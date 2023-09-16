Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

In after Baud. Damn.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Battle Continues

Saturday Morning Open Thread: The Battle Continues

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


This is *America!*

And this is Brazil, where Trump-crony Bolsonaro’s partisans are discovering what FAFO means:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 2liberal
  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • BellyCat
  • brantl
  • citizen dave
  • Kay
  • LiminalOwl
  • narya
  • Nelle
  • opiejeanne
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Raoul Paste
  • rikyrah
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • Yarrow
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      in short succession yesterday I had an Afghan Uber driver who had returned in 2001 and fled again in 2021 and was deeply angry at the US “betrayal” and an Iranian who had fled after the Green Revolution and was deeply grateful, and I was like … am I in a Friedman parable?

      Gave me a chuckle.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      bbleh

      What Harris is doing is SO damn important!  Other than in the reddest places, if young voters show up in significant numbers, Dems win, simple as that.  Activating young voters should be a top-three activity for Dems up and down the ticket from now ’til next November.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      BellyCat

      Increased turnout by blacks and youth will create a Blue Tsunami. This is known and essential.

      Kamala is doing what needs doing!

      ETA: Which is PRECISELY why she’s under attack by the GOP.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      LiminalOwl

      In the 1990s, a couple who were friends of my mother had a daughter who worked as a Russian interpreter. One day she was guiding a group of tourists around Chicago, and they took a taxi.  As I heard the story, the driver heard them talking, pulled over—on the highway!—and ordered them out of the car. Daughter tried to explain no, the Cold War is over, they are just tourists, we’re not at war with Russia any more. Driver shook his head. “I am Afghani. Out.”  She was able to persuade him to take them to the next exit, but no farther.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anne Laurie

      @Raoul Paste: Hey, I’m trying to have breakfast here

      That’s why I’m saving the best jokes about it for a late-night post!

      (putting new meaning in ‘full-service blog’… )

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      @bbleh: +1

      Plus, college newspapers actually cover events on campus and (at least when I was in school) students and staff read the college paper.  It gets around the lock that corporate media has on TV (especially) news.  This is smart politics and smart campaigning.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nelle

      I reccomend reading Kamala Harris’s book, The Truths We Hold.  I read it in 2020, after hearing all the pro-cop accusations from the Bernie folks.  I’ve been her fan ever since.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      narya

      Good morning! Big question of the day is whether to just have some venison with mushrooms and wine reduction and caramelized onions, or attempt to make rouladen with venison. I think I’ll save the rouladen for winter, but I definitely want to try it. (Also: will need a spaetzle maker.)

      Also on the menu: a pear tart with a hazelnut crust, which will enable me to use the can of hazelnut praline that’s been in the cupboard for . . . awhile. I have some perfectly ripe pears on the counter that are begging to be made into something rather than eaten out of hand. (If laziness strikes, I’ll just make a basic sable or sucree and not bother with a hazelnut crust; the praline is likely enough to bring the hazelnut.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      zhena gogolia

      Last night in a restaurant.

      Distinguished professor: I hope the Democrats run somebody other than Biden.

      Me (after lifting my head off the table): Okay, who?

      Professor: I was thinking Sherrod Brown.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      2liberal

      @The Thin Black Duke:  OT, but Boebert was doing more than vaping in that theater:

       

      All BJ threads are open threads!  It’s one of the tags for this particular thread.   anyway boebert was happy to get her face in the news, it’s on brand for her ongoing very public freak show.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      citizen dave

      @Nelle: I don’t read that many books, but you remind me that I did read that one.  Was already a fan, but  the book cemented it for sure.  She is more than capable of leading the Executive Branch, and is and will be inspirational to most citizens.

      I would like to hear more often from the leading Democrats how very unserious the other side is–ridiculous, in fact–versus Democrats, who are actually interested in doing the work and solving problems, and defending and expanding democracy.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis turns on ‘malignant narcissist’ ex-president

      Jenna Ellis – the Donald Trump lawyer who like the former president faces criminal charges regarding attempted election subversion in his defeat by Joe Biden in 2020 – says she will not vote for him in the future because he is a “malignant narcissist” who cannot admit mistakes.

      “I simply can’t support him for elected office again,” Ellis said. “Why I have chosen to distance is because of that frankly malignant narcissistic tendency to simply say that he’s never done anything wrong.”

      Rats, ships… A woman scorned… But,

      Deace said: “Before that man [Trump] needs to be president again … [to] escape the quote-unquote, ‘witch-hunts’, that man needs Jesus again because … his ambitions would be fueled by showing some self-awareness. And he won’t do it because he can’t admit, ‘I’m not God.’”

      Ellis said Deace had “perfectly articulated exactly how I as a voter feel”. She knew Trump well “as a friend, as a former boss”, she said, adding: “I have great love and respect for him personally. But everything that you just said resonates with me as exactly why I simply can’t support him for elected office again. Why I have chosen to distance is because of that, frankly, malignant narcissistic tendency to simply say that he’s never done anything wrong. And the total idolatry that I’m seeing from some of the supporters that are unwilling to put the constitution and the country and the conservative principles above their love for a star is really troubling. And I think that we do need to, as Americans and as conservatives and particularly as Christians, take this very seriously and understand where are we putting our vote.”

      Hooboy. These people ain’t right in the head. I wonder how long it will take her to realize her only chance at salvation is a good flip, and the sooner the better.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      The actual election system breaches by the Trump people are to me the most important part of both the GA and MI state cases.
      I think they have to clear out the local election board officials who allowed it. They can’t be trusted. I’m thrilled the AA Board member in Coffee County is pushing it – she’s right.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: I loved this excuse:

      Asked after the meeting, Stone told the Guardian, “I don’t know if I ever read that email,” referring to Brown’s query, which had the subject, “Washington Post inquiry.”

      “You know how it is – you may see something, and not realize the significance of it,” he added.

      I mean, it almost sounds plausible, but what person involved in govt/politics would ignore the WaPo? I probably would but only because I know it’s a subscription offer.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.