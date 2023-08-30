Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

The willow is too close to the house.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023 1
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023 2
The meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, and some observers are guessing the updated vaccine could be released by the weekend of September 15:

The CDC’s immunization panel is scheduled to vote on the vaccines at a Sept. 12 meeting, a notice posted on the federal register website showed.

Vaccine makers such as Pfizer (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE), Moderna (MRNA.O) and Novavax (NVAX.O) have created versions of their shots aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant of the virus.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen said earlier this month the vaccines were anticipated to be available by the third or fourth week of September, after being recommended by the CDC and authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration…

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023 3

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023 4

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023 5
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023 6

China’s unexpected decision to end its strict Covid Zero policy in December 2022 led to nearly 1.9 million excess deaths in just two months, according to one of the first independent studies to estimate the virus’s devastation as it rampaged across the vast country.

The shocking figure — even more so considering fewer than 7 million deaths worldwide have been formally attributed to Covid — applies only to adults over the age of 30 who died between December 2022 and January 2023, according to the paper published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The Chinese government had previously disclosed about 60,000 Covid-related deaths in health facilities from early December to the middle of January…

“Despite being the first place to be hit by Covid-19, China was able to quickly suppress the disease through stringent measures over an extended period,” said Joseph Unger, the senior author of the paper and a biostatistician and health services researcher at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle. “Because the Chinese population had been largely shielded from infection with limited natural immunity and was not fully or well vaccinated, the sudden introduction of widespread Covid-19 infection had a devastating impact.”

The Fred Hutchinson researchers used a unique approach that they deemed quasi-experimental to come up with the figure.

They combined information gleaned from published obituaries for employees at three of the country’s most prestigious universities and data collected about queries for terms like funeral parlor, cremation and burial on Baidu, a search engine that accounts for almost all internet queries in China.

The result was a calculation of “excess deaths” among adults in China during the two months after Covid Zero ended. A higher-than-expected mortality rate was found in every province except Tibet, and older people were particularly vulnerable, the study found…

Estimating the number of deaths from Covid has been difficult the world over for a myriad of reasons, including the challenges of diagnosing infections early on in the outbreak and tracking everyone affected during the massive waves that followed. Experts agree the figures are almost certainly an underestimate in every nation and that it may take years to calculate the true toll.

The US has the highest number of confirmed number of deaths cumulatively throughout the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University, followed by Brazil and India. The estimated number of excess deaths, another way of calculating mortality that compares death rates among the same groups during different periods of time, puts India at the top with 6.2 million deaths, followed by China at 1.9 million, Russia at 1.5 million and the US at 1.3 million…

True counts were made even more difficult in China because the government narrowed the definition of Covid death shortly after three years of stringent Covid Zero controls were suddenly abondoned in December 2022. That spurred calls for data transparency from the World Health Organization and experts outside the country…

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023 7
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023 8
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023 9
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023 10
(link)

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023 11
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023 12

Questions posed over SARS-2’s lack of seasonality aren’t purely academic. Knowing when to expect a disease is critical for health care labor force planning. The tsunami of RSV-infected babies struggling to breathe in the late summer and early fall of 2022 was made worse by the fact that hospitals weren’t as prepared as they could have been; they normally see RSV peaks in the winter months. Likewise, knowing when to expect SARS-2 surges helps the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention time the rollout of Covid booster shots. The protection against infection generated by the vaccines wanes quickly, so giving them too soon or too late would undermine the efficacy of this countermeasure.

Van Kerkhove thinks waning immunity in the population is the reason for the periodic swells of transmission. Protection against severe disease — whether induced by infection, vaccination, or the two combined — appears to hold up reasonably well. But when it comes to SARS-2, protection against basic infection is short-lived. That’s not a surprise given what’s known about the four human coronaviruses that predate the arrival of SARS-2. A study in the Netherlands that followed healthy volunteers for more than 35 years found that people can be reinfected with human coronaviruses within about a year after infection, and sometimes after a mere six months. With SARS-2, there are reports of intervals that are shorter still…

A break from seasonal transmission of respiratory pathogens can be a sign something is amiss, with off-season spread having been observed during flu pandemics going back to the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. The first observed cases in that pandemic occurred in the spring, at a time when flu season would normally have concluded. The 1957 pandemic began in Asia in February of that year, but the virus arrived in, and started spreading through, the United States, during the summer. The 1968 pandemic began in July. The 2009 H1N1 pandemic was first detected in April and the pandemic’s major wave ran through the summer, peaked in September and trailed off in October.

“Pandemic influenza doesn’t follow a seasonal pattern in any way, shape or form,” said Osterholm.

It remains to be seen when it will be apparent that SARS-2 has lost its override capabilities, when we’ll feel confident that we know when to expect — plus or minus a month or two — Covid’s annual onslaught…

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023 13
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: August 30, 2023 14
(link)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • NeenerNeener
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Ramalama

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      21 new cases on 08/23/23.
      43 new cases on 08/24/23.
      50 new cases on 08/25/23.
      37 new cases on 08/26/23.
      46 new cases on 08/27/23.
      26 new cases on 08/28/23.
      35 new cases on 08/29/23.

      Deaths now at 2305, up 3 from last week.
      I’m masking in public again because I don’t like the new cases numbers.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      eclare

      Really wished the govt had been more on the ball with the new vaccine and had not decided “We’ll just make it a fall vaccine.  And we’ll roll it out after school starts.”

      My last booster was 9/17/22 because of the ridiculous eligibility requirements.  I am anxious

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ramalama

      Learned the hard way that France is particularly bad wrt to COVID. People testing positive are still required to go work. There is no Paxlovid treatment available in France, despite websites proclaiming that France has a stockpile. Nothing other than Zinc supplements are the treatment du jour for people with COVID.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.