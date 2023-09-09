Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

This fight is for everything.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

After roe, women are no longer free.

Come on, man.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Second rate reporter says what?

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Consistently wrong since 2002

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

You are here: Home / Politics / domestic terrorists / Saturday Evening Open Thread: Enrique Tarrio, Another ‘Freedumb Martyr’

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Enrique Tarrio, Another ‘Freedumb Martyr’

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Enrique Tarrio, Another 'Freedumb' Martyr

(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)

 

Story in the NYTimes, “Seeking Link to Trump, Prosecutors Questioned Proud Boys Leader”:

Last October, a few months before he went to trial on sedition charges linked to the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, got an invitation: The federal prosecutors in charge of his case asked him and his lawyers to sit down for a meeting.

During that meeting, Mr. Tarrio recounted on Friday in a phone interview from jail, the prosecutors told him that they believed he had communicated in the run-up to the riot with President Donald J. Trump through at least three intermediaries.

The prosecutors, Mr. Tarrio said, offered him leniency if he could corroborate their theory.

Mr. Tarrio said he told them they were wrong. And the discussion with prosecutors — which took place in Miami, Mr. Tarrio’s hometown — apparently went nowhere. Mr. Tarrio was later convicted of seditious conspiracy in federal court in Washington and was sentenced on Tuesday to 22 years in prison.

But his account of his interaction with the Justice Department suggests that prosecutors took extraordinary steps in seeking out evidence of ties between Mr. Trump and the Proud Boys, the far-right group that was instrumental to the violence that erupted at the Capitol. To have approached Mr. Tarrio soon before his trial in search of information that could implicate the former president shows the government’s interest in connections between Mr. Trump and the extremists at the center of the riot

Of course, there is now a Great Flapping on right-wing media, insisting that Tarrio is ‘being punished for refusing to lie about President Trump.’ I personally doubt TFG masterminded the insurrection — even if he had that much focus, he would never have been able to bring himself to conspire with grubby, low-level People Like That — but it’s pretty clear he was more than happy to be the beneficiary of other GOP criminals’ earnest efforts. And since Tarrio, as the Brits would put it, has form as an informant, I assume his jailhouse interview (with, AFAICT, Gateway Pundit, aka The Dumbest Man on the Internet) is intended to cover his own hide while simultaneously signalling to his coconspirators not yet under carceral supervision.

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Enrique Tarrio, Another 'Freedumb' Martyr 1

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Cameron
  • Grumpy Old Railroader
  • Lapassionara
  • M31
  • SFAW

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      “Yes, Your Honor, I did indeed hire a hitman, buy a gun for him, lend him a car, give him directions and a photo, and told him 217 lies about my marriage, but I was in a whole different state when he killed my wife, so how on Earth can this possibly be my fault?”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.