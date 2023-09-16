I’ve been tucking away some easy recipes to share. As it’s garden season and my tomatoes, while sparse this year, have been incredible. I’ve been using them in sandwiches (where they are the star) and in pasta dishes.

They deserved excellent buns, and those pictured are an easy recipe from King Arthur’s that I’ve changed up a bit – recipe here, with bonus Stuffed Burgers recipe

Making a tomato and mayo sandwich (sometimes adding lettuce, maybe some bacon) is probably my favorite tomato “recipe” but nothing beats fresh tomatoes on pasta:

This is super simple. I pureed a tomato along with dried oregano and rosemary, garlic powder, and bit of salt and pepper. I poured that over angel hair pasta* and then added chopped tomatoes and fresh basil. A little Parmesan/Romano cheese and dinner is ready. *if you want to up your pasta game, use Durum Wheat Semolina pasta – that’s the only ingredient. Without all the additives, the taste is amazing.

Pasta Caprese is also simple and the fresh mozzarella takes it up a notch.

Last week, I had a chocolate craving…

And these took care of it. I usually have a batch of Dark Chocolate Chip cookies either baked or dough in the freezer for such emergencies, but I haven’t made cookies in months. Just wasn’t in the mood, I guess. This meant I had a huge surplus of dark chocolate chips hanging around in a jar and walnuts that probably should be used up, stored in the refrigerator. What to do, what to do? Brownies! I don’t usually make brownies, so I didn’t have a recipe handy. I went looking and found this one and it seemed foolproof. I only had the dark cacao chips, not baking chocolate, so I used them. I might cut back on the sugar if I make them again. Otherwise, yum. My baking time was longer for gooey, and that may have had to do with the type of chocolate I used. Here’s the recipe and visit her page for all her tips. Easy Chocolate Brownies – RecipeTin Eats (pdf for printing out) Chocolate craving satisfied

And finally, let’s talk about the easiest bread recipe ever. Seriously, mix, pour into a pan, let rise an hour and bake for 20 minutes:

I decided I wanted to make this recipe: English Muffin Toasting Bread, to use with those last tomatoes that were ripening in the garden.

click here to find out why we didn’t get to eat that loaf and why someone got a scolding….

(I’ll give you a hint, he had his very own post here recently!)

That’s it for today. What’s on your menu this weekend?