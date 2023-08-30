Greetings from the outer bands of Idalia! From the radar loop I’m currently viewing, it looks like the hurricane will come ashore somewhere around Steinhatchee and Keaton Beach very soon as a Cat 3. Best of luck to all in its path!

I’m having a cup of coffee and impatiently awaiting sunrise so I can see if we’ve had any damage. We seem to have weathered a stormy night well — we didn’t even lose power for more than a few minutes. But I heard some crashing and thuds overnight and want to make sure no trees have squashed our vehicles.

Completely open thread!

ETA: Vehicles not squashed — yay!