Friday Night Open Thread: Nancy Pelosi Is Not Finished Yet

by | 29 Comments

More power to our generation’s John Quincy Adams. Excellent story from the Washington Post [unpaywalled gift link] — “Former speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will run for reelection to House in 2024”:

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Friday that she will run for reelection in 2024 for her San Francisco-area House seat, ending speculation about her political future after she decided last year that she would step down as the leader of the House Democratic caucus.

Pelosi, 83, said she had been receiving calls from people who asked if she could stay in Congress.

“I have decided now that in light of the values of San Francisco, which we have always been proud to promote, I’ve made the decision to seek reelection,” Pelosi said during an event at a labor hall in San Francisco on Friday morning.

In a 30-minute telephone interview Friday, Pelosi said the decision to remain in Congress came down to two critical things: the needs of her district and her ability to continue using her high profile to boost Democrats, particularly financially, ahead of the 2024 elections…

While she still does not intend to seek committee assignments, Pelosi said running for reelection allows her to “amplify my role” in helping President Biden and House Democrats in next year’s elections.

As long as she’s actively campaigning, Pelosi can keep raising money for her own campaign account, which hauled in more than $2 million in the first six months of this year. In a very safe Democratic seat, she pours most of that into helping other campaigns, including at least $400,000 sent to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee…

Pelosi, who on Thursday celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary, announced her reelection campaign at a moment when she has emerged as a staunch defender of politicians serving well into their 80s.

She has a formal role in Biden’s campaign, and she continues to raise money for former attorney general Eric Holder’s group fighting to help redraw congressional districts.

“We need all the help we can get,” she said, explaining she believes that Democrats will win the majority and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) will become the first Black speaker. “I just can’t sit it out.”…

When she stepped out of leadership at the end of last year, Pelosi repeatedly said that she did not want to appear as the “mother-in-law in the kitchen” hovering over the new Democratic leaders. She took no legislative committee assignments and became a roving political ambassador for Democrats, still helping to raise money for candidates and liberal causes but without an official portfolio…

Pelosi acknowledged in December that she would be transitioning from a role that comes with “awesome power” to one with still “strong” if subtler influence, particularly on women who might want to run for office. She recalled how, when she arrived in Congress in 1987, there were only 23 women in the House out of 435 lawmakers.

“I want women to have confidence,” Pelosi said in December. “So sometimes when I act a little more, shall we say, like myself, it’s because I want them to know it’s okay to assert yourself, to have confidence in what you bring to the table and also to understand your uniqueness.”…

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Well, OBVIOUSLY she is too old! If she were a spring chicken, like the Turtle or TFG, this would be very different…

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      Alanc1473 is obviously a fucking idiot, but it’s amazing how many people on the right who despise her try to push that narrative. Bitch, if she’d really never accomplished anything, y’all wouldn’t hate her so much!

      Also as I said in an earlier thread, I love that she’s reclaiming their “San Francisco values” pseudo-slur. She’s a boss and she can stay in office until she’s 105 as far as I’m concerned.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      I have frequently commented here about the unhealthy gerontocracy in US politics, and this is no exception. She needs to step aside and let somebody young take over. I could see an argument for her staying as Speaker back in 2020, but this is just inexcusable and actively harmful egocentrism.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      gene108

      A general observation and specific to any member of Congress.

      There is a need to make room for younger politicians among both Republicans and Democrats.

      Congress dominated by older wealthy people has the inherent drawback of members being out of touch with less old and less wealthy people.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geoduck

      If she was still Speaker/Speaker-to-be, I might be annoyed, but since she’s now officially a rank-and-filer, if her constituents want her back in there, OK then.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jackie

      @Gin & Tonic: She’s in excellent health and today on Nicolle Wallace’s show said she wants to be a part of Congress to welcome the first POC Speaker of the House when Jeffries is sworn in.

      It’s only a two year stint, and I agree with her!

      eta I’m wording this terribly, but hope everyone understands what I’m trying to say.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Old School

      Her colleagues value her counsel.  She raises lots of money to help other Democrats.  Her constituents want her there.  She’s in good health.  And it’s a two-year term.

      Doesn’t seem to be an issue to me.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      kindness

      I’ve seen a lot of respectable liberal blogs go nuts with this one on Nancy today.  Lots of people are unhappy with Nancy.  The problem is all their well meaning arguments paint everyone with the same brush, and yea they are also hinting Biden is ‘a problem’.  I get it.  Ruth Bader Ginsberg played her hand poorly.  That one was a biggee.  If anything happens to Biden, Kamela takes over and I have every faith in Kamela.  Nancy no doubt still fund raises more than any other representative.  Well, she used to when speaker at least.  I don’t see Nancy getting feeble or DiFi like.  As far as I’m concerned Nancy can run and it’s up to her constituents if they want her or someone else representing them.

      Ageism even when cloaked in well meaning is still bigotry.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mousebumples

      Nancy Pelosi is the Queen of the House, so far as I’m concerned. Yes, I’d like to get more youth into Congress, but if she can help Jeffries and his leadership team be effective with (possibly) a small majority, yas, Queen!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Alison Rose: It is preventing the possibility of a young person taking that seat and building up the seniority that is so necessary in the House. She herself was elected at 47, having been essentially gifted that seat by the Burtons; IMO even 47 was old

      ETA: You may know I follow Ukrainian politics closely – 65% of the members of their (unicameral) legislature are 45 or younger. Zero are over 80. This is healthy. The US Congress is not.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Brachiator

      Pelosi should retire. I respect and honor all that she has done. But we need more younger people in Congress.

      My unofficial rule is that I will not vote for anyone in a primary who would be age 77 or older when they completed the second term of their office. This is regular retirement age for most workers plus 10 years.

      However, after the primary I will always vote for the Democrat.

      I will not apply this rule to President Biden.

      ETA. Ageism? I’m old. I would not vote for myself.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Shalimar

      @Alison Rose: He shows no grasp whatsoever of how hard it is to keep small majorities together, as McCarthy is finding out now.  She was masterful at it, far more skilled with less margin for error than any other Congressional leader in the last 60 years.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      gene108

      @kindness:

      I don’t see Nancy getting feeble or DiFi like.

      When things go south, it can happen very fast. DiFi was in better shape 7 years ago, when she was Nancy’s age.

      Ageism even when cloaked in well meaning is still bigotry.

      Oh please, wanting an 80-something year old to retire after a 35+ years on the job isn’t ageism. It’s not like a 50-something struggling to find work because prospective employers want to hire younger candidates who will work for less.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Shalimar

      @Brachiator: Why?  Pelosi is no longer in leadership.  She’s just a backbencher, with far more ability and influence than her replacement will have.  She represents her district better than anyone else could.  Isn’t that the job?

      This isn’t a Feinstein or McConnell situation where she is no longer mentally or physically capable of doing the job.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Alison Rose

      @Gin & Tonic: Okay, but first, there’s no guarantee that whomever would replace her would be “young”, however we define that. And it’s not like by virtue of being of a younger generation, some random other politician deserves her seat. Also, someone being younger doesn’t mean they’re better or even good. Age is not a definitive determination of someone’s worth in either direction.

      Pelosi has been one of the most effective and consequential Democratic politician of my life. She stepped back from leadership to allow a new voice to take the role. (Hakeem Jeffries is 53, don’t know if he qualifies as young.) But she is still an important figure and seems to be in very good health. We’ve been talking about this with regard to Biden for months now. Do you think he shouldn’t run for reelection?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Alison Rose

      @gene108: So do you also want Biden not to run for reelection?

      And Christ people, why are we acting like a younger person would absolutely and definitely and totally be a million times better? As someone who is not young in general but in this community is certainly at the younger end of the spectrum, I can tell you, many people in my generation and younger ones fucking suck. I’ve never believed that old age automatically equals wisdom, but youth also doesn’t automatically equal fresh thinking or whatever.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Shalimar

      @Gin & Tonic: Building up seniority and influence is not a given.  Seats change hands all the time.  Young politicians move up to higher offices and positions all the time.  She has more seniority than anyone already.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      @Shalimar:

      She represents her district better than anyone else could.

      This is not necessarily true.

      As I noted, I think that there should be a retirement age for Congress. Age 77 is enough time for a substantial career. I think that a younger Congress would be more representative of the people.

      This takes nothing away from Pelosi.

      Also, I cannot complain if people in her district want her to run again.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Eric S.

      I’m torn. The number doesn’t bother me. Pelosi seems capable. Feinstein doesn’t.

      In general, I’d like to see younger pols come in and build their influence and experience.

      Specifically, I have no problem with an effective pol staying in power.

      Pelosi and her position lend itself to both statements.

       

      In the end, I trust Pelosi (more than most) to make a judgement. If she thinks she’s best for the seat then let the voters agree or disagree.

       

      How’s that for non-committal?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gwangung

      What is the worst that can happen? She dies? Well, she’s not too leadership, so Dems lock and reload.

       

      she sits in the way of younger talent? Her seat is not the only pathway  for up and coming talent. You should step aside fir someone very talented IN YOUR DISTRICT…otherwise what you gain in youth you lose in experience and savvy.

      with the new leadership in place. All younger and in their prime, I don’t see the concern to be that pressing.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Fair Economist

      Throughout her entire career as House Leader, Pelosi was a total star: saving Social Security in 2005, passing the ACA in 2010 (and a truckload of other awesome legislation the Senate blew  it on), regaining the majority in 2018, and passing the IRA in 2022. Nobody else could have done as well and on those two critical legislative actions probably nobody else could have done it period.

      She couldn’t be taking a better course now, given her age and abilities. At her age, serious problems *do* come up often with little notice (Hi Mitch!) and it was a wise choice to step down from leadership. Plus being in the minority is the right time for the new leadership to learn how to get things done. But she’s inspiring, she’s a great fundraiser, she’s still got the ability and the energy, and I’m sure she’s a valued voice of reason and experience in the caucus. She’s just been, and continues to be, great for us and an incredible servant of the country.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Elizabelle

      I think Nancy Pelosi wants to help shepherd through any Biden legislation she can.  We are still in very perilous times.  We can use her skill.

      It’s a 2 year term.  San Francisco is not promising political territory for Republicans.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      craig

      @Alison Rose: agreed. She’s been my Rep. since 1992, she’s done an amazing job. She was the best Speaker possible in her time. I don’t think it’s necessarily good for a healthy democracy for someone who is highly effective, a fantastic resource for leadership and a hoover of a fundraiser to need to step aside because some people have decided she’s too old and a younger person should sit in that chair. She’s running. If there is a young person who can make the claim to be better for the job they’ll run and maybe they win.

      Reply

