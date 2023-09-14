(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)



Tragic news:

We mourn the loss of Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr. His dedication to Indigenous communities, especially as a director at the Alaska Bureau of Indian Affairs, was unparalleled. Our deepest condolences to Rep. Mary Peltola & family. Buzzy's legacy will inspire us always. pic.twitter.com/A3XE67oNEj





Alaska Public Media, “Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband dies after Alaska plane crash”:

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband, 57-year-old Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr., died awaiting rescue after the plane he was flying crashed Tuesday in remote Western Alaska, according to officials.

Anton McParland, Mary Peltola’s chief of staff, said in a statement posted on her social media accounts that she was returning to Alaska to be with her family after the crash.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, Eugene Peltola Jr. was the pilot and sole occupant of a Piper PA-18 Super Cub that crashed under “unknown circumstances” around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Peltola had flown a hunter and the hunter’s equipment to a remote location 64 miles away from the Western Alaska village of St. Mary’s…

Peltola was born in Bethel. He is Tlingit and Yup’ik and a member of the Orutsararmiut Native Council.

He could always be found behind the scenes as his wife campaigned to become the first Alaska Native woman to serve in Congress. But he was a trailblazer in his own right.

Peltola worked for more than three decades for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service in Bethel, eventually to become the first Alaska Native to oversee the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge. Later, he served as regional director for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Alaska. Through much of his career, he advocated for subsistence hunting and fishing.

He retired last summer, as his wife was running for office. He recently joked that he was adjusting to his new job as “arm candy” to the congresswoman…

The congresswoman’s staff will continue to operate her office and meet with constituents while the family grieves, McParland said.