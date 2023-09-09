Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Do You Live In Wisconsin? You Have One Job.

Do You Live In Wisconsin? You Have One Job.

24 Comments

This post is in: ,

If you live in Wisconsin, you have one job today.  Make this call.

If you don’t live in Wisconsin, do you know someone who does?  Your job is to contact everyone you know in Wisconsin and get them to call.  (Everyone call Omnes and Mousebumples, stat!)   Hopefully you know some folks in real life, also.

Take 5 minutes to defend democracy and the rule of law.

Don’t want to go to twitter?   CLICK THIS LINK

Don’t know what this is about?

The voters in Wisconsin elected Judge Janet P. to the WI Supreme Court, tipping the balance to progressive judges, by just one vote.  Republicans no longer believe in the rule of law, or in the bedrock of this country – that people get to elect the officials that serve them.

Let’s stop them in their tracks with an overwhelming response to this un-American effort to overthrow the will of the people.

Open thread.

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      The only people I know in Wisconsin are my flat-earth-believing, climate-change-denying, Moon-landing-was-a-Kubrick-film-adhering, Covid-vaccine-refusing, Trump-loving, Biden-hating brother and sister-in-law.

      So I don’t think I’ll call them.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      I assume OO is burning up the phonelines.

      On Wisconsin!!

      Meanwhile, …

      ‘Units (they/them)
      @[email protected]

      Never posted this, but went into journalism believing in journalism

      Got a slightly shitty gig, but Barry Carridy’s arse shone the chair I sat in. That felt good. Until I started doing journalism

      Turns out the local aged care unit had the lowest rate of COVID vaccination in Victoria, circa 2021, smack bang in the middle of a plague. Kind of a big deal

      So I wrote it up, nothing but federal health data and a big ball of that’s regrettable

      Advertising went nuts. Publishing went nuts. Turns out the hospital who ran the aged-care unit were huge spenders and it would be ‘regrettable’ to publish such stats

      Not being one to back down or take any kind of shit from marketing, ran it up the flag poll to the owner I was certain would back a solid data-yarn.

      They did not, waving a wand over ‘considerations’. Was ordered to run all future copy past said advertiser

      The advertiser. That demonstratively risked the life of every elderly patient in their care

      /endmediacareer

      Sep 09, 2023, 02:36 · Edited Sep 09, 02:50

      I’ll bet that is really, really, really common. It’s (mostly) not that big media outlets are pushing some nefarious agenda. It’s mostly that they are prisoners of their advertisers (and not wanting to offend people who are customers of their advertisers).

      And that’s a big, big problem. As long as media depends on ads, and people are unwilling to directly pay for stuff that they value (and stop assuming everything on the web is and forever should be “free”), it likely won’t get any better.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      danielx

      Is there like a competition for ‘worst Republicans north of the Mason Dixon line’? If so, Wisconsin variety is well up there in the running.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MagdaInBlack

      @WaterGirl: But it is maintaining control, by whatever means necessary.

      Eta: my parents were active republicans, party of Lincoln and all, but my mothers last presidential vote was for Obama.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      wjca

      What’s notable in Wisconsin is not that they are cheating because they can’t win an election.  It’s that they are cheating so blatantly.  It’s like they don’t only know they can’t win otherwise.  They also know that everybody in their state already knows they have to cheat to win, so there’s no reason to bother to hid it.

      Kind of hoping that everybody there does know.  It might turn the win on the judges election into enough wins next year, despite gerrymandering, to flip the state legislature.  FAFO time.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Eolirin

      What they’re threatening to do is far worse than impeachment. They’re threatening to start impeachment proceedings and then deliberately never try them in the state senate so that she is both not removed but also not exonerated, freezing her seat on the court as she can’t try cases until this is resolved, which it never will be, and preventing the governor from appointing a replacement. She’d have to resign to avoid the situation putting her seat into a permanent limbo.

      It’s a transparently cynical abuse of power and I can’t see this improving their margins in future elections. It might even piss off enough people to start breaking their gerrymanders, but it almost certainly puts the state out of play in 2024. But there’s no reason for the state legislature, for whom her appointment is an existential threat, to care about that.

      The Republicans aren’t even party before country anymore, they’re run by self interest first and party is just a means to an end there. It’s why they can’t mount an effective defense against Trump. It’d hurt them personally, never mind what’s best for the party.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      narya

      @Another Scott: Back when I was an unemployed, indebted, newly minted Ph.D., I was applying for jobs–via newspaper ads! As you might imagine, I was pretty desperate, especially as the unemployed months piled up. I remember seeing an ad for a newsletter writer for a Big Health Insurance Company, and . . . I could not bring myself to apply for it, even in my dire straits. I’m not patting myself on the back, mind you, just sympathizing with that writer. In some ways, I was grateful for my visceral reaction–I realized that, for my own mental health, I had to use my powers for Good rather than EvilBullshit. Eventually, a substance abuse treatment agency–basically a bunch of ex-con recovering alcoholics and drug addicts–took a chance on me, and I’ve been grateful to them ever since.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jude

      I live in WI and still feel the sting of the rejected Scott Walker recall efforts I helped in. WI people will fight even for people they abhor to respect an election. At least that’s what happened during that campaign.

      The thing is, as much as I wish it were true, WI doesn’t HAVE 11% more Ds than Rs. That means some Rs voted for Janet. And some left it blank because they knew what a sh1tstain Kelly, her opponent, was.  They are going to be PISSED.

      Will share this info on my Dem county FB page. TX.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Eolirin

      @Jude: It doesn’t really mean that, it means Dems were far more motivated to turn out than Republicans. This isn’t going to diminish that motivation for sure. But most elections, especially in close states, are decided on turnout. We have too many marginal voters, on both sides. Trump’s 2016 victory was largely driven by turning out large pockets of non and low propensity voters in key states. But this is especially true of non-presidential and special elections. Turnout is always down, sometimes by a very large amount in those elections, so motivation becomes even more determinative.

      Reply

