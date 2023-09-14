Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Pro-Lie Movement (Open Thread)

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: 2024 Elections

I won’t truly believe America is safe from the possibility that Ron DeSantis could win the 2024 GOP primary (and thus have a non-zero shot at becoming POTUS) until the day a living, breathing and un-incarcerated Trump accepts the nomination. (Frying pan, fire, etc.)

Truthfully, my anxiety will persist beyond that. Trump is so legally and actuarily imperiled that we shouldn’t discount his distant-though-closest, squintiest rival until the ballots are printed and the voting starts.

DeSantis isn’t giving up either. He’s preternaturally committed to this run. He’s still plodding around in cowboy boots he finds uncomfortable so he can look a bit taller. Before the campaign launch, he lost weight so rapidly he earned the nickname “Captain Ozempic” in Tallahassee. He is rumored to have given up not only dessert spoons but the pudding cups themselves.

Also, I really hate to admit it, but the GOP debate guru seems to be working his magic because while DeSantis wasn’t especially impressive at the first GOP debate, it wasn’t a disaster. He often remembers to lower his naturally high-pitched, whiny voice down an octave (like the Theranos scam lady allegedly did). And he’s way better at controlling his rage around not-Fox News reporters.

Check out when Nora O’Donnell challenges him at about the 3:25 mark — you can see DeSantis almost launch into a snippy, condescending reply, but then his face goes blank as he mentally counts backwards from 20 or whatever the guru said to do in that situation.

But makeovers and remedial etiquette lessons only take you so far. DeSantis lost his fattest-cat donor due to his extremely hard-right policies, including the six-week abortion ban. O’Donnell questions him about that in the clip above; here’s the CBS News account in text form:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he does not support criminalizing women who receive abortions even after he signed a six-week abortion ban into law earlier this year that includes language that could be interpreted as such.

“We have no criminal penalty,” DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, told “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell in an interview Tuesday. “The penalties are for the physician.”

Kudos to CBS for pointing out that the law is open to interpretation. Florida’s supermajority GOP statehouse churns out garbage laws that are intentionally vague and often don’t withstand judicial scrutiny outside of courts stocked with hard-right Fed-Soc hacks. Unfortunately, the fate of reproductive healthcare in the state is being decided by a hack court. (Jezebel)

On Friday, the Florida Supreme Court heard arguments in a lawsuit that could trigger a six-week abortion ban, which would devastate access for people in the South. One Justice, Charles Canady, is intimately familiar with the ban because his wife, state Rep. Jennifer Canady (R), co-sponsored it—and he didn’t recuse himself from the case.

Barbara Pariente, a former chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court, said in June that Canady should step aside. “I know Justice Canady to be of the highest ethics,” Pariente said. “I cannot imagine himself not recusing himself from a bill that his wife co-sponsored…”

Even if Canady had recused, things still wouldn’t look good for abortion access: Five of the seven justices were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and several of them have personal ties to the anti-abortion movement. All five are members of the conservative Federalist Society, the same group that all of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court appointees belong to.

The shamelessness of elite right-wing legal hacks is surpassed only by the astounding credulity of their elite liberal and centrist colleagues. This appears to be true at the state level as well as the federal. Seriously, I never want to hear about the “highest ethics” of a forced birther judge ever again. They’re all liars.

No one should trust DeSantis on this because he lies a lot about specific policy questions. For example, when questioned by impudent reporters about the ramifications of the “don’t say gay” law when he first signed it, DeSantis angrily claimed people were overreacting because it would apply to grades K-3 only (though vague language caused broad administrative changes as school districts took ass-covering measures). A short time later, DeSantis asked his appointees in the state education department to expand it to all grades, which they immediately did. He just flat-out lied.

He’s lying about this “heartbeat” nonsense too, and it’s not surprising because “pro-life” activists lie all the time. They intentionally deceive scared girls and young women with their (now taxpayer funded) “crisis pregnancy centers” and lure them in for indoctrination. The ones who say “leave abortion law to the states” are lying because they would back a federal ban, and the ones who say they support a 15-week federal bans are lying about that too because they’d leave draconian state laws in place.

To quote Hannibal Lecter paraphrasing Marcus Aurelius, “Of each particular thing, ask what is it in itself? What is its nature? What does he do, this man you seek?” He lies. They all lie. That is their nature.

Open thread.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I mentioned this below, but I think it is worth spamming all the threads. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is resuming abortion services in Milwaukee and Madison. Source (Twitter).

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Brachiator

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I mentioned this below, but I think it is worth spamming all the threads. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is resuming abortion services in Milwaukee and Madison.

      This is very good news, indeed.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RaflW

      “The penalties are for the physician.”

      I know it’s a pipe dream, but every single doctor in Florida should be making prompt plans to leave. Not just OBGYNs. All of ’em, Katie. Show this fkkr and his enabling legislative junta that criminalizing doctors over the provision of appropriate care that has been the standard for multiple decades will not stand. Because if they can criminalize abortion post-6 weeks, what’s next? (Or have they already also criminalized the provision of gender care, ’cause that is next, I’m sure).

      Even if only 5% or 10% of FL doctors effectively bugged out (or retire a bit ahead of schedule, etc), if they publicize their exodus effectively, the resulting struggles by FL oldsters to get appointments for their ointments would be somethin’.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      H.E.Wolf

      PostcardsToVoters.org has just opened their GOTV campaign for Ohio’s November 2023 ballot issue (Issue 1: “The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety”).

      This is the ballot issue that the deceptive August 2023 special election in Ohio was meant to scuttle. Instead, pro-choice voters soundly defeated it, clearing the way for a potential reproductive-rights victory this November.

      PSA to men who can print the alphabet: This is a great way to walk the talk! Pitch in alongside all the women (many of them BJ jackals) taking one small, concrete action to benefit Ohio residents.

      PSA to anyone who likes to be sneaky: Postcard GOTV campaigns have a tendency to catch the opposition off-guard. It’s very satisfying. :-)​

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Omnes Omnibus: Slightly longer answer:  There is a draconian anti-abortion law on the books from 1849 that some argue (and I would agree) was superseded by abortion legislation in the 1960s/70s.  With the prior supreme court, litigation on that issue was problematic at best.  Now, however, PP is reasonably safe.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      oldster

      DeSantis’ bizarre zombie-like persistence is not entirely irrational, even if it is entirely repulsive.

      He is watching tfg rack up the indictments, and calculating the likelihood that at least one will result in a guilty verdict and perhaps some jail time. Neither of those outcomes will dissuade the hardcore Magats, but it may dissuade the median Republican.

      At which point, he has a shot at the nomination. And if he becomes the nominee, then he doesn’t have to do much but let the national press spend 14 months talking about Biden’s age, in order to have a re-run of 2016.

      He’s a complete scum, but his calculations are not as unrealistic as I would like them to be.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      @RaflW: I know it’s a pipe dream, but every single doctor in Florida should be making prompt plans to leave.

      It is tempting to do the ‘fixed!’ thing here by striking through ‘doctor’ and adding ‘person’, but I know there are plenty of folks there who love their state and of course tens of millions who can’t just up and leave.

      So…let’s hope for better days ahead for Florida, and soon.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      wjca

      @RaflW: every single doctor in Florida should be making prompt plans to leave. Not just OBGYNs. All of ’em

      It’s not like there’s a lack of places in need, sometimes in desperate need, of a doctor.

      Reply

