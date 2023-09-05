Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Afternoon Open Thread: Gloria Johnson For Senate

I have loved her since she came into view during the debacle in the Tennessee house.  This is how you do it:

Happening this afternoon: Enrique Tarrio sentencing and it looks like Ken Paxton is soon gonna find out.

This is a totally open thread

 

    1. 1.

      Frankensteinbeck

      We’ll see whether his fellow Republicans put truth and accountability ahead of political loyalty.

      They always put political loyalty ahead.

      However, this time it’s not Democrat vs. Republican.  It’s Republican vs. Republican.  They’re happy to eat their own as long as they don’t see it as giving Democrats a win.

      rikyrah

      I don’t really care about her ‘ chances’. She’s a good candidate, and there’s always one contest where you give because it’s a good candidate.

      Edmund dantes

      What doesn’t make sense is how has he been able to stall the federal indictment for I think SEC stuff tied up for 6 years + now.

      it’s amazing how you can make the wheels of Justice grind super slow if you have the power.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I have loved and admired Gloria Johnson since I first heard of her.

      I have loathed and detested Marsha Blackburn since I first heard of her.

      And like rikyrah, I don’t much care about Gloria’s “chances.” If enough voters in Tennessee and enough supporters around the country are willing to stand up for her, we can easily change the arithmetic.

      Shalimar

      I don’t get the Paxton corruption thing.  His mistress’ boss isn’t even all that wealthy.  There are tens of thousands of that guy in Texas.  Why run the AG’s office like a subsidiary of his company?  It doesn’t make any sense.  If you’re going to sell out, do it to someone huge, like Clarence Thomas did.

      Shalimar

      @OzarkHillbilly: 22 out of 24.  Never had a MySpace or AOL account.  Apparently 54 is old now.

      edited: i used AOL access at family’s houses but never had an account. had internet from the old Mindspring out of Atlanta starting in 1994.

      Shalimar

      @frosty: I got an Atari for Christmas in 1978 and didn’t even get to play it the first day because we had a party and the Attorney General of Alabama was hogging it.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I did open a mySpace account, but afterwards I never went back. Not at all sure what motivated me to open it in the first place. I have never been on facebook.

      jackmac

      @OzarkHillbilly: 23 of 24. Never had a MySpace account. Still use a paper map (sometimes) because I like to explore when I’m on the road and GPS maps just do not cut it.  Also, nuns at my Catholic elementary school made damn sure we all learned cursive. It’s a lost art these days.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: I wrote one just a couple weeks ago! The last check I had. Haven’t bothered ordering a new set of them. Don’t know that I ever will.

      @jackmac: I will never trust a GPS. I can tell some stories*. Still have all my old topos and DeLormes** and my compasses. I’m an analog man living in a digital world.

      *most of which were from it’s early years. I know the technology has improved alot over the years but I still like finding my way with map and compass.

      **DeLormes are great for first trips into new areas, getting the lay of the land and all that, if I’m going to get serious tho, give me a topo

      bbleh

      @Shalimar: I feel the same way about TIFG.  Here he is the fkin President, and all he can do is stuff like nickel-and-dime the Secret Service by charging them rack rate when he stays at his hotels.  What’s that add up to, maybe a couple mil at most?  At least Jared knew how to do it properly.

