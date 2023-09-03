Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Birds (Open Thread)

by

This post is in:

Yesterday, this female Ruby-Throated Hummingbird was hanging out opposite the side porch nectar feeders to keep an eye on her stash. While she waited for the shutterbug to go away, she snacked on gnats:

She’s about the size of a normal adult human’s pinkie finger (i.e., twice the size of Donald Trump’s).

We’re having beautiful weather this weekend, compared to last week anyway. It’s still hot, but the highs are in the 80s instead of 90s, and the lows are in the low 70s. There’s even a low in the high 60s on the horizon. It’s less humid too, as if the hurricane sucked some of the moisture out of the air.

The good news is, summer is almost over. The bad news is, the hummingbirds will be leaving soon.

***

In a recent discussion here about the tribulations of those of us who deal with wingnut relatives, someone mentioned a podcast called “The Necessary Conversation.” It features an adult son and daughter talking to their Trumpy parents about topics of the day.

During a road trip yesterday, I tried to listen to it but gave up less than 10 minutes in. Both of the parents are hateful, brainwashed troglodytes, but the father especially needs to be ball-gagged, trussed like a Thanksgiving turkey, stuffed into a rusty cannon and fired into a toxic waste dump.

Anyhoo, my only surviving parent is a Trump voter, as are some aunts and uncles. I really hate that, but the brief listen to that podcast gave me insight into how much worse it could be. The 10 minutes was worth it.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Both of the parents are hateful, brainwashed troglodytes, but the father especially needs to be ball-gagged, trussed like a Thanksgiving turkey, stuffed into a rusty cannon and fired into a toxic waste dump.

      Probably in the season finale.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      … the father especially needs to be ball-gagged, trussed like a Thanksgiving turkey, stuffed into a rusty cannon and fired into a toxic waste dump.

      Harsh, but fair.

      It has been somewhat humid here in the San Diego area. The temperatures have been in the upper 80s mostly, and there was even a brief rain shower yesterday morning. It is somewhat unusual to have rain either in August or September.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      sab

      My dad was raised Republican, converted early to Democrat, then late in life switched back since he was watching Faux news while suffering from dementia. It was a major source of tension with my mom. She never switched parties but she always voted for the other guys (Dems) from Reagan on. She loved Obama.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      Our plants this year (purple coneflowers and Rose of Sharon) were really popular with hummingbirds. The squirrels tore down the hummingbird feeder, but what with the plants that didn’t matter.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My mom was in Dallas for a few weeks visiting with my sister.  She watched the debate with her and her husband.  My mom told me yesterday that my sister likes DeSantis and my bil still says the election was rigged.  Oi!

      As for birds, we have a little bird feeder out backyard but it empties in less than 12 hours and we rarely get any interesting birds.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      Hummingbirds are so sweet, and yes, so very tiny! As a birb nerd, I’ve been posting a Birb of the Day photo on Facebook all year, and some of the hummingbirds look so small, they could probably nap inside a walnut shell.

      I’m also thankful that, since I can’t go out, I have a huge tree outside my windows. I’m on the third floor, so I get to see lots of various birds hanging out in the tree year round. The cat appreciates it too. There’s a wide windowsill for her, so she has a front-row seat to Cat TV. There are also a few bold and industrious squirrels that make their way up, sometimes by climbing another tree a few units down that is flush against the building, running down the roof edge, and leaping off of it into my tree.

      As for Trumpy relatives, my mom’s uncle took a right turn around 2016, probably thanks to his wife, and ended up dying from Covid because he ignored the social distancing and such. He wasn’t overly hateful (I recall him saying “why the hell should I care if two gay people get married” in a very Jewish “we shouldn’t mix in” kind of way) but he got pulled in by the bullshit myth of TIFG being a tough guy who would defend the nation’s honor or whatever. His wife was worse, and my mom was sad when her uncle died but not sad about not having to be in contact with his widow anymore.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mousebumples

      Recommend Jason Kander’s Majority 54. Helpful with talking points and ways to approach conversations with persuadable normies or the Trump curious.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mike in NC

      The aftermath of that last hurricane meant that the following day the temps were in the upper 60s, not upper 90s. This coming week appears to be bringing some not-so-nice south Florida weather to us.

      When Moscow Mitch shuffles off this mortal coil soon, they should just wrap his desiccated corpse in a Confederate battle flag and fire it into the sun.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      Friday was the first day of dove hunting season and my neighbors are periodically interrupting our peaceful life in the country with gunshots all weekend.  Sigh. Poor doves. ☹️

      Mother Nature has sent a gift to the foothills and high country of NorCal this weekend.  Highs have been in the 70s here with off and on rain all weekend.  It has been a welcome surprise. Just as we now enter one of the worst months for wildfires, we get cold, damp and rainy weather. Sweet!

      Next week we are back to sunny and 90s, but this is just an amazing gift. 😊

      Reply
    12. 12.

      smith

      @sab: For a long time my strategy has been to grow food for birds rather than feed them directly. Lots of flowers in the summer, and lots of seed-producing plants that I let stand all winter. I also have a big stand of milkweed, so by late summer it’s a bird and butterfly extravaganza. In spring and fall I also get a lot of interesting migrants who sometimes stop and stock up for a few days before they’re on their way again.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Villago Delenda Est

      The vile homunculus that is David Brooks thinks we normal people need to reach out to these fascist fucks and find some middle ground.  Sorry.  Rush Limbaugh and Newt Gingrich destroyed any chance for that.  Fuck these people clear to the Oort Cloud.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      @Alison Rose: dove hunting??? But…why??

      I know, right? And how do they clean them and cook them? They are little just things. ☹️

      But with all the bang, bang, bang around here, I am guessing that not many have actually been shot. At least I hope.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      sab

      I have a potted bougeanvilea that the hummingbirds are crazy for. It is in a pot because it cannot survive Ohio winter. I had it under a grow light last winter and it bloomed a bit, but it loved Ohio summer. So did the hummingbirds.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kelly

      Another night of good rain in western Oregon. Around an inch over the last week. Much of it is from thunder storms so the distribution is variable. Smoke is cleared firefighters report improving progress but not yet fire season ending rain.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      I don’t understand all the hummingbird energy expenditure as they flit from feeder to feeder to flower to chase to tree to feeder to chase to shout at us to more chasing….

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Alison Rose

      @sab: But what’s the point? Do they eat them? Use their feathers in craft projects? Or is it just the usual “I’m a hunter because I like killing stuff because it makes my dick feel bigger” thing?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cope

      Any suggestions for dealing with bees swarming our multiple hummingbird feeders?

      We’ve tried decreasing the sugar in our food, a commercial mint-based repellant spray and putting up a feeder with no bee guards just for the bees, all to no avail. We don’t begrudge the bees some food it’s just that they sometimes gang up on the hummers to drive them off.

      Any suggestions would be appreciated.

      ETA: we do have flowering plants the hummers also frequent so it’s not like they’re going to starve.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sab

      @Alison Rose: Beats me. I don’t understand bird hunting at all. Deer hunting I wouldn’t do, but they do starve if too many. Bird hunting I just don’t understand. Some people like to kill critters.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Quinerly

      What a coincidence. I was just about to do a little hummer research. Maybe someone can save me a little time. I have been bombarded with hummingbirds for 2 plus weeks. No feeders…they have been enjoying my roses, sages, blanket flowers, and especially the Hummingbird Mint. Then poof! 2 days ago all gone. I’m obviously not a bird person but I have been getting into learning about all the birds in my new yards here in Santa Fe… 3 acres….quail, thrashers, ravens galore! Not to mention snakes, rodents, badgers, and coyotes. I am assuming the hummingbirds took off for Mexico and South America….migration season. I’m in a couple of NM Gardening FB Groups and many have posted that all the hummingbirds left this week. There were certainly no stragglers here. All left together after days of dive bombing me when I went out the door. So my question is pretty simple….KC and St. Louis friends still have hummers and one gal said she has hers in KC until Oct. What’s the deal with that? Different variety? Don’t migrate? Will I have another wave of hummingbirds coming through? Maybe the Midwest ones skip me and go thru Texas? Like I said…never was a bird person and after living in the inner city for 40 years, don’t recall any hummingbirds at my St. Louis city home. If you want to laugh at me, you may do it publicly here.😁 It seems to me that the Midwestern ones should have moved on before my NM ones.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Quinerly

      @cope: I just saw a post in a NM Gardening Group. Put mint on your feeders. Lay on top neat where the openings are. Supposedly deters bees and yellow jackets. That group is also big about cleaning your feeders every 2 days. I don’t have feeders but have had tons of hummers this year as I mentioned.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Quinerly:

      A few weeks ago, I asked for some advice on my roses.  Based on recommendations, it looked like they were iron deficient so I started adding iron supplement to their weekly feedings.

      So far, nothing I’ve done has helped.  Looks like I’ll be replacing the entire bed out front. I’m sure the  hellish heat this year didn’t help.

      :>(

      And thanks to Betty for reminding me about the hummers … I don’t have a bed set up for them yet but I need to put out some feeders.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      dmsilev

      @cope: I get bees occasionally, but only one or two at a time, so it’s not really been an issue. My problem is at the other end of the size spectrum: I get hooded orioles, which are small by any rational standard but huge compared to hummingbirds, and they’re convinced that they should be able to snack on the sugar water (they’re mainly fruit eaters). Looks ridiculous, but I guess it works for them.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      pat

      I am in eastern Austria (Graz) in a house that we stay in a couple of times a year and the summer has been hot and wet, lots of rain, and the vegetation has really taken off.  The back yard is a jungle, of stinging nettles! The Hortensia blossoms are bigger than I’ve ever seen them.  The old vines are totally out of control.

      Temps are in the low 70s but in a house with no AC it is a bit uncomfortable because without a fan there is no air movement (yes I am spoiled..!)  and no businesses are air conditioned.  (We have a couple of rotating fans that we can move from room to room but I have been in houses where such new-fangled things are still unknown.)

      I am thinking back to the 50s in MN when we had two (!) tiny fans and a fan in the attic to blow hot air out the window.  And I am wondering how this will develop as the climate change increases temps everywhere and folks finally wake up to the fact hey, there’s such a thing as AC in your home/ business….  The problem is that most homes are heated with hot water radiators and there is no way to just plug in an air conditioner.

      Also the ensuing increase of energy demand.

      Well, I’m rambling a bit but the bottom line is, eventually this climate change will bring about changes in the ways people all over the world have to live.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      traveling mn

      I am saddened that these trumpists are my generation, born in the 40’s and 50’s.  They also the 60’s love generation.  Reagan ended the “fairness doctrine” in radio which gave birth to Rush and the ditto heads followed by the poison spewed by FOX.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Josie

      @Alison Rose: ​ They definitely eat them. In South Texas, where I grew up, there are two weekends, usually in September, for hunting white-winged doves, and a longer season for hunting mourning doves. They are very tasty when cooked with butter and lemon. True, one dove gives you only 4 or 5 bites, but several make a meal.My late husband and my oldest son were excellent wing shots and used to go with a guide into Mexico on dove hunting trips. His customers were usually rich guys who were not very shots, so my guys were along to get everyone’s limits for bragging rights.​
       ETA: My two younger boys were not so inclined.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      smith

      @Quinerly: We still have them in Chicago as of two days ago. In the Eastern half of the country we pretty much only have ruby-throated hummingbirds — except, I believe, another species or two in limited areas of the far South — while the West has a much greater variety. Maybe yours are a different species?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Betty Cracker

      @Nukular Biskits: Do you have any dietary restrictions or favorite food types, e.g., seafood, steaks, etc.?

      Tampa has wonderful Cuban food — better than can be found anywhere else in Florida, IMO. The original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City has great food, plus it’s visually stunning, and the service is excellent — and it’s surprisingly affordable for all of that. The one drawback is that depending on where you’re seated, it can be a little loud. If you imbibe, try the white sangria!

      Definitely have a deviled crab when you’re in town if you eat shellfish. Carmine’s, also in Ybor, makes a great one, and it’s hard to find authentic deviled crabs in any other city.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Quinerly

      @Nukular Biskits: my first attempt at roses. Seems roses love the High Desert! I put in 3 Joseph’s Coats (climbers) last Fall ordered on sale from Jackson Perkins. I have been amazed at how they took off on this adobe wall that divides the main yard from my dog’s yard. Just put in out front a hardy Austrian Copper that is real popular here. I like the looks of those wild roses…so learning about them. They are everywhere in town…even in the parking lot at Walmart. So I’m adding some those in a few weeks. Finally, I ordered a Sally Holmes climber at the suggestion of a chick at SF Bot Garden. Supposedly does well here. Putting it to climb on a section of the latilla fence in the dog yard. I’m learning. So far no problems to research.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Geminid

      @pat: There’s some heavy weather a few hundred miles west of you. From Reuters:

      Madrid residents told to stay home as torrential rains sweep across Spain

      National weather service AEMET issued a maximum red alert, which means possible extreme danger, for Sunday in the Madrid region, Toledo province, and the city of Cadiz

      Ed. They also had some exceptionally heavy storms a few weeks ago in Mecca. They included high winds, heavy downpours, and fierce lightning.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’m on the proverbial “seefood” diet … whatever I see, I’ll eat.

      <rimshot>

      Cuban food sounds good and that’s probably the best place to try it.

      I have a general rule to not order food that’s out of region; i.e., ordering carne asada burritos in Bath, ME, or lobsta chowdah in BFE, MS.  Although there are always exceptions.  One of the best Philly cheesesteaks I ever had was at a little hole-in-the-wall place just north of the Navy Base in San Diego.  Turns out the proprietor was from NJ.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      cope

      @dmsilev: We tried some drops of mint extract and then the commercial mint spray my wife found online, both seemingly had no effect. I’m pretty diligent about changing food every few days as well. I’m thinking we’ll just increase the number and variety of hummingbird-friendly plants we plant next spring.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Catnaz

      My only surviving sibling is a living example of the Horseshoe Theory; so far left that his opinions are identical to those of rightwingers.  He is a fan of RFKJr, God help us.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Quinerly:

      When I first planted and until the heat arrived, they were beautiful.

      And then one by one, the leaves would start turning yellow and the plant would die.

      I’ve never had roses do this.

      The hibiscuses I planted on the other side (same soil, prep, etc) are thriving and gorgeous.

      Damfino.

      Reply

