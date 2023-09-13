Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Do You KNOW Who I AM?

For your late-night enjoyment:

If you say her name three times will she return?

Theater officials told The Colorado Sun on Monday that two patrons were “escorted from the theater” Sunday, but declined to say who they were, citing privacy concerns.

Brian Kitts, director of marketing and communications for Denver Arts and Venues, said the patrons were talking loudly, vaping and using cameras. They were warned during an intermission, but the behavior continued into the second act, at which point the two were asked to leave.

As they were being escorted from the property, the two people said “stuff like ‘do you know who I am,’ ‘I am on the board,’ (and) ‘I will be contacting the mayor,’” according to a security incident report obtained by The Sun from the city through an open records request.

 

PDF of the incident report here.

 

Beetlejuice – IFC Center

She is a Colorado embarrassment.

Open thread

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      She’s sure dressed pretty ho-ish for live theater, but go on, girl. What a fucking loser. I love that her people were like “OMG she was just having a good time you squares”. Stick to that story, it will definitely work.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ruckus

      She is a Colorado embarrassment.

      She is an actual human embarrassment. Embarrassment is a good word to use talking about LB because it has an ass in it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cmorenc

      In Grand Junction, Co (one of largest towns in Bobert’s Co-3 district) there is a prominent billboard along a high-traffic street that says: “Lsuren Bobert is an Embarrassment to Colorado”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cmorenc

      In Grand Junction, Co (one of largest towns in Bobert’s Co-3 district) there is a prominent billboard along a high-traffic street that says: “Lauren Bobert is an Embarrassment to Colorado”

      Reply

