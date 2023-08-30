It’s amusing that Crooked Clarence Thomas allies feel obligated to defend his (nonexistent) honor — they’re feeling the heat. Via TPM reporter Nicole Lafond:

Fox News published a piece this Tuesday afternoon reporting that more than 100 of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ former clerks had signed onto a letter defending the justice’s “integrity” and “independence.” The signatories argued that recent media reports on him unethically accepting luxurious gifts from billionaire donors and people with business before the high court are simply all “part of larger attack on the Court” and its “legitimacy.” High profile circuit court judges like David Stras of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, Jim Ho of the 5th Circuit and Allison Rushing of the 4th (all Trump appointees) count themselves among the 112 signees. And so does John Eastman.

You’re damn right it’s a larger indictment of the Leo Court and its “legitimacy.” Also, Eastman doesn’t seem to grasp his change in status from tweedy fash-curious law professor to multiply indicted criminal defendant on the verge of disbarment.

Lafond notes that Eastman keeps popping up in the media “during a time when it would behoove him to keep quiet.” As we discussed here recently, Eastman gave an interview to a Claremont Institute colleague a while back and basically confessed to trying to overthrow the duly elected government.

This week, he was scheduled to appear on Laura Ingraham’s White Power Hour. I didn’t watch it, but it’s hard to imagine him helping his case in that venue. Keep talking, Eastman. Keep talking.

As for Crooked Clarence, I’ll repurpose a famous Emerson quote: “The louder he talked of his honor, the faster we counted his wingnut billionaire-funded vacations and gifts.”

Open thread!