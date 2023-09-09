Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Climate Solutions: EVs and Battery Technology

I’ve been following this New Zealander recently – mainly because his hobby is restoring old cars and turning them into EVs – it’s pretty simple, in the scheme of things. Probably easier and less costly than restoring an old combustion engine. From there, I found out he also reviews EV cars in New Zealand – by driving all around New Zealand, which is fun on many levels, to me anyway. As you’ll see in this video, he also represents an electric company in New Zealand that uses only renewables and he has expanded to reviewing larger EV equipment.

I’m excited to see that electric technology is moving into more and more diesel engine territory. And when I have time, I’ll go looking for USA examples. But for now, I enjoy his excitement for all things electric.

So this video led me to do a little exploring on lithium iron phosphate batteries – especially their flammability. Turns out one of their properties is they are slow to burn when pierced (they will burn once pierced, but it can take up to 8-minutes+ at a slow burn vs. bursting into flames).

And that led me back to Matt Ferrell and his video on some of the current battery technologies:

I also have some videos and articles on battery life and recycling that we can cover in another post (before the “but what about recycling and environmental hazards” crew weighs in on this post).

Anyway, that’s what I’ve been doing in my spare time this week, watching all things EV.  I am digging more into the IRA and Rewiring America but it is still at the overwhelming and not quite concise stage, so I’m waiting to write an update on all of it. CO seems to be dragging its feet on guidance, if your state is doing better, let me know and get me links, pretty please.

I was looking at taking advantage of electrifying my house this year with the incentives, but a new roof derailed my plans. I will start again on that research and keep y’all in the loop.

Anyone looking at purchasing an EV this year? Looks like there will be some good tax credits (info here and here) and some rebates, make sure your dealer is knowledgeable before you buy. Kelley Blue Book has a breakdown by state of cash rebates available, here. Of course, double-check with your state for requirements.

 

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      Nukular Biskits

      Anyone looking at purchasing an EV this year?

      I don’t know if it will be this year, but I’ve been looking at the Chevy Bolt.  It has the range to get me to/from work without needing a charge and I could plug it in overnight.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Got myself an e-bike. No current plans for an EV, while keeping a side-eye on the spouse’s vee-hickle, which has about 105k on the clock and you never can guess when the repair/replace scale will tilt to the latter.
      Tesla ownership has exploded at my workplace–it seems engineers are fond of them. Inside one I feel like I’m in a refrigerator. Stark with a capital S. Neighbors have a VW ID.4 and down the street is an EV Mustang thingie. In general, EVs are becoming common here (NorCal). Helps that our grid on sunny days is >50% renewables, so no coal-to-car mess. Also, too, gas is about $5.50 atm.​

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Hungry Joe

      @Nukular Biskits:  We have a 2020 Chevy Bolt, and we like everything about it. The new models are a little bigger but have about the same range: 260 miles, give or take. Heating and A/C — especially heating — drain miles, but here in San Diego we never turn on the heater because the seat and steering-wheel warmers are all we need, and they don’t use very many electrons.

      Our second car is a 2015 Nissan Leaf. Used to get 95-100 miles on a charge, but that has dwindled to 75-80 — which is plenty for a #2, just-tooling-around-town car.

      The main disadvantage to owning an EV is that your windows tend to be dirty: no gas-station squeegee privileges.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      I purchased a lightly used 2020 Nissan Leaf last year. It has limited range (~140 miles), but is a nice drive. Perfect for nearly all of my driving. I’m not much of a car guy, but I’ve been very satisfied with it overall.

      My spouse is waiting for Toyota’s upcoming solid state batteries that hold more charge and charge up really fast.

      We replaced our gas furnace with a Heat Pump HVAC in Jan. I still haven’t figured out how to claim the IRA credits yet, but the AC has been a nice bonus this summer!

      Still need to replace the gas hot water heater and stovetop…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      A good friend of mine in Santa Fe has done two electric conversions over the last decade, one’s a Miata.  He used ancient tech by today’s standards so it has no range but my god it’s a rocket.  Last year he purchased an E-Mustang.  He’s also totally solar/battery at home.  He’s putting his ancient engineering skills to good use.

      Funny you should post this given you’re also up the road from me in a manner of speaking (I’m in Denver proper).  I ordered a Bolt EV on 10 July and GM “still hasn’t accepted the order”, meaning GM doesn’t want to build what I ordered because it’s not got enough extra crap or higher trim line.  This is typical GM idiocy.  Potential Bolt owners nationally are dealing with this, you wait endlessly for an order that might not “be accepted” but still scour availability in a moronically large circle.

      So, instead it appears I’ll probably be purchasing a Bolt back in Misery at a Chevy dealer nearest to where we used to live in East Anklescratch.  It’s already on the lot.  Thus, today is basically trying to get paperwork done and deposit made, then work out traveling back there, either on my own or thru work.

      Then it’ll be plotting out a drive back b/c that’s what you do on road trips in a Bolt.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Righteous Hazard

      I have been trying to break my addiction to political social media, because I find that it inspires me to anger and rage far more often than it inspires me to action. I have been trying to return to just using websites like BJ to keep me informed and active about what has to be done. But the bad anger/rage habits I formed around crappy social media are still a problem. It isn’t the website’s problem, it is me.

      So I love seeing this kind of post. I am here for the activist politics, but I need this is the kind of post to keep switching my brain on to a better track. Thx

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: I read GM pulled the current Bolt to replace it with one using their newer battery technology. Are you maybe caught up in the changeover?

      I get a headache trying to sift through the federal and state EV rebate/tax incentives. What qualifies, who qualifies, price caps, income caps, no pink cars, etc. It’s a mess.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Lyrebird

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Thanks for the scoop!  I’ve done that trip, and even though KS is flat it slopes, dunnit?  Hope you find charging stations aplenty somehow.

       

       

      @Nukular Biskits: I’m also wondering, and I  have heard that most of the rebates are for US-made vehicles only… appreciating Tamara putting the links up for all those resources.

       

      This review does not mention the Chevy Bolt at all, but the Leaf comes out pretty well.  Those are probably the two options I could consider getting new, though I haven’t checked the price on a Niro, which also came out well.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Hungry Joe:

      For weekday transportation to my job (round trip about 75 miles), the Bolt would fit the bill.

      I’d say that the A/C is a must here in the MS Gulf Coast but I’ve been driving my 2002 F150 w/o A/C for several months; i.e., 4/70 air conditioning – 4 windows down, 70 mph.

      Seriously, based on the MSRP and the tax credit, it looks to be a pretty good deal.

      A while back, I though Telsa might be the way to go but, given their quality issues, not to mention the raging a-hole in charge of the company, I’m no longer inclined to go that route.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      CaseyL

      No plans to get an EV this year because, like Mrs.@Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:, I am looking forward to Toyota rollong out those solid state, huge range hatteries.

      Unless my Scion dies a premature death (FSM forbid). I’m not sure what I’d do then, though I am fond of the Chevy Bolt.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @trollhattan:

      More GM idiocy.  They announced earlier in the year they were gonna halt production and end the Bolt entirely in late summer…then two weeks later pushed it back to early Nov…then 2 months later pushed it back until the end of the year.

      In the meantime, they somewhat changed course in saying that the while the current Bolt’s run would end at the end of the year, they had decided to “bring it back” using the new battery tech that’s the foundation of all their other EVs in the pipeline.

      Problem there is that none of those other EVs are actually on the street.  Given their emphasis on those EVs, saying “We’re gonna bring back the Bolt at some point” means squat for anybody wanting to take advantage of Federal (and in my case really good) state tax credits.

      As car commentators have put it, this is another typical GM mindset in that they *finally* have worked all the bugs out of a design, have a great car at a great price and decide “we’ve had enough”.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jager

      @trollhattan:

      We’re SoCal Chevy Volt owner(s). We leased a Volt 8 years ago when the lease was up we bought a new one. With the EV car deal from SoCal Edison, the electricity costs us 28 a month.

      All the negativity about EVs is BS, stories about driving them on long-distance trips, etc. Most Americans drive short distances on a daily basis. In SoCal the average is just under 15k a year, that’s 41 miles a day. With a newer EV, you’d have to charge once or twice a week…for short money. My executive wife has her eyes on next year’s new Mercedes C Class EV. With its 400-mile range, she’d only have to plug it in 2 or 3 times a month.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      HumboldtBlue

      I’m in the terrible position of HAVING to buy a fucking car because public transportation is fucking nonexistent. I’d rather yank my own teeth out of my head with pliers, but what the fuck am I gonna do?

      It’s just gonna be a money suck, $20-$25k to buy, another grand or two in insurance, and then fuel and maintenance. I haven’t owned a car for more than two years because I can work from home and borrow my buddy’s truck for errands once a week or so, but that arrangement is coming to an end and I gotta get some wheels.

      I don’t think I’m gonna go full EV because I still live behind the Redwood Curtain and EV infrastructure hasn’t made its way here yet, but sweet mother of a walk to the store, I don’t want to own another car.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Righteous Hazard

      @trollhattan:

      I really think that people need to go electric bike before car, wherever possible. While I think this is mostly true for everyone, it especially important for those of us who are diy-ers.

      I started my diy electrification journey small: I bought a diy electric skateboard kit, and built it for my and my son’s use. My next project is going to be getting a mid-drive kit to electrify a one of the commuter bikes in the garage. Assuming the skateboard hasn’t killed or disabled me by then, I hope to have at least a basis to understand how I might go about electrifying one of our cars.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Nukular Biskits:

      A while back, I though Telsa might be the way to go but, given their quality issues, not to mention the raging a-hole in charge of the company, I’m no longer inclined to go that route.

      It’ll be interesting to see how Teslas built over the last several years do when the warranty runs out.  As a couple of my gear head friends say “They have the build quality of a 1980 Chevy Citation”.

      And they’re judging the car purely on the car, not the raging a-hole associated with the brand.

      They are everywhere here in Denver because there’s so damn much money here in Denver.  Just last week I saw a Jag EV, a Bentley (not an EV) and a Lamborghini within 3 days of each other.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kelly

      Diesel engines have been prefered for equipment for torque and robustness compared to gasoline engines. Electric motors have even better useful torque and minimal maintenance. The vegetable cannery I worked at in the 1970’s had electric forklifts to work in the warehouse sized freezers. With lead acid batteries the size of a washing machine they didn’t need a counterweight. Operators all agreed the were better machines but more expensive than gasoline of propane powered. Electric seems promising when your job site has access to the electric grid.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Denali5

      I’m pretty happy with my hybrid Prius. I do need to recharge it fairly often. But I won’t get stuck on the highway if the battery runs out.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TaMara

      I forgot to post this in the main body, but here’s a Canadian winter review of an LFP battery.  I should probably track down some for the other battery ranges, too.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      randal sexton

      I’m waiting for my ford lightning truck.  Which I think of as a giant battery with wheels. One big reason for this vehicle is it allows you to use the battery as a power supply which I will use via the built in 9.6 kilowatt inverter.  A split phase (which means can supply 240 v ac) inverter.  This can be a backup generator for my home!!   This is called vehicle 2 building/home/grid.  A quiet generator.  With enough power to run my well pump.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kelly

      Could a California jackal weigh in on California’s upcoming small gasoline engine ban? What I’ve read seems rather sweeping. I don’t know of any manufacturer making large battery chainsaws.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Lyrebird

      @HumboldtBlue: Feel free to ignore this:

       

      What about getting one of those really lightweight EVs, like a step or two above a golf cart, if you have any way to charge it at home?  A friend of mine who lives in Cali got one used for very cheap…  then dial up Enterprise or whoever you like once or twice a month when you need to get further away or haul something heavy?

      Another friend of the family lived in suburbia with no car for more than five years doing regular rentals, but they at least had some bus service.  I was working in NM once in a science heavy town with buses like twice a day, morning and evening.  I missed the bus once, slept at the office, that gets OLD.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Barney

      My English town council just announced it’s buying some electric garbage trucks. They say an overnight charge is enough for the whole day, and about a tenth of the price of diesel in the UK (remembering diesel has more tax on here than in the US).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      rekoob

      Earlier this year, I bought a Tenways e-bike, and it’s been great. There are a lot of trails near me (coastal Delaware) and the Tenways is more of an assist, rather than a self-propelled e-bike. I have been following the Ultium platform, developed by General Motors, which is making its way into a number of vehicles, including boats (Pure Watercraft). I’m planning to go on the list for the Acura ZDX when it opens up later this year. It’s on the Ultium platform and has some nice features that its stablemates (Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Blazer EV, and Honda Prologue) don’t have. GM has had some difficulties getting the Ultium production line up and running, but with any luck, they’ll be up to speed in the next 6-12 months. I’ve also joined waiting lists for the Microlino and the Meyers Manx EV. I was sorry to see that Morgan decided not to go with an EV version of its iconic 3-wheeler, but the Manx might be just as much fun, and would be a better beach buggy, anyway

      GM seems to be working hard on building out the charging infrastructure, working with EVGo and Pilot/Flying J for more locations along major routes. Moving to the North American Charging Standard  (NACS) will also open up all the Tesla network over time.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kent

      Like Trollhatan I bought an ebike intstead of an EV.  Don’t regret it.  I commute 13 miles each way diagonally across the Vancouver WA metro area by e-bike at about 25 mph.  Takes me 30-35 min depending on how I hit the lights. By car it is 20 min.  It is a Specialized Turbo Vado 5.0 which is a fairly high-end ebike but well worth it for serious commuting.  I’d buy the same exact bike again.

      My actual car is a 2016 Prius with about 100,000 miles that I’ll keep driving until it dies, unless I pass it on to my daughter at some point.  She is a HS senior and mostly uses the car now as her HS car.  She is threatening to go to WSU out in eastern WA.  For her freshman year in the dorms it sounds like cars are unnecessary but I suspect at some point she’ll want to have a car out there so I’d give her the Prius and buy an EV.  But I’m hoping to postpone that day as long as possible.

      If I were shopping today I’d be very curious about the 800 volt Hyundai models like the Ioniq 6 which looks like a real Tesla killer.  But I’m hoping that I can put off the EV purchase long enough so that even better newer models will be available.  It is absolutely certain that my next vehicle purchase will be an EV and not a hybrid or gas vehicle.  But I’m hoping to push that day off as long as possible.  The Prius still works just fine.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Hungry Joe

      @Nukular Biskits: You won’t lose that many miles using the A/C, esp. if you set the Automatic temp function at say, 72 or 73 degrees. With the fan(s) that feels just fine, and it takes a fair amount of energy to knock off another few degrees — to 68 or 69 — and keep the temp there.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Righteous Hazard

      @Denali5: My brother has one of the plug-in hybrid Prius models, which allowed me to get a good look at it mechanically, and GODDAMN it is a beautiful piece of engineering.

      The electric motors are INSIDE the axles, where they are bathed in coolant/lubricant, and really close to the wheels. That kind of direct drive is efficient and elegant. I note that Toyota makes a AWD version of that car as well, which is just gold for rural users who face more challenging road conditions.

      I cannot love those Prius plug in hybrids more, and if I was in the market for a commuter vehicle, they would be my 1A choice.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      randal sexton

      @Righteous Hazard: I also have a Prius prime.  It’s great.  I can go 28 miles between plugging it in and then drive it from Santa Clara to anacortes which I’m doing right now. Mine is 2018 but the new model year is much refreshed and goes 40 miles between charges.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      glc

      My current 2005 car may flunk inspection this month, so we’ll see.  I’d been vaguely thinking of a Bolt if there were no major changes – until major changes were announced. It seems like this is not the right time for that particular brand, and we don’t really know what that even means now.

      I’d like a reasonably cheap reliable car that will mostly go to the supermarket and occasionally 70 miles round trip to the airport.

      Reply

