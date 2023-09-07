This morning CNN reported:

Elon Musk secretly ordered his engineers to turn off his company’s Starlink satellite communications network near the Crimean coast last year to disrupt a Ukrainian sneak attack on the Russian naval fleet, according to an excerpt adapted from Walter Isaacson’s new biography of the eccentric billionaire titled “Elon Musk.” As Ukrainian submarine drones strapped with explosives approached the Russian fleet, they “lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly,” Isaacson writes. Musk’s decision, which left Ukrainian officials begging him to turn the satellites back on, was driven by an acute fear that Russia would respond to a Ukrainian attack on Crimea with nuclear weapons, a fear driven home by Musk’s conversations with senior Russian officials, according to Isaacson, whose new book is set to be released by Simon & Schuster on September 12. Musk’s concerns over a “mini-Pearl Harbor” as he put it, did not come to pass in Crimea. But the episode reveals the unique position Musk found himself in as the war in Ukraine unfolded. Whether intended or not, he had become a power broker US officials couldn’t ignore. The new book from Isaacson, the author of acclaimed biographies of Steve Jobs and Albert Einstein, provides fresh insights into Musk and how his existential dread of sparking a wider war drove him to spurn Ukrainian requests for Starlink systems they could use to attack the Russians. After Russia disrupted Ukraine’s communications systems just before its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Musk agreed to provide Ukraine with millions of dollars of SpaceX-made Starlink satellite terminals, which became crucial to Ukraine’s military operations. Even as cellular phone and internet networks had been destroyed, the Starlink terminals allowed Ukraine to fight and stay connected. But once Ukraine began to use Starlink terminals for offensive attacks against Russia, Musk started to second-guess that decision. “How am I in this war?” Musk asks Isaacson. “Starlink was not meant to be involved in wars. It was so people can watch Netflix and chill and get online for school and do good peaceful things, not drone strikes.” Musk was soon on the phone with President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, the chairman of the joint chiefs, Gen. Mark Milley, and the Russian ambassador to the US to address anxieties from Washington, DC, to Moscow, writes Isaacson. Meanwhile, Mykhailo Fedorov, a deputy prime minister of Ukraine, was pleading with Musk to restore connectivity for the submarine drones by telling Musk about their capabilities in a text message, according to Isaacson. “I just want you—the person who is changing the world through technology—to know this,” Fedorov told Musk. Musk and SpaceX did not reply to CNN’s requests for comment. Musk, the CEO of electric carmaker Tesla and private space exploration firm SpaceX, replied that he was impressed with the design of the submarine drones but that he wouldn’t turn satellite coverage back on for Crimea because Ukraine “is now going too far and inviting strategic defeat,” according to Isaacson. The unchartered territory that Ukrainian and US officials were in – relying on the charity of an unpredictable billionaire for battlefield communications – also led to a standoff over who would pay for the Starlink terminals last fall. SpaceX had spent tens of millions of its own money sending the satellite equipment to Ukraine, according to Musk. And the company told the Pentagon that they wouldn’t continue to foot the bill for the satellite gear, as CNN first reported last October. After CNN’s reporting, Musk reversed course, tweeting “the hell with it … we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free.” Gwynne Shotwell, Musk’s president at SpaceX, was livid at Musk’s reversal, according to Isaacson. “The Pentagon had a $145 million check ready to hand to me, literally,” Isaacson quotes Shotwell as saying. “Then Elon succumbed to the bullshit on Twitter and to the haters at the Pentagon who leaked the story.” But SpaceX was eventually able to work out a deal with the US and European governments to pay for another 100,000 new satellite dishes to Ukraine at the beginning of 2023, according to Isaacson.

Before I get into the actual rant here, let us once again debunk the Starlink Snowflake’s claims that he donated all the Starlink terminals and service agreements to Ukraine and it cost him tens of millions. IT DID NOT! From CNN on 13 OCT 2022 quoted by me in the 14 OCT 2022 update:

SpaceX’s request that the US military foot the bill has rankled top brass at the Pentagon, with one senior defense official telling CNN that SpaceX has “the gall to look like heroes” while having others pay so much and now presenting them with a bill for tens of millions per month. According to the SpaceX figures shared with the Pentagon, about 85% of the 20,000 terminals in Ukraine were paid – or partially paid – for by countries like the US and Poland or other entities. Those entities also paid for about 30% of the internet connectivity, which SpaceX says costs $4,500 each month per unit for the most advanced service. (Over the weekend, Musk tweeted there are around 25,000 terminals in Ukraine.)

Now that Musk’s claims to have both donated the terminals and the service to Ukraine have once again been debunked, let’s get to the meat of this. Russia’s Black Sea fleet has been used to bombard Ukrainian civilian targets from off shore. Specifically off shore and out of range of Ukraine’s weapons systems and ordnance. While Ukraine’s development and deployment of their naval drones has reduced this, Musk turning the Ukrainian naval drones off by terminating the Starlink connectivity in and near Crimea meant that the Russian warships they were targeted at survived to fight another day. And as we have been documenting here for 560 days, when Russia attacks Ukraine from stand off distances, including from the Black Sea, it is attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure, which are war crimes and crimes against humanity. Musk’s actions facilitated these attacks. At the very least that makes him morally culpable for the Ukrainians Russia has killed and wounded. He belongs in the Hague standing in the dock with his handler Putin.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The results are what Ukraine needs from everyone, at all levels – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, dear Ukrainians! A brief report for this day. I congratulated our intelligence officers, our heroes, on the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine. We all realize how cool our intelligence officers are. True bravery, powerful results. I thanked the MID on behalf of the whole of Ukraine. Today I officially introduced the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. He is a strong person. A systemic person. He has a good understanding of the defense sector. From the first days of the full-scale war, he has been involved in negotiations on weapons for Ukraine. Very sensitive negotiations. Productive. He is also engaged in negotiations on the release of our people from Russian captivity. Rustem also has important results for Ukraine in this regard. He can reboot the work of the Ministry of Defense. This is exactly what is needed now. Today’s international talks include a conversation with British Prime Minister Sunak and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Of course, the main topic is security. I held several important meetings on our international work. This September we have to achieve several very specific results in our work with partners. This includes new weapons for Ukraine – we are preparing the news. And our diplomatic efforts to unite even more countries to restore peace on our entire land. We are preparing more global pressure on Russia. And our warriors… the National Guard… The 12th special purpose brigade fighting in the east of our country… As well as the 3rd and 15th brigades of the National Guard fighting in the southern areas… I thank you, warriors, for the very, very effective destruction of the occupiers! The results are what Ukraine needs from everyone right now. At all levels. From everyone who is fighting for Ukraine, who is working for Ukraine, who is supporting us in the world. Glory to all those who bring our common victory closer with their personal results! Glory to Ukraine!

Today, I introduced Ukraine’s new defense minister, Rustem Umerov. His priority tasks are to strengthen the ministry’s strategic and coordination functions for the entire defense sector, prioritize individual warriors and cut red tape, develop international cooperation and ensure Ukraine completes its NATO accession homework, and scale up the successes of specific units for all of our defense forces. But most importantly, transparency and trust. Trust is our main weapon in this war. I am confident that Rustem Umerov is capable of fulfilling all of those tasks.

You are the night terror of the enemy. You are our eyes, our ears, our mind. You are always near, but never visible. Ukrainian military intelligence is always a few steps ahead. Our best wishes to you on your special day, dear brothers and sisters! Eternal memory to the fallen heroes. Kudos to those who hold their flag. Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine! Death to our enemies!

Stroivka and Topoli:

Verbove and Novoprokopivka:

Oleshki, Kherson Oblast:

Myronivske, Donetsk Oblast:

Greetings from HIMARS. The destruction of a russian ammunition depot in the village of Myronivske, Donetsk region. They stored 9M127 "Vikhr" guided missiles for Ka-50 and Ka-52 helicopters here. 🎥 @SOF_UKR pic.twitter.com/PP2MbyE3r4 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 7, 2023

Rostov, Russia:

Explosions reported this morning near the HQ of Russia’s Southern Military District in Rostov which the late warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin briefly captured during his infamous failed mutiny and which has served as headquarters for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine since 2014… pic.twitter.com/KWLj4d7K4H — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) September 7, 2023

Bryansk, Russia:

Russian sources report a UAV attack on an industrial facility in the city of Bryansk. One of the largest microelectronics enterprises in Russia, “Kremniy”, was reportedly attacked. pic.twitter.com/qiri6sjTQe — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 7, 2023

