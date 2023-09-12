Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: Squeaker McCarthy Is In The Pigslop Over His Wingtips, Again

by | 16 Comments

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      Ohio Mom

      Fetterman looks to be in fine fettle (sorry, I couldn’t help myself). I haven’t seen a video of him in a long while, looks to me his brain is fully healed.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SpaceUnit

      The strategy of creating an aura of scandal and trusting the media to not properly contextualize it has a proven record of success for Republicans.

      I’d like to think our MSM have learned but I’m not optimistic.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Salty Sam .

      @Ohio Mom: Fetterman looks to be in fine fettle (sorry, I couldn’t help myself).

      You should be ashamed!

      Not really- good one.

      And I’d just like to say that I LOVE Senator Fetterman.  In a totally manly way, of course.  Best troll we have in the Senate!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      Per earlier comment elsewhere:

      Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced today that, acceding to the demands of the hard-right Freedom Caucus, he will for the remainder of this legislative year wear a ball nose and big floppy shoes and a tiny hat, and he will precede all his remarks with several toots on a bicycle horn.

      They didn’t elect him as a leader.  They elected him for precisely the opposite reason.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      I kinda want a government shutdown October 1st just to see foungkin’ Glenn Youngkin explain to Virginia’s federal workers and contractors why it’s a good thing to be going without paychecks, and how voting in Republican General Assembly majorities will make their lives even better.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      A reminder that a ginned-up conservative-media-fueled impeachment inquiry with no substance behind it resulted in Bill Clinton becoming more popular and Speaker Gingrich basically getting turfed out by his own ostensible supporters.

      Please proceed, Kevin.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      LOL Fetterman is awesome.

      So how do the members of the FreakDumb Caucus navigate their joint custody over the jar holding Kevin’s balls? Does it swap hands every day, once a week, on the full moon? Must be complicated!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      Two good, probably unintentionally complementary pieces in That Paper:

      David French (you have to ignore the ‘both sides’ stuff, a little): where’s the evidence, Mr. Speaker?

      But at the risk of sounding crass, where is the blue dress? Where is the phone call? Where is the riot? There’s little question that Biden family members — especially Hunter but also Joe Biden’s brother James and daughter-in-law Hallie — have profited enormously over the course of Joe Biden’s political career. But evidence that the president was himself involved in Hunter’s schemes or shared in any of the profits is thus far lacking, as is any evidence that the president violated the law.
      Ironically enough, McCarthy’s announcement came months after the initial Republican investigations failed to find any criminal activity by the president. There is no evidence remotely comparable to the evidence that spurred inquiries against Clinton or Trump.
      …It’s also worth mentioning here the sheer extent of Republican hypocrisy. The deep concern that Joe Biden might have profited from his position sounds almost comical after the G.O.P. has spent years trying to divert Americans’ attention from the blatant way that the Trump administration steered federal dollars into trump properties during his presidency. And if we’re talking about the sleaziness of presidential family members profiting from their access to power, then Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump — who, unlike Hunter, worked in the administration — have benefited to exponentially greater degrees from Saudi and Chinese largess.

      They pull this shit because they know that almost no matter what they do, they can keep it close…and maybe win.

      Michelle Goldberg: The Authors of ‘How Democracies Die’ Overestimated The Republicans

      (well yeah, that’s easy to do!)

      “Tyranny of the Minority” is their attempt to make sense of how American democracy eroded so fast. “Societal diversity, cultural backlash and extreme-right parties are ubiquitous across established Western democracies,” they write. But in recent years, only in America has a defeated leader attempted a coup. And only in America is the coup leader likely to once again be the nominee of a major party. “Why did America, alone among rich established democracies, come to the brink?” they ask.
      A disturbing part of the answer, Levitsky and Ziblatt conclude, lies in our Constitution, the very document Americans rely on to defend us from autocracy. “Designed in a predemocratic era, the U.S. Constitution allows partisan minorities to routinely thwart majorities, and sometimes even govern them,” they write. The Constitution’s countermajoritarian provisions, combined with profound geographic polarization, have locked us into a crisis of minority rule.

      Liberals — myself very much included — have been preoccupied by minority rule for years now, and you’re probably aware of the ways it manifests. Republicans have won the popular vote in only one out of the last eight presidential elections, and yet have had three Electoral College victories. The Senate gives far more power to small, rural states than large, urbanized ones, and it’s made even less democratic by the filibuster. An unaccountable Supreme Court, given its right-wing majority by the two-time popular-vote loser Trump, has gutted the Voting Rights Act. One reason Republicans keep radicalizing is that, unlike Democrats, they don’t need to win over the majority of voters.

      All liberal democracies have some countermajoritarian institutions to stop popular passions from running roughshod over minority rights. But as “Tyranny of the Minority” shows, our system is unique in the way it empowers a minority ideological faction at the expense of everyone else. And while conservatives like to pretend that their structural advantages arise from the judicious wisdom of the founders, Levitsky and Ziblatt demonstrate how many of the least democratic aspects of American governance are the result of accident, contingency and, not least, capitulation to the slaveholding South.
       
      It’s worth remembering that in 2000, when many thought George W. Bush might win the popular vote but lose in the Electoral College, Republicans did not intend to quietly accept the results. “I think there would be outrage,” Representative Ray LaHood, a Republican from Illinois, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Bush camp planned to stoke a “popular uprising,” in the words of The Daily News, quoting a Bush aide: “The one thing we don’t do is roll over. We fight.”
      Most Democrats, however, feel little choice but to acquiesce to a system tilted against them. Depending on the Constitution for protection from the worst abuses of the right, they’re reluctant to delegitimize it. Besides, America’s Constitution is among the hardest in the world to change, another of its countermajoritarian qualities.

      Levitsky and Ziblatt don’t have any shortcuts for emerging from the straitjacket of minority rule. Rather, they call on readers to engage in the glacial slog of constitutional reform. Some people, Ziblatt told me, might think that working toward institutional reforms is naïve. “But the thing that I think is really naïve is to think that we can just sort of keep going down this path and that things will just work out,” he said.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      I expect nothing good from the MSM.  They’ll do to Biden what they did to Hillary: talk about clouds of suspicion, claim there must be “something” behind all the smoke and mirrors because the GOP is making a big deal of it, say “well, it’s out there, we have to talk about it” using Fox News as reference point and framing.

      I mean, they hate Biden already – for pissant reasons, but they do hate him.  Plus a Biden impeachment gives them a “Both sides!” when mentioning Trump’s trials.  They’ll be thrilled to be able to talk scandal scandal impeachment scandal all day and all night.

      And Democrats will hardly ever appear on MSM talkfests, and hardly ever be interviewed, because the MSM never has given us equal time.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      OT: This does not sound like the behavior of a sober person

      U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of a Sunday night performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical in downtown Denver, accused by venue officials of vaping, singing, recording and “causing a disturbance” during the performance.

      In an incident report shared with The Denver Post on Tuesday afternoon, officials with Denver Arts & Venues wrote that two patrons were asked to leave the city-owned Buell Theatre during the performance of the touring Broadway show. They previously were issued a warning during the intermission regarding behavior that prompted three complaints from other theatergoers, the report says.

      she will be voting on the article/s of impeachment, if McCarthy gets it that far

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      LA Times:

      California’s five most vulnerable incumbent Republicans don’t seem to want to discuss impeachment. Their offices either declined to comment or did not respond when The Times reached out to ask about the subject last week.

      But that silence won’t stop Democrats and their allies from hammering the issue. The Congressional Integrity Project launched a digital ad campaign against all 18 Biden-district Republicans on Tuesday.

      “After seven weeks at home, Representative Mike Garcia is returning to Washington,” one ad says. “America faces critical priorities: healthcare, the economy, the cost of living. But MAGA Republican leaders like [Kevin] McCarthy and Marjorie Taylor Greene want to focus on their bogus impeachment of President Biden, even though they have no evidence. All to protect Donald Trump.”

      I’m sure all those swing-district GOP Reps are just thrilled that they’re being jerked around by McCarthy’s kowtowing to the Freedom Caucus loons.
      So sad.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jackie

      What happens if “My Kevin” is fired as Speaker? There isn’t ONE GQP who wants the job, and there’s no way any nominee gets the required 218 votes.

      No sworn in Speaker means the House is at an empasse – which means the government shuts down.

      And even dumb nut “My Kevin” is aware of this.

      I think it’s time to stock up on 🍿 and favorite beverages.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      piratedan

      @CaseyL: same as it ever was….

      Faux News says that there’s something fishy…

      GOP says there’s something fishy…

      MSM then chimes in and says that some people are finding things fishy

      the general public says, hmmm, something must be fishy since everyone is talking about it…

      as such, how Faux manufactures talking points and frames the narrative ad nauseum.

      what exactly is fishy?  no one knows, people are simply talking about it.

      Reply

