War for Ukraine Day 559: Schroedinger’s Drone Day 2

The OSINT geolocation folks have now determined that a Russian shahed drone meant for the Izmail port in Ukraine crashed in Romania.

I’ll put the entirety of Tatarigami’s and GeoConfirmed threads on this after the jump.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We have outlined several priorities with the warriors; what needs to be done will be done – address by the President of Ukraine

5 September 2023 – 23:23

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

We are finishing this day in the capital, Kyiv.

Two days in Donbas and Zaporizhzhia region. 13 combat brigades.

Together with Generals Syrskyi, Tarnavskyi and Sodol. We talked to the brigade and battalion commanders.

We awarded our warriors. By the way, guys, we will add all the chevrons here – this is our new chevron board. I want every guest of Ukraine I talk to in my office to see how proud Ukraine is of its people!

I thanked the combat medics, our doctors. It is very important!

We are very proud of our warriors who return to their positions after wounds to join their brothers-in-arms.

All requests from the warriors will be addressed by senior generals, government officials, and our international relations officials.

There will be new supplies.

It is very important that there will be a new production of our weapons, and we have outlined several priority items with the warriors. This is what needs to be done. We will do it!

And about tomorrow.

Today we have already prepared. There will be events that are important for Ukraine. There will also be decisions that are important for Ukraine.

I thank everyone who fights and works for our country!

Glory to Ukraine!

The Parliament of Ukraine @verkhovna_rada has accepted the resignation of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov @oleksiireznikov

He held this office for 22 months and made the impossible possible by ensuring large-scale arms supplies for the #UAarmy from the free world.
First Stingers, Javelins, and NLAWs helped Ukraine repel russia’s attack in the spring of 2022.
Then 155 mm artillery and HIMARS became game changers in the summer of 2022.
IRIS-T, NASAMS, Patriots, and others became our air shield.
Tanks, long-range missiles, and F-16s will make Ukraine’s victory inevitable.
Robotyne:

Orkhiv:

Velyka Novosilka

Bakhmut:

Makiivka:

Russian forces would congregate their forces around buildings and in city infrastructure. During my time at Makivka prison we could see from the windows of the prison how they used the jail as a big human shield. Artillery, Mortars and soldiers were based in and around the residential areas. It’s inevitable eventually some civilians would die even in such places as Donetsk City due to the placement of Russian assets. They really don’t care!

Southern Ukraine and Russian Occupied Crimea:

EuroMaidan Press has the details:

In the meantime, Ukrainians continued conducting their own strikes on the Russian military objects in the western part of the occupied Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine. As alluded to previously, after Ukrainians destroyed multiple Russian air defense systems along the western shore of Crimea and the southern shore of the Kherson Oblast, Ukraine gained almost absolute freedom of movement for the aerial drones, which allowed the Ukrainians to start using Bayraktar armed drones once again.

Today, the Ukrainians conducted another successful strike on the areas of concentration of Russian forces. If yesterday Ukrainians hunted down a boat with ammunition and personnel, then today they struck a truck with ammunition and personnel exactly in the same area.

Meanwhile, Russian sources started complaining that Ukrainian reconnaissance drones began to get even deeper into Russian-controlled territories, and Russian chase operations involving helicopters are slowly becoming a common occurrence.

Romania:

And this one from GeoConfirmed.

Other footage same incident.

Proof it is the same incident:

GeoLocation conclusion:

Estimated area of the crash = the Romanian side of the river, area around 45.328864, 28.803601

Thanks to @auditor_ya, @neonhandrail and @LondonDigiTech

GeoLocation by @auditor_ya and @neonhandrail:

GeoLocation thread by @LondonDigiTech:

More proof by @neonhandrail, showing the treeline with the explosion is an exact match with other footage.

Chatter in local telegram groups stated that a Shahed was hit and flew to Romania.

3 different statements by Romania are circulating:
Statement 175 (seems to be the same as 312) by Romania:

9/X english.mapn.ro/cpresa/6037_pr…

Statement 176:

10/X english.mapn.ro/cpresa/6038_pr…
Statement by Ukraine:

11/X facebook.com/oleg.nikolenko…
Based on different investigations by different geolocators,

based on the OS knowledge how a Shahed works,

based on the OS knowledge and the Ukrainian communication that they are able to shoot down/hit a lot of Shaheds…:

Conclusion:

– Highly likely a Russian Shahed crashed and exploded in Romania, likely after it was hit by Ukrainian AA.

– Ukrainian statement is opposed by Romanian statement 176: Based on our investigation Ukrainian statement is right.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

Моя людина❤️

Моя людина❤️

The machine translation of the caption is:

My man ❤️

Open thread!

