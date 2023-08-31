Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Blueberry Change of Plans (Open Thread)

Blueberry Change of Plans (Open Thread)

The other day, I bought blueberries to make Ina Garten’s blueberry ricotta breakfast cake, which featured on a recent episode of “Be My Guest.” But when I started assembling the equipment to make the cake, I couldn’t find my springform pan. I tore this place apart looking for it and have no idea where it went.

I suppose I could have tried making it in a casserole dish or something, but I’m not a particularly talented or experienced baker so was unsure how essential the springform pan is to the outcome. My search for the springform pan yielded a tart pan, so I decided to switch gears and make a blueberry tart. Ta-da!

Blueberry (Open Thread)

I wasn’t able to find a blueberry tart recipe that exactly matched the stuff I had on hand, so I ended up cobbling parts of a few recipes together and hoping it works out. It looks pretty good, especially the crust — no dreaded soggy bottom here! We’ll see how it tastes later.

I figure I’ll repurpose the ricotta for baked ziti or lasagna, but at some point, I am going to find that damn springform pan and make a ricotta cake!

Open thread!

      Maxim

      Since this is an open thread … and since BC previously mentioned making some delicious jambalaya … does anyone have a favorite jambalaya recipe? Obviously I can look them up online, but we have a lot of food fans here, so I thought I’d ask. (Note: housemate does not eat seafood, so I’ll be making it with chicken and sausage only, more’s the pity.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Hoodie

      Looks scrumptious.  Wife’s school was unexpectedly canceled today because of the threat of hurricane flooding (didn’t happen in our county), so made her blueberry pancakes for breakfast.   Read on TPM that Clarence says he had to take Harlan Crow’s private jet because of security concerns after the leak of the Dobbs draft.  Guess he should have told Sammy about his travel plans.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Josie

      We should join forces. I found my springform pan after the last move, but I have lost my bundt pan. Moving is so exasperating. I may have only one left in me, and I’m not even sure about that.​
       ETA: The tart looks yummy.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Sure Lurkalot

      That looks like something an excellent baker would make.

      I’m truly an awful baker but I don’t like sweets. Now give me a pile of perfectly cooked French fries…..

      Reply
    12. 12.

      eclare

      Wow that looks amazing!  Except for cornbread, I don’t bake so I am very impressed by that crust.  Mary Berry would be proud.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      Blueberries + crust + custard? I don’t see how it could be anything but delicious.

      A friend of mine attended a class at a nearby cooking school, and had such a great time she suggested we find a class to take together. The challenge is that I’m diabetic, and so all the pastry baking, bread-making, and candy-making courses are immediately out.

      Besides being a diabetic, I’m now steering clear of nearly anything with salmon – which I love, but which in the PNW always means Pacific Salmon, and overfishing wild salmon from Alaska down to Washington has resulted in the local orca populations starving to death. So I also eliminated the classes with a focus on cooking salmon.

      Happily, there are still quite a few classes left after my ruthless pruning. I told my friend which ones interested me, and she’s going to pick out which ones interest her, and we’ll see if there are any matches.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Alison Rose

      Since it’s an OT: Really appreciated this segment from Chris Hayes about Giuliani being found liable for defaming Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman. He makes it clear, more so than a lot of other reports I’ve seen, that this was racist at its core, and completely despicable, and that any excuses being made for it are equally so.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Mmmmmm. Also brings back fond memories of picking berries at the local U-pick fields & winter morning treats when Mom made blueberry muffins for breakfast.

      Your crust looks lovely. Is there a cream or jelly base under the berries?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @Maxim: I don’t use a jambalaya recipe per se, but I generally include smoked sausage, a can of fire roasted diced tomatoes, chopped peppers, onion and garlic, paprika, red pepper flakes, cayenne, salt and black pepper — plus rice and water in the correct proportions relative to the amount of other stuff.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      Oh that looks so good!  I have 5 blueberry bushes so I get many quarts of blueberries fresh, but our season ends in June. I freeze them but there’s never enough, so I do buy them, mostly at Sprouts Market.

      This is my current favorite blueberry recipe:

      Maritime Blueberry Buckle

      It’s super easy and very yummy.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      BeautifulPlumage

      OT – Tony Jay commented in the previous thread I was late to, and, if he sees this, I just want to praise his most recent Bohemian Rhapsody indictment parody. Very fun, thanks for sharing it!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chat Noir

      @Maxim: I vegan-ize a Paul Prudhomme recipe from a cookbook my husband bought years ago. For me, the key is the spice blend and cooking the rice (I use brown instead of white) for an hour until it’s nice and tender.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      HumboldtBlue

      I love blueberries. When we were still in elementary school (jr. high and early high school for the oldest kids) our parents would take us to a local blueberry farm outside Dover to pick blueberries.

      To listen to us kids (eight of us), you would have thought we had been sold into slavery, and my mother did not take kindly to the time my second-oldest brother started singing an imitation of a work gang song while we were toiling away in the hot summer sun. I’m pretty sure he earned a slap for that one.

      We moaned and whined and grumbled and mumbled for all the what, two hours we filled baskets with blueberries? It’s a family laugh now, and there were few things better than a blueberry pie in February.

      @Scout211:

      Mmmmm, mom’s blueberry buckle was out of this world good.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      glc

      That’s a nice looking tart, and from my point of view, it looks like the optimal use of blueberries.

      I think I’d like peaches in the cake …

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      @BeautifulPlumage: I mashed half the blueberries and mixed them with sugar, lemon zest and about a tablespoon or so of lemon juice and a couple of tablespoons of AP flour to make a jelly-like base. Then I sprinkled half the remaining whole blueberries on top of that before baking, then the rest while it cooled. It seems to have set pretty well — I’ll know more when I slice into it later! ;-)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      smith

      @Delk: Good. It’s a sign he won’t back any shenanigans about going after Willis with that commission they’re setting up to punish DAs who won’t prosecute pot smokers and people aiding in abortions.

      Reply

