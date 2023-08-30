Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Climate Change / How about that weather? / Squishable Morning Thread

Squishable Morning Thread

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: ,

Greetings from the outer bands of Idalia! From the radar loop I’m currently viewing, it looks like the hurricane will come ashore somewhere around Steinhatchee and Keaton Beach very soon as a Cat 3. Best of luck to all in its path!

I’m having a cup of coffee and impatiently awaiting sunrise so I can see if we’ve had any damage. We seem to have weathered a stormy night well — we didn’t even lose power for more than a few minutes. But I heard some crashing and thuds overnight and want to make sure no trees have squashed our vehicles.

Completely open thread!

ETA: Vehicles not squashed — yay!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    3. 3.

      Gvg

      Yep. Worked like crazy in the heat yesterday to put away all the yard equipment then come in, clean up and wait. Hurricanes have a nervous but boring stage too. I usually end up cleaning the house while waiting with too much energy.

      Right now they are warning about tornados spun off by the outer bands as usual. Rain, wind picking up again. I will have to check the bird feeders when it’s light. I leave them up as long as possible because birds have to eat frequently, but they have to come down before the wind gets really bad.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tony Jay

      Good morning. All the usual apologies, but I’ve been at a moderate loose end, so…… yeah.

       

      Behemothy Rap Sheet

      Say no to real life. Come share my fantasy.
      Won in a landslide, then Mike Pence helped them steal from me
      Just like the X-Files, look up “Deep State Lies”, or ask Ye
      I am too a rich boy, but send your cash straight to me
      ‘Cause legal bills will come, cash flow slow, charge count high, chances low
      Who cares what Jack Smith knows, Letitia, Alvin, Fani… Stormy

      MAGA, kill for your man
      Put your guns against some heads, pull those triggers, make them dead
      MAGA, the grift had just begun
      But Joe Biden came and stole it all away
      MAGA, ooh, yeah I like it when you cry
      But if I’m not back in power there’s no tomorrow
      Bear your arms, pimp your cars, but I’m the one who really matters

      Too late, my trial has come
      Mark Meadows got no spine, will Rudi flip to not serve time?
      Nauta, De Oliveira, they’ll talk, oh no
      Aileen Cannon, save my ass, Supremes, you too
      MAGA, ooh (I know my fan base blows)
      Don’t want the grift to die
      Sometimes wish Hilz had beaten me after all

      I weigh the same as a slimmer, fitter man
      Orange douche, Orange douche, can I wear lifts in Guantanamo?
      Blame the mugshot on bad lighting, very, very unfair to me

      To me

      (Mar-A-Lago) Mar-A-Lago,
      (Mar-A-Lago) Mar-A-Lago,
      Mar-A-Lago That’s where I’ll go.
      Damn Roger Stone
      I’m not a bad boy, Vlad said he loves me
      He’s just a poor boy in debt to The Family
      Spare him (not his wife) and he’ll finger who you please
      Ivanka comes, Ivanka goes, so if I spill you’ll let me go?

      Steve Miller?
      No, we will not let you go (let me go?)

      Steve Bannon?
      No we will not let you go (let me go?)

      Jared Kushner?
      No we will not let you go (let me go?)

      Will not let you go (let me go?)
      Never, never, never, never let you go
      No, no, no, no, no, no, no

      Oh, MAGA dear, MAGA dear
      MAGA dear, make them let me go!
      Bin Salman has a bonesaw put aside for me, for me, for me

      So you think you can charge me and say that I lie?
      So you think you can judge me like I’m some small fry?
      Oh, DA, can’t do this to me, DA
      Just gotta sell out, just gotta sell some dupe here

      Ooh
      Ooh, hell
      Ooh, hell

      Nothing really matters
      Anyone can see
      Nothing really matters
      Nothing really matters
      But me

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      @Gvg: I do the same thing — I cleaned and did all the laundry yesterday. If we lose power, at least we can wear clean clothes in the sweltering heat. Also wondering when I can put the birdfeeders back up. I left a hummingbird feeder up in a sheltered spot on the porch, but the poor seed-eaters will be wondering where their grub is about now.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      emrys

      Lost power in Tallahassee right at 7am. Generator (put in after Michael) is running.  Now waiting to see if any trees come down.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      A Cat FOUR as of 5am today, per NHC.  Yeek!  Hunker down, stay safe, and check on your neighbors after it passes.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MisterDancer

      @Tony Jay: Bin Salman has a bonesaw put aside for me, for me, for me

      Going for that deep cut, I see!

      …I’ll also see myself out. :)

      (But seriously, awesome work!)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tony Jay

      @MisterDancer:

      There was idle chat yesterday (I think) in a thread after you mentioned wanting to talk about some of the less widely considered side-effects of slavery on American culture and social development. Just like to add my vote to the “Yes, that sounds interesting, please do” consensus.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      My cousin and his wife, who live on St. George Island, got out yesterday. They told us all not to blow up their phones and that they will be in touch. Which, as of right now, they have not….. but I have no reason to worry. Yet, I do! #neurotic

      Reply
    28. 28.

      BruceFromOhio

      I’m looking forward to the Billionairez Club Court to rule democracy and the Constitution as unconstitutional because it doesn’t specifically spell out that Justice “Sammy The Hammer” Alito can’t fuck everything up as badly as possible.

      ETA: glad all is well at Casa de Cracker.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      There was another military coup in Francophone West African. Last month it was Niger, this time it’s Gabon.

      The “Populism Updates” twitter account covers coups, elections, and other political developments all over the world, so I will probably check it out. I also get a kick out of the account’s photo: a smiling woman in a beret and military jacket, with a bandolier full of carrots.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Dangerman

      Hours of winds, trees down, storm surges, alligators, etc; I think I’ll stay in Earthquake Country. It’s only a few to several seconds of mind bending terror then (assuming survival), you almost wanna do it again. Kinda like a roller coaster.

      Good luck, Florida. Tell DeSantis something appropriate if he comes to your neighborhood.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Tony Jay

      @Dangerman:

        Good luck, Florida. Tell DeSantis something appropriate if he comes to your neighborhood.

      “Mighty Poseidon calls for a sacrifice, luckily Casey sent us your application last week.”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Dangerman:

      I think I’ll stay in Earthquake Country. It’s only a few to several seconds of mind bending terror then (assuming survival), you almost wanna do it again. Kinda like a roller coaster. 

      Again?  With or without Jerry Lee Lewis’ musical accompaniment?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      cmorenc

      We have a house on the SE coast of North Carolina (Sunset Beach) that’s going to experience strong tropical storm / minimal hurricane winds and 4-6 inches of rain within a 12 hour period.  The house has hurricane shutters, which alas are not closed, because we let guests use the house a week ago when the storm didn’t exist yet, and the soonest I can head down there is Friday.  Fortunately, the house is properly built for coastal storm conditions (proper frame/roof ties etc) and windows rated to 130mph, but still potentially vulnerable to flying objects without the hurricane shutters being closed.  Fortunately, the strongest winds by late tonight/Thur am when the storm passes close by our area will be 70-80mph in gusts.  Fingers crossed.  My neighbor is going to put porch chairs inside for me.

      Reply

