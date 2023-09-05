The OSINT geolocation folks have now determined that a Russian shahed drone meant for the Izmail port in Ukraine crashed in Romania.

I’ll put the entirety of Tatarigami’s and GeoConfirmed threads on this after the jump.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We have outlined several priorities with the warriors; what needs to be done will be done – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! We are finishing this day in the capital, Kyiv. Two days in Donbas and Zaporizhzhia region. 13 combat brigades. Together with Generals Syrskyi, Tarnavskyi and Sodol. We talked to the brigade and battalion commanders. We awarded our warriors. By the way, guys, we will add all the chevrons here – this is our new chevron board. I want every guest of Ukraine I talk to in my office to see how proud Ukraine is of its people! I thanked the combat medics, our doctors. It is very important! We are very proud of our warriors who return to their positions after wounds to join their brothers-in-arms. All requests from the warriors will be addressed by senior generals, government officials, and our international relations officials. There will be new supplies. It is very important that there will be a new production of our weapons, and we have outlined several priority items with the warriors. This is what needs to be done. We will do it! And about tomorrow. Today we have already prepared. There will be events that are important for Ukraine. There will also be decisions that are important for Ukraine. I thank everyone who fights and works for our country! Glory to Ukraine!

The Parliament of Ukraine @verkhovna_rada has accepted the resignation of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov @oleksiireznikov He held this office for 22 months and made the impossible possible by ensuring large-scale arms supplies for the #UAarmy from the free world.

First Stingers, Javelins, and NLAWs helped Ukraine repel russia’s attack in the spring of 2022.

Then 155 mm artillery and HIMARS became game changers in the summer of 2022.

IRIS-T, NASAMS, Patriots, and others became our air shield.

Tanks, long-range missiles, and F-16s will make Ukraine’s victory inevitable.

Ukrainian Parliament bid farewell to Reznikov with a standing applause. pic.twitter.com/3udPk1rhR7 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) September 5, 2023

Robotyne:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue their advance from Robotyne to Novoprokopivka, pushing forward towards Melitopol, as reported by the General Staff. Ukrainian fighters are also making progress in the Verbove area. pic.twitter.com/zlrhTPrQeU — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) September 5, 2023

ROBOTYNE-VERBOVE / UKR forces have taken control of Russian defensive positions between Robotyne and Verbove. RU reported to have committed reserves. UKR counter-battery fire effective. pic.twitter.com/SAwQsbk7t3 — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 5, 2023

Orkhiv:

ORIKHIV AXIS /1600 UTC 5 SEPT/ UKR forces continue to press south on T-04-08 HWY axis; heavy combat ongoing NE of Novoprokopivka. UKR forces in contact NW of Verbove. Sources report that RU has committed reserves to stem UKR advances. pic.twitter.com/zI03FrWd56 — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 5, 2023

Velyka Novosilka

VELYKA NOVOSILKA /1745 UTC 5 SEPT/ UKR forces in contact at Novodonetske & Novomaiorske, diverting.

RU reinforcement/resupply from ongoing fight at Zavitne Bazhanya. UKR counter-battery fire takes out RU artillery. pic.twitter.com/A0qPY2sXOK — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 5, 2023

Bakhmut:

Real heroes defend our country.

Let us always remember their daily sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/gq574UuPKZ — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 5, 2023

Makiivka:

Ukrainian rounds would often enter our prison courtyard!

It just couldn’t be helped and just a fact of life.

We thought we would be liberated long before we would be exchanged. — Shaun Pinner (@olddog100ua) September 5, 2023

Here’s the full text if the first tweet:

Russian forces would congregate their forces around buildings and in city infrastructure. During my time at Makivka prison we could see from the windows of the prison how they used the jail as a big human shield. Artillery, Mortars and soldiers were based in and around the residential areas. It’s inevitable eventually some civilians would die even in such places as Donetsk City due to the placement of Russian assets. They really don’t care!

Southern Ukraine and Russian Occupied Crimea:

EuroMaidan Press has the details:

In the meantime, Ukrainians continued conducting their own strikes on the Russian military objects in the western part of the occupied Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine. As alluded to previously, after Ukrainians destroyed multiple Russian air defense systems along the western shore of Crimea and the southern shore of the Kherson Oblast, Ukraine gained almost absolute freedom of movement for the aerial drones, which allowed the Ukrainians to start using Bayraktar armed drones once again. Today, the Ukrainians conducted another successful strike on the areas of concentration of Russian forces. If yesterday Ukrainians hunted down a boat with ammunition and personnel, then today they struck a truck with ammunition and personnel exactly in the same area. Meanwhile, Russian sources started complaining that Ukrainian reconnaissance drones began to get even deeper into Russian-controlled territories, and Russian chase operations involving helicopters are slowly becoming a common occurrence.

Romania:

🧵Thread: I have successfully obtained satellite imagery that partially covers the region in Romania where, in the early morning of September 4th, a russian Shahed drone crashed and detonated. pic.twitter.com/99jAZq8dHJ — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 5, 2023

3/ The coordinates were established by the @Geoconfirmed team with a high level of confidence, based on their thorough research. I am highly certain that the incident occurred within the territory of Romania. You can review their research in detail here: https://t.co/OPjZ8r4Hnj — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 5, 2023

5/ This leads me to the conclusion that the explosion most likely occurred in closer proximity to the trees rather than in the open field. As a result, we may need to wait a few more days for clearer images to become available before I can confirm my hypothesis. pic.twitter.com/4bC6Mo8UJg — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 5, 2023

7/ Your contributions via Buy Me A Coffee have enabled the availability of this satellite imagery and analysis. If you found this thread valuable, please support by liking and retweeting the first message of the thread, and give @GeoConfirmed a follow — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 5, 2023

And this one from GeoConfirmed. First tweet from his thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App, and then the last two tweets from the thread that didn’t get picked up by the Thread Reader App.

GeoConfirmed UKR – Investigation. The claim: In the early morning of 04 SEP a Russian Shahed crashed and exploded inside Romania (NATO member).

Russia was attacking Izmail Port (next to the Romanian border). Our volunteers looked into this. 👇 1/X pic.twitter.com/yvzgcY7Amv — GeoConfirmed (@GeoConfirmed) September 5, 2023

Regarding the art. 5 discussion:

Asked a military expert his opinion: Article 5 clearly states: "armed attack against a member".

In this case the attack was against Ukraine. The shahed likely exploded in Romania after it was hit or by accident. = Not an art. 5 incident. 15/X pic.twitter.com/oEVQfvR8gl — GeoConfirmed (@GeoConfirmed) September 5, 2023

Good morning! May your day begin with a joyful smile. 📷 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade pic.twitter.com/YKZpBSOq3G — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 5, 2023

