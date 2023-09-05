I have loved her since she came into view during the debacle in the Tennessee house. This is how you do it:

There is a movement afoot in Tennessee. Now I'm running for US Senate because our work doesn't stop here. Join us. pic.twitter.com/6XKFLuRfkc — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) September 5, 2023

Happening this afternoon: Enrique Tarrio sentencing and it looks like Ken Paxton is soon gonna find out.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in orchestrating & organizing J6, will be sentenced this afternoon. Prosecutors are seeking 33 years claiming his influence was used to “organize & execute the conspiracy.”

The trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton just got underway. Evidence that’s come to light suggests Paxton is guilty of a number of crimes—as corrupt as they come. We’ll see whether his fellow Republicans put truth and accountability ahead of political loyalty. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 5, 2023

This is a totally open thread