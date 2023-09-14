Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Republicans in disarray!

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Republicans don’t trust women.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Cole is on a roll !

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Salmagundi (For A Salty, Mixed-Up Week)

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Salmagundi (For A Salty, Mixed-Up Week)

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: 2024 Elections

Thursday Morning Open Thread 9

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

 
Warning: NSFW (h/t Satby)

Tragic news:



Alaska Public Media, “Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband dies after Alaska plane crash”:

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband, 57-year-old Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr., died awaiting rescue after the plane he was flying crashed Tuesday in remote Western Alaska, according to officials.

Anton McParland, Mary Peltola’s chief of staff, said in a statement posted on her social media accounts that she was returning to Alaska to be with her family after the crash.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, Eugene Peltola Jr. was the pilot and sole occupant of a Piper PA-18 Super Cub that crashed under “unknown circumstances” around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Peltola had flown a hunter and the hunter’s equipment to a remote location 64 miles away from the Western Alaska village of St. Mary’s…

Peltola was born in Bethel. He is Tlingit and Yup’ik and a member of the Orutsararmiut Native Council.

He could always be found behind the scenes as his wife campaigned to become the first Alaska Native woman to serve in Congress. But he was a trailblazer in his own right.

Peltola worked for more than three decades for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service in Bethel, eventually to become the first Alaska Native to oversee the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge. Later, he served as regional director for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Alaska. Through much of his career, he advocated for subsistence hunting and fishing.

He retired last summer, as his wife was running for office. He recently joked that he was adjusting to his new job as “arm candy” to the congresswoman…

The congresswoman’s staff will continue to operate her office and meet with constituents while the family grieves, McParland said.

======

More like… Kevin realizes he may be looking for a new job soon, and sycophant is the role he’s best at:

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • eclare
  • J.
  • JCJ
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • narya
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • Rusty
  • satby
  • Steeplejack
  • Steve in the ATL
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • Tony Jay
  • Wapiti

    36Comments

    1. 1.

      narya

      Just snagged an appointment for the new Covid vax (and flu) on Monday morning. Also, thank you again to everyone who weighed in yesterday; you were super helpful!

      Now back to our regularly scheduled nightmare.

    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      The hack’s hack, Marc Thiessen, on why President Biden’s impeachment is inevitable

      (he’s right, of course, but not for the “reasons” he lists here…it is inevitable because the GOP has absolutely no principles except ‘restore our white supremacist chieftain to power’)

      It’s all your fault, Democrats:

      The first 222 years of U.S. history saw just two presidential impeachments. We could be on a path toward the third in four years. And it won’t end there. There will be enormous pressure on the next Republican president to use the justice system against Democrats the same way Democrats have weaponized it against Republicans. If this goes on, it won’t be long before we truly become a banana republic where each sitting president’s administration indicts his or her predecessor.

      Meanwhile, public trust in the integrity of our key institutions has effectively collapsed in recent years. The irony* is: The left justifies its campaign against Trump by citing the threat he poses to our democratic institutions. Yet their efforts to stop him have done as much damage to those institutions as he has.

      *is there a term for when a hack ironically uses the word ‘irony’, without realizing the irony of what he’s trying to do here?

      This is precisely why Danielle Pletka and I called on President Biden to pardon Trump when he was indicted in the classified documents case — not because Trump didn’t do anything wrong, but because of the dangers his prosecution poses to our democracy. Newton’s Third Law — that for every action in nature there is an equal and opposite reaction — applies to politics as well. The more Democrats use extra-democratic means to try to stop Trump from retaking the presidency, the more likely it becomes that Republicans will renominate him and that he will return to the Oval Office.

      So there you go, Ds – the more you resist the guy who’s trying to destroy our democracy, the more responsible you are for aiding his return to power and destroying democracy.
      #OnlyDemocratsHaveAgency

    11. 11.

      Steeplejack

      Having sufficiently expressed my rant-gland in the late-night thread, I will note for anyone who might be Echo/​Alexa curious that you can get an Echo Pop for $23, if you can handle “lavender bloom” or “midnight teal” as the color. (Limited time deal!) Charcoal and white still regular price of $40.

      I got a Pop last weekend and have enjoyed exploring it. I’m using it mostly to stream SiriusXM and radio stations from all over. Volume and sound quality are surprisingly good. Will deploy a smart light bulb to control my most-used lamp when I get a new harp (or harp extender—thanks for the tip on that, NotMax) to fit the bulb.

    15. 15.

      Tony Jay

      Jesus Carsharing Christ. I must vent.

      The retro-90s weathervane masquerading as Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has travelled to Brussels today to chat to Europol, an international Police agency he apparently doesn’t know the UK is no longer part of, before posing in front of something made of concrete and steel that is nevertheless warmer and more charismatic than he will ever be for misty-lensed photographs of his giant, laminated head staring perplexedly into an uncertain future. But he found time to give interviews to Rupert Murdoch’s Sun and Times (the Lizard of Oz’s main UK tabloid and broadsheet) before he left and had this to say.

      The government’s failure to tackle the criminal smuggling gangs orchestrating boat crossings (of desperate asylum seekers across the English Channel) is now so profound that I believe it needs to be considered on a par with the other three big security threats we face: climate change, hostile foreign powers and terrorism.”

      The whole ‘stop the boats’ dog-whistle is a non-issue confected by the Tories to appeal to the farthest-Right racists who might otherwise abandon them for the Reform Party or one of the White Power extremist groups. It’s a product of the Tories deliberately pinching off all other legal routes for people to claim asylum in the UK and their friends in the Murdoch and Dacre Press hammering away for decades at the idea that ALL foreigners coming to the UK are de facto illegal immigrants who want to steal our jerbs and molest our white children. To say that its ‘profundity’ score is very much not even in the same solar system as foreign interference, terrorism or fucking climate change is not so much an under-statement as a subterranean abyss so deep within the Earth’s mantle that its transparent inhabitants lack even the concept of light-statement.

      Not content with dragging Labour into the Populist Right camp by legitimising the Tory Party’s Kulturkampf stylings on Immigration and those seeking asylum, he went on.

      There is no return to freedom of movement. We have left the EU. There’s no case for going back to the EU, no case for going into the single market or customs union and no freedom of movement. I’ve been really clear that that’s the parameter.”

       Fucking hell. I know the Plastic Peer has an exposed underbelly on this topic, since he was the Labour Party’s Shadow Brexit Secretary who demanded, devised, wrote, publicised and campaigned on pre-2020 Labour’s policy of holding a 2nd Referendum as the preferred route to preventing Brexit, and that the Tories are 100% going to make a very big noise indeed about that in the next Election campaign, but the fact is he was the Labour Party’s Shadow Brexit Secretary who demanded, devised, wrote, publicised and campaigned on pre-2020 Labour’s policy of holding a 2nd Referendum as the preferred route to preventing Brexit.

      He’s the same guy who pointedly never raised his voice to counter the campaign to undermine Corbyn for ‘sitting on the fence’ over Brexit, gave numerous interviews ostentatiously breaking with his Party leader in favour of an overtly pro-EU membership stance, and who insisted that all Labour had to do in 2019 was turn its back on the Leave-voting Northern parts of its electorate and become the natural vote repository for the huge majority of people who just wanted to be able to vote against Brexit.

      Now, every time he wraps himself in the tattered colours of Brexit Absolutism, promises to ‘Make Brexit Work’, and insists that winning back the votes of that self-same Leave-voting Northern electorate (and their traditionally Tory fellows in the Midlands and the South) is the only way to power, all he does is draw attention to the suspicion that his previous Remain advocacy, however personally genuine it might have been, was never really about speaking up for this much-touted Remain majority, but was first and foremost a convenient tool designed to crash Corbyn’s Labour into a disastrous defeat that he and his ideological allies could benefit from.

      After all, if there was a huge anti-Brexit majority back in 2019 that somehow just couldn’t bring itself to vote for Corbyn, surely three years after Brexit was revealed as a self-mutilating sham, there must be an even huger anti-Brexit majority out there for the taking by a Labour Party led by the anti-Corbyn. Mustn’t there? Bueller? Anyone? No? That just another inconvenient question the UK News Media know it’s not in their interests to ask? Never mind, what else did he have to say?

      “There are some who say that Labour shouldn’t talk about immigration or shouldn’t believe in secure borders. On the other side, there are some who want us to turn our back on the world and shut up shop. Both are wrong. Both are un-British.”

      Firstly, no there are not. No one is saying that. It’s a strawman so unconvincing that it might as well be dressed in the uniform of Senior Concierge of the Grand Continental Crow Hotel during the world’s largest and best-attended Global Crow Convention. Just like he did when he sneeringly painted anyone who had issues with his internal anti-centre left pogroms and abandonment of core Labour values as supporters of antisemitism, he’s adopted the language and enemies list of the rabid Tory Right and is calling anyone who has a problem with it a traitor. This isn’t the behaviour of a confident and principled leader with an optimistic vision of what the future holds for the UK. This is how small, frightened weasels talk.

      When I say that I’d give various body parts to have someone like Joe Biden leading the Labour Party, this is the kind of thing that I’m talking about, and it’s why I just shake my head when anyone says that chatting shit about the kind of ugly cult Starmer has enabled Labour’s transformation into is the same thing as campaigning for the Tories. Truth is, there’s just no comparison between 2023 Democratic Party and the Nu-New Labour Party of 2023. One is a forward-looking coalition of mostly realistic people led by a guy who is as comfortable in his own skin as he is behind the wheel of a ’67 corvette. The other is a fractured, authoritarian mess micromanaged by a politically inept bunch of spiteful, backstabbing authoritarians who look at the fortune Tony Blair has amassed as an apologist for the worst people in the world and think that that is what is good in life.

      They’re just two very different things. Which from my viewpoint over here, is bloody crap news.

    16. 16.

      p.a.

      Politico- of all places- just did a pretty in-depth analysis of how Rethug policies result in rich areas of Red states have as bad or worse health and wellness results as the poorest parts of Blue states.  Unless the press does its job this might be the only way to get through to those people.  Death and destruction can concentrate the mind.  But then conservaturd media will just tell them that they’re slitting their own throats because of libs.

    17. 17.

      Wapiti

      I’m a little nonplussed about that Marine’s sentencing. The bozo swore an oath. On one hand, any hope he had of a military career has been destroyed. On the other hand, I guess a lot of the small fish in the mob got pretty light sentences, and 279 hours is ~35 eight-hour days. I do wonder if the Marines are facing separate charges for specific violations of Uniform Code of Military Justice, that wouldn’t be dealt with in civilian court.

    18. 18.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: How else will they learn? Think of the moral hazard!

      My roommate is here. I only think of moral hazard when I’m alone.

    19. 19.

      Baud

      @p.a.:

      Wow. I’m impressed.  We should do a better job of ignoring the top stories the media pushes on us and finding nuggets like this to talk about and spread.

    20. 20.

      satby

      telling ya, I do quality links

      I shared that in yesterday’s overnight thread, so glad more will see it today. And in last night’s overnight thread I shared an npr piece that talked about these tiktok influencers so go look at the diversity in that group photo with Biden and see the two black women they profiled.

    21. 21.

      Rusty

      As to that video clip by 2RawTooReal, all I can say is AMEN!  (Listen to the whole thing, his defense of VP Harris is epic)

    25. 25.

      Steve in the ATL

      Was one of you in the Detroit airport this morning?  Guy in the security line had a red cap clipped to the outside of his backpack so everyone could see it. Said “RE-ELECT THE MOTHERF*****!! [actual word redacted to avoid offending the good Christian sensibilities of the jackal community], with an illegible signature in the bill.

      And he wasn’t even white!

    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m so sad for Rep. Peltola. What a terrible thing.

      According to TPM, 42% of small commercial aircraft fatalities in the U.S. occur in Alaska. Wow! Also:

      Any premature death is tragic. But it is hard to overstate how many Alaska politicians and their spouses have died in plane accidents. And that’s just a particular window into the dangers of air transportation in the state. Peltola was elected after the death of long serving Rep. Don Young (R). Young was elected after his predecessor, Rep. Nick Begich (D) died in a plane crash in 1972. Also killed in that crash was then-House Majority Leader Hale Boggs. In fact, while “crash” is basically certain neither the plane nor any of its four occupants were ever found, even after one of the biggest searches in US history.

      Former Sen. Ted Stevens was killed in a plane crash in 2010. And it wasn’t his first plane crash. He survived another plane crash in 1978 that killed his wife.

      Good lord!

      Rep. Peltola’s predecessor, Rep. Don Young, also died on an airplane, but not in a crash. He was still serving in the House at age 88 (!) and was traveling to AK when he lost consciousness on the flight and was declared dead at SeaTac.

    36. 36.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Betty Cracker: Cong Nick Begich, father of the one-term D Senator Mark and grandfather (of one of IIRC Peltola’s R opponents, died in a plane crash in Alaska with fellow Dem MoC Hale Boggs, member of the Warren Commission, power-broker in the Dem party and LA politics, father of Cokie Roberts, husband of Clinton Ambassador to the Vatican, etc

      ETA: scrolling while still half asleep leads to needless repetition, just been seeing a lot of rehashing of politically-related AK plane tragedies

