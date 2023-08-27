Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Daughter of Time (with Subaru Dianne)

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Tonight is the final chapter of the series on Josephine Tey, brought to us by Subaru Dianne.  These have been great, and I predict that BJ peeps will have a lot to say about The Daughter of Time, since it appears to be a favorite of so many people here.  I clearly have some reading to do!  Thank you, SD, for these wonderful series.

The Daughter of Time!

by Subaru Dianne

This is almost surely the portrait of King Richard III that so intrigued Inspector Grant in The Daughter of Time. Artist and date unknown, probably British or Flemish, early sixteenth century.

This week we conclude our discussion of the eight Josephine Tey mysteries with a focus on The Daughter of Time, Tey’s most famous and lauded* work by far.

On one level, it is simply a mid-20th-century attempt to unravel one of history’s most compelling true crimes — the fate of the two young “Princes in the Tower” — and to exonerate their accused murderer, their uncle, King Richard III. (This book is responsible for turning many people, myself included, into ardent and partisan Ricardians!)

Sir John Everett Millais’ sentimental and romanticised 1878 portrait of the imprisoned “Princes in the Tower,” heirs to King Edward IV. The younger lad is Richard of Shrewsbury, Duke of York, age 9; his elder brother is King Edward V, age 12. They mysteriously disappeared in 1483.

But on another level, whether you (along with Tey’s Inspector Grant) absolve Richard or prefer to remember him as one of History’s Greatest Monsters, you will be struck, I think, by the contemporary pertinence of the questions raised: How, and why, and by whom do “Big Lies” get started? Why do so many people persist in believing them long after they’ve been discredited, even hundreds of years later?

These are topics the BJ Jackaltariat talks about constantly! I look forward to tonight’s discussion and your always-insightful comments.

*In 1990, the British Crime Writers’ Association voted The Daughter of Time number one in its list of “The Top 100 Crime Novels of All Time.” Not too dusty!

      Gretchen

      I love this book! I chose it for my book club. Some of the members objected that it wasn’t a “real” mystery book so for the next one we read Rex Stout’s Fer de Lance and Dorothy Sayers’ Gaudy Night.

      It’s a great example of “history  is written by the winners” when they start investigating who wrote about Richard and how it slants things.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Sorry to start the thread on a sour(ish) note, but I have done something dire to my right shoulder, took more pain pills than I probably should have, and now can hardly keep my eyes open. I’ll try to follow all the comments and contribute as best I can, but if I suddenly disappear or get all incoherent, I hope you’ll understand.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      First, Subaru Dianne and WaterGirl, thanks for organizing this. [SD, I hope you feel better soon!]

      Bemused Senior was a voracious reader. For years I mostly read technical documents and other work-related material. She drew me into mysteries, including of course Tey. I am eternally grateful to her for helping me rediscover the joy of reading for pleasure.

      DoT to me is an English history lesson as well as giving insight into the difference between history written by the victors and actual facts.

      Torrey

      Delighted that this post is open. The Daughter of Time is one of my favorite reads, and I regularly reread it, just for the pleasure of appreciating Tey’s artistry in presenting the story. Derek Jacobi is the narrator of the Audible audiobook, and he is spectacular.One of the important things I learned from the book when I first read it as a young teenager was from Grant’s insistence on establishing the facts by eliminating anything that could be spin. Serves me well in keeping track of American politics.​

      LiminalOwl

      Oh no! Best wishes for shoulder healing.

      I’ve adored this book for years, and appreciate this chance to be reminded of why. At first I was thinking: well, because it was the book that got me into English history… but no, it’s exactly what you note in your intro: the meta-questions about the nature of history itself, and how history is used for political and social ends, the facts (sometimes, too often) be damned. Thank you!

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Mr. Bemused Senior:

      DoT to me is an English history lesson as well as giving insight into the difference between history written by the victors and actual facts.

      That is very well put. I don’t remember now, but I think it might well have been my introduction to the entire genre of “historical fiction.” Or it might have been Anya Seton’s Katharine, another lifelong favourite book.

      BellaPea

      I absolutely need to read DoT as I love anything related to English history! Thank you so much for introducing me to this book, and I apologize that I don’t have anything to contribute as I have not read it. I will soon! I also have loved Anya Seton’s Katherine since I was 16 years old (I’m 67 now) so glad to hear I have a fellow fan. Hope you guys have a great discussion this evening!

      SiubhanDuinne

      There are such wonderful secondary characters in this book, too. The Midget and The Amazon, Matron, and the surgeon are, as usual with Tey, beautifully drawn — but most especially, Brent Carradine III, the “Woolly Lamb.” I just adore him!

