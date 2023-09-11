Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Battle won, war still ongoing.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

“woke” is the new caravan.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

T R E 4 5 O N

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: A Shift in the Political ‘Vibes’?

Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: A Shift in the Political ‘Vibes’?

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Simple as: Some ‘political’ people are interested in getting their priorities into law; some are authoritarians who just want to force voters to act as they ‘should’…


Briahna Joy Gray can’t afford to stop telling people to vote against Democrats!

Another ‘prominent Leftist commentor’ with too much invested in his priors:

People can learn — as long as all their (emotional as well as political) capital isn’t invested in not learning…
Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: A Shift in the Political 'Vibes'?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Central Planning
  • Dangerman
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Michael Bersin
  • p.a.
  • raven
  • Shalimar

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Dangerman

      Sorry to threadjack so early, but how the hell did the Giants get bageled by 40 and why is their head coach still employed?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      p.a.

      One facet of the intertubes- idiots have a platform to reach millions (contrasted to the days of “ach!  Another letter-to-the-editor from that guy”), and then have an psychological/emotional need to defend their idiocy.

      Who knew US democracy might depend on people’s ability to say, “yep, I fucked up.”!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      Gums and Roses

      @Baud: ​

      Sounds like the name of a hard rock cover band at The Villages.

      Doesn’t it, though? I LOL’d.

      @Central Planning: ​
       

      I’m thankful I don’t know who any of those people are in the videos.

      I’m right with you there.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.