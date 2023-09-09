If you live in Wisconsin, you have one job today. Make this call.

If you don’t live in Wisconsin, do you know someone who does? Your job is to contact everyone you know in Wisconsin and get them to call. (Everyone call Omnes and Mousebumples, stat!) Hopefully you know some folks in real life, also.

Take 5 minutes to defend democracy and the rule of law.

If you’re in Wisconsin, call your legislator now. We just unveiled a new call tool that’ll automatically connect you to your legislator’s office, try it here: https://t.co/eHq4fJ0q3G. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) September 8, 2023

Don’t want to go to twitter? CLICK THIS LINK

Don’t know what this is about?

The voters in Wisconsin elected Judge Janet P. to the WI Supreme Court, tipping the balance to progressive judges, by just one vote. Republicans no longer believe in the rule of law, or in the bedrock of this country – that people get to elect the officials that serve them.

Let’s stop them in their tracks with an overwhelming response to this un-American effort to overthrow the will of the people.

Supreme Court justices are elected in Wisconsin. The voters spoke overwhelmingly in April this year and they will speak again in November next year. At the end of the day, we must respect the will of the voters. pic.twitter.com/UZPPQE2AlZ — Senator Jeff Smith (@sensmithwi) September 8, 2023

