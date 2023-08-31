Suggested soundtrack for the post — a classic from the Dum Dum Girls:

Operation Find Out update — Yesterday, Connie Meggs, wife of seditious conspiracy convict Kelly Meggs, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for her role in the January 6 insurrection. I’ve been following the Meggs’ case closely because they live(d) in a nearby town. I am all too familiar with that type of big-mouthed Trumpy “patriot,” and it’s rare (and delightful) to see them get a comeuppance.

The husband, Kelly Meggs, was head of the Oath Keepers’ Florida chapter and also general manager of a Honda dealership. They had a nice little ranchette and a boat and a camper and a Ford F-350. These were not economically anxious folks, but they are dumb asses who lost their minds when Trump was defeated.

And since they’re the type who doesn’t think the law applies to them, they left a trail of highly incriminating texts and social media posts that led the feds to their door and gave prosecutors plenty of evidence to work with at trial.

Before her sentencing yesterday, Connie Meggs tossed her incarcerated husband Kelly under the bus:

While standing trial during her sentencing Wednesday, Connie Meggs denounced her husband’s actions related to the riot, telling the court that Kelly had hidden his “violent rhetoric” from her, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney. “He chose the Oath Keepers over his family,” Connie said, reportedly speaking in between sobs. “I am so angry at my husband for doing this to me,” she added. Cheney reported that Meggs’ child and grandchild were in the court’s gallery and also crying at the hearing. Meggs claimed that she was unaware of her husband’s violent text messages that were a key part of his conviction before they came out during trial. Court documents show that Kelly Meggs and several other Oath Keepers seem to have been provoked by Trump’s social media post in December 2020 to host a “wild” protest on the day of the Capitol riot, based off texts the members sent to one another in the days that followed. “I was trusting my husband to keep us safe,” Connie said Wednesday. “He put his whole family in harm’s way … He has put me through so much hell.”

I think that’s all bullshit. Connie Meggs took “close combat training” with her idiot husband and dressed up in tactical gear to assault the Capitol Building along with the rest of the yahoos. They both conspired to hide evidence when they realized to their shock that, yes, the DOJ intended to hold locally upstanding grandparents and pillars of the community such as themselves accountable for trying to overthrow the damned government. But I don’t doubt that her anger at her present situation is real.

The judge was more sympathetic than Connie Meggs deserved, IMO:

Meggs faced a recommended sentencing guideline of 97-121 months, or roughly eight-to-10 years, in prison. Mehta made it clear he felt that guideline was “overly harsh” and he would be varying downward significantly as he has in other Jan. 6 cases. But he also said he felt Meggs, though obviously remorseful about the devastating effect the arrest of her and her husband have had on their family, hadn’t entirely taken to heart what she’d done on Jan. 6. “The decisions that were made that day were also your decisions,” Mehta said. “You decided to come to Washington with a truck full of guns. You decided to go up those steps. You decided to follow Kelly Meggs into Speaker Pelosi’s suite.” Ultimately, Mehta sentenced Meggs to 15 months in prison and three years of supervised release. She will also have to pay $500 in restitution. Mehta granted a request from Woodward to recommend she be placed at the minimum security facility at FCI Coleman in Florida. According to Bureau of Prisons records, as of Wednesday her husband Kelly Meggs was at the federal detention center in Philadelphia. Mehta allowed Meggs, who traveled to the hearing Wednesday with her son and two grandchildren, to return home on her current conditions of release and self-report to the Bureau of Prisons at a later date.

I hope she has to report soon. It pisses me off that the bailiff didn’t haul her off to begin the sentence immediately.

This isn’t usually like me — I generally think our justice system is far too punitive. And I don’t seriously think Connie Meggs poses a risk to the community. But #1, deterrence is a thing, and #2, fuck these people.

