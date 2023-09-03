Yesterday, this female Ruby-Throated Hummingbird was hanging out opposite the side porch nectar feeders to keep an eye on her stash. While she waited for the shutterbug to go away, she snacked on gnats:

She’s about the size of a normal adult human’s pinkie finger (i.e., twice the size of Donald Trump’s).

We’re having beautiful weather this weekend, compared to last week anyway. It’s still hot, but the highs are in the 80s instead of 90s, and the lows are in the low 70s. There’s even a low in the high 60s on the horizon. It’s less humid too, as if the hurricane sucked some of the moisture out of the air.

The good news is, summer is almost over. The bad news is, the hummingbirds will be leaving soon.

***

In a recent discussion here about the tribulations of those of us who deal with wingnut relatives, someone mentioned a podcast called “The Necessary Conversation.” It features an adult son and daughter talking to their Trumpy parents about topics of the day.

During a road trip yesterday, I tried to listen to it but gave up less than 10 minutes in. Both of the parents are hateful, brainwashed troglodytes, but the father especially needs to be ball-gagged, trussed like a Thanksgiving turkey, stuffed into a rusty cannon and fired into a toxic waste dump.

Anyhoo, my only surviving parent is a Trump voter, as are some aunts and uncles. I really hate that, but the brief listen to that podcast gave me insight into how much worse it could be. The 10 minutes was worth it.

Open thread.