White House Working the Refs

White House Working the Refs

25 Comments

This was mentioned in passing in an earlier thread but perhaps deserves its own post since we spend so much time here shaking our fists at the Beltway media. The White House Counsel’s Office sent a memo to major media outlets with the following (painfully awkward but righteously angry) subject line:

It’s Time For The Media To Do More To Scrutinize House Republicans’ Demonstrably False Claims That They’re Basing Impeachment Stunt On

Here’s a link to a story on it at The Hill. (I chose that outlet because they embedded a PDF of the memo on the page so you can read the whole thing if you choose.) Every administration I can remember — from Nixon to Biden — has complained about media coverage at some point, some with plenty of justification and some with none. But I can’t ever remember such specific media advice from a White House.

The memo notes that House Repubs, led by the deranged MT Greene of Georgia, have been investigating Biden for nine months and turned up nothing, let alone any evidence of malfeasance that meets the specific requirements for impeachment outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

The memo states that impeachment is supposed to be “grave, rare and historic” and provides a list of GOP congress-critters who have publicly denied that House Repubs possess any evidence that would justify impeachment.

Then the memo outlines how current reporting isn’t meeting the moment and reminds media outlets of their responsibility to the public:

(R)eporting that solely focuses on process rather than substance is woefully inadequate when it comes to something as historically grave as impeachment.

It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies. When even House Republican members are admitting that there is simply no evidence that Joe Biden did anything wrong, much less impeachable, that should set off alarm bells for news organizations.

For years, Republicans in Congress have tried to muddy the waters by attracting media coverage of their allegations, and as they choose to move forward with impeachment, it is the responsibility of the independent press to treat their claims with the appropriate scrutiny. Covering impeachment as a process story – Republicans say X, but the White House says Y – is a disservice to the American public who relies on the independent press to hold those in power accountable.

And in the modern media environment, where every day liars and hucksters peddle disinformation and lies everywhere from Facebook to Fox, process stories that fail to unpack the illegitimacy of the claims on which House Republicans are basing all their actions only serve to generate confusion, put false premises in people’s feeds, and obscure the truth.

House Republican leaders should be held accountable for the fact that they are lurching toward impeachment over allegations that are not only unfounded but, in virtually all cases, have been actively disproven – including by witnesses and documents in their own investigations, as well as years-old congressional probes and even the former President’s first impeachment inquiry.

Wowzers! Every word is true. The House hearings have been a clown show from day one, and McCarthy flip-flopped on holding a vote before opening an inquiry (also mentioned in the memo) only because nutcases like Greene have his wizened little grapes in their fist.

I’m especially pleased to see Fox mentioned in the context of “liars and hucksters peddl(ing) disinformation and lies.” (I’d love to see the White House follow up by yanking the Doocy nepo-baby’s credentials.) Will it have any effect? I don’t know, but sometimes working the refs works.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Old School

      There will probably still be too many articles using phrasing like “that Republicans claim” and “Republicans believe”, but if more are willing to point out that no evidence exists, that would be a good thing.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      I can’t imagine they expect the media to change their ways.  I wonder if this is really for the voters, to remind them that the media is not on their side.

    4. 4.

      waspuppet

      It’ll probably have the opposite effect. Our courageous, crusading media stars don’t think they’ve made a single mistake since at least 2015 and more like 1995, and they’ll go full Mean Girl on anyone (other than Republicans of course) who says they did. Look for “Biden rattled” headlines for weeks.

      Still glad this happened though.

    7. 7.

      skerry

      I saw that Kristen Welker, the new host of Meet The Press, has Trump as her first interview. Taping is tomorrow at Bedminster.

      Trying to make us miss Chuckie

    8. 8.

      Old School

      Some guy in Mexico talked about extraterrestrials and the Associated Press can’t find it within itself to treat him like a nutcase.

      I’m not holding my breath for them to not report impeachment claims seriously.

    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:

      this is really for the voters, to remind them that the media is not on their side.

      That is a bingo.

      I do love seeing President Biden snarking at the MSM, particularly the FTF NY Times.  (I wonder what he calls that paper in private?)

    10. 10.

      MattF

      The White House has to keep this up, keep doing it until the relevant reporters/editors get pissed off and beyond. Also, it keeps reminding the good guys that the media are not our pals— and will never be. It’s the only way.

    12. 12.

      JPL

      CNN shows including Jake’s pointed out that there is no evidence implicating the President.   Would have been nice if they did that a year ago.

    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      My respect for the MSM plummeted watching their bloodthirsty joy at W’s drive to war with Iraq.

      But that’s nothing compared to the contempt I have had for them ever since they whored themselves out completed for the Trump Spectacle.

      Their shift to totally monetized, infotainment-ized, ratings-uber-alles stenographic blather renders them useless as a news source, because every story they cover I now have to wonder how they’re slanting it to appease their owners and sponsors.

    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      @skerry: Christ on a crumpet, for real? I don’t have an impression one way or another about Welker. Maybe she’ll surprise us all and bring the heat.

    17. 17.

      Dan B

      @Old School: The pictures look very fake and the claims that 2/3 of DNA matched “terrestrial DNA” and 1/3 did not, plus one had eggs.  It’s truly nutty that an extraterrestrial would have some human DNA.  And eggs?

    18. 18.

      Urza

      @Old School: We just did this in America with absolutely no credible evidence but every news site had to report on it as though it could be true.  And so much of the public is now talking like aliens are real and it was proven because no one bothers to both sides the thing that absolutely should have had another side presented.  That side being how to tell when someones lying to you and why you should never trust them again without extraordinary evidence up front.

    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      @Old School: Alien abduction in Mexico? See that and raise Norwegian princess to marry her shaman.

      Norway’s Princess Martha Louise will marry her American partner, self-styled shaman Durek Verrett, next summer, the couple has announced.

      King Harald V congratulated the pair, saying he was happy to welcome Mr Verrett to his family.

      The princess relinquished her royal duties last year to run the alternative medicine business she shares with her fiancé. Mr Verrett is known for promoting unfounded medical practices.

      He has suggested cancer is a choice and sold medallions online said to ward off Covid-19, while Princess Martha Louise has claimed she is able to communicate with angels.

      They announced their engagement in June 2022 and received the king’s blessing. “We are excited to have Durek Verrett join the family and we look forward to celebrating the big day with them,” Norway’s king and queen said in a statement released on Wednesday. [Scandinavian terseness reported in area.]

      “We wish Martha and Durek all the best.”

      Mr Verrett will move to Norway and join the royal family without holding a title, Norway’s state broadcaster NRK reported.

      The Hollywood guru, who describes himself as a “6th Generation Shaman” – has claimed to have risen from the dead and to have predicted the 9/11 attacks in the United States two years before they took place. [It’s well known the first five shaman generations aren’t worth a damn.]

      Mr Verrett, who is African-American, has acknowledged that his beliefs can be uncomfortable for some, and has argued the criticism he faces is due to racism.

      Meanwhile Princess Martha Louise has attracted controversy in Norway for decades for her involvement in alternative treatments, including starting a school that aimed to help people “get in touch with their angels”.

      She has said that she was “aware of the importance of research-based knowledge”, but that she believed alternative medicine can be “an important supplement to help from the conventional medical establishment”.

    22. 22.

      Jeffro

      Kayleigh McEananey (sp?) was front and center on Fox News earlier today, calling the administration’s memo all kinds of bad things.

      The GOP has to be worried that this Administration is playing offense.  Good!

