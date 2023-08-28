Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: The RNC Will Go to Houston in 2028…

… Assuming, by that point in time, that the Republican National Convention needs a venue larger than an Idaho community center. And that Houston hasn’t been abandoned due to the Republicans’ inability to keep the power grid working reliably. Or, even worse by RNC standards, flipped to the sane party — us Democrats!

Per the Texas Tribune:

The RNC’s 168 members voted to choose Houston on Friday morning in Milwaukee, the site of next year’s convention and the first Republican primary debate earlier this week. The announcement came uncommonly early — five years before the convention and a year before the 2024 convention.

McDaniel brought up the party’s efforts to reach out to Hispanic voters in the selection of a city in Texas, where conservative Hispanic candidates have progressed in long-time Democratic strongholds in South Texas.

“We all know that Hispanic voters have been shifting toward the Republican Party. Texans like Monica De La Cruz and Tony Gonzales and Ted Cruz and Mayra Flores have been front and center leading that charge in 2022,” McDaniel said…

Oh, so now Rafael Ted’s Hispanic?

Politico explains:

Outgoing Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat who is term-limited and cannot seek reelection, said the city is “proud” to be chosen as the site of the RNC’s 2028 gathering. He described Houston as “the nation’s most diverse and inclusive city,” one that “represents the future of the United States and our aspirations as a country.”

“This keeps us on the global stage, allowing us to showcase our amazing venues and the people who keep our hotels, restaurants, and local businesses operating,” Turner said in a statement.

While Texas remains a red state, shifting demographics and narrowing GOP margins in recent years have given Democrats a degree of hope in the state…

RNC members in April 2022 approved a rule change to allow the committee to begin selecting convention cities as far as six years out, after beginning the process of planning its 2024 gathering and realizing some cities’ hotels and convention centers were already booked up nearly three years in advance. Anne Hathaway, chair of the RNC’s convention site selection committee and the national committee member from Indiana, told POLITICO at the time that since major sporting events are being reserved years in advance, as well as large conventions like the National Rifle Association’s annual conference, the GOP needed to begin its city-scouting process earlier to have more options.

Democrats have not made a similar change to their convention planning timeline.

The RNC’s 2024 convention in Milwaukee will be held July 15 to 18.

As a loyal American Democrat, I can only hope the RNC’s next five years are consumed by an ongoing embarrassment of bad news, interparty conflicts, and general shenanigans (at which leading GOP Texas pols like Gregg ‘Greet the Migrant Babies with Razor Wire’ Abbott’ and Ken ‘Who, Me — Under Investigation *Again*?‘ Paxton are so preternaturaly gifted).

The dissension has started already…

