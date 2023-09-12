A.) I don’t have covid, just some other gack that has been keeping me in bed for five days.
B.) Republicans are actually going to try to impeach Biden, which will be awesome.
I am going back to bed.
by John Cole| 15 Comments
This post is in: John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House"
Baud
I don’t want to read about your bad news.
Dangerman
They won’t have the votes; the breakup begins.
Who gets the glassware and who gets the dog?
Origuy
@Dangerman: They broke all the glassware throwing it at each other and the dog ran away.
Dan B
Trump set up a binding law that impeachment must be voted on by the entire House, not a committee. It looks like impeaching Biden is a non-starter.
Baud
My comment in the post that AL pulled:
I wonder if they’ll have subpoena power if they’re skipping the whole House vote part of the process.
@Origuy: Sounds like a country song.
Wag
Has anyone considered the idea that Speaker Kevin is playing 11th dimension chess against the MAGA GQP, and knows that impeachment will blow up in their faces and will cause them to lose all power, freeing him to make a deal with Biden to solve all the world’s problems?
Yeah, me neither.
And even more good news: the updated COVID vaccines are here!
Book your appointment now: vaccines.gov
cain
@MazeDancer: woot! thanks – I think I want it!
evap
@MazeDancer: Just booked appointments for me and the spousal unit! Not exactly looking forward to it, but I will be glad when it’s done.
sab
@MazeDancer: I try to be supportive but the booking or even the information software sucks donkeyballs ( sorry, donkeys.)
I want Covid vax now. I want RSV soon, couple of weeks? I want flu a couple of weeks at least before fall holidays. I am Christian. Turkey day is our next big holiday. Jewish folks want to vax two weeks before High Holidays, already in September.
Everyone has a different but urgent time schedule.
Percysowner
@MazeDancer:
My store is awaiting delivery of the updated vaccines, but I’m hoping to get it this weekend.
