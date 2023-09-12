Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces a political standoff when the House resumes this week as he tries to avoid a government shutdown and launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. https://t.co/A2llwcJ4N5 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 11, 2023

If you work in the mainstream media and can't report the news as honestly as Pop Crave does, you should quit your job. https://t.co/qzO4I24Oex — The Biden Accomplishments Guy (on Threads) (@What46HasDone) September 12, 2023

Yes, the “logical next step” when you have zero evidence of any high crimes or misdemeanors (or even wrongdoing) by the President is to launch sham revenge impeachment hearings to appease the 30 fringe “Freedom Caucus” members you sold your spine to to gain your speakership. pic.twitter.com/c9YrZnjDgQ — Andrew—Author of America Rises Newsletter—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) September 12, 2023

McCarthy is dumb as hell, but to the extent he has plan, this is it: create the aura of scandal and trust the media won't properly contextualize it. https://t.co/F6QsmJjK6X — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) September 12, 2023





Question for DO SOMETHING Twitter: is this a good thing for McCarthy? Is he making himself or Republicans look good for this? Pretty sure the answer here in reality is a hard no https://t.co/VCaFdB69BY — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) September 12, 2023

Big Kev mouthpiece @JakeSherman still won't include the real news; That his big boy has no evidence and is doing this because of his own corruption. Gotta keep that beat sweet, no matter how corrupt and desperate it gets. pic.twitter.com/YCjdPZJLuP — emptywheel (@emptywheel) September 12, 2023

If you did a man-on-the-street and read a single House Republican's tweet from today to a normal person they would look at you like you'd asked them about the local price of meth — John " https://mastodon.social/@johnlray " Ray (@johnlray) September 12, 2023

I think McCarthy thinks he can say “start impeachment investigations” but never get around to impeaching Biden, which assumes the Freedom Caucus clowns are dumber than they actually are. He can’t put it off forever & remain Speaker. Then again, he can’t remain Speaker either way — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 12, 2023

Just two republican besties, hanging out, shooting the breeze. Not a care in the world, or Democrat in sight to possibly push back against how completely insane the idea of impeaching Joe Biden is https://t.co/MtswZdr0tX — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) September 12, 2023

Oh my God. John Fetterman just humiliated Republicans over their impeachment threat. This is incredible. (@lizbrownkaiser) pic.twitter.com/UVsHkWaRO1 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 12, 2023

Instead of wasting time on a bogus impeachment, maybe @HouseGOP should do something about child poverty––which has DOUBLED in the last year. They had a chance to extend these programs to keep our children fed & boost working families out of poverty. But they didn't. Shameful. — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 12, 2023