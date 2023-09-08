EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi announces she will seek reelection in 2024 pic.twitter.com/jnjYHLtf3g — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 8, 2023

More power to our generation’s John Quincy Adams. Excellent story from the Washington Post [unpaywalled gift link] — “Former speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will run for reelection to House in 2024”:

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Friday that she will run for reelection in 2024 for her San Francisco-area House seat, ending speculation about her political future after she decided last year that she would step down as the leader of the House Democratic caucus. Pelosi, 83, said she had been receiving calls from people who asked if she could stay in Congress. “I have decided now that in light of the values of San Francisco, which we have always been proud to promote, I’ve made the decision to seek reelection,” Pelosi said during an event at a labor hall in San Francisco on Friday morning. In a 30-minute telephone interview Friday, Pelosi said the decision to remain in Congress came down to two critical things: the needs of her district and her ability to continue using her high profile to boost Democrats, particularly financially, ahead of the 2024 elections… While she still does not intend to seek committee assignments, Pelosi said running for reelection allows her to “amplify my role” in helping President Biden and House Democrats in next year’s elections.



As long as she’s actively campaigning, Pelosi can keep raising money for her own campaign account, which hauled in more than $2 million in the first six months of this year. In a very safe Democratic seat, she pours most of that into helping other campaigns, including at least $400,000 sent to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee…

Pelosi, who on Thursday celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary, announced her reelection campaign at a moment when she has emerged as a staunch defender of politicians serving well into their 80s. She has a formal role in Biden’s campaign, and she continues to raise money for former attorney general Eric Holder’s group fighting to help redraw congressional districts. “We need all the help we can get,” she said, explaining she believes that Democrats will win the majority and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) will become the first Black speaker. “I just can’t sit it out.”… When she stepped out of leadership at the end of last year, Pelosi repeatedly said that she did not want to appear as the “mother-in-law in the kitchen” hovering over the new Democratic leaders. She took no legislative committee assignments and became a roving political ambassador for Democrats, still helping to raise money for candidates and liberal causes but without an official portfolio… Pelosi acknowledged in December that she would be transitioning from a role that comes with “awesome power” to one with still “strong” if subtler influence, particularly on women who might want to run for office. She recalled how, when she arrived in Congress in 1987, there were only 23 women in the House out of 435 lawmakers. “I want women to have confidence,” Pelosi said in December. “So sometimes when I act a little more, shall we say, like myself, it’s because I want them to know it’s okay to assert yourself, to have confidence in what you bring to the table and also to understand your uniqueness.”…

Nancy Pelosi is our real-life Olenna Tyrell and y’all disrespect her way too casually. https://t.co/BWGC553aW8 — Dark Brandon Mecha (@TonyMoonbeam) September 8, 2023

Whether you like her or not, there is no single legislator who has been responsible for as much legislation as Nancy Pelosi has. CARES and the ACA would not exist without her. Most speakers would have struggled to pass the ARP or the Inflation Reduction Act with her majorities. pic.twitter.com/tYD5tOgZNh — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) September 8, 2023

Speaker Emerita Pelosi is the greatest to ever do it. Her continued leadership on behalf of the people of San Francisco and the nation will serve us well in 2024 and beyond. Let’s do this! https://t.co/SvU9uLGy1r — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) September 9, 2023