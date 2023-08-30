Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Eastman Vouches for Crooked Clarence

Eastman Vouches for Crooked Clarence

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

It’s amusing that Crooked Clarence Thomas allies feel obligated to defend his (nonexistent) honor — they’re feeling the heat. Via TPM reporter Nicole Lafond:

Fox News published a piece this Tuesday afternoon reporting that more than 100 of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ former clerks had signed onto a letter defending the justice’s “integrity” and “independence.” The signatories argued that recent media reports on him unethically accepting luxurious gifts from billionaire donors and people with business before the high court are simply all “part of larger attack on the Court” and its “legitimacy.”

High profile circuit court judges like David Stras of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, Jim Ho of the 5th Circuit and Allison Rushing of the 4th (all Trump appointees) count themselves among the 112 signees.

And so does John Eastman.

You’re damn right it’s a larger indictment of the Leo Court and its “legitimacy.” Also, Eastman doesn’t seem to grasp his change in status from tweedy fash-curious law professor to multiply indicted criminal defendant on the verge of disbarment.

Lafond notes that Eastman keeps popping up in the media “during a time when it would behoove him to keep quiet.” As we discussed here recently, Eastman gave an interview to a Claremont Institute colleague a while back and basically confessed to trying to overthrow the duly elected government.

This week, he was scheduled to appear on Laura Ingraham’s White Power Hour. I didn’t watch it, but it’s hard to imagine him helping his case in that venue. Keep talking, Eastman. Keep talking.

As for Crooked Clarence, I’ll repurpose a famous Emerson quote: “The louder he talked of his honor, the faster we counted his wingnut billionaire-funded vacations and gifts.”

Open thread!

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      rikyrah

      Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) posted at 10:46 AM on Wed, Aug 30, 2023:
      NEW: A federal judge has ruled that Rudy GIULIANI is liable for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss — and that he flagrantly violated repeated court orders to preserve and produce evidence in the case.

      Details w/ @joshgerstein

       

      Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) posted at 9:45 AM on Wed, Aug 30, 2023:
      NEWS: Judge grants default judgment to Ruby FREEMAN and Shaye MOSS in defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani and grants punitive sanctions as well. Details TK

       

       

      Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) posted at 9:51 AM on Wed, Aug 30, 2023:
      HOWELL is, as usual, deeply cutting, accusing Giuliani of intentionally violating process:

      “Donning a cloak of victimization may play well on a public stage to certain audiences, but in a court of law this performance has served only to subvert the normal process of discovery.”
      (https://twitter.com/kyledcheney/status/1696898510065377721?t=9V4pfo3TDXO41_Me5GkYWg&s=03)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      Jeffro,

       

      You wrote this in the last thread:

       

      1. trump & Co are already openly stating that if he wins in 2024, they will abolish whole departments of the U.S. government and the civil service system., and will use the full weight of what remains to go after their enemies.  Does this sound like a message that appeals to independents, or even moderate Republicans?  Is there a Democratic candidate who might already have a pretty solid track record painting MAGAts as extremists?  Hmm

       

       

      I told you that it didn’t matter if it was Dolt45 or any others. That nobody had disavowed this, and that this was the REPUBLICAN PLAN.

       

      Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) posted at 9:03 PM on Tue, Aug 29, 2023:
      Here’s the link to the full piece in case you’re interested. https://t.co/wMoRTN1yvI
      (https://twitter.com/jkarsh/status/1696705183873679754?t=cIQc37tDLNv3_L2qX4uj-Q&s=03)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) posted at 11:16 AM on Wed, Aug 30, 2023:
      A judge ruled that Peter Navarro, a Trump White House adviser charged with criminal contempt of Congress, cannot argue to a jury that he was barred by executive privilege from providing testimony and documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the…

      The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) posted at 11:16 AM on Wed, Aug 30, 2023:
      Navarro, who has written and spoken extensively about his role in efforts to reverse former president Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat, is set to go on trial in the contempt case next week in U.S. District Court in Washington. https://t.co/KDxaTbJPp5
      (https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1696919835198857619?t=wQluaMeFE-CVgV-zZfcWJg&s=03)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      gifts from billionaire donors and people with business before the high court are simply all “part of larger attack on the Court” and its “legitimacy.”

      Yeah, ProPublica is sure full of hacks 🙄

      Also, the Roberts Court lost all legitimacy with Dobbs last year

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RedDirtGirl

      I saw a clip of the Laura Ingraham appearance, and when he mentioned all the proof of election fraud he had, the she-wolf replied “I’ve yet to see it”. I was kind of surprised.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      scav

      O. Well.  A lot of inexplicably prosperous family members  in Sicily have all vouchsafed that the Mafia are completely misunderstood and thoroughly good and cuddly chaps.  Got it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      DeSantis is enjoying earned media on CNN at the moment, droning on about the hurricane. He’s still trying to pitch his voice to a lower register as the alleged GOP debate guru advised, but he forgets sometimes and resumes the usual mosquito-whine tone.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      This week, he was scheduled to appear on Laura Ingraham’s White Power Hour. I didn’t watch it, but it’s hard to imagine him helping his case in that venue. Keep talking, Eastman. Keep talking.

      Funnily enough, I was just over at Wonkette mere seconds before I returned here, and what is their lead story at the moment but a report on Eastman’s appearance last night on Laura Ingraham’s show. And you’re right, he didn’t help his case at all, not one little itty tiny bit.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rikyrah

       

      I’m gonna say this again:

       

      This is not our problem.

      Maggie is screaming because she misses being a stenographer, and so do her cohorts. President 46 and the competency of his Administration is the worst thing ever for dear Mags.

       

      I’m waiting for them to start blaming Democrats for who REPUBLICAN BASE VOTERS choose.

      Not our business, if the rest of the clown car can’t get their voters out in the GOP Primary. Not our business. Not our problem.

      They knew who that man was when they voted for him the first time. Nobody has hidden the charges against him. If they vote for him again, not our business.

       

       

      Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) posted at 10:50 AM on Wed, Aug 30, 2023:
      Maggie Haberman Sounds Alarm For GOP — Trump Could Be Nominee Before Republicans ‘Know If He’s a Felon’

       

       

      Hope Restored In DFW (@Kennymack1971) posted at 11:07 AM on Wed, Aug 30, 2023:
      This isn’t the GOPs real problem.

      The real problem is that none of the other sad sacks running or anyone else the media has in the bullpen will excite Republican primary voters enough to leave or forsake Trump regardless of his legal situation.
      (https://twitter.com/Kennymack1971/status/1696917501173473719?t=EahtPWoMt8sovQrixFLWSA&s=03)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      wjca

      Eastman gave an interview to a Claremont Institute colleague a while back and basically confessed to trying to overthrow the duly elected government

      It becomes ever more obvious that he and TIFG are soulmates.  “Admission against interest” seems to be just what they do.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Betty Cracker:

      But he’s not doing The Laugh, is he? Please tell me he’s not doing The Laugh.

      Also, for the fashionistas amongst the Jackaltariat, perhaps you could describe Casey’s choice of hurricane-appropriate ball gowns and cocktail frocks.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Alison Rose

      @Betty Cracker: Hilarious. Also too, my issue was always the opposite. My natural speaking voice is slightly low for a woman, and also just sounds inherently sarcastic (I blame that on having a mother born and raised in Brooklyn). I’ve described my voice as the verbal equivalent of resting bitch face. So at past jobs where I had to talk to clients or customers, or in the halcyon days when I used to go places and I needed to ask a favor (like needing a tall person to get something for me in a store), I would always pitch my voice up about half an octave and make it a little bit breathier so I didn’t sound like I was about to tell them to fuck off.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Old School

      The Justice is ever the subject of political headlines taking aim at his character, his judicial philosophy, his marriage, even his race. They attempt to write over his actual story. Lately, the stories have questioned his integrity and his ethics for the friends he keeps. They bury the lede. These friends are not parties before him as a Justice of the Court. And these stories are malicious, perpetuating the ugly assumption that the Justice cannot think for himself. They are part of a larger attack on the Court and its legitimacy as an institution.

      Hmmm… I thought the latest “attack” was over failure to disclose gifts.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Hoodie

      Eastman is a piece of work but, ultimately, he’s aging, boring loon with zero talent.  Watching Idalia just graze by our other home in SE Ga, feels to me like we’ve been similarly watching a fascist hurricane approaching this country, all waiting in a semi-paralyzed state to see if it blows everything away.   Part of the problem is we’re saturated by a talentless media that tries to entertain us with these nuts because they’re incapable of doing anything else to fill the vast bandwidth devoted to entertainment.   I was watching coverage of Idalia from Jacksonville. There was essentially nothing happening but they tried to infuse it with maximum drama.  They cut to some poor schmuck junior reporter, who  breathlessly reported from St. Simons Island about the “wind gusts topping 20 miles per hour!”  With regard to Trump and his cronies and hangers on like that twerp Ramaswamy, they fixate on them just like a hurricane, obsessively tracking their every movement instead of dismissing them as the lunatics and obvious con men they actually are.  It was disgusting to watch the breathless coverage of Trump’s plane on terminal approach to Hartsfield-Jackson and the subsequent police-led motorcade to the Fulton County jail.  All of the cable networks devoted hours to this bullshit.  I am so sick of Trump and his ridiculous theater.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Burnspbesq

      If she were still around, I imagine Susan Bayh, who was the prototype of the brilliant, gorgeous woman who married a political schlub (and who, at least in her law school days, had a reputation for being subtly funny), would have something to say about Ms. DeSantis.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      PPCLI

      @RedDirtGirl:

      “…the she-wolf replied “I’ve yet to see it”. I was kind of surprised.”

      After the staggering sums of money that the Dominion lawsuit cost them, I imagine the memo went out even to Ingraham: distance yourself from anyone who wants to make factual claims about purported stolen election evidence.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): We lucked out again! Some wind and rain, but nothing too scary, and no lasting power outages.

      My relatives who are further inland but more in the path weren’t so lucky. One set of aunts and uncles had downed trees, damaged outbuildings and lost power because a tree squashed their lines. They live even further in the boonies than I do, so it may take a while to restore power.

      The other set I haven’t heard from since last night, so I am worried about them. They’re probably fine, but I wish they’d call! Otherwise, I’ll have to go check on them in person, and I’d rather not drive in an area with significant damage.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Hoodie

      He’s appeared to be pretty restrained.  He’s probably glad to have a mass shooting and a hurricane to talk about rather than his usual nonsense.  Ron might have been tolerable if he limited his ambitions to emergency response director for Liberty County.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      waspuppet

      It’s remarkable that Trump’s ethos of “If you admit to a crime on live TV it can’t be used as evidence” has spread to his camp, including actual lawyers.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Nora

      @Old School: No, actually they’re attacking him — a justice of the US Supreme Court — for refusing to follow the black letter law about disclosure.    This HAS to be disingenuous on their part.  They cannot actually be that stupid, can they?  I mean, these guys went to law school (probably to Harvard or the like).  They got jobs as clerks for a Supreme Court Justice.  They had to have SOME knowledge of how the law works, right?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jeffro

      @rikyrah: Yup, I saw it.  Just had to do a little work while I’m at work =)

      I mean, I hear you…is the point that I was being too trump-specific, when really most if not all of the GOP is on board with this nonsense?  I know none of them are bashing him about it, but the Pences, Christies, Hutchinsons, and Haleys of the world are not on board.

      Eventually, it’ll be on all of them to disavow this insanity, or risk losing even more badly w/ independents, etc.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      @Hoodie: Did you catch how the DeSantis admin officials who gave also updates praised his glorious leadership as a preamble? It reminded me of Trump cabinet meetings — barf!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Bupalos

      It’s starting to feel like having people point out your wrongdoing is becoming an active part of the Republican Innocence Project. A kind of crime-laundering through hyper-partisanship.

      Step 1: Do a crime
      Step 2: Make enemies
      Step 3: Get enemies to talk about your crime
      Step 4: Substitute conflict with enemies for consideration of crime.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Alison Rose: Nope.  Guiliani was admitting for two purposes, only one about money.  He has been dodging discovery and was facing (should still face) sanctions over that.  He was also too broke to afford his attorneys through trial and appeals.

      So, he picked to admit liability in order to argue damages, like Alex Jones did, and to appeal the ruling, without making public certain documents that might interest Jack Smith (presuming SCO doesn’t already have them).

      The judge wouldn’t have been out of order to reject teh admission of liability since Giuliani was playing games with the court and trying to toe the line by admitting the minimum necessary to avoid the actual trial without avoiding other aspects of a lawsuit going to trial.

      Reply

