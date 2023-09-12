Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

A consequence of cucumbers

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

“woke” is the new caravan.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Good News

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • cain
  • Dan B
  • Dangerman
  • evap
  • MazeDancer
  • moonbat
  • Origuy
  • Percysowner
  • Ruckus
  • sab
  • Wag

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      Dan B

      Trump set up a binding law that impeachment must be voted on by the entire House, not a committee. It looks like impeaching Biden is a non-starter.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dangerman

      @Origuy: They broke all the glassware throwing it at each other and the dog ran away.

      I predicted a day or 2 or 3 ago that the GOP is going WWE; luckily, I don’t think they have folding chairs in the House.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      My comment in the post that AL pulled:

      I wonder if they’ll have subpoena power if they’re skipping the whole House vote part of the process.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Wag

      Has anyone considered the idea that Speaker Kevin is playing 11th dimension chess against the MAGA GQP, and knows that impeachment will blow up in their faces and will cause them to lose all power, freeing him to make a deal with Biden to solve all the world’s problems?

      Yeah, me neither.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      @MazeDancer: I try to be supportive but the booking or even the information software sucks donkeyballs ( sorry, donkeys.)

      I want Covid vax now. I want RSV soon, couple of weeks? I want flu a couple of weeks at least before fall holidays. I am Christian.  Turkey day is our next big holiday. Jewish folks want to vax two weeks before High Holidays, already in September.

      Everyone has a different but urgent time schedule.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.