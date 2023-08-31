Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Operation Find Out (Open Thread)

Suggested soundtrack for the post — a classic from the Dum Dum Girls:

Operation Find Out update — Yesterday, Connie Meggs, wife of seditious conspiracy convict Kelly Meggs, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for her role in the January 6 insurrection. I’ve been following the Meggs’ case closely because they live(d) in a nearby town. I am all too familiar with that type of big-mouthed Trumpy “patriot,” and it’s rare (and delightful) to see them get a comeuppance.

The husband, Kelly Meggs, was head of the Oath Keepers’ Florida chapter and also general manager of a Honda dealership. They had a nice little ranchette and a boat and a camper and a Ford F-350. These were not economically anxious folks, but they are dumb asses who lost their minds when Trump was defeated.

And since they’re the type who doesn’t think the law applies to them, they left a trail of highly incriminating texts and social media posts that led the feds to their door and gave prosecutors plenty of evidence to work with at trial.

Before her sentencing yesterday, Connie Meggs tossed her incarcerated husband Kelly under the bus:

While standing trial during her sentencing Wednesday, Connie Meggs denounced her husband’s actions related to the riot, telling the court that Kelly had hidden his “violent rhetoric” from her, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney.

“He chose the Oath Keepers over his family,” Connie said, reportedly speaking in between sobs.

“I am so angry at my husband for doing this to me,” she added. Cheney reported that Meggs’ child and grandchild were in the court’s gallery and also crying at the hearing.

Meggs claimed that she was unaware of her husband’s violent text messages that were a key part of his conviction before they came out during trial. Court documents show that Kelly Meggs and several other Oath Keepers seem to have been provoked by Trump’s social media post in December 2020 to host a “wild” protest on the day of the Capitol riot, based off texts the members sent to one another in the days that followed.

“I was trusting my husband to keep us safe,” Connie said Wednesday. “He put his whole family in harm’s way … He has put me through so much hell.”

I think that’s all bullshit. Connie Meggs took “close combat training” with her idiot husband and dressed up in tactical gear to assault the Capitol Building along with the rest of the yahoos. They both conspired to hide evidence when they realized to their shock that, yes, the DOJ intended to hold locally upstanding grandparents and pillars of the community such as themselves accountable for trying to overthrow the damned government. But I don’t doubt that her anger at her present situation is real.

The judge was more sympathetic than Connie Meggs deserved, IMO:

Meggs faced a recommended sentencing guideline of 97-121 months, or roughly eight-to-10 years, in prison. Mehta made it clear he felt that guideline was “overly harsh” and he would be varying downward significantly as he has in other Jan. 6 cases. But he also said he felt Meggs, though obviously remorseful about the devastating effect the arrest of her and her husband have had on their family, hadn’t entirely taken to heart what she’d done on Jan. 6.

“The decisions that were made that day were also your decisions,” Mehta said. “You decided to come to Washington with a truck full of guns. You decided to go up those steps. You decided to follow Kelly Meggs into Speaker Pelosi’s suite.”

Ultimately, Mehta sentenced Meggs to 15 months in prison and three years of supervised release. She will also have to pay $500 in restitution. Mehta granted a request from Woodward to recommend she be placed at the minimum security facility at FCI Coleman in Florida. According to Bureau of Prisons records, as of Wednesday her husband Kelly Meggs was at the federal detention center in Philadelphia.

Mehta allowed Meggs, who traveled to the hearing Wednesday with her son and two grandchildren, to return home on her current conditions of release and self-report to the Bureau of Prisons at a later date.

I hope she has to report soon. It pisses me off that the bailiff didn’t haul her off to begin the sentence immediately.

This isn’t usually like me — I generally think our justice system is far too punitive. And I don’t seriously think Connie Meggs poses a risk to the community. But #1, deterrence is a thing, and #2, fuck these people.

Open thread.

    61Comments

    3. 3.

      UncleEbeneezer

      In other FO news (I know others have posted already, but it feels like it belongs in this post/thread):

      BREAKING: Judge Kelly sentences Joe Biggs to 17 years in prison. DoJ was asking for 27-33.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      oldster

      From what I read, deterrence is *working*.

      The right-wing forums are now terrified of FBI/DOJ infiltration and “entrapment”, to the extent that if one person gets on and starts agitating for direct action, others cast suspicion on their bona fides and suggest that the incitement is another trap by the Feds.

      That’s good. Make them scared of their own shadows. Make them think twice three times four times about picking up guns and driving off to make trouble.

      Of course the “entrapment” frame is mostly about making excuses (“I didn’t really invade Congress — I was entrapped!!”). But that’s okay — it still means that the arrests and convictions have made them think twice, and shaken their feeling of white-supremacist impunity.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BruceFromOhio

      This isn’t usually like me — I generally think our justice system is far too punitive.

      Indeed? Try this on for size:

      Joseph Biggs, a former military service member who helped lead efforts by the Proud Boys to take over the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for seditious conspiracy and other crimes committed during the riot more than two years ago.

      Seems about right. I see @MattF and @UncleEbeneezer got there too.​

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      I’m mildly surprised by my lack of sympathy for these people. They are actually getting what they deserve. As will Giuliani, Eastman, Meadows, et. al. And possibly even TFG himself.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      moonbat

      I don’t care if she’s grandmother to twenty. She’d better go to jail for a while so her grandkids learn than domestic terrorist cosplay has consequences and don’t try it themselves.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Doc Sardonic

      Judge Mehta is making a good case for legislation to make the minimum sentence under the guidelines mandatory, and only allow for upward adjustment.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      LAO

      One small nitpick: federal defendants always ask the Court for a recommendation to a particular facility. Most judges make the requested recommendations. In reality, it has no force, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) makes the decision of where a defendant serves their sentence.  There are a series of considerations including where the inmate’s family lives, the inmates security level that informs the ultimate decision.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      leeleeFL

      If you switch your reasons, putting  “fuck these people” first, then we are Sisters forever!  I want them to taste just a bit of the justice they have always demanded for others who might not have been anywhere near as guilty as they are!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jackie

      Off topic but entertaining: Pudd’n Boots is/was on TWC being interviewed by Jim Cantor while doing a walk around in Cedar Key. Climate Change, Build Back Better and homeowner’s insurance issues were brought up. DeStupid was very defensive 😂

      Reply
    15. 15.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I’m gonna wait until I hear some people with expertise on sentencing guidelines chime in before I declare any of these sentences travesties of justice.  Every time I have done so in the past I’ve found that my assumptions (and ones held by the general public) are pretty out-of-touch with how sentencing works, in reality.  I would love to see every Insurrectionist locked up for life, but I know that’s just my emotional wish, not something based on the complexities of criminal statutes and their sentencing determinations.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ramalama

      I’m sorry what?

      Mehta granted a request from Woodward to recommend she be placed at the minimum security facility

      Outraged emphasis mine.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RandomMonster

      It’s important that the worst of these jackholes face hard time counted in years, as a warning to aspiring insurrectionists. I was always bitter that those idiots who took over the wildlife center in Oregon didn’t see more justice.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      sab

      3 years of supervised release will be a real pain in the ass for her. A felony conviction will be really inconvenient if she ever intends to get a job (and with hubby locked away she will probably need to.)  Can she ever vote again?  Own a gun?

      I do enjoy seeing these salt of the earth real Americans facing consequences at last. We don’t need to lock them away forever. They have already ruined their own futures.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jackie: That’s good to hear! DeSaster has a lot to answer for — he’s happy to rattle the begging bowl at the feds when it comes to disaster relief but struts around bragging about turning down IRA money that would have helped ordinary Floridians. What a piece of shit.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      LAO

      @Ramalama: Please see comment #11. Every judge does this and it’s meaningless. Judges have no authority over where a defendant is designated to serve his/her sentence.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      linnen

      Showing Trump supporters the same amount of sympathy as they have shown liberal supporters is an equitable balance in my opinion.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Doc Sardonic

      @LAO: Not for all Federal crimes, just for sedition and its related crimes. Ms. Meggs should absolutely do the minimum, used to be we hanged people for sedition.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      UncleEbeneezer

      More FO should be announced shortly:

      WASHINGTON — Zach Rehl, the former head of the Philadelphia chapter of the Proud Boys, faces sentencing Thursday for his role in orchestrating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
      Prosecutors hope to persuade U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly to send Rehl, 37, of Port Richmond, to federal prison for 30 years, one of the longest suggested sentences so far for any of the hundreds of people charged in connection with the riot.
      But Rehl maintains that he and the three other leaders of the far-right group who were convicted in May on seditious conspiracy and related charges are being persecuted for exercising their right to protest. He plans to tell the judge he didn’t anticipate the violence that erupted that day, and his lawyer has suggested a sentence of three years, which would roughly equate to the time he’s spent in custody since his 2021 arrest.
      The sentencing hearing — scheduled for 2 p.m. in a Washington, D.C., courtroom just blocks from the Capitol building — is one of the most significant so far in the Jan. 6 probe, which the U.S. Justice Department has described as the largest investigation in its history.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      scav

      Gramma using her children and grandchildren as props to entice charity while she demonstrates her own family values & loyalty by blaming her husband for her actions.  Ahh, Heartland America Hallmark Special ending.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Brit in Chicago

      “he also said he felt Meggs, though obviously remorseful about the devastating effect the arrest of her and her husband have had on their family”

      “remorseful” is the wrong word here. To show remorse is to admit you did wrong, and say that you should not have done it and wish you hadn’t. There’s no sign of that here. She wishes that her actions had not had the bad effects that they did have on her family—well duh. That’s not taking responsibility

      ETA: I love all these comments! BJ seems united in this!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ocotillo

      The husband, Kelly Meggs, was head of the Oath Keepers’ Florida chapter and also general manager of a Honda dealership. They had a nice little ranchette and a boat and a camper and a Ford F-350. These were not economically anxious folks, but they are dumb asses who lost their minds when Trump was defeated.

      That galls me as well. The stereotype of a Trump supporter is they are some yokel living in a trailer with a bunch of pro-trump flags amongst the junk in the yard but there are a lot of very well to do people comprising his base.

      Back in 2020, Ms. O and I rode through a neighborhood in San Antonio that recently made the list of one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the country and these estates were loaded with Trump/Pence signs.

      If you go out in the country, you may see the trailer trash sterotype but most of the signs and flags are on large ranches and tracks of land.

      Instead of going to some Ohio diner on a Trump safari, maybe the FTNYTs ought to go to some upscale restaurants to find the real Trumpers.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      sab

      @LAO: Ha ha. So that is how Larry Householder in convicted of the First Energy bribery in Ohio is getting shipped off to prison in Oklahoma. I wonder how good their air conditioning is.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JaySinWA

      @sab:

      A felony conviction will be really inconvenient if she ever intends to get a job

      I wonder if there will be (or already is) an insurrectionist wingnut welfare established.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      dirge

      @UncleEbeneezer: I would love to see every Insurrectionist locked up for life, but I know that’s just my emotional wish…

      Yeah, I feel the same way, but I’m pretty sure 17 years only sounds light because we’ve all been marinating in a popular culture dominated by Copaganda TV.

      He’s 39 now.  He’ll be 56 when he gets out.  He’ll probably still be an asshole, but he won’t be the same guy who went in.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Doc Sardonic

      @LAO: Assuming facts not in evidence. I know what mandatory minimums have done to folks that made a simple mistake or had a little too much weed in their possession and lost most of their productive years due to minimum sentence.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Llelldorin

      I think my opinions here are colored by decades of being “an elite” in these schmuck’s rhetoric because I’ve got a Ph.D. in math, while all they have is a fucking tonload of money and property.

      It’s probably for the best that I’m not actually involved in these cases — I suspect my objectivity here is lacking. Everyone’s arguing about years in prison and I’m mentally knitting and watching for tumbrels.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Tony Jay

      Surely there’s been a mistake here. These people are white conservative Republicans, not smelly Marxist agitators or thuggish urban rioters. A simple textual analysis of the Constitution by a suitably independent expert (perhaps Citizen Thomas) would prove beyond any reasonable doubt that the Founders intended the laws of your great republic to protect the rights of politically-active citizens, not strip them of their liberty simply for embodying the same proactive patriotism as the fallen heroes of Lexington, Concord, and Bowling Green.

      This, sir, is a travesty. Are we to believe that there are no gangbangers who could benefit more from a period of incarceration? None of the Portland arsonists are around to be deemed more deserving of a custodial sentence? Are America’s judges so in thrall to Woke dogma that that the only people upon whom the heavy hand of The State is allowed to fall are the innocent and the godly?

      This day will truly live on in infamy, Sir. Inglorious infamy! The worst kind of all.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Andrew Abshier

      General manager at a Honda dealership.  Why am I not surprised he was a car salesman?

      I’m sure the discussion around the table will be loads of fun for them.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Fake Irishman

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      Mehta has generally departed downward on both prosecution recommendations and guidelines — he’s generally known for that across the board according to Brandi Buchman’s reporting over at Empty Wheel. He’s also a judge who is extremely well respected by both defendants and plaintiffs across the board for how he runs his court.

      Tim Kelly, who appears to be handling many of the other Jan. 6 cases, has also departed downward from guidelines — but he does tend to stick it to neoNazis.

      Also, downward departures mean that these senior folks are still  going to prison for years, it’s not like they’re serving 30 days in the Pen and going on probation for six months.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ocotillo

      @sab:  Actually, you are right about that.  These jackasses sitting in diners during the week have plenty of spare time and money.  The real workers are pulling into convenience stores and loading up on breakfast and ice for their drinks in their ice chests on their way to the job.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Tony G

      @Alison Rose: Apparently Connie Meggs really is inspired by her cult leader Donald Trump.  Trump would throw his own family under to bus to save his ass, and Connie is ready to throw her husband under the bus for the same reason.  Politics aside, these are toxic, worthless people — from the lowest cult member up to Trump himself.  They worship Trump because of, not in spite of, his many character flaws.  He’s just like them, but with more power.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      ETtheLibrarian

      While I might believe she was unaware of the content for specific text messages or conversations he had with others, there is no way in hell she didn’t know what he was up to more broadly speaking. She may have thought “people like us” don’t go to jail or suffer consequences for illegal actions, but there is no way in hell she didn’t know she was participating in shady things could go bad territory.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      piratedan

      never thought I would see the Dum Dum Girls used in a Balloon Juice post.

      always like their blend of power pop/ethereal

       

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBSs3-RfLKk

       

      as for the sentencing, if we can send young black men and women to jail for drugs for decades, seems like we should be able to do the same for people who intended to do harm to the people inside the Capitol.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      narya

      In the best of all possible worlds, this would lead to a nationwide reconceptualization of incarceration, with the foundational assumption being that everyone has the ability, and therefore should have the opportunity, to improve themselves, to attempt to provide some kind of reparation for the harm they’ve caused, and to lead a productive life, even if, in some cases, it happens behind bars. (That is, I believe there are cases where I might not want to free someone, but I’d still want them to be able to contribute in a positive way.) Not everyone will take this opportunity. (Not least because of the amount of illiteracy, addiction, untreated illness, and untreated mental illness.) We do not, however, live in the best of all possible worlds in this case.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jackie

      @JaySinWA: Some time back – when MTG was loudly protesting “patriots” being unjustly imprisoned while waiting for their trials – I believe some sort of go-fund-me for the families of indicted was starting up. Don’t know if it caught on or was more talk than action.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      eclare

      @sab:

      Yep.  I have read where some people convicted for state crimes don’t take early release/parole because it is such a PITA to be “supervised”.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ruckus

      @LAO:

      I agree with you but I do understand why some might think this should be normal. We have in some ways, gone through a major, eye opening time in our justice system. We see these people who attacked our capital, our government, with the intent to keep ShitForBrains in charge, after he was VOTED out (for being SFB)

      For trying to actually overthrow the people, the government, us, so they could get their hate and stupidity on. I’d bet that not an insignificant percentage of citizens have at least had the thought that firing squads might be in order.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      tobie

      DOJ has appealed Judge Mehta’s 18-year sentence for Steward Rhodes. They asked for far more and believed Mehta’s sentence was too lenient. Connie Meggs’s 15-month sentence in a low security facility also feels too lenient.

      Meanwhile Judge McFadden dismisses jurors’ worries about their information being revealed following Jan 6 convictions. The legitimate safety concerns of citizens performing their civic duty is treated as a trivial matter.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Betty Cracker

      Most state prisons in FL do not have A/C, but Coleman is a relatively new federal prison, so I assume it does. FTR, I think it’s cruel and in some cases dangerous to deny people A/C in Florida.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      ARoomWithAMoose

      @LAO: Minimum sentencing + poorly written/poorly implemented “3 strikes laws” have been horrible.

      I vaguely remember a western history of justice/incarceration section in one of those western civ undergrad classes, every time since the Italian renaissance when an honest look at initial offenses and recidivism was done, for the vast majority of humanity the sureness of being caught was far more a deterrent than any overbearing punishment if caught.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      zhena gogolia

      @Ocotillo:

      The stereotype of a Trump supporter is they are some yokel living in a trailer with a bunch of pro-trump flags amongst the junk in the yard

      We have that kind in our neighborhood, but also the other kind. The ones with nice houses tend to use discreet signs that you can hardly read from the street.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      LAO

      @ARoomWithAMoose: Lol! I just made that very argument re: “sureness vs harshness” as an effective deterrent at my last sentencing. There are many studies. Needless to say, it didn’t go well for my client. But that easily could of been because of me.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Mai Naem mobileI

      There’s some RW’r on Twitter who was at the sentencing. She’s calling her Grandma Meggs to elicit sympathy. She also says in a snarky way that Mehta made a comment on how 1/6 affected him personally. Don’t know if I believe Mehta said that but it would affect me if I saw a 1/6 kind of situation near my workplace.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      geg6

      @Alison Rose:

      For real.  Fuck her.  Fuck her shitty ass husband.  And fuck her son and grandchildren for not shunning both of them forever as traitors.  I have no sympathy for any of them.  I hope they all die in prison.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Barbara

      Regarding the guidelines and the individual sentences, I think that it’s hard to evaluate because J6 was such an outlier event. For instance, Biggs ended up with a sentence of 17 years, rather than the recommended 33.  I don’t know what the “base” sentence was, but the final sentence (actual or recommended) was the result of an upward adjustment for engaging in an offense that was considered to be a terrorist threat.

      As the defense and the judge noted, normally such a threat relates to plans to perpetrate mass violence, and the underlying offense that triggered the adjustment involved Biggs’ destruction of the fencing around the Capitol.  However, the forced entry into the Capitol was intended to confront and threaten members of Congress into fleeing, and clearly carried a threat of violent overthrow of a deeply held government tradition, which is the peaceful transfer of power.  So while blowing up a building would cause a lot more destruction to life and property, blowing up our system of government has infinitely greater consequences.

      I just get the sense that it’s hard for judges to calibrate the level of conduct — which was often (not always) low level violence — with the context, which was a very high stakes threat to the function of peaceful rule.

      Also, remember always there is no parole in the federal system.  Your sentence is your sentence, though you can shorten it a bit with good time and such.

      Reply

