, when it comes to TFG criming, but let’s be real: TFG would be the last person deluded enough to trust his namesake in even a legal fiction concerning his real estate ‘crown jewel’ / moneyspinner. Palm Beach news station WPTV, “Zillow amends ‘incorrect’ listing amid Mar-a-Lago sale rumors”:

A Friday morning listing on Zillow showed that Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was sold on Aug. 4 for $422 million. However, Zillow has since called the listing “incorrect,” and the property is now listed as “off the market.”…

The 58-bedroom, 33-bathroom estate is in the spotlight as rumors swirl that the property was sold or transferred to a company owned by Trump’s son, Donald Jr.

The rumor was fueled by a Friday morning post on Zillow showing a $422 million sale, which has since been deleted.

“The timing, I think, is something that struck all of us,” Jason Weisser, a former prosecutor and current partner at Schuler Weisser Zoeller Overbeck & Baxter, said. “You know, just days before the indictment in Georgia, here you are transferring your Mar-a-Lago property and you’re transferring it to a company owned by your son.”…

“If he feels that there’s a possibility or probability that he might owe a judgment to a creditor, this would be a way that he could move assets so that they couldn’t get that from him,” Weisser said.

Palm Beach County property records show no sale since 1995 when Trump converted the property to a club. That company, Mar-a-Lago Club, Inc., does appear to be operated by Donald Jr., according to records on Sunbiz.

Palm Beach County’s property records website does note that sales are not posted until one to three weeks after the closing date…