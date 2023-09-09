Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Second rate reporter says what?

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

In my day, never was longer.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Never A Dull Moment Break

(I’m not a birder, but even I can identify blue jays: They’re the ones yelling Thief! Thief!… because, according to folklore, that’s what they are.)

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Never A Dull Moment Break

I (also) approve this message / tactic:

There’s layers to this story…

      Baud

      The town in this picture is Montpelier, Vermont, which voted 88% for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

      Corporate sellouts.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The IRS is launching an effort to pursue 1,600 millionaires who owe hundreds of millions of dollars in past due taxes.

      Jackbooted thugs! Stealing all those poor people’s hard earned moneys!

      OzarkHillbilly

      “It is easier to get a fentanyl tablet and cheaper to get a fentanyl tablet delivered to your home than it is to order a piece of pizza.”

      Speaking only for a friend of mine, that is certainly true.

      p.a.

      “It is easier to get a fentanyl tablet and cheaper to get a fentanyl tablet delivered to your home than it is to order a piece of pizza.”

       

      Senator outs himself as a no-tipper.

      Kay

      The “I can’t… order… pizza” incompetent is like the guy who doesn’t know how to call ahead to a motel. They’re failing at ordinary adult chores. We don’t have time to help them all.

      Kay

      Merlin is amazing. Terrific thing. Now if someone would make a really good plant identifier we’d be all set for outside identifying trips.

      Scout211

      Another well-known pair of insurrectionists were sentenced yesterday.

      A Tennessee man dubbed “zip-tie guy” on social media was sentenced Friday to nearly five years in prison in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

      U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth sentenced Eric Munchel of Nashville to 57 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, the Justice Department said in a news release. Munchel, 32, was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

      . . .

      Munchel’s mother was also sentenced Friday, to 30 months in prison.

      OzarkHillbilly

      once again, this town probably has been insanely woke since like 1824 and every church is flying an LGBT flag,

      About a month ago I finally got a “Gay Ally” sticker for my truck (in fact I bought 3 of them figuring they would get ripped off the truck) (so far the first one remains on it). Last week I was driving thru Sullivan when I spotted a gay flag on the sign of the St. John & St. James Episcopal Church. Surprised the fuck out of me. Even if it is an Episcopalian church, this is still Sullivan. Just want to give them a small shout out.

      peter

      @Kay: There is an app called Seek which uses the data from iNaturalist for identification purposes. It’s very good, and since the iNaturalist data is constantly improving, the app will improve along with it. It correctly identifies most of the tree and bush species in our neighborhood.

      Anne Laurie

      @Frankensteinbeck: I know a Birder who talks to other Birders, and they love these bird identifying apps.

      Oh, absolutely, I keep meaning to install one myself!  It’s just that even this ex-Bronx kid can identify three basic bird calls: blue jays, mourning doves (I learned that my freshman year in Michigan, after wondering why so many owls were calling during daylight), and English sparrows (who go choip! choip! with a Bud Abbott accent).

      Betty Cracker

      Merlin’s sound ID is amazing! I tried several bird call ID apps before Cornell launched that function with Merlin (which began with photo and/or user description input ID). All the sound ID apps I tried before sucked, so I was skeptical when Merlin added sound ID to their app. Then I turned it on and saw it accurately identify half a dozen birds in 30 seconds. It can tell a Fish Crow from an American Crow. Sorcery! ;-)

      @Kay: My husband is the flora person in our family, and he has a plant ID app that he seems pretty happy with. I’ll ask him what it’s called!

      Scout211

      @peter: There is an app called Seek which uses the data from iNaturalist for identification purposes

      I love iNaturalist.  What a wealth of information and I love that you can search in so many different ways, especially by locale.  I have it bookmarked for my county.  Having an app that uses the iNaturalist database sounds promising.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      New England seems to be a unique case when it comes to which party rural States support. Vermont is blue but NH and Maine aren’t completely Republican. In fact I’m half convinced NH would be solidly blue except for their determination not to be exactly like those Vermonters. And also the Massholes.

      Suzanne

      LMAO. Showing a picture of Montpelier reminds me of the time Trump said, “I was elected to represent Pittsburgh, not Paris”, and it turned out 75% of Pittsburgh voters went for HRC.

      Betty Cracker

      The MyPillow conspiracy theorist has been freaking out during depositions for a Dominion lawsuit, according to The Daily Beast:

      Footage of one deposition shows Lindell melt down when he’s shown a customer complaint describing a MyPillow product as “lumpy.”

      “No, they’re not lumpy pillows … when you say lumpy pillows, now you’re an asshole! You got that? You’re an asshole is what you are!” Lindell bellows, repeating the insult when he’s prompted by his attorney to stop.

      “Lumpy pillows? Kiss my ass. Put that in your book,” he said. After promising he was “done” with his tirade, he couldn’t resist adding, “Obviously you don’t have a MyPillow, too. You don’t, do you?”

      One thing I give Trump lots of credit for: he inspired many terrible and dumb rich people to self-immolate! They’ve bankrupted themselves and squandered unearned reputations in his service.

      bbleh

      Musk, TIFG, Ernesto Cruz, Tucky Carlson, Mr. MyPillow … how did we end up in the Age of Man-Children?  I mean, was it this bad before and I just didn’t notice?  Or were their wives or bosses or whatever kinda keeping them in check?  What a colossal embarrassment.

      Also, while I’m feeling grouchy, I’m getting REEELY tired of articles (hello CNN) and blog posts with breathless Hot Takes on the Hidden Meanings gleaned from the subtabs of the Latest Poll Results (meaning within the last 12 hours or so).  It’s NOT true that “you can prove anything with statistics,” but it sure as hell is true that if you are particularly discriminating in your cherry-picking you can usually find some statistically insignificant results from a tiny subpopulation that supports your preferred narrative.

      Skepticat

      @Kay: Now if someone would make a really good plant identifier we’d be all set for outside identifying trips.

      Try Plant Net and/or Seek.

      Gin & Tonic

      Musk also gave Isaacson confidential text messages he had received from Ukraine’s Deputy PM, without asking for consent or even notifying him that he’d done so. The Deputy PM first learned of this when being interviewed by the FT’s Chris Miller.

      Layer8Problem

      We stayed in Montpelier last month for a few days.  It’s a lovely town with good people.  It was seriously hammered by the flooding earlier this year and they’re rebuilding.  If anybody’s going up to look at autumn leaves consider stopping in and helping out local businesses.

