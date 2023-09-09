Looking hale and hearty there, Mr. Twice-Impeached President. I would swear your weren’t a pound over 214. https://t.co/mopbJQoqSB — Chris Savage (@Eclectablog) September 7, 2023

Last year I told you to ignore midterm polls until the brutal reality of losing Roe realigns women voters. This year I'm telling you to ignore polls until Trump's trials bring daily revelations on his conspiracy to overthrow the government. — Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) September 7, 2023

In 2016 all of Trump's earned media was hours of him stomping around a stage to the cheers of his adoring fans. This year his earned media is going to be him slumping the defendant's chair, avoiding eye contact with the witnesses detailing his crimes. — Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) September 7, 2023

primarily because he has been convicted of fraud three times, operates under a dozen different aliases, has a long history of making wild accusations against prominent figures, and failed a polygraph test when he for some reason voluntarily took one https://t.co/LsnBSs4Kmq — restorative justice ghostbuster (@revhowardarson) September 8, 2023





The National Review‘s Rich Lowry has a big sad — “The Best Anti-Trump Argument Can’t Be Used”:

Donald Trump is winning the Republican nomination race in a walk, and it’s been quite the pleasant stroll. That’s because his opponents can’t make the most compelling argument against Trump — namely, that for myriad, deep-seated reasons he’s poorly suited to represent the GOP and become the country’s president again. So, the other top contenders are left with more glancing, indirect criticisms that don’t land with the same force, if they land at all. Trump’s opponents tend to say that he’s not electable, or he didn’t deliver on his promises, or we can’t argue about the past, or we can’t have our attention diverted by distractions or we need a new generation of leadership. This is different than saying that Trump’s poisonously stupid conduct in office and afterwards was completely unacceptable and alienated the middle of the electorate, that he creates his own private realities, that he will say anything without regard for the truth and that he is profoundly selfish, easily distracted and vengeful. Any other frontrunning candidate with Trump’s qualities and vulnerabilities would have this case made against him every day on the stump, in TV commercials and during debates. But Republican voters have thrown a defensive shield up around the former president. They reject the fundamental criticisms of Trump, nay, are offended by them, so will punish any Republicans who venture to make them…

He’s ruining the GOP brand, and it isn’t wasn’t even *his* brand!

This is correct. DeSantis gave them, the National Review set, the sugar high they wanted: Trumpism without the vulgarity of Trump. Turns out DeSantis just doesn't have the personality to pull it off. Scott Walker suffered the same fate when backed by the same people. https://t.co/tmA9uxE8C7 — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) September 7, 2023

Christian Vanderbrouk, at The Bulwark — “They Did This To Themselves”:

THE DREAD IS PALPABLE. Donald Trump’s dominance over the Republican party and his overwhelming lead in primary polling has some conservatives shaking their fists at the sky. “What, in Heaven’s name, is the case for keeping him around?” asks an exasperated Charles Cooke in National Review. “He’s broken his oath of office. He’s repeatedly revealed himself to be completely unfit for the presidency. He’s shown he can’t win. Politicians are servants. Trump isn’t serving anything or anyone. Why is he still in the conversation?… TO SEE HOW CONSERVATIVES built this prison for themselves, go back to the spring of 2021, when Rep. Liz Cheney faced the second attempt by MAGA loyalists to remove her from party leadership. At the time, conservative activist Erick Erickson speculated (correctly) that “a great deal of the sudden antagonism towards Cheney has to do with placating President Trump in the run up to the 2022 election cycle.” Though Erickson allowed that this was happening because Cheney “wouldn’t bend a knee to a lie,” he justified removing her anyway. “Sometimes the greater good of beating the left requires stepping back to avoid distractions.” (One wonders, is there some good greater than beating the left that Erickson might acknowledge was at stake—like the good of protecting the sanity and independence of the Republican party, or of defending our constitutional order itself?)… McLaughlin wrote last summer that the effort to depose Donald Trump would prove to be “a test of character” for Ron DeSantis. In fact, it has proved to be a test of character for the entire party—a test that most Republicans seem happy to have flunked.

Of course, the Cheney Family does not do ‘sad’, because they prefer ‘vengeful’…

Liz Cheney: "I’m going to make sure Donald Trump…is not the nominee.

And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican.” She won’t be alone. Millions of Republicans will either vote for Biden or stay home. A second Trump term would be the end of America as we know it. pic.twitter.com/HwFz4lTAn2 — Derek Friday (@DerekFriday) September 1, 2023