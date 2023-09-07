Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Night Open Thread: GOP Buzzards Circling Their 'Leader' Mitch McConnell

Between the lines: McConnell claimed that he’s had no freeze-up incidents beyond the two documented on camera.

= Now that he’s back in D.C., he’ll repeatedly be on camera during long work days.


Response from ‘Ex-Newsmax & Ex-OANN WH Correspondent. Named Top 10 Twitter Influencer’ with 625,000 followers:
When discussing buzzards in the GOP, Little Prince Rand will not be out-media’d:

But Josh ‘Hawlin’ Arse‘ Hawley is a real contendah!

Excellent annotations from Jim Newell, at Slate:

Some context is useful here. When Florida Sen. Rick Scott challenged McConnell for the leadership position late last year, Hawley was in Scott’s corner. And he reiterated that a number of times to reporters on Tuesday. When I asked Hawley whether it was time for McConnell to step aside as leader given his health issues, he said, “You’ll have to ask somebody who voted for him.”

In a shocking correlation, it’s the Senate Republicans who’ve had antagonistic or frosty relationships with McConnell in recent years who seem most concerned about his recent health issues hampering his ability to stay on as leader. But that’s always been a small bloc. McConnell fended off Scott’s leadership challenge last year by a 37-to-10 vote. And those 37 senators, along with several of the 10, are still in lockstep behind McConnell’s leadership.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney won the planned response of the day.

“We might lose from Mitch McConnell 20 seconds a day,” he told reporters, “but the other 86,380 seconds are pretty darn good.”…

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who’s had a long up-and-down but more frequently down relationship with McConnell, offered a Cruzian master class in prepared ambiguity.

“The health scares he’s had were frightening,” Cruz said when I asked how concerned he was about McConnell’s leadership ability. “But age comes for us all, and Mitch is stubborn as a mule, and he’s tough. And so he’s been in my prayers in recent weeks.” (Stubborn as a mule: It works as both a compliment and a dig.)…

There had been some chatter last week from Senate Republicans about calling for a “special meeting” to discuss McConnell’s health. Since Senate Republicans already have three meetings a week in a format known as “lunch,” calling for a “special meeting” would’ve served little other purpose than to embarrass the man.

No such special meeting materialized. McConnell did, however, use the first 10 or so minutes of Wednesday’s lunch to give a personal status update. For someone so thoroughly disgusted at ever having to talk about his health, this mustn’t have been easy for him. But it appeared to have done the trick…

The most interesting part of Republicans’ lunch, though, may not have been what McConnell said or reiterated. It was the sequencing of lunch speakers. (If you’ve followed McConnell’s meticulous planning over the years, this seemed far from a coincidence.) As soon as McConnell finished speaking, Steven Law—a former McConnell aide and the chief of the “McConnell-aligned” super PAC the Senate Leadership Fund—“made a presentation about McConnell fundraising,” per Punchbowl News.

In other words: There was a reminder that McConnell controls the money…

The Pitchbot finds it unnecessary to gloss further:

And before y’all start getting bright ideas…

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      Speaking of vultures circling Senators who should have retired a term or two ago, the LA Times today had a long piece on the twilight of Diane Feinstein’s career.

      Nearly half a century later, she is 90 years old, frail and at times forgetful. None of her former strength is apparent. What abounds instead, at least publicly, is a sense of dissolution — not only of a distinguished political career, but also of her family’s vast fortune and her family itself.

      Supporters might have hoped Feinstein’s last chapter in power after 30 years in the U.S. Senate would have buttressed her legacy as a savvy political power broker, but the long farewell has been far from graceful. She is cloistered away from the public when not being prodded into action for brief votes, and is surrounded by a phalanx of defensive aides whenever members of the media approach. In the resulting vacuum of information about the senator’s capabilities and coherence, little is known except her evident decline.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      And before y’all start getting bright ideas…

      You won’t stop One Weird Trickism that easily, I’m afraid

      Look for lots of “If Beshear had any balls….”, even before McConnell causes sadness in no one other than possibly his donors by giving up the ghost.

      Anyone else remember that long magazine article on McConnell– I wanna say Jane Mayer?– I believe none of McConnell’s three daughters speak to him. Also IIRC his ex-wife was said to be working on a tell-all that apparently didn’t tell enough

      Reply
    4. 4.

      kindness

      DiFi has already gone to that nice farm upstate.  It’s just her body back in DC.  MoscowMitch’s travails?  Karma.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      Wonderful how that first photo of Moscow Mitch has him doing the “white power” hand gesture, isn’t it

       

      And while there are procedures for replacing Mitch if he dies or quits, if he goes into a long term coma/brain freeze? Nope.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      Rick Scott.  Yes, let’s replace a zombie with a vampire.

      You omitted Josh Marshall’s description of Rand Paul, paraphrasing Thomas Hobbes: “nasty, brutish and short.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      piratedan

      I kind of like the idea of the Ky Governor simply waiting and making their lege squirm, but I kind of doubt that he will.  I think calling for a special election and allowing the voters decide is the right call, but can guarantee that the GOP of Ky is likely opposed to it because there’s a remote chance that they could lose.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      While initially creating six clones of Lintilla, the machine used to clone her had a slight break down. The machine got stuck in a loop, and by the time one Lintilla clone had already been created, a half a clone had already been started. Therefore, the thing could not be shut off without technically committing murder and would thus go on creating Lintillas indefinitely.

      This problem taxed the minds first of the cloning engineers, then of the clergy, then of the letters page of Siderial Record Straightener, and finally of the cloning machine company’s lawyers. The lawyers experimented vainly with various ways of redefining murder, reevaluating it, and in the end even respelling it in the hope that no one would notice.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: oooh, nice article. Link

      Here’s some tidbits for those who can’t link through:

      The polling, which NBC News has not independently reviewed, was made available to senators Wednesday by former McConnell aide Steven Law and showed that “pro-life” no longer resonated with voters.

      “What intrigued me the most about the results was that ‘pro-choice’ and ‘pro-life’ means something different now, that people see being pro-life as being against all abortions … at all levels,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said in an interview Thursday.

      Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said the polling made it clear to him that more specificity is needed in talking about abortion.

      “Many voters think [‘pro-life’] means you’re for no exceptions in favor of abortion ever, ever, and ‘pro-choice’ now can mean any number of things. So the conversation was mostly oriented around how voters think of those labels, that they’ve shifted. So if you’re going to talk about the issue, you need to be specific,” Hawley said Thursday.

      “You can’t assume that everybody knows what it means,” he added. “They probably don’t.”

      Sure Jan Josh, they are all against you now because they just don’t understand what you mean. So they need different words.  Go ahead GOP with your word spinning.  The electorate will never figure out what you are really up to.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      mrmoshpotato

      Peak GOP: Josh Hawley “hopes the minority leader’s health is not a distraction for Republicans ahead of the 2024 elections, adding that the episodes make it difficult to criticize Biden for his age.”

      Cry harder, Rand.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SpaceUnit

      Beshear should just hold off appointing a replacement until the next election . . .  the same way McConnell refused to approve Obama’s SCOTUS appointment.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      As observed elsewhere, I think we all need to recognize how BOLD and STATESMANLIKE Republican Senators are being by acknowledging that there is a perception of a possible problem!  I mean, they have constituencies!  They can’t be expected to deal with abruptly changing situations, let alone long-standing problems, suddenly and without warning!  I think we all need to step back and take a deep breath and encourage consultation across the aisle and see how things play out and zzzzzz …

      [wakes up suddenly]  What?  Oh yes, as I was saying, now that Republicans have stepped up, it’s time that Democrats step up also! and clean up all these messy problems, like dealing with our nutcases in the House and the resurgence of COVID and the hurricanes and wildfires and other aspects of climate change and the devastation of our immigration infrastructure left behind by That Guy and all the other stuff and by the way did you know Joe Biden is old? and … zzzzzz ….

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., summarized Wednesday’s meeting as being focused on “pro-baby policies.”Asked whether senators were encouraged to use a term other than “pro-life,” Young said his “pro-baby” descriptor “was just a term of my creation to demonstrate my concern for babies.”

      That will be worse for them. The issue is they don’t care about women- they harm women. Erasing women more by removing them completely just makes it worse.

      It is just wild to me that it has been a year and they still don’t get it. You don’t get babies without women. I know they would prefer we all be silent breeders but that isn’t going to happen.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Princess

      McConnell could do what Fetterman and Ruskin did in similar circumstances. He could say, “hey, from time to time I experience absence seizures. They look scary but they’re not a huge deal and I’m getting excellent care.” He could help normalize disability. But he won’t.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      It would be easier for the anti abortion lobby if the “babies” they want weren’t inside these disobedient women but they are – they’re going to have to deal with us.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      @Scout211:

      Sen. Josh Hawley: “Many voters think [‘pro-life’] means you’re for no exceptions in favor of abortion ever, ever,”

      That excerpt seems to have left out the part where he exactly what he thinks it means.  Or maybe he didn’t say, hoping no one will notice. Besides, if he said there should be exceptions, one of his pro-life constituents might shoot him.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      bbleh

      @Kay: I may just be paraphrasing, but in this, as in all the various laws and restrictions passed in all the red states, they are counting on fear.  They are counting on women — especially women who feel vulnerable due to a stressful situation — to duck and cover, to avoid confrontation, not to seek out or pursue helpful courses of action, and instead to remain paralyzed, and in so doing obey.

      It’s simple brutality, nothing more.  See also the Taliban, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ultra-Orthodox Judaism, the majority of fundamentalist Christianist sects, and while we’re at it, history  stretching from the early 20th century back to the Stone Age, etc. etc. etc.

      (Sorry, am I overstating things …?)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      frosty

      Sen. McConnell’s recent freezes have created a campaign conundrum for Republicans who have ripped President Biden as too old and frail for a second term, but are continuing to stand by McConnell as one of the top leaders of the GOP.

      Wait, wouldn’t that be hypocritical of them???

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Scout211

      @Ken: That excerpt seems to have left out the part where he exactly what he thinks it means.

      Ha!  Here’s what the article reports is the NRSC advice to the Senators about what they should say and the response from Emily’s list:

       

      The National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm of Senate Republicans, “is encouraging Republicans to clearly state their opposition to a national abortion ban and support for reasonable limits on late-term abortions when babies can feel pain with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother,” a source familiar with the organization’s strategy said.

      The NRSC, the source said, is “encouraging candidates to contrast that position with Democrats’ support for taxpayer-funded abortion without limits.”

      Christina Reynolds, a spokesperson for Emily’s List, an organization that promotes female candidates who support abortion rights, said Republicans’ shift in messaging is “underestimating” voters’ understanding of the issue, adding that “wrapping it up nicely” would not change voters’ minds about abortion.

      “I think their messaging was not the problem. Their position is the problem, and they’re going to be stuck with those positions,” Reynolds said. “At the end of the day, voters are clear in poll after poll and in election results after election results that they believe that people should have the right to make their own health care decisions, that they support abortion rights, that they supported Roe v. Wade.”

      ETA: added a paragraph

      Reply
    35. 35.

      bbleh

      @Ken: and most importantly, his contacts with, ah, entirely legitimate funding organizations that happen to be based in Cyprus and other such places.

      Reply

