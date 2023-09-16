Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Recipe Exchange / Recipe Thread: Tomatoes, Chocolate and an Unfortunate Incident

Recipe Thread: Tomatoes, Chocolate and an Unfortunate Incident

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: ,

I’ve been tucking away some easy recipes to share. As it’s garden season and my tomatoes, while sparse this year, have been incredible. I’ve been using them in sandwiches (where they are the star) and in pasta dishes.

They deserved excellent buns, and those pictured are an easy recipe from King Arthur’s that I’ve changed up a bit – recipe here, with bonus Stuffed Burgers recipe

Making a tomato and mayo sandwich (sometimes adding lettuce, maybe some bacon) is probably my favorite tomato “recipe” but nothing beats fresh tomatoes on pasta:

This is super simple. I pureed a tomato along with dried oregano and rosemary, garlic powder, and bit of salt and pepper. I poured that over angel hair pasta* and then added chopped tomatoes and fresh basil. A little Parmesan/Romano cheese and dinner is ready.

*if you want to up your pasta game, use Durum Wheat Semolina pasta – that’s the only ingredient. Without all the additives, the taste is amazing.

=============

Pasta Caprese is also simple and the fresh mozzarella takes it up a notch.

=============

Last week, I had a chocolate craving…

And these took care of it.

I usually have a batch of Dark Chocolate Chip cookies either baked or dough in the freezer for such emergencies, but I haven’t made cookies in months. Just wasn’t in the mood, I guess.

This meant I had a huge surplus of dark chocolate chips hanging around in a jar and walnuts that probably should be used up, stored in the refrigerator. What to do, what to do?

Brownies!

I don’t usually make brownies, so I didn’t have a recipe handy.  I went looking and found this one and it seemed foolproof.

I only had the dark cacao chips, not baking chocolate, so I used them. I might cut back on the sugar if I make them again. Otherwise, yum.  My baking time was longer for gooey, and that may have had to do with the type of chocolate I used.

Here’s the recipe and visit her page for all her tips.

Easy Chocolate Brownies – RecipeTin Eats  (pdf for printing out)

Chocolate craving satisfied

=============

And finally, let’s talk about the easiest bread recipe ever. Seriously, mix, pour into a pan, let rise an hour and bake for 20 minutes:

I decided I wanted to make this recipe:  English Muffin Toasting Bread, to use with those last tomatoes that were ripening in the garden.

click here to find out why we didn’t get to eat that loaf and why someone got a scolding…. 

(I’ll give you a hint, he had his very own post here recently!)

That’s it for today. What’s on your menu this weekend?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Oh, Jasper! How very doggo of you :P Our old doggie Charlie was nowhere near a Great Dane (he was mostly Australian Shepherd and Cocker Spaniel, and weighed probably around 45 pounds) but damn, did he love bread. If you held out a chunk of bread in one hand and a piece of bacon in the other, he’d go for the bread first. Of course, he also had an obsession with eating paper products — napkins, tissues (used or not!), etc. We used to joke that he was part goat.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Maxim

      @Alison Rose: My current doggos (each under 20 pounds) are also fond of paper. Also any kind of crunchy plastic. And I have no doubt they would steal food off the counters if they could reach them.

      The recipes all look delish.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Yarrow

      Bad Jasper! It’s good he feels secure enough to do that, though.

      When I have tomatoes to put on pasta I just toss them in a pan and cook them down. Add some garlic and basil and done. I can’t be bothered with anything else.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mali muso

      Just got back from my first fall CSA pickup and am flush with tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and salad greens. Planning to make a batch of ratatouille tomorrow and enjoy it all week.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      narya

      I indulged in a massive tomato purchase from my farm share a couple of weeks ago–mostly Veronas and Magic Mountains. I halved them (or quartered, if they were larger) and put them on sheet pans in a 250 degree oven for awhile. Oh my–seriously yummy. A whole bunch went into the chest freezer; February me will thank September me. Tonight’s dinner (as noted in previous thread): venison, mushrooms cooked in wine and butter, caramelized onions, red wine reduction from deglazing the pan, probably farro, and either something-something with tomatoes or possibly some carrots. Oh, and a pear tart, with a hazelnut praline between the shell and pears. I have both fresh mozzarella and burrata in the fridge, so that plus tomatoes plus some of the pesto in there will show up somewhere. Tomorrow is probably albacore, or sablefish–last week’s sablefish was marinated in miso, orange juice, boiled cider, garlic, and ginger, so I might do something like that again, though I have limes, not an orange

      ETA: my go-to brownie recipe is from Smitten Kitchen. It’s more cake than brownies, but that’s fine w/ me. I’ve thrown all kinds of add-ins (dried cherries; cream cheese and strawberry filling; cream cheese filling . . .). I don’t usually have nuts around.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TaMara

      @Yarrow: Yummy. When they are fresh, I’m more of an uncooked version of pasta sauce kinda girl. But the ones I puree and freeze, I do the same thing – just heat up, add some fresh garlic, basil and YUM. Excellent meals do not have to be complicated.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Virginia

      Love those KAF recipes.  We make the buns and the English toasting bread a lot.

      Luckily, our dogs are too short to counter surf.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      eclare

      Besides any food, my current doggo likes anything with a crunch, like plastic.  Oh! And for some reason, Tums.  I came to the living room this morning, and my purse was not on the couch where I had left it.  I looked around and found it across the room, which I found weird because it’s soft, no crunch.  Then I remembered there were some Tums in a zipper pouch.  Back to the cabinet they went!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TaMara

      I just ground up the basil I dried and jarred it. I’ll freeze anymore I harvest with olive oil.  Now I have to mow the lawn so when the tree guys come on Monday to beautify the plum tree, I won’t look like a slouch with an overgrown patch of grass. I’ll check back later.

      I’m so pleased we were able to save the plum this summer (thanks monsoon weather) and with a good trimming/reshaping, it should have many more good years.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      way2blue

      With tomatoes in full force right now, I’m slicing large ones, sprinkling then with ‘chiffonaded’ basil and feta cheese.  Then simply a splash of olive oil and another of balsamic vinegar.  Yep.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      BruceFromOhio

      I like that you connect behavior to “discipline.” Although only 5 minutes timeout seems like a pretty light sentence for such a bold crime.

      And LOVE the fresh plates and the harvests. Yum! August and September are the best for eating simple, healthy fare fresh from the gardens. Last night MrsFromOhio did up a couple of volunteer squash canoes with a rice-sausage-beets filling, and some of the neighbors green beans steamed up on the side. Simple, cheap, delicious.

      @way2blue: oooh, case in point! That sounds divine!

      Reply

