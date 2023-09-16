Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

KBJ in Birmingham

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke yesterday at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama at a memorial to mark the 60th anniversary of the KKK bombing there that killed four girls. Here’s a gift link to a NYT article about KBJ’s speech. Excerpts from the article below:

In a speech from the pulpit of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Justice Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, said that she made her first trip to Alabama “to commemorate and mourn, celebrate — and warn…”

“If we’re going to continue to move forward as a nation we cannot allow concerns about discomfort to displace knowledge, truth or history,” Justice Jackson told a crowd of hundreds. “It is certainly the case that parts of this country’s story can be hard to think about. I know that atrocities like the one we’re memorializing today are difficult to remember and relive. But I also know that it is dangerous to forget them.”

“We cannot forget because the uncomfortable lessons are often the ones that teach us the most about ourselves,” she added. “We cannot forget because we cannot learn from past mistakes we do not know exist.”

The Times says it’s “rare” for a Supreme Court justice to speak publicly on civil rights issues. Prior to KBJ’s speech, only Justices Breyer and Marshall “have made notable appearances at civil-rights-related events,” according to the article. It also notes that when justices do appear in public, they usually stick to law school lectures or commencement addresses in academic settings or judicial conferences.

That last part is not quite accurate. According to an oil painting commissioned by billionaire GOP sugar daddy Harlan Crow, Clarence Thomas has addressed plutocrats and Fed-Soc bigwigs in luxurious yet casual settings over brandy and cigars. I’m sure we still don’t know the half of it.

KBJ’s colleague Samuel Alito regularly complains in public about unfavorable press and asserts that he and the court are exempt from Congressional oversight. I think Amy Coney Barrett appeared at a Mitch McConnell shindig a few years back to absurdly claim the court’s Fed-Soc Six are apolitical.

Their greed and naked partisanship stand in stark contrast to the civic and moral clarity of Ketanji Brown Jackson, who sees what’s happening in parts of this country and told the truth about it yesterday. She’s worth 10,000 Fed-Soc hacks as a force for good in public life, and it’s a shame there aren’t networks of billionaires eager to elevate more KBJs to the highest court in the land.

Like Ron DeSantis, Ketanji Brown Jackson grew up in Florida, and both went to Harvard Law School. From there, their paths diverged sharply. In a sense, they represent a fork in the road for America too. One path leads to ignorance, hate and division while the other bends toward truth, knowledge and reconciliation. I hope we choose wisely.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      sab

      Ketanji Brown Jackson’s appointment alone is enough for me to vote again for Biden. And I was against it at the time ( ” Another  Harvard grad appointment? There are other law schools beyond Harvard and Yale.”)  Not that I need another reason to vote for Biden. Just admitting I was wrong on that.

    3. 3.

      sab

      Also too, yay Florida. Ketanji Brown and her father are native Floridians, not weird imports. She is also part of what makes Florida Florida. Solid, competent, striving but not crooked. Lots of that in Florida

      ETa Particularly in, but not only in, the Black community.

    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      @sab: Ever since Obama interviewed her for the Scalia vacancy, I’ve thought KBJ’s experience as a public defender would be valuable on the court. I don’t think any other justice was a public defender.

    5. 5.

      DMcK

      …it’s a shame there aren’t networks of billionaires eager to elevate more KBJs to the highest court in the land.

      Disagree. It’s a shame that networks of billionaires have such a disproportionate influence on the makeup of our core institutions one way or another.

    7. 7.

      Baud

      That last part is not quite accurate. According to an oil painting commissioned by billionaire GOP sugar daddy Harlan Crow, Clarence Thomas has addressed plutocrats and Fed-Soc bigwigs in luxurious yet casual settings over brandy and cigars.

      I’m sure the Times doesn’t consider that “public.” Just a gathering of close friends.

    10. 10.

      sab

      @Betty Cracker: Ever since Scalia said he would only hire Harvard or Yale clerks I have had a huge prejudice against Harvard or Yale appointees. Too inbred.

      Which was majorly prejudicial against Ketanji Brown. I am sure many factors were against her getting into that Scalia tiny pool of favored applicants. And she beat them all.

      I was wrong. She is impressive.

    11. 11.

      Baud

      @sab:

      You’re not wrong.  The elite schools are overrepresented as a general matter.  That doesn’t mean any particular individual from those schools is a bad pick.

      ETA: It’s the same dilemma we face with striving for any other type of diversity.  Like Biden being a white dude.

    12. 12.

      Geminid

      Justice Jackson’s speech was reported yesterday on the CBS radio news. They cover only 3 or 4 stories at most in their short broadcasts, so they thought it significant and included a soundbite of her speaking.

      The radio story also described the occasion: the commemoration of the terrible church bombing that killed four girls. I think many of the listeners did not know this ever happened and for those who did know, it was a good reminder.

    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      My weekend sports-ball viewing schedule is a mess of dilemmas. Tonight the Rays are playing at the same time as the Gators. Tomorrow the Rays are playing at the same time as the Bucs. I wonder if teams even try to take regional sports fandom into consideration when they’re making schedules. They should, damn it!

    14. 14.

      sab

      I am a white midwesterner. My twenty year old Black granddaughter wants to move to Richmond Va with her white boyfriend if he gets a job offer, which he very well might.

      Her living in Va in an interracial couple freaks me out. I know Virginia has changed a lot since I was engaged to a Virginian from Alexandria in 1978, but I am still very anxious. Have things changed so much that she might be safe?

