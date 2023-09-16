New: VP Harris will be hitting the road for a monthlong college tour, traveling to more than a dozen campuses across several states —underscoring the push to mobilize young voters & the forceful role Harris is playing on key issues with @FritzFarrow https://t.co/XivJsqlUwh — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) September 7, 2023

So we’re flip flopping from “we never see Kamala Harris” to “Kamala Harris does too many interviews and photo opps” Right on schedule. https://t.co/oBdIJ7jFmb — Democrats in Array ?????? (@DemsInArray) September 10, 2023

Things are pretty clear cut in this day and age and there is very little subtlety and nuance in our politics. There are clear good guys and clear bad guys and Harris is quite clearly on team good. — John Cole (@Johngcole) September 16, 2023





Item from today's Politico. It describes how false equivalency and both-sides-ing is not just a lazy habit in journalism, but a tool of politics that builds the bad journalism into party behavior, thus making a mockery of the images of detachment on which the press sells itself. pic.twitter.com/OTnEonSNRe — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) September 15, 2023

Considering this has completely dominated conservative media for three years, 1 in 3 Americans is an extremely low number here. Just an extraordinarily small percentage considering the effort. pic.twitter.com/YG6JLluqqA — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 15, 2023

This is *America!*

in short succession yesterday I had an Afghan Uber driver who had returned in 2001 and fled again in 2021 and was deeply angry at the US "betrayal" and an Iranian who had fled after the Green Revolution and was deeply grateful, and I was like … am I in a Friedman parable? — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) September 15, 2023

And this is Brazil, where Trump-crony Bolsonaro’s partisans are discovering what FAFO means:

Brazil’s Supreme Court handed down the first sentence related to January capital riots, with convicted trespasser Aecio Pereira getting 17 years in prison.https://t.co/LISVDk4VBa — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 15, 2023

It's kind of hard to say you miss the Democrats of the 70s when the president is a Democrat from the 70s. — Not up for trouble, please stop asking (@agraybee) September 16, 2023

if you look at footage of Nancy when she first came to Congress she was like "I'm here to talk about gay rights and fight AIDS" lol like if Reagan knew who she was he would not have been a fan. — Henry the Dog (@DogHerny) September 16, 2023