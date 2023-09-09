Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: The Diseased Elephant in the Room

The National Review‘s Rich Lowry has a big sad — “The Best Anti-Trump Argument Can’t Be Used”:

Donald Trump is winning the Republican nomination race in a walk, and it’s been quite the pleasant stroll.

That’s because his opponents can’t make the most compelling argument against Trump — namely, that for myriad, deep-seated reasons he’s poorly suited to represent the GOP and become the country’s president again.

So, the other top contenders are left with more glancing, indirect criticisms that don’t land with the same force, if they land at all. Trump’s opponents tend to say that he’s not electable, or he didn’t deliver on his promises, or we can’t argue about the past, or we can’t have our attention diverted by distractions or we need a new generation of leadership.

This is different than saying that Trump’s poisonously stupid conduct in office and afterwards was completely unacceptable and alienated the middle of the electorate, that he creates his own private realities, that he will say anything without regard for the truth and that he is profoundly selfish, easily distracted and vengeful.

Any other frontrunning candidate with Trump’s qualities and vulnerabilities would have this case made against him every day on the stump, in TV commercials and during debates. But Republican voters have thrown a defensive shield up around the former president. They reject the fundamental criticisms of Trump, nay, are offended by them, so will punish any Republicans who venture to make them…

He’s ruining the GOP brand, and it isn’t wasn’t even *his* brand!

Christian Vanderbrouk, at The Bulwark“They Did This To Themselves”:

THE DREAD IS PALPABLE.

Donald Trump’s dominance over the Republican party and his overwhelming lead in primary polling has some conservatives shaking their fists at the sky.

“What, in Heaven’s name, is the case for keeping him around?” asks an exasperated Charles Cooke in National Review. “He’s broken his oath of office. He’s repeatedly revealed himself to be completely unfit for the presidency. He’s shown he can’t win. Politicians are servants. Trump isn’t serving anything or anyone. Why is he still in the conversation?…

TO SEE HOW CONSERVATIVES built this prison for themselves, go back to the spring of 2021, when Rep. Liz Cheney faced the second attempt by MAGA loyalists to remove her from party leadership.

At the time, conservative activist Erick Erickson speculated (correctly) that “a great deal of the sudden antagonism towards Cheney has to do with placating President Trump in the run up to the 2022 election cycle.” Though Erickson allowed that this was happening because Cheney “wouldn’t bend a knee to a lie,” he justified removing her anyway. “Sometimes the greater good of beating the left requires stepping back to avoid distractions.”

(One wonders, is there some good greater than beating the left that Erickson might acknowledge was at stake—like the good of protecting the sanity and independence of the Republican party, or of defending our constitutional order itself?)…

McLaughlin wrote last summer that the effort to depose Donald Trump would prove to be “a test of character” for Ron DeSantis. In fact, it has proved to be a test of character for the entire party—a test that most Republicans seem happy to have flunked.

Of course, the Cheney Family does not do ‘sad’, because they prefer ‘vengeful’

    2. 2.

      Central Planning

      @Baud: I didn’t know either. Amazon’s book summary:

      What Barack Obama and his campaign never wanted you to know about him before the 2008 Presidential election. This books details the true story of how Barack Obama used thug tactics to prevent Obama’s gay relationships from becoming headline news. How the Choir Director of TUCC’s Obama’s church of 20 years, who was also Barack Obama’s gay lover was murdered on Dec. 23, 2007 to keep the media from believing the claims made by Larry Sinclair…

      I can’t even begin…

    4. 4.

      Rusty

      The fundamental problem for the Republicans is that they all agree on what Trump is selling (the white nationalism, anti social safety net, etc.), they just disagree on how it’s being sold.  During the debate, even so called moderate Christie railed about how they needed to get rid of Trump before the Democrats could do anything about the Supreme Court.  He is fine with a reactionary SCOTUS that will impose on the country policies that the Republicans could never pass through legislatures and strikes down Democrat’s efforts to govern.  The same goes for the Cheneys.  So there is no difference across the party in what, just disagreement about the style of how it is sold.  The result is that the arguments for replacing Trump are weak because he does a better job tapping the energy of the party base than any of the alternatives.  There is no policy difference,  just presentation.   So Trump will get the nomination.

    5. 5.

      piratedan

      I would like to say something pithy along the lines that they all deserve each other, but passions and outrage run deep as I remember….

      Hundreds of thousands dead due to COVID and if we had set a better example, perhaps millions could have been saved

      environmental damage from pulling us out of the Paris accords and not addressing climate change sooner

      hundreds, maybe thousands of kids torn from their families and sent who knows where

      and the SCOTUS realignment that may well impact us for decades, with the corpses of women and children.

      so fuck them and their precious party.

    6. 6.

      Dangerman

      Another couple election cycles of defeats and they’ll be fucked. There will be post mortems and finger pointing and food fights. Should be a fun ride …. If we survive a couple more election cycles.

    8. 8.

      Brachiator

      How the Choir Director of TUCC’s Obama’s church of 20 years, who was also Barack Obama’s gay lover was murdered on Dec. 23, 2007 to keep the media from believing the claims made by Larry Sinclair…

      Was he murdered by Vince Foster using Hunter Biden’s laptop?

      What a load of crap.

