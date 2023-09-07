Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 561: Musk Is not Just a Useful Idiot & Asset for Putin, He Appears To Have Aided Russia in Committing War Crimes

This morning CNN reported:

Elon Musk secretly ordered his engineers to turn off his company’s Starlink satellite communications network near the Crimean coast last year to disrupt a Ukrainian sneak attack on the Russian naval fleet, according to an excerpt adapted from Walter Isaacson’s new biography of the eccentric billionaire titled “Elon Musk.”

As Ukrainian submarine drones strapped with explosives approached the Russian fleet, they “lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly,” Isaacson writes.

Musk’s decision, which left Ukrainian officials begging him to turn the satellites back on, was driven by an acute fear that Russia would respond to a Ukrainian attack on Crimea with nuclear weapons, a fear driven home by Musk’s conversations with senior Russian officials, according to Isaacson, whose new book is set to be released by Simon & Schuster on September 12.

Musk’s concerns over a “mini-Pearl Harbor” as he put it, did not come to pass in Crimea. But the episode reveals the unique position Musk found himself in as the war in Ukraine unfolded. Whether intended or not, he had become a power broker US officials couldn’t ignore.

The new book from Isaacson, the author of acclaimed biographies of Steve Jobs and Albert Einstein, provides fresh insights into Musk and how his existential dread of sparking a wider war drove him to spurn Ukrainian requests for Starlink systems they could use to attack the Russians.

After Russia disrupted Ukraine’s communications systems just before its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Musk agreed to provide Ukraine with millions of dollars of SpaceX-made Starlink satellite terminals, which became crucial to Ukraine’s military operations. Even as cellular phone and internet networks had been destroyed, the Starlink terminals allowed Ukraine to fight and stay connected.

But once Ukraine began to use Starlink terminals for offensive attacks against Russia, Musk started to second-guess that decision.

“How am I in this war?” Musk asks Isaacson. “Starlink was not meant to be involved in wars. It was so people can watch Netflix and chill and get online for school and do good peaceful things, not drone strikes.”

Musk was soon on the phone with President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, the chairman of the joint chiefs, Gen. Mark Milley, and the Russian ambassador to the US to address anxieties from Washington, DC, to Moscow, writes Isaacson.

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Fedorov, a deputy prime minister of Ukraine, was pleading with Musk to restore connectivity for the submarine drones by telling Musk about their capabilities in a text message, according to Isaacson. “I just want you—the person who is changing the world through technology—to know this,” Fedorov told Musk.

Musk and SpaceX did not reply to CNN’s requests for comment.

Musk, the CEO of electric carmaker Tesla and private space exploration firm SpaceX, replied that he was impressed with the design of the submarine drones but that he wouldn’t turn satellite coverage back on for Crimea because Ukraine “is now going too far and inviting strategic defeat,” according to Isaacson.

The unchartered territory that Ukrainian and US officials were in – relying on the charity of an unpredictable billionaire for battlefield communications – also led to a standoff over who would pay for the Starlink terminals last fall.

SpaceX had spent tens of millions of its own money sending the satellite equipment to Ukraine, according to Musk. And the company told the Pentagon that they wouldn’t continue to foot the bill for the satellite gear, as CNN first reported last October.

After CNN’s reporting, Musk reversed course, tweeting “the hell with it … we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free.”

Gwynne Shotwell, Musk’s president at SpaceX, was livid at Musk’s reversal, according to Isaacson.

“The Pentagon had a $145 million check ready to hand to me, literally,” Isaacson quotes Shotwell as saying. “Then Elon succumbed to the bullshit on Twitter and to the haters at the Pentagon who leaked the story.”

But SpaceX was eventually able to work out a deal with the US and European governments to pay for another 100,000 new satellite dishes to Ukraine at the beginning of 2023, according to Isaacson.

More at the link.

Before I get into the actual rant here, let us once again debunk the Starlink Snowflake’s claims that he donated all the Starlink terminals and service agreements to Ukraine and it cost him tens of millions. IT DID NOT! From CNN on 13 OCT 2022 quoted by me in the 14 OCT 2022 update:

SpaceX’s request that the US military foot the bill has rankled top brass at the Pentagon, with one senior defense official telling CNN that SpaceX has “the gall to look like heroes” while having others pay so much and now presenting them with a bill for tens of millions per month.

According to the SpaceX figures shared with the Pentagon, about 85% of the 20,000 terminals in Ukraine were paid – or partially paid – for by countries like the US and Poland or other entities. Those entities also paid for about 30% of the internet connectivity, which SpaceX says costs $4,500 each month per unit for the most advanced service. (Over the weekend, Musk tweeted there are around 25,000 terminals in Ukraine.)

Now that Musk’s claims to have both donated the terminals and the service to Ukraine have once again been debunked, let’s get to the meat of this. Russia’s Black Sea fleet has been used to bombard Ukrainian civilian targets from off shore. Specifically off shore and out of range of Ukraine’s weapons systems and ordnance. While Ukraine’s development and deployment of their naval drones has reduced this, Musk turning the Ukrainian naval drones off by terminating the Starlink connectivity in and near Crimea meant that the Russian warships they were targeted at survived to fight another day. And as we have been documenting here for 560 days, when Russia attacks Ukraine from stand off distances, including from the Black Sea, it is attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure, which are war crimes and crimes against humanity. Musk’s actions facilitated these attacks. At the very least that makes him morally culpable for the Ukrainians Russia has killed and wounded. He belongs in the Hague standing in the dock with his handler Putin.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The results are what Ukraine needs from everyone, at all levels – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

7 September 2023 – 21:49

I wish you health, dear Ukrainians!

A brief report for this day.

I congratulated our intelligence officers, our heroes, on the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine.

We all realize how cool our intelligence officers are. True bravery, powerful results. I thanked the MID on behalf of the whole of Ukraine.

Today I officially introduced the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. He is a strong person. A systemic person. He has a good understanding of the defense sector. From the first days of the full-scale war, he has been involved in negotiations on weapons for Ukraine. Very sensitive negotiations. Productive. He is also engaged in negotiations on the release of our people from Russian captivity. Rustem also has important results for Ukraine in this regard.

He can reboot the work of the Ministry of Defense. This is exactly what is needed now.

Today’s international talks include a conversation with British Prime Minister Sunak and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Of course, the main topic is security.

I held several important meetings on our international work. This September we have to achieve several very specific results in our work with partners. This includes new weapons for Ukraine – we are preparing the news. And our diplomatic efforts to unite even more countries to restore peace on our entire land. We are preparing more global pressure on Russia.

And our warriors… the National Guard…

The 12th special purpose brigade fighting in the east of our country… As well as the 3rd and 15th brigades of the National Guard fighting in the southern areas… I thank you, warriors, for the very, very effective destruction of the occupiers!

The results are what Ukraine needs from everyone right now. At all levels. From everyone who is fighting for Ukraine, who is working for Ukraine, who is supporting us in the world. Glory to all those who bring our common victory closer with their personal results!

Glory to Ukraine!

Today, I introduced Ukraine’s new defense minister, Rustem Umerov.

His priority tasks are to strengthen the ministry’s strategic and coordination functions for the entire defense sector, prioritize individual warriors and cut red tape, develop international cooperation and ensure Ukraine completes its NATO accession homework, and scale up the successes of specific units for all of our defense forces.

But most importantly, transparency and trust. Trust is our main weapon in this war.

I am confident that Rustem Umerov is capable of fulfilling all of those tasks.

You are the night terror of the enemy. You are our eyes, our ears, our mind. You are always near, but never visible. Ukrainian military intelligence is always a few steps ahead. Our best wishes to you on your special day, dear brothers and sisters! Eternal memory to the fallen heroes. Kudos to those who hold their flag. Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine! Death to our enemies!

Stroivka and Topoli:

Verbove and Novoprokopivka:

Oleshki, Kherson Oblast:

Myronivske, Donetsk Oblast:

Obligatory:

 

Rostov, Russia:

Bryansk, Russia:

That’s enough for today.

Your daily Patron!

@patron__dsns

🌊🌞✨🌝

♬ light by wave to earth – bluemin yu

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    5. 5.

      sab

      Since I am not a lawyer, I am also not an immigration lawyer, so I do not understand why working at cross purposes to our foreign policy interests while charging us a lot to pretend work for our foreign policy interests does not get your citizenship revoked and your company nationalized since all the capital for it came from US govt. contracts.

      But meanwhile any random cafe owner in Youngstown Ohio gets citizenship revoked and deported because he said rude things about W online.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Sebastian

      @sab:

      My words exactly.

      My gut feeling is that the recent DOJ lawsuit and the overall pressure on Musk, Tesla, and SpaceX are the result of him fucking around and entering the find out phase. At long last.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      Brad DeLong isn’t a fan of the writing in Isaacson’s piece (mainly about the Twitter stuff):

      […]

      Is this winky-winky really there?

      Or am I reading into Isaacson something that he did not intend?

      Does Isaacson really want to be known as as much of a Musk fanboy as he comes off to the casual reader?

      And should I read “in Musk’s mind” as a breadcrumb trail that Isaacson really thinks and wants to convey the esoteric meaning that Musk is highly delusional?

      Or does “in Musk’s mind” simply signal that Isaacson wants to say: “Look at me! Look at how much access I have!! I’m taking you inside Musk’s innermost thoughts!!!”?

      Reading things written by a courtier is annoying:

      […]

      Caveat emptor.

      We’ve known Musk is a monster, and a liar, for a long time. It’s good that the DoD and Ukraine (and NASA and …) are working on ways to get around him.

      Thanks Adam.

      Slava Ukraini!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      suzanne

      @Sebastian: From your fingers to the FSM’s noodly appendage. Elon Musk is garbage. This managed to lower my opinion of him, which I thought was already at rock bottom.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Enough.  The US should nationalize both StarLink and SpaceX and Musk should be bundled up in a Hannibal Lechter mobile getup and shipped to Den Haag.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Bennett

      Do Musk’s conversations with Putin not violate the Hatch Act?

      And even if they do not, it is dead obvious that Putin used KGB gray-power co-option techniques on him.

      Congress should investigate. The President should act, and so should DoD and DoJ.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chris

      If the villain of the next James Bond isn’t a transparent expy of Elon Musk, the writers just aren’t trying.

      There’s enough material here for a solid dozen movies, really.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      I don’t believe for a hot second that Muskrat gives a shit about a “mini Pearl Harbor”. If he was honestly worried about what russia might do, he would be helping the Ukrainians win the war, not hindering them. Mendacious sack of rancid meat.

      On a much more positive note, here is an adorable video of a doggo greeting his returning soldier dad. The dog is smarter than Musk.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      M31

      hate it when journalists take excuses at face value

      maybe Elon just likes Putin and wants him to win

      maybe he’s under the thumb of the last creepy right-winger gamer post he read (via Jay’s post above)

      maybe Elon is just a really dumb guy whose already dumb brain is even dumber now that he’s self dosing with sketchy brain drugs

      all of these are just as plausible as “omg I love the world so much, i don’t want the nukes to go off I just saved you all”

      actually maybe most likely is “oh no the Ukraine menace uh oh Zelenskii is a J-e-double-u isn’t he”

      p.s. fuck melon skum

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sab

      @Bennett: How could that violate Hatch Act? Musk is a (very well compensated from USA government)  private citizen.  Just getting all your money from the government doesn’t make you a government employee. Hatch Act applies to government employees only.

      I get almost all my income from Social Security. That does not make me a government employee.

      I like your thought and wished it would work, but I don’t think it does.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Sebastian

      @Spanky:

      Do you know the story behind the Tesla Roadster that was launched into space?

      Martin Eberhard, the inventor and co-founder of Tesla (with Marc Tarppenning), was contractually promised the first Roadster that would roll off the assembly line. Musk didn’t give it to him and instead gave him a crash test model that was repaired.

      When Musk was court-ordered to give Martin his Roadster, Musk launched THAT Roadster into space so Martin couldn’t have it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Adam L Silverman

      @sab: He was an undocumented overstay when he dropped out of Penn and moved to CA to start his first start up. That’s a misdemeanor. But while an undocumented overstay he took venture capitol money as an investment into his start up. That’s a felony. He shouldn’t be a US citizen at all.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Sebastian

      @Spanky:

      Tell me about it. Disclosure: I am a card carrying member of TeslaQ, the anti-Tesla and anti-Musk community. Just wait until all the other shit he has done comes to light.

      Musk is behind one of the largest and most successful public influence campaign of all times.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Sebastian

      Stupid question:

      He didn’t violate the Hatch Act, but did he violate the Logan Act?

      Edit: I see Adam just answered that.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Anonymous At Work

      Am I the only one who doesn’t want Ukraine to give Musk a medal??? I mean, can you picture it? The huge ceremonial crowd, the pomp, the circumstance?

      The police and prosecutors with warrants, subpoenas and handcuffs waiting out of sight?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      @suzanne:

      Rock bottom is what elon should see when he lays on his back – and looks up. But the real problem is that rock bottom is different for people with way too much money.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      sab

      @zhena gogolia: I know really decent people who very much want to be Americans denied, and this lawbreaking scumbag is  very rich (from the government) and still here.

      Seriously dents my patriotism. But we ‘ve been here two hundred years so kind of stuck. Newer folks might think about alternatives.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Alison Rose

      @Ruckus: True.

      I loathe so much the conventional wisdom among his fanboys and some others that he’s this geeeenius. Is he? Is he really? Or is he just rich and lucky and white with the ability to get other people to do the smart stuff and let him take credit?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jay

      Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦
      @jurgen_nauditt
      9h
      👍👍Skinny guy with steel balls solo against Russians in Sevastopol, Crimea:

      “Why did you tear down the Russian Federation flag?”
      “Because the Russian Federation attacked my country.”
      “What country?”
      “Ukraine.”
      “You’re not in Ukraine right now!”
      “I am in Ukraine right now!”
      “You’re in Sevastopol!”
      “Sevastopol is Ukraine!”
      “Why do you think so?”
      “Because it’s a fact. In 1954, Crimea was legally transferred by the USSR to the management of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic!”
      “But there was a referendum in 2014!”
      “No, that was an illegal referendum.”
      “Do you believe you are currently in Ukraine?”
      “Yes, absolutely!”

      https://nitter.net/jurgen_nauditt/status/1699790724638876118#m

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Sebastian

      @Alison Rose:

      He is dumb as a rock, yet has eerie cunning when it comes to scheming and screwing over people. Just like Trump.

      He is an “ideas” man and knows nothing about his areas of “expertise”. The term for when Musk wanders into your area of expertise and you realize that only a complete moron could say something like what he said, is called The Realization.

      His companies are successful because he works his employees to burnout and because he sells his ideas to politicians who subsidize his projects and enterprises. He has scammed New York State and California out of billions (solar panel factory in Buffalo and battery swap station in Harris Ranch), not to mention SpaceX and of course the EV tax credits and carbon offset credits.

      His companies never made a real profit, his creative accounting, made possible by the CCP, notwithstanding.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      wjca

      @Anonymous At Work: Am I the only one who doesn’t want Ukraine to give Musk a medal???

      Depends.  If a medal is the bribe required to get him seriously working for Ukraine, rather the sabotaging it, the price might be worth it.

      Reply

